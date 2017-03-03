azcentral.com Sports Awards weekly honors for March 2-9

Each week, the azcentral.com Sports Awards, presented by Arby’s, will honor two Athletes of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, and an Academic All-Star of the Week.

To learn more about the azcentral.com Sports Awards, visit hsawards.azcentral.com.

To nominate an Athlete or Academic All-Star of the Week, visit nominations.azcentral.com.

Academic All-Star of the Week

Meagan Van Pelt

School: Phoenix Shadow Mountain

Class: Junior

Sport: Track and Field

Has a 4.7 GPA … Runs the 400-, 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter races … Cross country runner … Basketball forward … National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Society of Women Scholars member … Junior class vice president … Part of Matadors’ Your Caring Shadow, food and clothing drives for sister school Sweetwater … Volunteers with Arizona Game and Fish and the USDA … Placed seventh at state cross country meet … Holds Matadors’ cross country home course record at 19:19 … “I like (running), it gets me out and about,” she said … Said her track goals are to break 5 minutes in the mile and the school 800 record at 2:18 … “She’s a model kid,” coach Matt Shannon said. “She’s what you would want your whole team to be like.”

Male Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Gabe McGlothan

School: Chandler Basha

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Has a 3.8 GPA … Power forward and center … Led the 6A Conference state championship team with an average of about 15 points per game and 11 rebounds … Achieved double-doubles throughout the year … “I don’t like losing, so I strive to find ways to win not just for myself but for the team,” he said … Mentioned his hunger and drive as his greatest strength … Senior class president in student government … Playing basketball since he was 8 years old … Committed to play with Army West Point … Plans to study mechanical engineering with a minor in electrical engineering … “He’s one-of-a-kind,” coach Mike Grothaus said. “He’s the anchor of our team.”

Female Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Riley Herman

School: Gilbert Campo Verde

Class: Senior

Sport: Softball

Has a 4.2 GPA … First base … Has a .333 batting average, 15 at-bats, four runs and two RBIs, as of March 3 … “Before every game, there’s a certain energy before warming up, and I look forward to that every time,” she said … National Honor Society member … Part of a BioMed academic program at Campo Verde, and president of the program’s club … Playing softball since she was 11 years old … Played club softball with Team Storm … Going to University of Arizona to study BioMed … Coach Deryk Sexton said Herman is the “entertainment of the team” for her sense of humor … “She’s got that ability to lighten the mood when things get intense,” Sexton said.