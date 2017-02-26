Barnett, Kluever win Div. 1 wrestling titles

MADISON – Chris Gennrich knew there was something special about Eric Barnett.

The Hortonville wrestling coach remembers when, as a fourth-grader, Barnett put down his goals as a developing wrestler in the Polar Bears youth program.

“That’s when I first got to know him,” Gennrich said. “The goals he set for himself as a fourth-grader, I read them all and it was at that moment I knew.”

Barnett capped an undefeated sophomore campaign by winning the Division 1 state title at 106 pounds with a 7-4 victory over Stoughton’s Hunter Lewis at the WIAA state individual wrestling meet Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Barnett was one of three area wrestlers to win state titles. New London’s Scott Cook won the Division 2 title at 138, with Kaukauna’s Keaton Kluever coming from behind to win the D1 state title at 285.

But it all started with Barnett, who held off Lewis for the win.

“I mean, you see a young kid and you say, ‘Oh, that kid could be pretty good someday,’ by watching the way he moves,” Gennrich said. “Then when I read his goal sheet as a fourth grader, I said to myself, ‘OK, this kid wants to do some special things.

“And it wasn’t just words on a sheet of paper for him. It’s a lifestyle. He backs up what he writes and what he says with determination and work ethic. And it’s not just wishful thinking. He’s determined to do the big things he set out for himself.”

It was the first championship for Hortonville since Kegan Gennrich, the coach’s son, won the 160-pound title in Division 1 in 2012.

Barnett, however, felt he could have performed better.

“I got to my attacks, but I got in some tricky situations,” he said. “I got caught on my back for a few seconds there. But I’m still trying to spread the gap on these guys and make sure that doesn’t happen next time.”

Hortonville’s Jacob Barnett, Eric’s older brother, fell to Elkhorn’s Benji Peak 10-8 in the 126-pound title match and Elliott Luker fell to Stoughton’s Tyler Dow 4-0 in the 160-pound championship.

Jacob Barnett’s match was a nail-biter, going into sudden victory, and coach Gennrich felt that Jacob wrestled to the best of his abilities.

“Hats off to Jacob,” Gennrich said. “He’s had a heck of a run and had a heck of a career for us. I’d give anything to get him a state title. He came up a little short and it’s not because anything he did. He got beat at the end and they’re 1-1 on the year against each other. So they have a split against each other and the other one we won in overtime at the end. So we’re close. It’s not something we consider second guessing. I think we did everything right. We just came up two points short on the scoreboard.”

Luker, a senior making his fourth consecutive state appearance, said Dow was a “great” wrestler and was the best opponent he had faced all year.

“He made himself feel very strong on top,” Luker said. “With every position he found some way to get some leverage in. He was really strong and very technically sound. He’s just a phenomenal wrestler and I’m not going to hang my head over it.

“My ultimate goal was to make it to the finals and I wanted to walk in that march and that was just amazing. It was one of the best experiences that I have ever had.”

Dramatic win for Kluever

For a split second, Keaton Kluever wasn’t sure if he had won the Division 1 title late Saturday night at 285 pounds.

The Kaukauna junior had just pulled off a takedown of Pewaukee’s Blaze Beltran as time expired in the third period to record a dramatic 4-3 comeback win.

“I wasn’t sure,” Kluever said. “I looked up all of a sudden after I threw him on his back and thought, ‘Oh, gosh. What’s it going to be?’ And then I saw the green (4-3) and I freaked out.”

Kaukauna coach Jeff Matczak put the ending of Kluever’s match right at the top of matches that he has seen.

“That was the best state finals ending I have ever witnessed,” Matczak said. “You know you win overtime matches, but this one just because of the time and it’s a familiar opponent that beat him out last year and then losing to him in the Cheesehead (Invitational).

“But Keaton has done this time and time again. I can start naming kids from his freshman year to now his junior year that have beaten him and he comes back and beats them. Whether it’s a year later or whatever, he just finds a way to seek this redemption on people and pull these out.

“With the final seconds ticking and the state finals of the heavyweight Division 1 finals, that’s the pinnacle of what we do. It’s awesome.”

Tough endings

Wrightstown’s Bryce Herlache and Shiocton’s Sammy VanStraten lost their respective championship matches.

Herlache was pinned by Ellsworth’s Jacob Sigler in the final seconds of the second period of their Division 2 match at 182.

The match came to a surprisingly quick end for Herlache, who finished his senior year with a 33-4 record.

“It happens, I guess,” Herlache said. “I realize after he slapped that mat that it was my last match. I can’t really hold my head down. Looking at what I’ve done in the past, I’m thankful for representing Wrightstown and what Wrightstown represents in me.”

VanStraten had a physical match with Stratford’s Jeremy Schoenherr. The match was paused twice because of nose bleeds by Van Straten.

Schoenherr eventually recorded the 5-1 victory over VanStraten (40-4), a junior.

“(The blood) was just something I had to deal with,” VanStraten said. “It was pouring out and all over the mat. I was just sitting with puddles in my hand. It was terrible.”

Ricardo Arguello: 920-993-7191 or rarguello@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @PCRicardo