Baneck throws no-hitter for Preble softball

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Preble softball team swept Gladstone in a doubleheader on Friday as pitcher Brittany Baneck recorded a total of 23 strikeouts in 10 innings, inlcuding a no-hitter.

Baneck threw a no-hitter in a 10-0 win for Preble in Game 1. Baneck struck out 12 in five innings, while also adding two RBI on two hits. Rachel Piontek also tallied two RBI on two hits, while Janelle Wotruba registered two hits with two runs scored an RBI.

In a 6-4 win in Game 2, Baneck won in relief, throwing 11 strikeouts over five innings with zero runs allowed on four hits.

Katie Kugel led the Hornets at the plate with two hits, three RBI and a run scored, while Baneck again knocked in two RBI on two hits.

Southern Door 5, G.B. East 3

BRUSSELS – Four runs in the sixth inning propelled Southern Door to a nonconference win.

Hanna Mallien threw a complete game victory for the Eagles with seven strikeouts, while Tehya Bertrand led at the plate with two RBI.

Delia Grajeda threw three strikeouts in six innings for East, while adding a hit. Allison Pehberg recorded a hit and Emily Ott tallied an RBI for the Red Devils.

Luxemburg-Casco 4, Valders 0

LUXEMBURG- The Spartans scored a run in the first, second, fourth and fifth innings for their first win of the season.

Ally Dart was the winning pitcher, throwing six innings, allowing two hits and three strikeouts.

Brianna Prevost recorded two RBI for the Spartans, including a double. Madyson Thayse added a triple and run scored for Luxemburg-Casco.

Coleman 34, Goodman-Pembine 2 (5)

COLEMAN – The Cougars scored double-digit runs in two separate innings in a big home win.

Coleman scored 18 runs in the first inning and 11 in the fourth.

Sierra Pashek tallied five RBI for Coleman, while Caitlyn Huberty had four RBI on five hits. Amy Hoffman and Adleyn Salewski both totaled five hits and Miranda Rost had three RBI.

Huberty got the win, throwing four innngs with four strikeouts.

Bonduel 10, Crivitz 1

CRIVITZ – The Bears came away with the road nonconference victory.

Althea Berry had three hits for Bonduel, while Brynn Reinke, Brittany Wudtke, Kailee Pedersen, and Becca Carpenter each had two.

Talor Long and Taylor Blake both had one two hits for Crivitz.

Little Wolf 9, Gillett/Suring 1

GILLETT – Gillett/Suring fell behind early and could not recover in the home loss.

Willow Pecha threw a complete game for Gillett/Suring, striking out five batters.