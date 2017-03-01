Menu
Barney's game-winning shot sends Tigers to 5A semifinals

The clock kept trickling down. Ten seconds left. Cedar Falls trailed City High, 46-45. Kiana Barney passed it to Cythia Wolf near the baseline and immediately cut to the basket.

Cedar Falls junior Cynthia Wolf pulls down a rebound against Iowa City High during the Iowa high school girls state basketball tournament on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Members of the Cedar Falls girls basketball team celebrate a come-from-behind win over Iowa City High during the Iowa high school girls state basketball tournament on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

A give-and-go.

Wolf found Barney under the basket. She made a layup, drew a foul and sunk the ensuing free throw. Seven seconds later, the fifth-ranked Tigers (22-2) beat No. 4 City, 48-46.

“I just wanted it to go in,” Barney said of the game-winning shot. “I wanted to keep playing. I wasn’t ready for it to be over.”

Barney scored 11 of her game-high 24 in the final frame.

Ashley Joens led City with 22, but 18 of those came in the first half. The Tigers just about triple-teamed her in the latter 16 minutes, and it worked.

The Little Hawks (22-2) led, 30-23, at halftime.

Cedar Falls will play top-ranked Indianola (24-0) Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.

