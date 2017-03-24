Baseball: North Valleys downs Damonte

River Rehmann struck out three and allowed seven hits in the Panthers 6-3 win over Damonte Ranch in Northern 4A baseball on Thursday.

Logan Rumbaugh was 2-for-4 and scored twice. Cade Duggins drove in two runs for the Panthers.

Jerry Thomas was 3-for-4 for the Mustangs with an RBI and Jacob Bercovich was 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Also Thursday, Galena beat McQueen, 12-10.

Andrew West, Tommy Lichty and Austin Wickham each drove on two runs for the Grizzlies. Austin Crofoot and West each had two hits.

Drew Cark had five hits for the Lancers and struck out seven in five innings on the mound.

Ayden Murphy hit a walk-off double for his sixth RBI of the day as Douglas beat Spanish Springs, 16-15, to end the Cougars eight-game win streak.

On Wednesday, Carson scored three times in the seventh to beat Reed, 4-3.

Christian Chamberlain allowed three hits and struck out 13 in the Huskies 7-1 win over Bishop Manogue. He also scored twice.

Kurtis Roberts was 2-for-3 in the win, with an RBI and a two-out double.