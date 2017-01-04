Basketball: Galena holds on to down Reno

For 38 minutes, Galena was cruising to another victory.

But when Reno started knocking down shots and playing good defense, the Huskies quickly made it a game.

The Grizzlies held on though, aided by Dillon Voyles hitting 3-of-4 free throws in the final 33 seconds to give Galena a 51-48 win in Northern 4A boys basketball Tuesday at Galena.

Voyles finished with 18 points while Sky Watson and Moses Wood each had 10.

Galena led by 14 points, 48-34, with 3 minutes, 42 seconds left to play.

Galena coach Brian Voyles said losing to Reno last season kept the Grizzlies from hosting a playoff game. So the team was determined to not let that happen again.

“You’ve got to win these games,” Voyles said. “Reno’s going to be tough on the other side (High Desert League). We’ve got to play better.”

Reno coach Matt Ochs said he told his team it needs to play the way it did the last 2 minutes for the entire game.

But he was happy to hold the Grizzlies to 51 points.

“We missed some rotations, so we’ll watch some film,” he said. “We were harping on them that they need to bring a better mental approach and focus, which is partially my fault. And execution-wise, we need to be more sharp.”

Tommy Challis led the Huskies with 18 points, after being held to six in the first half.

Reno plays at Douglas on Friday.

Also Tuesday, Reed beat Wooster, 72-55, Reed plays at Galena on Friday.

Hug beat Douglas 58-57 at Douglas at Douglas after a buzzer beating layup. The Hawks improved to 7-8 overall, 2-3 in league.

Carson beat North Valleys, 67-38, to improve to 3-2 in league play. Carson hosts McQueen on Friday.

And Spanish Springs beat Damonte Ranch, 73-62, after trailing, 31-30 at halftime. Josh Prizina became Spanish Springs’ all-time leader in blocks as well as being the leader in rebounds and charges taken.

Bishop Manogue beat McQueen, 64-62, after rallying from a 20-4 deficit to start the game.

Brevon Bansuelo scored 17 points for the Miners, Brandon Concepcion had 13 and Aidan Cantwell had 12.

Dalten Smith led the Lancers with 17 points, Tavian Cheathon had 11 and Kareen Rowe had 10.

Girls Basketball

Reno raced out to a 26-4 lead in the first quarter, then held on to down Galena, 66-41 win Tuesday in Northern 4A girls basketball.

Mikayla Shults had 15 points for the Huskies, Kaitlyn Biassou added 12 and Mia Wilmot added 10.

Kristin Farrell led the Grizzlies with 18 points, on six 3-pointers.

Also Tuesday, North Valleys beat Carson, 51-45, in overtime. Spanish Springs beat Damonte Ranch, 56-39; Douglas beat Hug, 56-10; Bishop Manogue beat McQueen, 62-32; and Reed beat Wooster, 61-5.