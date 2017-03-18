Menu
Softball

azcentral.com Sports Awards weekly honors for March 16-23

The 2016-17 azcentral.com Sports Awards, presented by Arby's, will honor the best student-athletes and those who support them.

Each week, the azcentral.com Sports Awards, presented by Arby’s, will honor two Athletes of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, and an Academic All-Star of the Week.

To learn more about the azcentral.com Sports Awards, visit hsawards.azcentral.com.

To nominate an Athlete or Academic All-Star of the Week, visit nominations.azcentral.com.

To purchase tickets for the azcentral.com Sports Awards, visit sportsawards.azcentral.com.

Kody Huff, from Phoenix Horizon, is the azcentral.com Sports Awards Academic All-Star of the Week for March 16-23.

Academic All-Star of the Week

Kody Huff

School: Phoenix Horizon

Class: Sophomore

Sport: Baseball

Has a 4.5 GPA … Shortstop and catcher … Leads team with eight runs and four doubles, as of Wednesday … “I always dreamed of being out on the field and being part of a team,” he said … Honors student … Volunteers every Wednesday during the season at Miracle League of Arizona, where he helps special needs youth and adults play baseball … Young Life member … Finalist for the Arizona Sports Character Counts scholarship in February … Playing baseball since he was about 5 years old … Wants to play collegiately and study engineering … “He’s a really good teammate, and he relates well to the kids around him,” coach Eric Kibler said.

Dakota Martin, from Vail Cienega, is the azcentral.com Sports Awards' Male Athlete of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, for March 16-23.

Male Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Dakota Martin

School: Vail Cienega

Class: Senior

Sport: Baseball

Catcher … Went 5 for 6 and a HBP with four RBIs and a home run in each game against Rincon/University and Catalina Foothills … Has a .679 batting average and 19 hits … Leads team and third in 5A Conference with 18 RBIs … “I wasn’t always the best player, but because of my coaches and their mentorship, it’s made me who I am now,” he said … Playing baseball since he was about 10 years old … Plays club for Baseball’s Next Level … Signed to play with Benedictine University at Mesa and study sports management … “He’s a pretty humble kid who will work hard and do whatever you ask of him,” coach Kelly Johnson said.

AZCENTRAL.COM SPORTS AWARDS:  List of azcentral.com Sports Awards Athletes of the Week, Month

ALL-STARS:  List of all azcentral.com Sports Awards Academic All-Stars

Emme Maciel, from Phoenix Bourgade Catholic, is the azcentral.com Sports Awards Female Athlete of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, for March 16-23.

Female Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Emme Maciel

School: Phoenix Bourgade Catholic

Class: Junior

Sport: Softball

Plays first base … Power hitter with a No. 4 spot in lineup … Leads 2A Conference with 15 RBIs, as of Wednesday … Leads team with three home runs … Her best game of the season so far was against Paradise Honors when she went 3 for 4 with two runs, five RBIs and a grand slam in the first inning … Has a .412 batting average, 14 hits and 13 runs, as of Wednesday … “Softball is a team sport,” she said. “You always have people behind you to support you.” … Plays club for USSSA … Playing softball since fourth grade … Athletic Leadership Team member … Hopes to play collegiate ball and be a pediatric nurse … “She’s such a character with a ball of energy,” coach JinHee Huff said.

