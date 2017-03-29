Baseball team in Illinois records back-to-back no-hitters

It's back to back NO-HITTERS for the Cougars. @ctruong21 gets the No-No as we beat Centralia 8-0 @NormSanders #618Baseball @mwilson_Banner — Breese Central BSBL (@C3NTRALBASEBALL) March 28, 2017

Two days, two games, two starting pitchers. And two no-hitters.

That is the feat accomplished by two members of the Central (Breese, Ill.) baseball team on Monday and Tuesday.

After Central junior lefthander Dylan Wilson fired a no-hitter in Monday’s 1-0 victory at Highland, senior righty Carter Truong followed up his teammate’s no-no with one of his own in an 8-0 home victory over Centralia.

Central is now 9-0.

“It’s one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen,” Central Cougars baseball coach Kevin Crask told the Belleville News-Democrat on Tuesday. “I’ve never had this before. You don’t say anything in the dugout, you don’t want to jinx it. “Both of them showed great composure through both games, never showed any emotion. They just got the job done.”

Dylan Wilson threw a no hitter with 14 strikeouts and one walk in the @C3NTRALBASEBALL 1-0 win over Highland. Cougars move to 7-0 on season. pic.twitter.com/kTiIEn4WR0 — Matt Wilson (@mwilson_Banner) March 27, 2017

Carter Truong threw the Central baseball teams second no hitter in as many days in the Cougars' 8-0 win over Centralia. He had 11 strikeouts pic.twitter.com/FxjQwo9DTB — Matt Wilson (@mwilson_Banner) March 29, 2017

Per the News-Democrat, only a Central error kept Truong from throwing a perfect game. He struck out 12 without a walk, facing the minimum of 21 batters in the seven-inning win. He is now 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA.

In Truong’s no-hitter, Central left fielder Dalton Wise made a diving catch in the second inning. In Wilson’s the day before, Wise made a long running catch that helped preserve the gem.

Wilson struck out 14 against Highland and walked one in his no-hitter. He is now 2-0 with a 1.79 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings on the young season.