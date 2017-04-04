Ballard cracks top 5 in softball coaches poll

Coming off a weekend with wins over Elizabethtown and Mercer County to remain unbeaten, Ballard High School’s softball team received another boost on Tuesday.
The Bruins (11-0) jumped up a place in the latest Kentucky Prep Softball Coaches poll and now sits at No. 5, tied with East Carter, which received a first-place vote, and two places behind Male (6-1). The top of the poll remains Scott County in first place with nine first-place votes, McCracken County in second place with one first-place vote, Male and Woodford County in fourth place.
Other local teams named in the poll include No. 10 Butler, No. 13 Mercy, No. 19 Oldham County, No. 21 Bullitt East and No. 23 Holy Cross. Also receiving votes were Spencer County, Assumption, Eastern, Collins, Manual.
Here’s a look at the latest top 25 poll:
Kentucky Prep Softball Top 25 Coaches Poll April 2, 2017
1. Scott Co. (9) 273
2. McCracken Co (1) 260
3. Male 224
4. Woodford Co. 223
5. East Carter (1) 212
5. Ballard 212
7. Madisonville 196
8. Daviess Co. 177
9. Christian Co. 155
10. Butler 137
11. Central Hardin 119
12. Apollo 112
13. Mercy 111
14. Anderson Co. 97
14. South Warren 97
16. Warren East 91
17. Owensboro Catholic 88
18. Marshall Co. 73
19. North Laurel 64
19. Oldham Co. 64
21. Bullitt East 63
22. East Jessamine 60
22. Holy Cross 60
24. Union Co. 39
25. Ashland Blazer 31
Others receiving votes: Spencer Co. 30, Assumption 24, Eastern 22, Green Co. 22, Middlesboro 18, Pikeville 15, Larue Co. 15, Lyon Co. 14, Boyle Co. 14, Russell 13, Barren Co. 13, Clay Co. 13, Meade Co. 12, Dunbar 12, Harrison Co. 10, Garrard Co. 10, Franklin Co. 9, Knox Central 8, Collins 5, Johnson Central 5, Webster Co. 5, Hart Co. 5, Lafayette 3, Estill Co. 3, Manual 2, Muhlenberg Co. 2, Rowan Co. 2, Lawrence Co. 1