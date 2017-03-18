azcentral.com Sports Awards weekly honors for March 16-23

Each week, the azcentral.com Sports Awards, presented by Arby’s, will honor two Athletes of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, and an Academic All-Star of the Week.

Academic All-Star of the Week

Kody Huff

School: Phoenix Horizon

Class: Sophomore

Sport: Baseball

Has a 4.5 GPA … Shortstop and catcher … Leads team with eight runs and four doubles, as of Wednesday … “I always dreamed of being out on the field and being part of a team,” he said … Honors student … Volunteers every Wednesday during the season at Miracle League of Arizona, where he helps special needs youth and adults play baseball … Young Life member … Finalist for the Arizona Sports Character Counts scholarship in February … Playing baseball since he was about 5 years old … Wants to play collegiately and study engineering … “He’s a really good teammate, and he relates well to the kids around him,” coach Eric Kibler said.

Male Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Dakota Martin

School: Vail Cienega

Class: Senior

Sport: Baseball

Catcher … Went 5 for 6 and a HBP with four RBIs and a home run in each game against Rincon/University and Catalina Foothills … Has a .679 batting average and 19 hits … Leads team and third in 5A Conference with 18 RBIs … “I wasn’t always the best player, but because of my coaches and their mentorship, it’s made me who I am now,” he said … Playing baseball since he was about 10 years old … Plays club for Baseball’s Next Level … Signed to play with Benedictine University at Mesa and study sports management … “He’s a pretty humble kid who will work hard and do whatever you ask of him,” coach Kelly Johnson said.

Female Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Emme Maciel

School: Phoenix Bourgade Catholic

Class: Junior

Sport: Softball

Plays first base … Power hitter with a No. 4 spot in lineup … Leads 2A Conference with 15 RBIs, as of Wednesday … Leads team with three home runs … Her best game of the season so far was against Paradise Honors when she went 3 for 4 with two runs, five RBIs and a grand slam in the first inning … Has a .412 batting average, 14 hits and 13 runs, as of Wednesday … “Softball is a team sport,” she said. “You always have people behind you to support you.” … Plays club for USSSA … Playing softball since fourth grade … Athletic Leadership Team member … Hopes to play collegiate ball and be a pediatric nurse … “She’s such a character with a ball of energy,” coach JinHee Huff said.