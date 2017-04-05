Baseball doubleheader turns into long night in Wisconsin

What’s worse than a 16-inning marathon baseball game on a school night?

When that is the first game of a doubleheader and the second game involves different teams than the first.

That was the case in Wisconsin on Tuesday night.

Verona beat Parker (Janesville) 6-5 in 16 innings. Game time was 4 hours, 33 minutes. The winning run scored on a sacrifice fly after a balk moved the runner to third, according to the Janesville Gazette.

And then Craig (Janesville) and La Follette (Madison) took the field for the second game. First pitch was 9:54 p.m. The scheduled first pitch: 7:15.

The good news, the game was shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule. Craig won 11-1 as Creighton commit Evan Spry threw a one-hitter.

La Follette had roughly a 45-minute ride to get back home after the game.