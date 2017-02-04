azcentral.com Sports Awards weekly honors for Feb. 2-9

Each week, the azcentral.com Sports Awards, presented by Arby’s, will honor two Athletes of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, and an Academic All-Star of the Week.

Academic All-Star of the Week

Jerry Sohn

School: Phoenix Cortez

Class: Senior

Sport: Wrestling

Has a 4.23 GPA … Wrestles at 152 pounds … Four-year varsity wrestler … Also played football (middle linebacker/offensive lineman) … In the top 2 percent of his class … Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Math Club and Link Crew member … Poetry club president … National Honor Society officer … Student Body Treasurer of Student Council … Volunteer math tutor for Cortez … Volunteers at Maryvale Baptist Church … Became a U.S. citizen on Jan. 19 … “My parents are really hard-working people,” he said. “… That’s why I’m so involved in the ways I can. “… Attending ASU for psychology with classes in music production and theater … “The climate and culture he creates is amazing,” coach Zackary Meier said.

Male Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Bryce Andrashie

School: Fountain Hills

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Has a 3.85 GPA … Small and power forward … Three-year varsity starter … Two-year captain … Leads team with 15.7 PPG, 7.4 RPG and 1.6 BPG, as of Feb. 3 … “The physicality of the sport is great and so is the competition,” he said … Also shortstop in baseball … National Honor Society member … Led the basketball team in singing Christmas Carols at a local retirement home … Hopes to play basketball in college … Credits coach Matt Keating as a great coach and teacher … Keating said Andrashie “consumes game film” and sends him plays he finds interesting … “We say, ‘If you want to follow your dreams in basketball, watch Bryce,’ ” Keating said.

Female Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Tyra Williams

School: Maricopa

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Small forward … Averaging a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds the past five weeks … Leads team with 18.5 PPG, 8.8 RPG and 2.2 BPG, as of Feb. 3 … Had a career-high 33 points in a game against Tempe McClintock on Jan. 31 … “Basketball is the easiest sport for me,” she said. “I just like it so much. It’s hard to describe.” … Can defend all five positions … Said her greatest strength is in rebounds and defense … Playing basketball since fifth grade … Hopes to play basketball in college … Wants to study nursing … “Her motor is amazing,” coach Melvin Mitchell said. ” She gets up and down the court so quickly.”