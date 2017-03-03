Basketball roundup: Rhinebeck, Spackenkill to meet for title

Rhinebeck has earned itself a chance to compete for its first Section 9 championship since 2001.

Jack Spencer had 23 points and seven rebounds, and Rob Veith scored 22 points to lead the third-seeded Hawks in a 62-53 win over No. 7 Rondout Valley on Thursday night in a Section 9 Class B semifinal.

The win sets up for Rhinebeck a meeting with top-seeded Spackenkill in the final on Saturday, 4 p.m. at SUNY Orange. The Spartans topped fourth-seeded Marlboro, 61-54, in the other semifinal. Marlboro, the defending regional champion, topped Spackenkill in triple-overtime of the section final last season.

The Spartans have beaten Rhinebeck twice this season, most recently 57-51 in a Mid-Hudson Athletic League semifinal two weeks ago.

“We’ve been close with them both times,” Hawks coach David Aierstok said. “This final is going to be hard-fought.”

Rhinebeck opened the fourth quarter on a 12-0 run against Rondout — during which Joe Boland hit two three-pointers. Aierstok lauded the defense and hustle of Zach Matthews.

“We had guys diving on the floor and the effort showed that they don’t want to see this season end,” Aierstok said. “They’ve got tremendous fight in them.”

John S. Burke Catholic 68, Franklin D. Roosevelt 61 — Nowah Rosado scored 23 points for third-seeded Roosevelt in the loss to No. 2 Burke Catholic in a Section 9 Class AA semifinal on Thursday. Ryan Diehl added 10 points and DeAndre Orr scored nine points for the Presidents (15-6). Pat Douthit scored 25 points to lead Burke.

“I told the guys the accomplishments we made all year are phenomenal and a testament to our leadership,” Roosevelt coach Kevin Hart said. “We had an awesome year and I couldn’t be more proud of them … We had opportunities to win this, but we just came up a little short.”

Roosevelt will graduate six seniors, but does return six players. For them, Hart said, “This loss will be motivation to get back to postseason play next year.”

Girls basketball

Warwick 50, Franklin D. Roosevelt 21 — Third-seeded Roosevelt lost to No. 2 Warwick in a Section 9 Class AA semifinal.