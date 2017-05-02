Barrington (Ill.), Westminster (Ga.) make moves in Super 25 girls spring soccer rankings

Barrington (Ill.) and Westminster Schools (Atlanta) were the big movers in the USA TODAY Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Super 25 for girls spring soccer.

Barrington moves up from No. 14 to No. 4; Westminster moves up from No. 15 to No. 5.

RELATED: Full Super 25 Spring Girls Soccer Rankings

Barrington’s move comes after a 3-2 victory against Naperville, which had been No. 4 in the Super 25. Naperville dropped to No. 7 with the loss. Barrington’s lone loss on a 16-1-0 season was a defeat at the hands of Naperville.

Westminster has been dominant in a 16-1-0 start and opened the postseason with a 10-0 victory against North Hall. The team plays Islands (Savannah, Ga.) on Tuesday.

The top three teams remain the same: Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.), Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City) and Cheery Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.).

Newcomers this week: No. 13 Tulsa Union (Okla.), No. 15 Millard North (Omaha), No. 16 Patriot (Nokesville, Va.), No. 18 Whitewater (Fayetteville, Ga.), No. 19 St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis), No. 20 Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) and No. 25 Vestavia Hill (Ala.).