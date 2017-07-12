Barrington (Ill.) girls soccer wins Super 25 Team of the Year in fan vote

The Barrington (Ill.) girls soccer team has been named the Super 25 Team of the Year for 2016-17 in a vote by readers of USA TODAY High School Sports.

Barrington collected more than 20,000 votes. The Mother McAuley (Chicago) girls volleyball team was second and the Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) boys soccer team was third in balloting that ended Wednesday.

The Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.) wrestling team was fourth in voting, followed by the St. Ignatius (Cleveland) boys soccer team.

Barrington was ranked No. 1 in the final USA TODAY Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America for spring girls soccer.

Barrington finished 28-1 won its first-ever girls state soccer championship, capping its season with a 1-0 shootout victory against New Trier in the Class AAA state final. New Trier was attempting to win its fourth consecutive state title.

“The girls have given all they have to win this state title, most recently not going to graduation last night, or a senior trip a few days ago and instead having a team dinner,” coach Ryan Stengren told the Daily Herald after the state championship victory. “I am so proud of everyone of them right now, just as I have been all season long.”

McAuley ended the season with 32 consecutive victories, won the Illinois 4A title and the first USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25 crown.

Wando was No. 1 in the final USA TODAY Sports/NSCAA Super 25 for spring boys soccer. Wando finished the season with a 27-0 record and shut out its final 11 opponents, including five teams in the playoffs on the way to the South Carolina Class AAAAA title.

St. Ignatius shared the Super 25 title for fall boys soccer in 2015. There was no sharing in 2016. St. Ignatius won a third consecutive OHSAA Division 1 state championship, beating St. Charles (Columbus), 2-1, in the state final. Despite the score, St. Ignatius had a 23-6 advantage in shots.

Blair, which was the preseason No. 1, won its 37th National Prep team championship in late February as six Buccaneers won individual titles. That closed out a repeat as the USA TODAY Sports/National High School Coaches Association Super 25.