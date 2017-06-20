Barrington (Ill.) finishes No. 1 in Super 25 spring girls soccer rankings

Barrington (Ill.) won its first-ever girls state soccer championship and now is champion of the final USA TODAY Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Super 25 for girls spring soccer.

Barrington finished a 28-1 season with a 1-0 shootout victory against New Trier in the Class AAA state final. New Trier was attempting to win its fourth consecutive state title. New Trier moved from No. 23 to No. 10 by reaching the state final.

Sophia Spinel scored the decisive goal in penalty kicks.

“The girls have given all they have to win this state title, most recently not going to graduation last night, or a senior trip a few days ago and instead having a team dinner,” coach Ryan Stengren told the Daily Herald after the state championship victory. “I am so proud of everyone of them right now, just as I have been all season long.”

Barrington had been No. 2 in the previous Super 25 rankings and moved up after Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City) lost in the Missouri Class 3 state final to Webster Groves. Off the victory, Webster Groves jumped from No. 13 to No. 4.

St. Pius X (Atlanta) rose from No. 4 to No. 2 and won its fifth consecutive Class AAAA state championship. St. Pius beat Marist in the title game; Marist had hung the only loss on St. Pius earlier in the season.

Albermale (Charlottesville, Va.) moved from No. 11 to No. 3 after winning the 5A state title with a 1-0 victory against Mountain View (Stafford).

Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) finished at No. 5 with a final record of 17-2-1, including 15 consecutive wins. The school won the state 5A title.

Marian (Blooomfield Hills, Mich.) leads the newcomers to the final Super 25 at No. 16 after winning the Division II title in Michigan. Western Albermale (Crozet, Va.) joins at No. 18, followed by Bentonville (Ark.) at No. 19 and Middleton (Del) at No. 22.