azcentral.com Sports Awards weekly honors for Feb. 9-16

Academic All-Star of the Week

Jonathan Sangillo

School: Goodyear Desert Edge

Class: Junior

Sport: Soccer

Has a 4.97 GPA … Defender on varsity soccer team for three years … Also the Scorpions’ kicker on the football team … Ranked No. 1 in his class … Enrolled in five AP classes … Member of the Principal’s Advisory Committee, National Honor Society and the City of Goodyear Youth Commission … Playing soccer since he was 5 years old … “I can’t remember not playing soccer at this point,” he said … Hopes to build the soccer team as a whole both in athletic talent and camaraderie … “He’s able to play soccer as a chess match more than a checker game,” coach Justin Shalongo said. “… He’s thinking of the third move or the fourth move.”

Male Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Nathan France

School: Chandler Arizona College Prep

Class: Freshman

Sport: Soccer

Has a 4.0 GPA … Forward on varsity team … Leads with 24 goals and 48 points, as of Feb. 10 … Scored two goals in 10 minutes, breaking up a tie against Horizon Honors on Jan. 17 … “It’s all about staying humble, and it doesn’t matter how many goals I score,” he said. “It’s just about whether we can win together as a team.” … Mentioned his favorite highlight was the team’s homecoming game … Started playing when he was 3 years old … Competes with Sereno Soccer Club … “Nathan is barely a freshman, but he possesses a natural talent and ability with the ball,” coach Alberto Millan said.

Female Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Alyssa Byjoe

School: Kayenta Monument Valley

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Has a 3.7 GPA … Plays between guard and forward on varsity … One of three team captains … Leads team with 2.2 assists per game … In three games, Feb. 2-4, Byjoe led in rebounds … Led scoring twice with 10 points at Holbrook and 17 points against Window Rock … “I would see high school games when I was younger … and I was inspired by the intensity of the game and the atmosphere of the crowd,” she said … Plays K9 Platinum club basketball … Also competes in volleyball as a setter and opposite … Track athlete who runs the 100-, 200-, 400- and 800-meter dashes and high jumps … Accepted to NAU for nursing … Hopes to try for a walk-on spot with the basketball team … “Whenever she’s playing well, everyone picks up and plays well, too,” coach Jason Franklin said.