Calif. player has surgery after apparent severe head injury in game

A California high school football player is in a medically induced coma after surgery to remove swelling in his brain, according to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

Bailey Foley, from Fortuna High School, was on the sideline late in the season opener at Cardinal Newman when he began have cramps and then having seizures, coach Mike Benbow told the newspaper.

He was taken to the hospital where doctors discovered bleeding on the brain, an indicator of a potential traumatic brain injury. Doctors removed a portion of his skull, a common practice when the brain swells. Doctors won’t know the extent of the injury until the swelling goes down.

“We didn’t know what happened,” his mother, Tara Johnson, told the Press Democrat. “The severity of the seizure wasn’t known until he got to the hospital.”

A linebacker and running back, Foley took and delivered hits throughout the game, but Benbow said the game film does not indicate anything out of the ordinary.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses. Here is the link.