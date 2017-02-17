Updating status of the seven uncommitted top 100 basketball players for 2017

With Trae Young having announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Thursday, the question now is which top players remain uncommitted. Seven players in the ESPN 100 have yet to make their decisions.

The regular signing period begins April 12 so there is plenty of time.

Here is a quick look at the uncommitted players. The number indicates where they are ranked in the ESPN 100.

4. Trevon Duval, PG, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Duval was among three five-star players who visited Duke for its game against North Carolina last week. He also made a brief visit in late January because IMG was nearby. He took an official visit to Kansas on Jan. 31 and associate coach Norm Roberts checked in on him Thursday night for IMG’s game. Look for more from Duval in his exclusive blog for USA TODAY High School Sports.

5. Mohamed Bamba, PF, Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.)

Bamba is down to Kentucky, Duke, Texas and Michigan and could decide in late March. He has an official visit scheduled for Duke late next week. He already has taken official visit to his other three finalists. A number of other elite players are trying to convince him to follow them with Quade Green pushing Kentucky and Wendell Carter Jr. pushing Duke, among other players.

6. Brandon McCoy, PF, Cathedral Catholic (San Diego)

McCoy has taken his official visits and has a final five of Arizona, Michigan State, Oregon, San Diego State and UNLV. McCoy was at Oregon for the game against Arizona. He has been relatively quiet on the recruiting front, posting on his Twitter account in mid-February that he was deactivating all his social media.

7. Kevin Knox, SF, Tampa Catholic (Tampa, Fla.)

He lists a final four of Duke, Florida State, Kentucky and North Carolina. His most recent visit was to North Carolina after initially postponing the trip because of the water issues in Chapel Hill. He also has taken an official to Kentucky and an unofficial to Duke within the last month and took an early January trip to Florida State.

12. Brian Bowen, SF, La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)

Many expect Bowen, a Saginaw, Mich., native to return to his home state for college at Michigan State. He has taken official visits to Michigan State, Texas, Creighton, North Carolina State and Arizona. The firing of Mark Gottfried at N.C. State this week could impact whether the Wolfpack remain in contention.

19. M.J. Walker, SG, Jonesboro (Ga.)

Walker has taken one official visit, to Florida State, but has also been offered scholarships by 10 schools that include Kansas, UCLA and Maryland. “It’s still up in the air right now,” he said. “After the season is over, I’m going to start locking in on it, taking my last couple of visits and making my decision soon.”

40. Jordan Tucker, SF, Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.)

Tucker trimmed his finalists in late December to Indiana and Villanova and now it comes down to when he is ready to make a decision. Tucker has been Indiana’s highest priority recruit.