Ballard's Renner out 3 games after ejection

The Ballard High School boys basketball team will be without head coach Chris Renner for its first three postseason games – if it advances that far – after he was ejected from Saturday’s 84-64 victory at Indianapolis Brebeuf Jesuit.

Kentucky High School Athletic Association rules require any head coach who is ejected from a game to sit out his or her team’s next three contests.

“Obviously Saturday night was my fault and I have to take responsibility for it,” Renner said. “We were on the road with unfamiliar officials. They don’t know me, and I don’t know them. The ejection was quick. Did I deserve a technical? Absolutely. Did I deserve to be ejected? I don’t think so. … But I’ll take my medicine and run.”

That means longtime Ballard assistant Ray Klein will be at the helm when the Bruins (23-6) – No. 6 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings – face Kentucky Country Day at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals of the 28th District Tournament at Christian Academy.

If the Bruins continue to advance, Renner also would have to sit out Thursday’s district final and the first round of the Seventh Region Tournament on Feb. 28. He would be eligible to return for the regional semifinals on March 2.

“It’s not going to be a huge difference other than it’s going to be a little more mellow on the bench and a little more gray hair,” Renner joked about Klein. “Ray coaches our summer-league games, so our guys are familiar with him coaching. Ballard basketball is not just Chris Renner. It’s an entire staff. We won’t miss a beat.”

Renner has a 518-122 record in his 19th season at Ballard.

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.