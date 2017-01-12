Band of brothers at Bishop Manogue

Throw a ball on the basketball court at Bishop Manogue and there’s a good a chance somebody named Bansuelo will pick it up.

After all, three of the Manogue players are Bansuelos, there’s Brevon, a senior, and his twin brothers, sophomores Dan and Gabe. All three were on the varsity last season too, although Dan and Gabe did not get as much playing time as they are this season.

This season they are on the court together much more often and have helped the Miners to 6-1 league record (11-6 overall) with a month remaining in the regular season.

Brevon (6-foot-4) is averaging 14.9 points per game, second on the team to Aidan Cantwell at 16.3. Gabe Bansuelo (6-0) is averaging 10.9 points and Dan (6-0) is at 3.1 ppg.

The brothers say it’s not just them, but the entire Manogue team that is a family.

Coach Moe Golshani said having three brothers on the varsity is unusual. A family atmosphere though, helps the team chemistry.

“There’s a lot less you have to worry about when they’re from the same family,” Golshani said. “They get along pretty well. And they’re great, great young men, academically and athletically.”

Golshani coached the junior varsity last season at Manogue, so he was well aware of the brothers back then.

Playing basketball together since they were young children helps their court awareness.

But this is the first time they’ve all played together on the same team for extended periods.

“It’s great. I love it. It’s fun. I can watch over them and show them stuff I’ve gone through, some mistakes, some good things I’ve noticed,” Brevon Bansuelo said of playing basketball with his brothers.

He’s a team captain, and one of five seniors, so he tries to help all the younger Manogue players.

“We’re very close knit as a team. We consider everyone on the team as brothers, We’re a family,” he said. “We spend just as much time off the court as on the court.”

Dan Bansuelo agreed the brothers have good chemistry playing basketball.

“Growing up playing together, at the varsity level it translates,” he said.

Gabe Bansuelo said it is special playing with his brothers, but, like Brevon, he considers the whole team his family.

“I’m the same way with all my teammates, because we’re all pretty close,” Gabe said.

They’ve had some close calls, narrowly escaping with a 2-point win over McQueen last week, after falling behind, 20-4 early. Then, Spanish Springs avenged an earlier loss to Manogue by taking a 68-61 win last Friday. Manogue got back on track with a win over Douglas on Tuesday. The Miners have a tough game at Carson (5-2) on Friday.

Golshani said the twins, Gabe and Dan, have an especially strong connection.

“For obvious reasons,” he said. “They’re twins and they’ve been playing together consistently a lot more. But the last couple years, they’ve spent a lot more time together. It’s an easy transition for them on the court.”

Gabe and Dan are two of five sophomores on the team, along with Kolton Frugoli, Peyton Dixon and Josh Rolling. The five seniors are Ramon Mendoza, Brandon Concepcion and Jack Geil, along with Cantwell and Brevon Bansuelo.

Brevon Bansuelo said the main focus for the Miners is to concentrate on their own play and not worry about opponents over the final weeks of the regular season.

Brevon would like to continue playing basketball in college, but it is not something he worries about too much. He plans to study biology and hopes to become a veterinarian at a zoo.

“If the opportunity presents itself I may take it. It could pay for college and that would be a real big help for my family,” he said of playing basketball after high school.

The Northern 4A Regional tournament is Feb. 14-18 with semifinals and championship games at Carson.

Basketball Friday: (all girls/boys doubleheaders), girls at 5:15 p.m., boys at 7 p.m., McQueen at Hug; North Valleys at Spanish Springs; Reed at Reno; Bishop Manogue at Carson; Douglas at Damonte Ranch; Wooster at Galena.