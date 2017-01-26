Aztecs defeat Lions with 'grit' in a match of top teams in D5

After Cathedral City High School fell 5-3 to Palm Desert Wednesday evening, Lions head coach Jorge Polanco may have perfectly summed up the difference between the No. 1 and No. 2 team in the Division 5 Southern Section poll.

“This team is nasty, this team has grit,” Polanco said of the Aztecs. “And I told (my team), ‘We don’t have any grit.’

“If they want to win, they’ve got to get nasty, too.”

Polanco stood with his team long after the Aztecs had left the field, trying to make his point abundantly clear as Palm Desert erased an early deficit and took a tied score at the intermission and blew the game wide open in the second half.

Lions forward Azalea Guanajuato, last year’s Desert Valley League Offensive Player of the Year, put Cathedral City on the board first, within the first seven minutes of the game. But Palm Desert fired back with a goal of its own when senior Madison Cosgrove found the back of the net on a breakaway two minutes later.

Cathedral City’s Miyah Coleman gave the Lions the lead again on a free kick in the 13th minute, but Palm Desert’s Malia Falk added an equalizer from 15 yards out on the left wing not long before halftime.

“We got down early, then we go down again,” Aztecs head coach Chris Keuilian said. “We’ve got a mental makeup this year that is pretty solid, and the girls play for each other. They really stepped up.”

[Palm Desert’s D.J. Alexander selected to NFL Pro Bowl]

The two teams entered the game ranked 1 and 2 in the latest California Interscholastic Federation poll. Cathedral City had won three of four, losing only to La Quinta during that stretch, while outscoring opponents, 18-2.

Palm Desert, though, seemingly scored at will. The Aztecs (11-3-4, 5-0-1 DVL) scored three consecutive goals early in the second half – one by Lindsay Forester, two by Cosgrove – before Lions forward Jordan Bradley added a final goal for Cathedral City.

The Aztecs were without their center midfielder, Alyssa Granados, due to a minor injury. In the second half, it didn’t seem to matter.

“They were down their center mid, probably one of the better players in the league, and they still took it to us. We couldn’t stop it.

“The girls knew they were going to play the long ball, but we didn’t execute.”

[Desert Valley League has three girls’ soccer teams in top spots]

Keuilian knows that the win, although important, means nothing if the Aztecs don’t win their next three games leading up to La Quinta on Feb. 6 for what could be the DVL title if both teams remain atop the league standings.

He admits there’s still a sense of unfinished business dating back to last season, when Palm Desert was eight minutes from a regular season crown before the Blackhawks won the game in the waning moments.

“That’s a league title with eight minutes left and we give up three goals,” Keuilian said. “The girls are still … that’s much on their mind.”

The Lions (12-8-1, 4-2 DVL) may be out of the DVL title picture, but they still believe they have a chance to make a deep CIF run with the squad they have.

Standing with his team Wednesday, Polanco said it’s all about how his players respond to the loss against a team they could see again on their quest for a CIF title.

“That’s the challenge, to prove to themselves that they can beat not just the mediocre teams, but the good teams,” Polanco said. “That’s the only way we’re going to win, if we have that grit.

“Hopefully this is what we needed.”