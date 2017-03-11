Basketball district finals scores and stats for March 10

BOYS BASKETBALL DISTRICTS ROUNDUP



PORTLAND 50, IONIA 46

CHARLOTTE — Haydin Brandt hit a pair of free-throws with 11 seconds left to seal an overtime victory for Portland in a class B district final over Ionia. Brett Patrick had a game-high 20 points for the Raiders. Brady Swinehart led the Bulldogs with 15 points. Portland advances to face Olivet in the regional semifinal at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at Ionia.

Ionia 9 7 11 10 9 — 46 Portland 12 7 11 7 13 — 50

Ionia

Parker Kirby 2 0-0 6, Cam Sanicki 5 1-2 12, Brady Swinehart 4 6-9 15, Alec White 5 0-1 13. Totals 16 7-12 46.

Portland

Bobby Brandsen 5 2-2 12, Haydin Brandt 0 4-4 4, Brock Gross 0 1-2 1, Cole McGregor 4 1-1 9, Blake Patrick 1 0-0 2, Brett Patrick 7 6-11 20, Owen Russell 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 14-20 50.

3-Point Goals – Ionia 7 (Parker Kirby 2, Cam Sanicki 1, Brady Swinehart 1, Alec White 3).

Team fouls: Portland 18, Ionia 16

FOWLER 67, ASHLEY 41

MIDDLETON — Jeremy Pung had a game-high 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Fowler in a Class D district title win over Ashley. Nick Sperling led the Bears with 13 points. The Eagles move on to play Bay City All Saints on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary.

Ashley 9 11 8 13 — 41 Fowler 18 8 16 25 — 67

Ashley

Danny Beebe 1 0-2 2, Colin Dolloff 2 3-6 7, Austin Efu 1 0-0 3, G Saylor 3 2-2 11, Nick Sperling 6 1-3 13, Keegan Welch 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 6-13 41.

Fowler

Noah Hamilton 0 0-2 0, Austin McCarty 1 0-0 3, Brendan Platte 1 2-2 4, Carter Pline 4 1-3 11, Mason Pline 7 0-0 14, Jeremy Pung 11 5-8 27, Tyler Rademacher 0 1-2 1, Owen Simmons 2 0-0 7. Totals 27 9-17 67.

3-Point Goals – Ashley 5 (Austin Efu 1, G Saylor 3, Keegan Welch 1), Fowler 4 (Austin McCarty 1, Carter Pline 2, Owen Simmons 1).

Team fouls: Fowler 10, Ashley 19.

LANSING CHRISTIAN 68, CHARYL STOCKWELL 28

WEBBERVILLE — Matt Havey scored 19 points to help seal the Class D district title for the Pilgrims over Charyl Stockwell Academy. Preston Granger and Zach Betcher each added 14 points Lansing Christian. The Pilgrims (16-6) will move on to the regional semifinals to face Morenci on Monday at 7:00 p.m. at Lansing Christian.

Charyl Stockwell 9 7 8 4 — 28 Lansing Christian 12 20 13 23 — 68

Lansing Christian

Zach Betcher 6 1-1 14, Forrest Bouyer 1 0-2 2, Preston Granger 6 2-5 14, Matt Havey 7 4-4 19, Matt Jacobson 1 1-2 3, Nick Jamieson 1 2-2 4, Kyle Lebeda 1 0-0 2, Issac Motley 2 0-0 5, Andrew Prieskorn 2 0-0 5. Totals 27 10-16 68.

3-Point Goals – Charyl Stockwell 4, Lansing Christian 4 (Zach Betcher 1, Matt Havey 1, Issac Motley 1, Andrew Prieskorn 1).

Team fouls: Lansing Christian 11, Charyl Stockwell Academy 12.

EAST LANSING 61, EVERETT 56

East Lansing 19 18 12 12 — 61 Everett 12 18 16 10 — 56

East Lansing

Brandon Johns 2 6-7 10, Malik Jones 2 4-4 9, Justin McAbee 2 0-0 4, Westin Myles 7 0-0 18, Xzavier Odom 1 0-0 2, DeAndre Robinson 6 0-0 15, Noah Schon 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 10-11 61.

Everett

Allen English 3 2-2 11, Marquez Gordon 2 2-2 6, Jalen Hayes 5 1-2 14, Nyreel Powell 0 4-4 4, Diego Robinson 8 2-5 18, Dante Walton 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 11-15 56.

3-Point Goals – East Lansing 9 (Malik Jones 1, Westin Myles 4, DeAndre Robinson 3, Noah Schon 1), Everett 7 (Allen English 3, Jalen Hayes 3, Dante Walton 1).

