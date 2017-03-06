Basketball champions: State playoff schedule

The champs are here.

Local boys and girls basketball champions were crowned across Section 1 and Section 9 this past weekend.

This week, New York State Public High School Athletic Association regional play begins for area teams. Here is Tuesday and Wednesday’s schedule.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball

Class B regional semifinals: Spackenkill vs. Pleasantville, at Yorktown High School, 5:45 p.m.

Class C regional semifinals:Millbrook vs. North Salem, at SUNY New Paltz, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Class B regional semifinals:Highland vs. Irvington, at SUNY New Paltz, 3 p.m.

Class C regional semifinals: Pine Plains vs. Haldane, at SUNY New Paltz, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys basketball

Class A regional semifinals:Poughkeepsie vs. Johnson City, at SUNY New Paltz, 7 p.m.

Here is a look at where they are all headed.

Highland girls basketball

A year removed from a pair of coaching changes, sixth-seeded Highland knocked off top-seeded Spackenkill 49-31 on Saturday at SUNY Orange in Middletown to win the Section 9 Class B championship.

What’s next: Highland faces Section 1 champion Irvington at 3 p.m. Tuesday at SUNY New Paltz in a regional semifinal. The winner of Tuesday’s game faces the Long Island champion, either Section 8’s Carle Place or Section 11’s Mattituck at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a regional final for a berth in next weekend’s Final Four.

Photo gallery: Girls basketball: Pine Plains beats Millbrook in Section 9 final

Pine Plains and Haldane girls basketball

Pine Plains, which has made the state title game in the last two seasons, won its third straight Section 9 Class C title, beating Millbrook 56-41 on Friday at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh.

Haldane won its fourth straight Section 1 Class C title on Saturday, beating Alexander Hamilton 43-39 at Westchester County Center in White Plains.

Photo gallery: Photos: Haldane defeats Hamilton to win Class C championship

What’s next: Pine Plains and Haldane face in a regional semifinal for a third straight season at 5 p.m. Tuesday at SUNY New Paltz. The winner of that game faces the Long Island champion, either Section 8’s East Rockaway or Section 11’s Port Jefferson at 5 p.m. on Thursday at SUNY Old Westbury in a regional final for a berth in next weekend’s Final Four.

Photo gallery: Boys basketball: Spackenkill beats Rhinebeck in Section 9 final

Spackenkill boys basketball

Spackenkill won the Section 9 Class B title, beating Rhinebeck 65-56 on Saturday at SUNY Orange in Middletown.

What’s next: The Spartans face Section 1 champion Pleasantville at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Yorktown High School in a regional semifinal. Pleasantville defeated Briarcliff 58-49 on Saturday in White Plains. The winner of that game faces the Long Island champion either Friday or Saturday in a regional final for a berth in next weekend’s Final Four.

Photo gallery: Boys basketball: Millbrook beats Tri-Valley in Section 9 finals

Millbrook boys basketball

Millbrook won the Section 9 Class C title, beating Tri-Valley 77-42 on Friday at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh.

What’s next: The Blazers face Section 1 champion North Salem at 7 p.m. Tuesday at SUNY New Paltz in a regional semifinal. North Salem defeated Alexander Hamilton 61-57 on Saturday in White Plains. The winner of that game faces the Long Island champion either Friday or Saturday in a regional final for a berth in next weekend’s Final Four.

Photo gallery: Photos: Poughkeepsie boys defeat Goshen in OT for Section 9 title

Poughkeepsie and Our Lady of Lourdes boys basketball

Poughkeepsie won the Section 9 Class A title, beating Goshen in overtime, 100-92, on Sunday at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. Our Lady of Lourdes won the Section 1 Class A title, beating Tappan Zee 42-39 on Sunday at Westchester County Center in White Plains on Sunday.

What’s next:Poughkeepsie faces Section 4 champion Johnson City in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday at SUNY New Paltz. Johnson City defeated Vestal 73-52 on Saturday. The winner of Wednesday’s game faces Lourdes on Friday at Pace University in Pleasantville.

Photo gallery: Photos: Lourdes’ defeats Tappan Zee to win Section 1 Class A Title