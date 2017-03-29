Baseball: Wooster blanks Foothill

Wooster beat Foothill, 5-0, Tuesday in a non-conference baseball game in Las Vegas.

Tyler Black threw five innings and Zane Johnson closed it with two shut out innings.

Donavon Ratfield had a bases clearing double in the fourth inning to break open the game for the Colts.

Also Tuesday, Yucaipa (Calif.) beat Galena, 6-3. Niko Pezzonella and Tommy Lichty each had three hits for the Grizzlies.

Galena scored twice in the seventh inning.

Fullerton beat Reed, 8-2.

Kameron Soubiea had two hits for the Raiders.

On Monday, Damonte Ranch beat Prairie View, 9-6, as S Sells had three hits. Tyler Hopper, Hunter Dunithan and Jake Polson each drove in two runs for the Mustangs. Dunithan had a triple.

Also Monday, Ayala (Calif.) beat Reno, 2-1. Ayala scored two runs in the fourth inning.

Kurt Pitha was the losing pitcher. Kurtis Roberts went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Reno (12-2) won its second game Monday, 3-2 over Yucaipa, 3-2.

Brenton Thomas was the winning pitcher, Austin Whan got the save.

Jeremy Watland had two doubles, a run scored and an RBI.

Kurtis Roberts drove in Christian Chamberlain who had tripled in the top of the seventh inning.

Also Monday, Brea Olinda (Calif.) beat Galena, 8-3, and earlier Galena beat Roosevelt, 10-9.

Reed beat Kennedy, 12-0 as Jon Pinto had three hits. Tanner Clabaugh drove in three runs.