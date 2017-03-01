Barney's game-winning shot sends Tigers to 5A semifinals

The clock kept trickling down. Ten seconds left. Cedar Falls trailed City High, 46-45. Kiana Barney passed it to Cythia Wolf near the baseline and immediately cut to the basket.

A give-and-go.

Wolf found Barney under the basket. She made a layup, drew a foul and sunk the ensuing free throw. Seven seconds later, the fifth-ranked Tigers (22-2) beat No. 4 City, 48-46.

“I just wanted it to go in,” Barney said of the game-winning shot. “I wanted to keep playing. I wasn’t ready for it to be over.”

Barney scored 11 of her game-high 24 in the final frame.

Ashley Joens led City with 22, but 18 of those came in the first half. The Tigers just about triple-teamed her in the latter 16 minutes, and it worked.

The Little Hawks (22-2) led, 30-23, at halftime.

Cedar Falls will play top-ranked Indianola (24-0) Friday at 1:30 p.m.

