Basketball playoffs heat up, soccer nearing finals

Merritt Island High’s girls soccer team will play in a state semifinal game on Friday in Plantation as the first of five winter sports approaches its end for 2017.

In the other girls 3A soccer semifinal, Jacksonville Stanton visits Land O’Lakes. The two winners will face off Feb. 17 in DeLand for the state crown.

In what was a busy last week, three Brevard County boys soccer teams moved on to regional finals, while seven girls basketball teams earned playoff spots and will open regional play on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Florida’s boys basketball teams will field their district tournaments this week. Rockledge, Cocoa and Florida Prep will host tournaments in the county, and each of those championship games will be Friday at 7 p.m. Local teams will also compete in tournaments in Celebration and Okeechobee.

Saturday, West Shore’s boys moved on to their 2A regional soccer final with a 3-0 win over Bishop Moore. In 3A, Merritt Island reversed its district final outcome, eliminating Titusville, 4-2, to earn a trip to face Tampa Jesuit. Melbourne a 5-0 winner over Clermont East Ridge, will also travel Tuesday, playing at Auburndale.

Five Brevard girls basketball teams are coming off district championship wins as they head toward regional play, and two others from the area were district runners-up and also qualified for the FHSAA postseason. Each of these girls basketball teams plays on Thursday in the regional quarterfinal round.

In the 14-6A final, Rockledge defeated Palm Bay, 48-36. Lapresha Stanley scored 19 points to lead the Raiders, who improved to 19-8 and will host Bishop Moore on Thursday. Palm Bay will visit Leesburg.

Briana Fahy’s 19 made her one of four Bulldogs in double figures and helped Melbourne beat Celebration for the District 6-8A title, 67-52.

In District 13-7A, Heritage defeated Sebastian River, 64-43. The Panthers will host Oakland Park Northeast in their regional quarterfinal.

Kayla Shepperd scored 15 points and Melbourne Central Catholic overcame a halftime deficit for a 55-41 win over Astronaut in the District 7-5A championship game.

Covenant Christian, the one area team to make it to the state tournament last year, took a strong first step toward returning. All the Lions needed for a 77-17 win over Port St. Lucie Morningside were the 19 points from Jayla Johnson.

Class 3A girls soccer state semifinal

Friday

Merritt Island at Plantation American Heritage, 7 p.m.

Boys regional final soccer

Tuesday

Class 4A

Mebourne at Auburndale, 7

Class 3A

Merritt Island at Tampa Jesuit, 7

Class 2A

The Villages at West Shore, 7

Girls basketball regional quarterfinals

Thursday

Class 8A

Lake Minneola at Melbourne, 7

Class 7A

Oakland Park Northeast at Heritage, 7

Class 6A

Bishop Moore at Rockledge, 7

Palm Bay at Leesburg, 7

Class 5A

Avon Park at Melbourne Central Catholic, 7

Astronaut at McKeel, 7

Class 2A

City of Life Christian at Covenant Christian, 7

Boys district basketball tournaments

Tuesday

District 6-8A

No. 5 Viera at No. 4 Celebration, 7 p.m.

District 14-6A at Rockledge

No. 5 Satellite vs. No. 4 Space Coast, 5:30

No. 6 Merritt Island vs. No. 3 Palm Bay, 7

District 7-5A at Cocoa

No. 5 Astronaut vs. No. 4 West Shore, 5

No. 7 Cocoa Beach vs. No. 2 Melbourne CC, 6:30

No. 6 Edgewood vs. No. 3 Cocoa, 8

Wednesday

District 6-8A at Celebration

Cele/Viera winner vs. No. 1 Melbourne, 7

District 13-7A at Okeechobee

Jensen Beach vs. Bayside, 4

Sebastian River vs. Eau Gallie, 5:30

Okeechobee vs. South Fork, 7

District 14-6A at Rockledge

Sat/SC winner vs. No. 1 Titusville, 5:30

MI/PB winner vs. No. 2 Rockledge, 7

District 7-5A semifinals at Cocoa, 5:30/7

Friday

District 6-8A final at Celebration, 7

District 13-7A semifinals at Okeechobee, 5:30/7

District 14-6A final at Rockledge, 7

District 7-5A final at Cocoa, 5:30/7

District 6-2A final at Florida Prep, 7

Saturday

District 13-7A final at Okeechobee, 7

