azcentral.com Sports Awards weekly honors for Feb. 23-March 2

Academic All-Star of the Week
Hannah Weller
School: Yuma Gila Ridge
Class: Senior
Sport: Basketball
Has a 4.12 GPA … Point guard … Led team with 11.2 points, 2.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game … Named AIA’s 4A Southwest Player of the Year for basketball … “I’ve been working to push myself … put it all out there on the court,” she said … Three-sport varsity student-athlete for four years … Plays right-side hitter and back row in volleyball … Competes in track’s 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes and long jump … National Honor Society member … Plays club volleyball with Desert Stars … On travel basketball team Title IX … Planning on attending ASU as a preferred walk-on … “Her presence alone picks everyone up,” coach Jaime McGalliard said. “Her poise under pressure is unmatched.”
Male Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries
Kaleb Martin
School: Laveen Cesar Chavez
Class: Junior
Sport: Basketball
Forward … Averages about 19 points per game … Helped the Champions make it up to the 6A Conference state semifinals … Started playing basketball after discovering it at Boys and Girls Club and joining a club called Arizona Dream Team … “Looking back now, it makes me think that I learned a lot,” he said … Moved his junior year from Phoenix Carl Hayden to Cesar Chavez … Sat out the first nine games, but says his favorite moment this season was scoring his first points of the season against North … Worked as a lifeguard over the summer … This upcoming summer, he’ll compete on travel teams … “He’s a very explosive, talented kid who has a desire for success,” coach Gary Lee said.
Female Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries
Lindsey VanAllen
School: Gilbert Mesquite
Class: Junior
Sport: Basketball
Has a 4.2 GPA … Shooting guard and co-captain … In Mesquite’s two games on its way to state, she scored 33 points in each game, which is a career high … “I just hustle,” she said. “I try to do all the little things, all I can, to help the team win.” … Plays club with Team Arizona … National Honor Society member … Volunteers at Feed My Starving Children and Mesquite events … Playing basketball since she was 6 years old … Hopes to play college basketball … “(Her greatest strength) is her ability to get to the bucket,” coach Candice Gonzales said.