Baseball: Spanish Springs edges Douglas in nine

Colton Forman, a senior at Spanish Springs, went 4-for-6 and drove in five runs in the Cougars 10-9 win over Douglas in nine innings on Saturday.

Dawson Martin was 4-for-6 with 3 RBIs for the Cougars and Connor Culp and Marlin Brucato each had two hits.

Douglas scored once in the top of the ninth to take a 9-8 lead, but the Cougars scored twice in the bottom half to get the win.

Haden Keller was 2-for-4 with 4 RBIs for the Tigers and Kindel Isham was 3-for-3.

Also Saturday, Reno beat Murrieta Mesa, 4-1, in Southern California as Mickey Coyne and Drake Vestbie combined on a no-hitter.

J.B. Liessmann drove in two runs and was 2-for-3 at the plate for the Huskies. Nick Clayton and Jeremy Watland drove in the other runs as Reno improved to 11-1 overall.

Damonte Ranch beat North Valleys, 6-5, as Jerry Thomas and Esteban Lopez each drove in two runs. Ryan Riggle struck out seven and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

For the Panthers, River Rehmann, AJ Dennis, Clay Perry and Jace Miller each had two hits.

McQueen beat Galena, 3-2, as Drew Clark had three hits and drove in two runs for the Lancers.

Nelson Padilla had six strikeouts on the mound for McQueen.

Nick Myers drove in two runs for the Grizzlies.

Wooster beat Hug, 13-0.

Sparks split with Lowry winning the first 12-9 while Lowry won the second, 12-2.

Sparks’ Elijah Shelton got the win in the first game with four strikeouts. He went 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and 4 RBIs.

Matt Longland hit a 3-run home run in the first, one of two home runs on the day for him. He was 8-of-9 at the plate in the two games.