Baseball: Bishop Manogue beats Lake Oswego

Bishop Manogue beat Lake Oswago, Oregon, 10-3, in non-conference baseball Wednesday.

For the Miners, Calvin Bailey was 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs; Rylan Charles was 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs and Angelo Reviglio got the win, pitching 5 1/3 innings.

Wooster beat Palo Verde, 8-6, in 12 innings. Zach Whitely got the win on the mound. Also pitching for the Colts were Tyler Vetter, Keith Turnipseed, Chandler Sampson and Zane Johnson.

Loyola beat Galena, 8-4, Niko Pezzonella, Mateo Lemus and Austin Wickham each had two hits for the Grizzlies. Lemus drove in two runs.

Cottonwood (Salt Lake City) beat Reed, 6-1. Jon Pinto had two hits for the Raiders and Lincoln Turner had an RBI.