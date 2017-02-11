Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Volleyball

azcentral.com Sports Awards weekly honors for Feb. 9-16

The 2016-17 azcentral.com Sports Awards, presented by Arby's, will honor the best student-athletes and those who support them.

The 2016-17 azcentral.com Sports Awards, presented by Arby’s, will honor the best student-athletes and those who support them.

Each week, the azcentral.com Sports Awards, presented by Arby’s, will honor two Athletes of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, and an Academic All-Star of the Week.

To learn more about the azcentral.com Sports Awards, visit hsawards.azcentral.com.

To nominate an Athlete or Academic All-Star of the Week, visit nominations.azcentral.com.

Jonathan Sangillo, from Goodyear Desert Edge, is the azcentral.com Sports Awards Academic All-Star of the Week for Feb. 9-16.

Jonathan Sangillo, from Goodyear Desert Edge, is the azcentral.com Sports Awards Academic All-Star of the Week for Feb. 9-16.

Academic All-Star of the Week

Jonathan Sangillo

School: Goodyear Desert Edge

Class: Junior

Sport: Soccer

Has a 4.97 GPA … Defender on varsity soccer team for three years … Also the Scorpions’ kicker on the football team … Ranked No. 1 in his class … Enrolled in five AP classes … Member of the Principal’s Advisory Committee, National Honor Society and the City of Goodyear Youth Commission … Playing soccer since he was 5 years old … “I can’t remember not playing soccer at this point,” he said … Hopes to build the soccer team as a whole both in athletic talent and camaraderie … “He’s able to play soccer as a chess match more than a checker game,” coach Justin Shalongo said. “… He’s thinking of the third move or the fourth move.”

Nathan France, from Chandler Arizona College Prep, is the azcentral.com Sports Awards Male Athlete of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, for Feb. 9-16.

Nathan France, from Chandler Arizona College Prep, is the azcentral.com Sports Awards Male Athlete of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, for Feb. 9-16.

Male Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Nathan France

School: Chandler Arizona College Prep

Class: Freshman

Sport: Soccer

Has a 4.0 GPA … Forward on varsity team … Leads with 24 goals and 48 points, as of Feb. 10 … Scored two goals in 10 minutes, breaking up a tie against Horizon Honors on Jan. 17 … “It’s all about staying humble, and it doesn’t matter how many goals I score,” he said. “It’s just about whether we can win together as a team.” … Mentioned his favorite highlight was the team’s homecoming game … Started playing when he was 3 years old … Competes with Sereno Soccer Club … “Nathan is barely a freshman, but he possesses a natural talent and ability with the ball,” coach Alberto Millan said.

ARIZONA SPORTS AWARDS: List of Arizona Sports Awards Athletes of the Week, Month

ALL-STARS: List of all Arizona Sports Awards Academic All-Stars

Alyssa Byjoe, from Kayenta Monument Valley, is the azcentral.com Sports Awards Female Athlete of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, for Feb. 9-16.

Alyssa Byjoe, from Kayenta Monument Valley, is the azcentral.com Sports Awards Female Athlete of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, for Feb. 9-16.

Female Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Alyssa Byjoe

School: Kayenta Monument Valley

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Has a 3.7 GPA … Plays between guard and forward on varsity … One of three team captains … Leads team with 2.2 assists per game … In three games, Feb. 2-4, Byjoe led in rebounds … Led scoring twice with 10 points at Holbrook and 17 points against Window Rock … “I would see high school games when I was younger … and I was inspired by the intensity of the game and the atmosphere of the crowd,” she said … Plays K9 Platinum club basketball … Also competes in volleyball as a setter and opposite … Track athlete who runs the 100-, 200-, 400- and 800-meter dashes and high jumps … Accepted to NAU for nursing … Hopes to try for a walk-on spot with the basketball team … “Whenever she’s playing well, everyone picks up and plays well, too,” coach Jason Franklin said.

Congratulations to the azcentral.com Sports Awards Athletes of the Week, Nathan France and Alyssa Byjoe, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, and the Academic All-Star of the Week, Jonathan Sangillo, for Feb. 9-16.

Congratulations to the azcentral.com Sports Awards Athletes of the Week, Nathan France and Alyssa Byjoe, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, and the Academic All-Star of the Week, Jonathan Sangillo, for Feb. 9-16.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News