Bacterial skin infection forces postponement of Arizona football game

As a health precaution, Phoenix Alhambra and Phoenix North postponed their football season opener on Friday night because of a bacterial skin infection among Alhambra players.

The game has been moved to Oct. 13. North is the host school. Both schools have byes during that fall break.

Several Alhambra football players contracted a bacterial skin infection, called Impetigo, according to Phoenix Union High School District officials, forcing the postponement.

A release sent out by the district states that the Maricopa County Department of Public Health has recommended that student-athletes with the rash not to participate until they’ve recovered.

