Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

Basketball Northern 4A All League – All Region

2016-17 Boys & Girls Basketball

Northern 4A

All League – All Region

Galena senior Dillon Voyles is the co-Player of the Year in boys Northern 4A basketball along with Spanish Springs senior Marcus Loadholt.

Galena senior Dillon Voyles is the co-Player of the Year in boys Northern 4A basketball along with Spanish Springs senior Marcus Loadholt.

High Desert League Boys COY  Kyle Penney  Spanish Springs

Sierra League Boys COY  Carlos Mendeguia  Carson

High Desert League Girls COY Arturo Cardenas Spanish Springs

Sierra League Girls COY  Carlnel Wiley  Bishop Manogue

Spanish Springs senior Marcus Loadholt is the co-Player of the Year in boys Northern 4A basketball along with Galena senior Dillon Voyles.

Spanish Springs senior Marcus Loadholt is the co-Player of the Year in boys Northern 4A basketball along with Galena senior Dillon Voyles.

HDL Boys POY   Marcus Loadholt    Spanish Springs     Guard  Senior

SL Boys POY      Dillon Voyles    Galena   Guard  Senior

HDL Girls POY Mikayla Schults  Reno  Guard  Junior

SL Girls POY     Katie Turner Bishop Manogue  Guard     Senior

SL Girls POY    Malia Holt    Bishop Manogue    Guard   Senior

HDL First Team All-League Boys:

Josh Prizina  Spanish Springs  Forward    Senior

Jalen Townsell Spanish Springs   Forward    Senior

Tommy Challis  Reno  Center  Junior

Drew Rippingham  Reno    Guard    Senior

Lincoln Turner   Reed    Guard    Senior

Jayden Gold    McQueen   Guard     Senior

Malik Youmes  Hug   Guard    Senior

SL First Team All-League Boys:

Moses Wood  Galena  Forward      Junior

Stettler Anderson  Galena    Forward  Senior

Brevon Bansuelo  Bishop Manogue   Guard    Senior

Aiden Cantwell  Bishop Manogue   Guard    Senior

Tez Allen  Carson   Forward  Senior

Tre Jackson  Douglas  Guard   Senior

Drew Damboise   Damonte Ranch   Guard      Junior

Jayden DeJoseph   Carson  Forward  Senior

HDL First Team All-League Girls:

Dominique Harding   Reno    Guard      Senior

McKain Murdock   Reno   Forward  Senior

Taylor Johnson   Reed   Junior

Vanessa Hernandez   Reed  Sophomore

Kiena Johnson   Spanish Springs   Junior

Kaila Spevak   McQueen

Anhelica Shamrock   Spanish Springs    Senior

SL First Team All-League Girls:

Kenna Holt    Bishop Manogue   Guard    Freshman

Maddie Camacho      Bishop Manogue     Forward      Senior

Alexa Moss     Douglas

Hannah Carr     Douglas      Forward      Sophomore

Bella Kordonowy      Carson      Forward     Freshman

Kristen Farrell    Galena      Guard         Junior

Alexis Wright       Damonte Ranch    Forward       Sophomore

HDL Second Team All-League Boys:

Korbin Marcum     Spanish Springs     Forward     Senior

Christian Chamberlain    Reno    Guard       Senior

Matt Williams     Reed    Forward    Sophomore

Hayden Milie      McQueen    Guard    Senior

Tavian Cheathon-Dayton     McQueen      Forward     Senior

Jeremy Ramos     Reed   Guard     Senior

Kyle Rose     Reno     Guard   Senior

SL Second Team All-League Boys:

Schuyler Louie   Galena  Guard   Junior

Gabe Bansuelo    Bishop Manogue   Guard       Sophomore

Garett Raul     Carson  Guard     Senior

Ryan Barnes      Douglas      Guard   Senior

Myster Smith    Wooster    Guard      Senior

Brandon Concepcion      Bishop Manogue          Guard      Senior

Ben Ginn   Wooster      Guard      Junior

HDL Second Team All-League Girls:

Kaitlynn Biassou    Reno     Guard    Sophomore

Janae Bluehorse      Reed    Sophomore

Alysa Dominguez   Spanish Springs     Senior

Kendra McAninch     McQueen   Sophomore

Mia Wilmot      Reno

Autumn Wadsworth     Reed

Serene Townsell      Reed

SL Second Team All-League Girls:

Hannah Reviglio   Bishop Manogue       Guard      Junior

Taylynn Kizer    Douglas    Guard      Freshman

Lauren Lemburg    Carson  Guard    Junior

Josie Peck    Galena   Guard    Senior

Hailey Hughes   Douglas  Forward  Sophomore

Michelle Werdann   Wooster    Forward    Senior

Reilly Moss   Galena     Forward    Junior

HDL Honorable Mention All-League Boys:

AJ Dennis North Valleys  Guard     Senior

Justus Eaglesmith   Spanish Springs      Guard       Senior

Damani Craig     Spanish Springs   Guard    Senior

Jalen Meadors   North Valley    Guard      Junior

Matt Garcia  Reed    Forward    Senior

Kareem Rowe    McQueen  Forward       Freshman

Thomas Beach     Reno   Forward      Senior

Junior Pousima    Hug    Center       Senior

Sam Moala     Hug     Forward   Senior

Brendan Talonen     North Valleys   Forward     Senior

SL Honorable Mention All-League Boys:

Spencer Conatser  Galena      Guard      Junior

Nyaabila Apambire   Damonte Ranch   Center      Senior

Josh Meza  Douglas   Forward    Senior

Dalton Davis  Douglas   Forward     Senior

Kolton Frugoli    Bishop Manogue     Guard   Sophomore

Austin Crofoot Galena   Guard   Junior

Trent Robinson    Carson     Guard        Junior

Brendon Gagnon   Carson    Guard     Senior

Jory Thomas    Damonte Ranch   Guard    Junior

Ramon Mendoza   Bishop Manogue    Guard  Senior

HDL Honorable Mention All-League Girls:

Haley Webbert   McQueen

Jada Casper  North Valley

Kaylynn Talonen  North Valleys

Mackenzie O’Connell Spanish Springs

Kia Ramos   Reno

Tori Baer  Reed

Naelia Pinedo   Spanish Springs

Jasmin Gomez-Maldonado   McQueen  Forward   Senior

Northern 4A All-Region honors

Northern 4A All-Region honors

SL Honorable Mention All-League Girls:

Madison Smally  Douglas  Forward  Freshman

Jessica Pearson  Wooster  Guard  Senior

Julia McElwee  Bishop Manogue Forward   Junior

Kelsey Sprouse   Bishop Manogue Guard  Junior

Ashley Sprouse  Bishop Mnaogue  Guard   Junior

Shayla Carrier    Bishop Manoge  Forward Senior

Taylor Crofoot   Galena    Guard   Sophomore

Haley Garver  Carson Center Sophomore

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News