azcentral.com Sports Awards weekly honors for March 30-April 6

Each week, the azcentral.com Sports Awards, presented by Arby's, will honor two Athletes of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, and an Academic All-Star of the Week, presented by Fry's.

Academic All-Star of the Week presented by Fry’s

Arianna Williams

School: Phoenix Shadow Mountain

Class: Senior

Sports: Tennis

Has a 4.8 GPA … Varsity tennis all four years … Co-captain with winning record this season, as of Friday … Founding member of Generation Tech Support start-up business … Spanish Honor Society president … Project lead with the National Charity League … Students Supporting Brain Tumor Research secretary … “(Being involved) keeps me well-rounded and down to earth,” she said … MENSA International participant … Society of Women Scholars, Mu Alpha Theta Mathematical Honor Society and National Honor Society member … Cluster Crush (Google/Stanford) Project Lead at Shadow Mountain … Veterans Heritage Project member … “As a coach, you’d like to clone her a thousand times for a team full of Ariannas,” coach Tamma Murphy said.

Male Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Tyrees Moulton

School: Phoenix North Canyon

Class: Junior

Sports: Track and Field

Has a 3.7 GPA … Specializes in 200-meter and 400-meter dashes … Also runs 100, 800 and relays … Broke the previous Chandler Rotary record (47.3 seconds) in the 400-meter at 47.15 seconds … Leads in the state for his 200 time at the Rattler Booster Invitational (21.36 seconds) and 400 at the Chandler Rotary, according to athletic.net … “I’d never been the type of person to focus on my records,” he said … Running track since seventh grade … The sport is important to him because of his culture and family … Born in Jamaica and moved to Arizona when he was about 6 years old … Student government member … Runs year-round with Team Showtyme … “He’s a good kid,” coach Airabin Justin said. “He works hard and he’s so outgoing.”

Female Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Jordan Witter

School: Chandler Basha

Class: Junior

Sports: Tennis

Has a 4.4 GPA … No. 1 in varsity singles and doubles … Team captain … Began her tennis career as the No. 5 JV player her freshman year … Boasts a 6-3 record in singles and a 8-1 record in doubles with her partner, Elly Klages, as of Friday …”I haven’t won every match, but I’m proud of all the matches I played,” she said … Coach Charles Johnson said one of her best moments was when she never missed a return and adjusted to playing doubles with a different partner at the East Valley Tennis Showcase, winning the matches … Wants to play tennis in college … Hoping to study engineering … “Attitude is consistent for Jordan,” Johnson said. “She wants to win, no doubt, but she has a ton of fun on the court.”