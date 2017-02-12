Basketball: Douglas sweeps Carson

The Douglas girls basketball team beat Carson, 54-37, Saturday afternoon at Douglas to improve to 8-8 and claim second place in the Northern 4A Sierra League.

The win also gave Douglas a home game for the quarterfinals of the Regional tournament.

Douglas will host Spanish Springs at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Carson dropped to 7-9 and third place in the Sierra League, Carson will play at Reed on Wednesday, also at 7 p.m.

Galena will play at Reno and McQueen is at Bishop Manogue in the other quarterfinal games.

The Regional moves to Carson for the semifinals Friday and championship Saturday.

In the boys game, Douglas beat Carson, 50-48, after storming back form a 16-point deficit. The Tigers scored in the final three seconds to break a tie and get the win.

Douglas improved to 8-8 and is fourth in the Sierra League. The Tigers will play at Spanish Springs on Tuesday.

Carson dropped to 11-5 and third place in the Sierra League. The Senators will play at Reno on Tuesday.

In the 3A, Elko claimed its sixth straight league title with a 53-47 win over South Tahoe. The Northern 3A Regional is Feb. 17-18 at the Winnemucca Events Center.

Lowry beat Sparks, 57-42.

In the 2A, Pershing County beat West Wendover, 67-65 to improve to 14-0 in league. West Wendover is in second place at 11-3.

The Northern 2A Regional is also Feb. 17-18 at the Winnemucca Events Center.