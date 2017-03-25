azcentral.com Sports Awards weekly awards for March 23-30

Each week, the azcentral.com Sports Awards, presented by Arby’s, will honor two Athletes of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, and an Academic All-Star of the Week.

To purchase tickets for the azcentral.com Sports Awards, visit sportsawards.azcentral.com.

To learn more about the azcentral.com Sports Awards, visit hsawards.azcentral.com.

To nominate an Athlete or Academic All-Star of the Week, visit nominations.azcentral.com.

Academic All-Star of the Week

Morgan Cryder

School: Tempe Prep Academy

Class: Sophomore

Sport: Track and Field

Has a 4.9 GPA … Hurdler and short relay runner … Broke school record in the 300-meter hurdles on March 4 in the first meet of the year with 48:67 … Close to breaking 16 minutes for the 100-meter hurdles school record … Took second in Division IV state meet in the 300 hurdles as a freshman … Earned the United States Congressional Award Bronze Medal for more than 100 hours of volunteer service … Volunteers at the Maricopa Animal Shelter … “With volunteering and sports, it builds a mentality to want to do more,” she said …. Peer mediator at Tempe Prep … Competes in extemporaneous category in Speech and Debate … French Club member … Plays soccer at Tempe Prep, club soccer with AZ Arsenal 01 … “I think she’s put herself in the position to be state champ in both her hurdles events,” coach Melissa Brittain said.

Male Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Breckyn Montano

School: Buckeye Verrado

Class: Junior

Sport: Baseball

Has a 4.2 GPA … Starting pitcher … Won three games as of March 24 … Threw five innings in the second game of a doubleheader against Lake Havasu, giving up three hits and two earned runs, on March 22 … Pitched five innings in a one-hit shutout against Surprise Valley Vista on Feb. 23, and a five-inning, two-hit shutout against Chaparral on March 7 … Current ERA is .930 on an 11-1 team, as of March 24 … “Baseball shows you who you are and how you can handle things,” he said … Junior Class President … National Honor Society member … Plays club with the Angels Scout Team baseball … Played catcher until his sophomore year … Would like to play college baseball … “With his experience, background and consistency, we see him as a constant in the program,” coach Mark Flatten said.

AZCENTRAL.COM SPORTS AWARDS: List of azcentral.com Sports Awards Athletes of the Week, Month

ALL-STARS: List of all azcentral.com Sports Awards Academic All-Stars

Female Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Marissa Schuld

Sport: Phoenix Pinnacle

Class: Junior

Sport: Softball

Has a 4.0 GPA … Pitcher and outfielder … At the Desert Mountain Tournament, she went 12 for 22, had a .545 batting average, 20 RBIs, five HRs, one stolen base and a perfect fielding percentage … Also pitched for 16 innings, struck out 38, gave up one unearned run and gave up two hits in three games, making a 3-0 record on the mound … “I just like to contribute to the team,” she said … No. 1 in state for .230 ERA … Second in state for 10 HRs, third with 40 RBIs and 12 wins, and fourth with 126 batters struck out, as of March 24 … Plays club softball with the Oro Valley Suncats … AZ Airtime Enthusiasts Club e-board member … Society of Women Scholars member … Verbally committed to Arizona … “Watching her pitch is like watching a movie, it’s perfection,” coach Bobby Pena said.