Ballard grad Ronnie Baker sprints to career-best mark in 60 meter dash

Ballard High School graduate Ronnie Baker’s career as a world-class sprinter now includes the 12th-best 60-meter time in world history.

Competing on Friday in the Copernicus Cup in Poland as part of the IAAF World Indoor Tour, Baker won the 60-meter dash in a dazzling 6.46 seconds, setting a career-high as well as the fastest mark in 2017. According to the IAAF, it’s also the 12th-fastest time in the 60-meter dash in indoor track history.

Baker was a two-time NCAA champion in the 60-meter dash during his four years at Texas Christian University. Baker was a two-time Gatorade Kentucky State Track and Field Athlete of the Year at Ballard.

In 2016, Baker was invited to the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials, competing in the 100-meter dash.