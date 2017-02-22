2016-17 Boys & Girls Basketball
Northern 4A
All League – All Region
High Desert League Boys COY Kyle Penney Spanish Springs
Sierra League Boys COY Carlos Mendeguia Carson
High Desert League Girls COY Arturo Cardenas Spanish Springs
Sierra League Girls COY Carlnel Wiley Bishop Manogue
HDL Boys POY Marcus Loadholt Spanish Springs Guard Senior
SL Boys POY Dillon Voyles Galena Guard Senior
HDL Girls POY Mikayla Schults Reno Guard Junior
SL Girls POY Katie Turner Bishop Manogue Guard Senior
SL Girls POY Malia Holt Bishop Manogue Guard Senior
HDL First Team All-League Boys:
Josh Prizina Spanish Springs Forward Senior
Jalen Townsell Spanish Springs Forward Senior
Tommy Challis Reno Center Junior
Drew Rippingham Reno Guard Senior
Lincoln Turner Reed Guard Senior
Jayden Gold McQueen Guard Senior
Malik Youmes Hug Guard Senior
SL First Team All-League Boys:
Moses Wood Galena Forward Junior
Stettler Anderson Galena Forward Senior
Brevon Bansuelo Bishop Manogue Guard Senior
Aiden Cantwell Bishop Manogue Guard Senior
Tez Allen Carson Forward Senior
Tre Jackson Douglas Guard Senior
Drew Damboise Damonte Ranch Guard Junior
Jayden DeJoseph Carson Forward Senior
HDL First Team All-League Girls:
Dominique Harding Reno Guard Senior
McKain Murdock Reno Forward Senior
Taylor Johnson Reed Junior
Vanessa Hernandez Reed Sophomore
Kiena Johnson Spanish Springs Junior
Kaila Spevak McQueen
Anhelica Shamrock Spanish Springs Senior
SL First Team All-League Girls:
Kenna Holt Bishop Manogue Guard Freshman
Maddie Camacho Bishop Manogue Forward Senior
Alexa Moss Douglas
Hannah Carr Douglas Forward Sophomore
Bella Kordonowy Carson Forward Freshman
Kristen Farrell Galena Guard Junior
Alexis Wright Damonte Ranch Forward Sophomore
HDL Second Team All-League Boys:
Korbin Marcum Spanish Springs Forward Senior
Christian Chamberlain Reno Guard Senior
Matt Williams Reed Forward Sophomore
Hayden Milie McQueen Guard Senior
Tavian Cheathon-Dayton McQueen Forward Senior
Jeremy Ramos Reed Guard Senior
Kyle Rose Reno Guard Senior
SL Second Team All-League Boys:
Schuyler Louie Galena Guard Junior
Gabe Bansuelo Bishop Manogue Guard Sophomore
Garett Raul Carson Guard Senior
Ryan Barnes Douglas Guard Senior
Myster Smith Wooster Guard Senior
Brandon Concepcion Bishop Manogue Guard Senior
Ben Ginn Wooster Guard Junior
HDL Second Team All-League Girls:
Kaitlynn Biassou Reno Guard Sophomore
Janae Bluehorse Reed Sophomore
Alysa Dominguez Spanish Springs Senior
Kendra McAninch McQueen Sophomore
Mia Wilmot Reno
Autumn Wadsworth Reed
Serene Townsell Reed
SL Second Team All-League Girls:
Hannah Reviglio Bishop Manogue Guard Junior
Taylynn Kizer Douglas Guard Freshman
Lauren Lemburg Carson Guard Junior
Josie Peck Galena Guard Senior
Hailey Hughes Douglas Forward Sophomore
Michelle Werdann Wooster Forward Senior
Reilly Moss Galena Forward Junior
HDL Honorable Mention All-League Boys:
AJ Dennis North Valleys Guard Senior
Justus Eaglesmith Spanish Springs Guard Senior
Damani Craig Spanish Springs Guard Senior
Jalen Meadors North Valley Guard Junior
Matt Garcia Reed Forward Senior
Kareem Rowe McQueen Forward Freshman
Thomas Beach Reno Forward Senior
Junior Pousima Hug Center Senior
Sam Moala Hug Forward Senior
Brendan Talonen North Valleys Forward Senior
SL Honorable Mention All-League Boys:
Spencer Conatser Galena Guard Junior
Nyaabila Apambire Damonte Ranch Center Senior
Josh Meza Douglas Forward Senior
Dalton Davis Douglas Forward Senior
Kolton Frugoli Bishop Manogue Guard Sophomore
Austin Crofoot Galena Guard Junior
Trent Robinson Carson Guard Junior
Brendon Gagnon Carson Guard Senior
Jory Thomas Damonte Ranch Guard Junior
Ramon Mendoza Bishop Manogue Guard Senior
HDL Honorable Mention All-League Girls:
Haley Webbert McQueen
Jada Casper North Valley
Kaylynn Talonen North Valleys
Mackenzie O’Connell Spanish Springs
Kia Ramos Reno
Tori Baer Reed
Naelia Pinedo Spanish Springs
Jasmin Gomez-Maldonado McQueen Forward Senior
SL Honorable Mention All-League Girls:
Madison Smally Douglas Forward Freshman
Jessica Pearson Wooster Guard Senior
Julia McElwee Bishop Manogue Forward Junior
Kelsey Sprouse Bishop Manogue Guard Junior
Ashley Sprouse Bishop Mnaogue Guard Junior
Shayla Carrier Bishop Manoge Forward Senior
Taylor Crofoot Galena Guard Sophomore
Haley Garver Carson Center Sophomore