Basketball champions: State playoff schedule for this weekend's winners

The champs are here.

Local boys and girls basketball champions were crowned across Section 1 and Section 9 this past weekend.

This week, New York State Public High School Athletic Association regional play begins for area teams. Here is a look at where they are all headed.

Highland girls basketball

A year removed from a pair of coaching changes, sixth-seeded Highland knocked off top-seeded Spackenkill 49-31 on Saturday at SUNY Orange in Middletown to win the Section 9 Class B championship.

What’s next: Highland faces Section 1 champion Irvington at 3 p.m. Tuesday at SUNY New Paltz in a regional semifinal. The winner of Tuesday’s game faces the Long Island champion, either Section 8’s Carle Place or Section 11’s Mattituck at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a regional final for a berth in next weekend’s Final Four.

Pine Plains and Haldane girls basketball

Pine Plains, which has made the state title game in the last two seasons, won its third straight Section 9 Class C title, beating Millbrook 56-41 on Friday at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh.

Haldane won its fourth straight Section 1 Class C title on Saturday, beating Alexander Hamilton 43-39 at Westchester County Center in White Plains.

What’s next: Pine Plains and Haldane face in a regional semifinal for a third straight season at 5 p.m. Tuesday at SUNY New Paltz. The winner of that game faces the Long Island champion, either Section 8’s East Rockaway or Section 11’s Port Jefferson at 5 p.m. on Thursday at SUNY Old Westbury in a regional final for a berth in next weekend’s Final Four.

Spackenkill boys basketball

Spackenkill won the Section 9 Class B title, beating Rhinebeck 65-56 on Saturday at SUNY Orange in Middletown.

What’s next: The Spartans face Section 1 champion Pleasantville at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Yorktown High School in a regional semifinal. Pleasantville defeated Briarcliff 58-49 on Saturday in White Plains. The winner of that game faces the Long Island champion either Friday or Saturday in a regional final for a berth in next weekend’s Final Four.

Millbrook boys basketball

Millbrook won the Section 9 Class C title, beating Tri-Valley 77-42 on Friday at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh.

What’s next: The Blazers face Section 1 champion North Salem at 7 p.m. Tuesday at SUNY New Paltz in a regional semifinal. North Salem defeated Alexander Hamilton 61-57 on Saturday in White Plains. The winner of that game faces the Long Island champion either Friday or Saturday in a regional final for a berth in next weekend’s Final Four.

Poughkeepsie and Our Lady of Lourdes boys basketball

Poughkeepsie won the Section 9 Class A title, beating Goshen in overtime, 100-92, on Sunday at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. Our Lady of Lourdes won the Section 1 Class A title, beating Tappan Zee 42-39 on Sunday at Westchester County Center in White Plains on Sunday.

What’s next: Poughkeepsie faces Section 4 champion Johnson City in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday at SUNY New Paltz. Johnson City defeated Vestal 73-52 on Saturday. The winner of Wednesday’s game faces Lourdes on Friday at Pace University in Pleasantvile.

Photo gallery: Photos: Lourdes’ defeats Tappan Zee to win Section 1 Class A Title

Photo gallery: Boys basketball: Spackenkill beats Rhinebeck in Section 9 final

Photo gallery: Girls basketball: Highland beats Spackenkill in Section 9 final

Photo gallery: Boys basketball: Millbrook beats Tri-Valley in Section 9 finals

Photo gallery: Girls basketball: Pine Plains beats Millbrook in Section 9 final

Photo gallery: Photos: Haldane defeats Hamilton to win Class C championship