Tennis

azcentral.com Sports Awards weekly honors for March 30-April 6

Each week, the azcentral.com Sports Awards, presented by Arby’s, will honor two Athletes of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, and an Academic All-Star of the Week, presented by Fry’s.

Arianna Williams, from Phoenix Shadow Mountain, is the azcentral.com Sports Awards Academic All-Star of the Week, presented by Fry's, for March 30-April 6.

Academic All-Star of the Week presented by Fry’s

Arianna Williams

School: Phoenix Shadow Mountain

Class: Senior

Sports: Tennis

Has a 4.8 GPA … Varsity tennis all four years … Co-captain with winning record this season, as of Friday … Founding member of Generation Tech Support start-up business … Spanish Honor Society president … Project lead with the National Charity League … Students Supporting Brain Tumor Research secretary … “(Being involved) keeps me well-rounded and down to earth,” she said … MENSA International participant … Society of Women Scholars, Mu Alpha Theta Mathematical Honor Society and National Honor Society member … Cluster Crush (Google/Stanford) Project Lead at Shadow Mountain … Veterans Heritage Project member … “As a coach, you’d like to clone her a thousand times for a team full of Ariannas,” coach Tamma Murphy said.

Tyrees Moulton, from Phoenix North Canyon, is the azcentral.com Sports Awards Male Athlete of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, for March 30- April 6.

Male Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Tyrees Moulton

School: Phoenix North Canyon

Class: Junior

Sports: Track and Field

Has a 3.7 GPA … Specializes in 200-meter and 400-meter dashes … Also runs 100, 800 and relays … Broke the previous Chandler Rotary record (47.3 seconds) in the 400-meter at 47.15 seconds … Leads in the state for his 200 time at the Rattler Booster Invitational (21.36 seconds) and 400 at the Chandler Rotary, according to athletic.net … “I’d never been the type of person to focus on my records,” he said … Running track since seventh grade … The sport is important to him because of his culture and family … Born in Jamaica and moved to Arizona when he was about 6 years old … Student government member … Runs year-round with Team Showtyme … “He’s a good kid,” coach Airabin Justin said. “He works hard and he’s so outgoing.”

Jordan Witter, from Chandler Basha, is the azcentral.com Sports Awards Female Athlete of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries,

Female Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Jordan Witter

School: Chandler Basha

Class: Junior

Sports: Tennis

Has a 4.4 GPA … No. 1 in varsity singles and doubles … Team captain … Began her tennis career as the No. 5 JV player her freshman year … Boasts a 6-3 record in singles and a 8-1 record in doubles with her partner, Elly Klages, as of Friday …”I haven’t won every match, but I’m proud of all the matches I played,” she said … Coach Charles Johnson said one of her best moments was when she never missed a return and adjusted to playing doubles with a different partner at the East Valley Tennis Showcase, winning the matches … Wants to play tennis in college … Hoping to study engineering … “Attitude is consistent for Jordan,” Johnson said. “She wants to win, no doubt, but she has a ton of fun on the court.”

