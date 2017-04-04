Menu
Softball

Ballard cracks top 5 in softball coaches poll

Ballard Bruins' Catie Barber hits a triple to center field batting in teammate Alexis Smith in the bottom of the 1st. 25 May, 2016

Coming off a weekend with wins over Elizabethtown and Mercer County to remain unbeaten, Ballard High School’s softball team received another boost on Tuesday.

The Bruins (11-0) jumped up a place in the latest Kentucky Prep Softball Coaches poll and now sits at No. 5, tied with East Carter, which received a first-place vote, and two places behind Male (6-1). The top of the poll remains Scott County in first place with nine first-place votes, McCracken County in second place with one first-place vote, Male and Woodford County in fourth place.

Other local teams named in the poll include No. 10 Butler, No. 13 Mercy, No. 19 Oldham County, No. 21 Bullitt East and No. 23 Holy Cross. Also receiving votes were Spencer County, Assumption, Eastern, Collins, Manual.

Here’s a look at the latest top 25 poll:

Kentucky Prep Softball Top 25 Coaches Poll April 2, 2017

1. Scott Co. (9)    273

2. McCracken Co (1)    260

3. Male     224

4. Woodford Co.     223

5. East Carter (1)    212

5. Ballard    212

7. Madisonville    196

8. Daviess Co.    177

9. Christian Co.     155

10. Butler    137

11. Central Hardin    119

12. Apollo    112

13. Mercy    111

14. Anderson Co.    97

14. South Warren    97

16. Warren East    91

17. Owensboro Catholic    88

18. Marshall Co.    73

19. North Laurel     64

19. Oldham Co.     64

21. Bullitt East     63

22. East Jessamine    60

22. Holy Cross    60

24. Union Co.    39

25. Ashland Blazer    31

Others receiving votes: Spencer Co. 30, Assumption 24, Eastern 22, Green Co. 22, Middlesboro 18, Pikeville 15, Larue Co. 15, Lyon Co. 14, Boyle Co. 14, Russell 13, Barren Co. 13, Clay Co. 13, Meade Co. 12, Dunbar 12, Harrison Co. 10, Garrard Co. 10, Franklin Co. 9, Knox Central 8, Collins 5, Johnson Central 5, Webster Co. 5, Hart Co. 5, Lafayette 3, Estill Co.  3, Manual 2, Muhlenberg Co. 2, Rowan Co. 2, Lawrence Co. 1

