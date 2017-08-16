Basketball game rescheduled after brawls break out at Chicago's United Center

A basketball championship game in Chicago that was cancelled earlier this week when a massive brawl broke out at the United Center has been rescheduled for Wednesday night.

The Safe Summer Basketball League Championship between teams of players from Chicago’s Orr Academy and Curie Metropolitan has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Chicago’s Crane Medical Prep, per WBBM.

Monday night, the game was abruptly halted after a fight broke out in United Center stands around 5 p.m., prompting a police response and for the venue to be evacuated. While no injuries reported, fights also erupted outside United Center. Two people were arrested, according to WLS-TV.

The incident comes just over four months after a brawl broke out in the United Center concourse following the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Tuesday his department is still reviewing Monday night’s incident.

“The whole idea behind it was to keep kids safe, and then it evolved into what it did,” Johnson said, per the Chicago Tribune. “But you know that just goes to show you that you have to have the security in place in the event that those types of things happen, if you’re going to invite that many young people to it.

“So we’ll be talking to the sponsors to make sure their security plans are on point next time around,” he added.

The Safe Summer Basketball League is an eight-week program founded in 2007. Organizers told WBBM there have been no disruptions during previous tournaments.

Safe Summer League program director Oji Eggleston told the Tribune that the event drew 8,000 to 9,000 people to the United Center for the group’s ninth annual event, its fifth year at the United Center.

“We had a great event,” Eggleston said. “I guess as they were letting people out, there were some individuals who weren’t exiting in a proper manner.”

Police finally canceled the event after fighting broke out.