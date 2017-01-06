Ballard searching for new football coach

The Ballard High School football program is searching for a new head football coach for the second straight year.

The Murfreesboro (Tennessee) Daily News Journal reported Thursday that Mike Copley has been named the new head coach at Murfreesboro Siegel. Ballard athletic director Chris Kinney confirmed the hiring.

Copley went 9-4 last year in his only season at Ballard, falling to eventual state champion Trinity 63-20 in the quarterfinals of the Class 6-A playoffs.

Copley coached at Pikeville, Greenup County and Rowan County before spending four seasons (2012-15) as the defensive coordinator at Centennial in Franklin, Tennessee.

“Being a Midstate coach, I knew what kind of kids Siegel had,” Copley told the Daily News, referring to his time at Centennial. “But what really sold me was (Siegel principal Larry Creasy) himself. The expectations to be successful (at Siegel) with everything they do was amazing to me.

“When you get into this profession, you dream of coaching at the highest level of ball. It’s going to be great competition every night. We will have to bring our ‘A’ game every night.”

Copley was named Ballard’s coach last February and replaced Mike Jackson, who posted a 57-40 record over eight seasons.

Kinney said Ballard is accepting applications for Copley’s replacement.

