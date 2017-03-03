Ballard turns to defense, stuns Trinity

It’s not often Chris Renner walks into a gym feeling like an underdog, but the Ballard High School boys basketball coach said he felt that way Thursday night.

“I almost had to fool my guys into believing we had a chance,” Renner said. “This is one of the first times I’ve walked into a big game like this and said, ‘I don’t have many chances to win this ballgame. There aren’t many ways to do it.’”

But Renner and his Bruins found a way and pulled off one of the first big surprises of March.

Clivonte Patterson had 16 points and seven rebounds and Jamil Wilson added 13 points as Ballard beat Trinity 57-41 in the semifinals of the Class Act Federal Credit Union Seventh Region Tournament at Valley.

While No. 3 Trinity (29-4) and No. 6 Ballard (26-7) weren’t separated by much in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings, most observers considered the Shamrocks heavy favorites to win the regional title.

“We knew we were underdogs, but we wanted to come out and prove a point that we were ready,” Patterson said. “We knew we could win the game.”

Ballard did it with defense, forcing an uncharacteristic 20 turnovers by the Shamrocks. Ballard won the rebounding battle 30-26 and held the Shamrocks to 36.4 percent shooting. They entered the game shooting 51.9 percent for the season.

Shamrocks coach Mike Szabo said Ballard’s defense “was great.”

“Their defensive intensity was really impressive, and we didn’t match it,” Szabo said. “We just didn’t have it tonight. We couldn’t get a shot to go in. We turned it over and got frustrated and missed block outs.”

Ballard jumped to a 16-7 lead, Trinity rallied for an 18-16 edge and Jacob King’s 3-pointer tied the score at 23 after the first half.

The Bruins took control with a 12-2 run to open the third quarter. Patterson scored eight points during the run, including a layup after a pretty pass from Delonta Wimberly that made It 35-25 at the 2:47 mark.

The Bruins led 41-30 entering the fourth as the Shamrocks managed just seven points in the third, hitting 3 of 12 shots.

“We had to do it defensively,” said Renner, who used a mix of traps and full-court and half-court pressure. “We had to fly around, and our defense had to be better than their offense. … We had to use our speed and quickness to make them uncomfortable. If that wasn’t going to be an advantage, we were going to have a hard time winning. It worked tonight.”

King’s free throw pulled Trinity within 41-33 with 6:38 remaining, but Ballard responded with nine straight points to put it away. Dorian Tisby’s basket capped the surge that made it 50-33 with 2:52 left.

Lukas Burkman hit 3 of 4 3-point tries and scored 16 points to lead Trinity. Szabo lamented his team’s 20 turnovers, especially coming off such a solid performance in Tuesday’s 67-38 victory over St. Xavier.

“That’s not us,” Szabo said. “We normally like teams who press us. We just didn’t come out aggressive and confident. And we had just come off a game where we played so fantastic. I guess we left it there.”

In his 19th season at Ballard, Renner is now one victory away from capturing his eighth regional title. The Bruins will face either Christian Academy or Manual in Monday’s 7 p.m. regional final.

Renner called Thursday’s victory “one of the best” of his career.

“It was probably one of the best defensive performances of any team since I’ve been at Ballard,” he said.

BALLARD 57, TRINITY 41

TRINITY (29-4) – Jacob King 7p; Damon McClain 2p; David Burton 2p; David Johnson 2p, 4a; Jamil Hardaway 2p; Justin Powell 2p; Jay Scrubb 8p, 5r; Lukas Burkman 16p.

BALLARD (27-6) – Tyrese Duncan 2p; Kereion Douglas 2p; Marshon Ford 9p, 4s; Tyron Duncan 4p; Dorian Tisby 10p; Antoine Darby 1p; Jamil Wilson 13p; Clivonte Patterson 16p, 7r.