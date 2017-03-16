Ballard cruises by Taylor County in Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Ballard High School boys basketball team wasted little time Thursday afternoon in putting away Taylor County in its 69-33 victory over the Cardinals in the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Sweet 16 first round contest.

Antoine Darby scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half to lead the Bruins, the No. 6 team in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings, in the rout. As they have all through the postseason, the Bruins won Thursday’s game with defense. They forced the Cardinals into 27 turnovers, off which they scored 31 points.

The Bruins (28-7) came out putting the clamps on the Cardinals from the opening tip. After scoring the game’s first basket, they forced the Cardinals into two turnovers within the first 40 seconds. Both came as Taylor County tried to inbound the ball, and both led to layups giving the Bruins a six-point advantage before the Cardinals even crossed midcourt.

It only got more intense from there. The Bruins enjoyed a 17-0 run over a 4:52 stretch in the first half to take a 33-11 with 4:48 remaining in the second quarter.

Taylor County (20-15), which made its third straight trip to the Sweet 16 but also started three sophomores, committed six turnovers in the second quarter before it even got off a shot in the period. Even when the Cardinals got off a shot, it was typically rushed. The Cardinals shot just 28 percent (7-of-25) in the first half, making just 2-of-9 in the second quarter.

Delonta Wimberly’s layup with 1:09 left in the third quarter gave Ballard a 62-25 lead and started the running clock.

Dorian Tisby added 14 points for the Bruins, which also get 10 each from Wimberly and Vonnie Patterson. Wimberly grabbed nine rebounds, while Patterson got seven. Jamil Wilson added seven points and seven assists.

Darby and Tisby had four steals each.

Tre’von Smith led the Cardinals with 11 points.

With the victory, Ballard earned a rematch against Fern Creek in a Friday night quarterfinal. The two teams have met three times already this season, with the Tigers winning all three contest over a five-week span. However, the Bruins had injuries to both Wilson and Patterson during that stretch that either kept them out or limited their effectiveness in those games.