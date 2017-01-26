Bake-It-Easy with Payton

While January marks the official end of the holiday season for most, but there are still New Year’s celebrations or just your own hope to keep the merriness going. A perfect way to make that feel-good holiday feeling last is with the taste of the holidays: peppermint. Hence why this layered peppermint bark will be a perfect addition to your New Years get together or even for your late-night Netflix binge session.

For a sheet to be made you will need 20 ounces white chocolate (chopped), 30 peppermint candies (crushed), 10 ounces dark chocolate (chopped), 6 tablespoons heavy cream, and a single teaspoon peppermint extract.

Once you have collected those items, you can move on to the preparation. First, line a 9×12 inch baking pan with aluminum foil or any other non-stick paper. Then, melt half of the white chocolate in the top of a double boiler over water that is lightly simmering. Stir frequently and scrape down the sides with a rubber spatula to avoid scorching. Spread the white chocolate into the prepared pan.

Then you can sprinkle 1/4 of the crushed peppermints over white chocolate. This should then be chilled until firm, which should take roughly fifteen minutes.

While you are waiting for the white chocolate to cool, melt the dark chocolate, heavy cream, and peppermint extract together in the same way the white chocolate was prepared. When done, pour the chocolate layer over the chilled white chocolate layer and spread evenly. You can then place the pan back into the freezer for about twenty minutes.

Meanwhile, melt the remaining white chocolate and prepare in the same way. Spread quickly over the chilled bark. Sprinkle with the remaining peppermint pieces; chill until firm, about 20 minutes. Cut or break into small pieces to serve for either your party of twenty or party of one.