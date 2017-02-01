Menu
Basketball

Barret Traditional boys win state title

The Barret Traditional Middle School seventh-grade boys basketball team won its second consecutive state title last weekend in Lexington.

Barret Traditional Middle School seventh-grade boys basketball team members are (back row, from left) head coach Danny Edelen, Derrick Tilford II, Miles Franklin, Selah Brown, Hanson Shelton, Gilbert Robbins, assistant coach Justin Buford, (front row, from left) Key'Shawn Cain, Gabe Sisk, Dominic Vrbancic, Jalen Buford, Jaden Schooler, Jack Edelen.

The Hilltoppers, who won the sixth-grade state championship last year, went 7-0 in the tournament and won by an average margin of more than 25 points per game.

Team members are (back row, from left) head coach Danny Edelen, Derrick Tilford II, Miles Franklin, Selah Brown, Hanson Shelton, Gilbert Robbins, assistant coach Justin Buford, (front row, from left) Key’Shawn Cain, Gabe Sisk, Dominic Vrbancic, Jalen Buford, Jaden Schooler, Jack Edelen.

