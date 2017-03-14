Baseball begins league play Tuesday

Preseason baseball tournaments are done and league play begins Tuesday with a full slate of games in the Northern 4A.

Defending champion Galena played in a tough tournament last week and is off to a 1-3 start. The Grizzlies open league play North Valleys (2-3) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Reno, which won the Regional tournament for the fifth straight season last year, is off to a 4-0 start after going undefeated in the Mike Bearman Memorial tournament last week.

The Huskies get a tough test as they host Carson (4-1) to open league play.

Also Tuesday, all at 3:45 p.m., Bishop Manogue is at Hug, Reed is at Damonte Ranch, McQueen plays at Douglas and Spanish Springs is at Wooster.

This season, there are three doubleheaders scheduled for Greater Nevada Field (home of the Reno Aces), on April 3, April 17 and April 18.

Baseball this week:

Tuesday: 3:45 p.m. Bishop Manogue at Hug; Reno at Carson; Damonte Ranch at Reed; McQeen at Douglas; Galena at North Valleys; Spanish Springs at Wooster.

Thursday: 3:45 p.m., Hug at Bishop Manogue; Carson at Reno; Reed at Damonte Ranch; Douglas at McQueen; North Valleys at Galena; Wooster at Spanish Springs.

Saturday: 11 a.m., Bishop Manogue at Reed; Spanish Springs at Carson; Damonte Ranch at McQueen; North Valleys at Douglas; Galena at Hug; Reno at Wooster.

Games at Greater Nevada Field this season:

April 3: 4 p.m.; Truckee vs. Sparks; 7 p.m., Spanish Springs vs. Galena;

April 17: 4 p.m.. Wooster vs. Damonte Ranch; 7 p.m, Incline vs. North Tahoe;

April 18: 4 p.m., North Valleys vs, Reed; 7 p.m., Dayton vs. South Lake Tahoe.