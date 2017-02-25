Menu
Volleyball

azcentral.com Sports Awards weekly honors for Feb. 23-March 2

The 2016-17 azcentral.com Sports Awards, presented by Arby’s, will honor the best student-athletes and those who support them.

Each week, the azcentral.com Sports Awards, presented by Arby’s, will honor two Athletes of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, and an Academic All-Star of the Week.

To learn more about the azcentral.com Sports Awards, visit hsawards.azcentral.com.

To nominate an Athlete or Academic All-Star of the Week, visit nominations.azcentral.com.

Hannah Weller, from Yuma Gila Ridge, is the azcentral.com Sports Awards Academic All-Star of the Week, for Feb. 23 – March 2.

Academic All-Star of the Week

Hannah Weller

School: Yuma Gila Ridge

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Has a 4.12 GPA … Point guard … Led team with 11.2 points, 2.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game … Named AIA’s 4A Southwest Player of the Year for basketball … “I’ve been working to push myself … put it all out there on the court,” she said … Three-sport varsity student-athlete for four years … Plays right-side hitter and back row in volleyball … Competes in track’s 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes and long jump … National Honor Society member … Plays club volleyball with Desert Stars … On travel basketball team Title IX … Planning on attending ASU as a preferred walk-on … “Her presence alone picks everyone up,” coach Jaime McGalliard said. “Her poise under pressure is unmatched.”

Kaleb Martin, from Phoenix Cesar Chavez, is the azcentral.com Sports Awards Male Athlete of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, for Feb. 23-March 2.

Male Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Kaleb Martin

School: Laveen Cesar Chavez

Class: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Forward … Averages about 19 points per game … Helped the Champions make it up to the 6A Conference state semifinals … Started playing basketball after discovering it at Boys and Girls Club and joining a club called Arizona Dream Team … “Looking back now, it makes me think that I learned a lot,” he said … Moved his junior year from Phoenix Carl Hayden to Cesar Chavez … Sat out the first nine games, but says his favorite moment this season was scoring his first points of the season against North … Worked as a lifeguard over the summer … This upcoming summer, he’ll compete on travel teams … “He’s a very explosive, talented kid who has a desire for success,” coach Gary Lee said.

AZCENTRAL.COM SPORTS AWARDS: List of azcentral.com Sports Awards Athletes of the Week, Month

ALL-STARS: List of all azcentral.com Sports Awards Academic All-Stars

Lindsey VanAllen, from Gilbert Mesquite, is the azcentral.com Sports Awards Female Athlete of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, for Feb. 23-March 2.

Female Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Lindsey VanAllen

School: Gilbert Mesquite

Class: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Has a 4.2 GPA … Shooting guard and co-captain … In Mesquite’s two games on its way to state, she scored 33 points in each game, which is a career high … “I just hustle,” she said. “I try to do all the little things, all I can, to help the team win.” … Plays club with Team Arizona … National Honor Society member … Volunteers at Feed My Starving Children and Mesquite events … Playing basketball since she was 6 years old … Hopes to play college basketball … “(Her greatest strength) is her ability to get to the bucket,” coach Candice Gonzales said.

Congratulations to the azcentral.com Sports Awards Athletes of the Week, Kaleb Martin and Lindsey VanAllen, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, and the Academic All-Star of the Week, Hannah Weller, for Feb. 23-March 2.

