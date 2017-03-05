Ballard to face CAL in 7th Region boys final

SEVENTH REGION BOYS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

* Who: Christian Academy (24-10) vs. Ballard (27-6).

* When: 7 p.m. Monday.

* Where: Valley High School.

* Tickets: $8.

* Litkenhous Ratings: Christian Academy (85.7), No. 6 Ballard (101.1).

* Last regional title: Christian Academy (none), Ballard (2015).

* Regular-season meetings: Ballard is 3-0 against CAL this season, winning 88-47 at Ballard on Dec. 9, 69-61 in the Louisville Invitational Tournament at Valley on Jan. 11 and 73-58 in the 28th District Tournament final at CAL on Feb. 23.

* Christian Academy’s probable starters: Michael Woodward (6-0, Sr., G, 9.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg); Parker Jones (6-5, Sr., G, 21.6 ppg, 9.1 rpg); Austin Carr (6-3, So., F, 3.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg); Milton Wright (6-3, So., G/F, 9.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg); K.C. Purvis (6-5, Sr., F, 15.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg).

* Ballard’s probable starters: Jamil Wilson (5-7, Sr., G, 13.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg); Antoine Darby (5-11, Sr., G, 7.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg; Marshon Ford (6-2, Jr., G, 8.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg); Dorian Tisby (6-2, Jr., G, 9.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg); Clivonte Patterson (6-3, Sr., F, 17.3 ppg, 9.8 rpg).

* Christian Academy’s postseason road: Beat Eastern 57-44 in 28th District semifinal, lost to Ballard 73-58 in 28th District final, beat Male 74-65 in overtime in Seventh Region quarterfinal, beat Manual 80-71 in Seventh Region semifinal.

* Ballard’s postseason road: Beat Kentucky Country Day 80-47 in 28th District semifinal, beat Christian Academy 73-58 in 28th District final, beat Central 87-53 in Seventh Region quarterfinal, beat Trinity 57-41 in Seventh Region semifinal.

* Notes: In his 19th season at Ballard, coach Chris Renner is trying to win his eighth regional title and third in the last five seasons. … CAL is in the regional tournament for just the second time, having lost to Eastern in the quarterfinals in 1990. … Three of CAL’s starters (Carr, Wright and Purvis) were members of the school’s Class 2-A state championship football team in 2016. … The Seventh Region champion will face the Fifth Region champion in the first round of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Sweet 16 at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.