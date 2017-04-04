Ballard cracks top 5 in softball coaches poll

Coming off a weekend with wins over Elizabethtown and Mercer County to remain unbeaten, Ballard High School’s softball team received another boost on Tuesday.

The Bruins (11-0) jumped up a place in the latest Kentucky Prep Softball Coaches poll and now sits at No. 5, tied with East Carter, which received a first-place vote, and two places behind Male (6-1). The top of the poll remains Scott County in first place with nine first-place votes, McCracken County in second place with one first-place vote, Male and Woodford County in fourth place.

Other local teams named in the poll include No. 10 Butler, No. 13 Mercy, No. 19 Oldham County, No. 21 Bullitt East and No. 23 Holy Cross. Also receiving votes were Spencer County, Assumption, Eastern, Collins, Manual.

Here’s a look at the latest top 25 poll:

Kentucky Prep Softball Top 25 Coaches Poll April 2, 2017

1. Scott Co. (9) 273

2. McCracken Co (1) 260

3. Male 224

4. Woodford Co. 223

5. East Carter (1) 212

5. Ballard 212

7. Madisonville 196

8. Daviess Co. 177

9. Christian Co. 155

10. Butler 137

11. Central Hardin 119

12. Apollo 112

13. Mercy 111

14. Anderson Co. 97

14. South Warren 97

16. Warren East 91

17. Owensboro Catholic 88

18. Marshall Co. 73

19. North Laurel 64

19. Oldham Co. 64

21. Bullitt East 63

22. East Jessamine 60

22. Holy Cross 60

24. Union Co. 39

25. Ashland Blazer 31

Others receiving votes: Spencer Co. 30, Assumption 24, Eastern 22, Green Co. 22, Middlesboro 18, Pikeville 15, Larue Co. 15, Lyon Co. 14, Boyle Co. 14, Russell 13, Barren Co. 13, Clay Co. 13, Meade Co. 12, Dunbar 12, Harrison Co. 10, Garrard Co. 10, Franklin Co. 9, Knox Central 8, Collins 5, Johnson Central 5, Webster Co. 5, Hart Co. 5, Lafayette 3, Estill Co. 3, Manual 2, Muhlenberg Co. 2, Rowan Co. 2, Lawrence Co. 1