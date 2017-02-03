Basketball rankings: Southwest Missouri gains ground

Three southwest Missouri teams are considered among the best Class 5 teams in the state.

Kickapoo (14-4) checks in at No. 5 in Class 5 boys basketball riding a four-game winning streak. Seniors Jared Ridder and Cameron Davis were both selected as Missouri nominees for the 2017 McDonald’s All-American Game.

Nixa (17-2) holds the No. 6 ranking into Class 5 headed into Friday’s game with rival Ozark (12-5). The Eagles and Tigers each hold one win over the other headed into the Friday night rubber match. The Republic Tigers (13-5), another Central Ozark Conference team, hang in the Class 5 poll at No. 10.

Bolivar (17-3) enters the Class 4 poll at No. 7. The Liberators recently had a nine-game win streak snapped at the hands of Hillcrest in the championship game of the 82nd Liberator Tournament.

Marionville and Hermitage made some of the biggest gains among teams from smaller schools. Hermitage (18-3) rises to No. 4 in the Class 3 rankings, two spots behind No. 2 Walnut Grove (18-2). The Hornets boast a senior trio of scorers in Dillion Meyer (17 points per game), Jeff Salmon (16.5 points per game) and Victor Le Verdier (14.6) points per game, who can all take over the offense when needed.

Marionville (18-2) won the championship of the Crane Tournament and backed it with a 53-46 win over Stockton Tuesday. The Comets’ only two losses of the season are to Reeds Spring and Greenfield.



Another vote, another No. 1 for Strafford





Strafford (22-0), the defending girls basketball Class 3 state champions, continues to roll through its competition with three games remaining in the regular season. Strafford holds the No. 1 ranking in the Class 3 coaches’ poll, as it has all season.

Class 5 reigning state champion Kickapoo (17-4) has one loss in the 2017 calendar year, a 62-58 upset by Ozark. The Kickapoo girls rank No. 7 in the latest Class 5 poll, with Jefferson City (16-1) checking in at No. 1.

McDonald’s All-American nominee and Mizzou signee Kelsey Winfrey leads a Lebanon squad (15-5) that holds onto the No. 10 spot in the Class 5 poll.

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association statewide poll

Missouri boys basketball rankings as of Feb. 2, 2017

Class 1

1. Winston 18-0

2. Walnut Grove 18-2

3. North Andrew 17-1

4. Hermitage 18-3

5. Scott County Central 17-4

6. Glasgow 15-3

7. Greenfield 15-3

8. Advance 17-4

9. Leeton 15-3

10. Mercer 14-3

Class 2

1. Thayer 18-2

2. Hartville 15-5

3. Lincoln 17-1

4. Wellington-Napolean 16-1

5. Salisbury 16-3

6. Marionville 17-2

7. Ellington 15-3

8. Knox County 15-4

9. Stanberry 15-3

10. Newburg 13-5

Class 3

1. Cardinal Ritter 14-5

2. Southern Boone 16-1

3. Charleston 15-4

4. Mountain Grove 16-2

5. Licking 16-3

6. Caruthersville 11-3

7. Lamar 14-2

8. Saxony Lutheran 18-2

9. Blair Oaks 14-3

10. Lawson 16-2

Class 4

1. Vashon 14-2

2. St. Mary’s 16-3

3. Sikeston 17-2

4. Helias Catholic 15-4

5. Jennings 17-3

6. Farmington 15-4

7. Bolivar 17-3

8. Parkway West 13-4

9. Center 14-4

10. Hillsboro 16-3

Class 5

1. Chaminade 16-2

2. Lee’s Summit West 16-1

3. Webster Groves 14-2

4. SLUH 15-5

5. Kickapoo 13-4

6. Nixa 16-2

7. Liberty 13-4

8. Park Hill 15-4

9. Park Hill South 14-5

10. Republic 13-5

Missouri girls basketball rankings as of Feb. 2, 2017

Class 1

1. North Mercer 16-1

2. Walnut Grove 16-3

3. Wheatland 17-1

4. Jefferson 16-2

5. Leeton 17-2

6. Norborne 13-2

7. Mound City 15-4

8. Rock Port 14-3

9. South Nodaway 15-3

10. Higbee 13-4

Class 2

1. Clopton 17-0

2. Skyline 18-2

3. Thayer 18-1

4. Norwood 17-2

5. Gainesville 18-1

6. Purdy 17-1

7. Scotland County 13-1

8. Spokane 17-3

9. Santa Fe 16-1

10. Schuyler County 13-3

Class 3

1. Strafford 22-0

2. St. James 20-0

3. Father Tolton 17-2

4. Boonville 15-2

5. Southern Boone 14-4

6. Trenton 17-2

7. Monroe City 16-2

8. Central (Park Hills) 14-4

9. Whitfield 14-6

10. Principia 17-3

Class 4

1. Incarnate Word 16-3

2. Chillicothe 16-1

3. MICDS 18-2

4. Carl Junction 14-2

5. Pacific 15-2

6. Parkway North 13-4

7. Osage 16-3

8. St. Pius X (KC) 14-2

9. Benton (St. Joseph) 11-5

10. Sullivan 13-4

Class 5

1. Jefferson City 16-1

2. Kirkwood 14-2

3. Washington 15-2

4. Lee’s Summit North 15-0

5. Rock Bridge 15-3

6. Hickman 15-3

7. Kickapoo 17-4

8. Blue Springs South 11-3

9. Jackson 14-3

10. Lebanon 15-5