OLIVET 59, LESLIE 50

EATON RAPIDS — Delbert Redfield led the Eagles (17-5) with 22 points in a Class B district title win over Leslie (14-9). Kenaree Estes scored a team-high 16 points for the Blackhawks. Olivet moves on to the regional semifinals to face Portland Monday at 7:30 p.m. in Ionia.

Olivet 18 9 15 17 — 59 Leslie 13 9 13 15 — 50

Olivet

Eric Clark 1 0-0 2, Colin Grady 1 0-0 3, Jake Holzhei 3 4-6 12, Lucas Johnson 1 0-0 3, Nick Jungel 3 0-1 6, Delbert Redfield 7 5-7 22, Ryan Wallenberg 4 0-0 8, Nate Zona 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 8-13 59.

Leslie

Camden Austin 2 2-2 6, Andrew Cowan 4 4-5 13, Kenaree Estes 6 4-6 16, Justin Kaimon 3 4-6 10, Clay Shroufe 1 2-2 5, Trey Waldofsky 0 0-2 0. Totals 16 16-23 50.

3-Point Goals – Olivet 8 (Colin Grady 1, Jake Holzhei 2, Lucas Johnson 1, Delbert Redfield 3, Nate Zona 1), Leslie 2 (Andrew Cowan 1, Clay Shroufe 1).

Team fouls: Olivet 19, Leslie 14. Fouled out: Jungel (O), Austin (L).

HOLT 74, MASON 44

Holt 24 15 17 18 — 74 Mason 4 14 15 11 — 44

Holt

Josh Adado 2 1-2 6, Sam Ammon 1 0-0 3, Myles Baker 3 0-0 6, Caleb Cooper 1 1-2 3, Josh Denning 3 0-0 9, Jaron Faulds 7 0-0 14, Troy Jordan 4 0-0 10, Ar’tavious King 2 4-4 8, Malachi McClain 0 2-2 2, Robera Mengesha 2 0-0 6, Josiah Shamsideen 2 0-0 4, Milo Verlindi 1 0-0 3. Totals 28 8-10 74.

Mason

Noah Anderson 3 4-5 10, Brett Beaune 2 0-0 5, Andreyas Bermudez 1 0-0 2, Desmond Davis 1 0-0 2, Jon Fournier 0 1-2 1, Alec Jordan 1 0-0 2, Garren Lattig 2 0-1 4, JJ Mataya 0 1-2 1, Travis Mussell 5 2-2 13, Jordan Swiler 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 8-12 44.

3-Point Goals – Holt 10 (Josh Adado 1, Sam Ammon 1, Josh Denning 3, Troy Jordan 2, Robera Mengesha 2, Milo Verlindi 1), Mason 2 (Brett Beaune 1, Travis Mussell 1).

Team fouls: Mason 11, Holt 20.

GALESBURG-AUGUSTA 44, POTTERVILLE 39

POTTERVILLE — Cole Krause scored a team-high 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Vikings in a Class C district title loss to Galesburg-Augusta. Zach Yarger added 13 points and seven rebounds for Potterville.

Galesburg-Augusta 10 9 19 6 — 44 Potterville 7 8 9 15 — 39

Potterville

Sam Corbin 1 3-4 5, Hunter Geisenhauer 1 0-0 2, Grant Holden 1 0-0 2, Cole Krause 6 2-2 14, Ross Schmedekneth 0 1-2 1, Isiah Steimer 0 2-2 2, Zach Yarger 6 1-4 13. Totals 15 9-14 39.

3-Point Goals – Galesburg-Augusta 1.

Team fouls: Galesburg-Augusta 16, Potterville 20.

WILLIAMSTON 76, HASLETT 54

Haslett 15 8 19 12 — 54 Williamston 28 12 18 18 — 76

Haslett

Evan Block 5 0-0 12, Patrick Hintz 1 0-0 3, Cal McIntosh 2 1-2 7, Avery McKinney 8 0-1 16, Mitchell Mowid 5 1-1 12, Jaden Thelen 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 2-4 54.

Williamston

Sy Barnett 4 4-5 14, Sean Cobb 6 0-0 12, Joey Elenbaas 1 0-0 2, Cole Kleiver 9 11-11 35, Ben Miranda 1 0-0 2, Caleb Smith 1 2-2 4, Frankie Toomey 2 1-3 7. Totals 22 18-21 76.

3-Point Goals – Haslett 6 (Evan Block 2, Patrick Hintz 1, Cal McIntosh 2, Mitchell Mowid 1), Williamston 10 (Sy Barnett 2, Cole Kleiver 6, Frankie Toomey 2).

Team fouls: Williamston 7, Haslett 20. Fouled out: Fiorillo (H)