Basketball scholars honored with academic all-state status

Some basketball players who put the word “student” in “student-athlete” have been recognized for their work in high school classrooms.

The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association released its 2017 academic all-state honorees Wednesday. The awards combine play on the court with heavy emphasis on brain performance.

In order to meet academic all-state status, a senior basketball player must meet five points of criteria. The athlete must hold a grade-point average of 3.25 and either start 90 percent of their team’s games or play in 75 percent of the total quarters played over the course of a season.

Additionally, the athlete must have an ACT composite score of 27 or higher, an SAT score of 1,920 or higher, or a PSAT score of 185 or higher.

Finally, a player’s coach and high school principal must sign off on a statement attesting that the athlete “possesses outstanding moral character.”

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association academic all-state 2017 selections

BOYS

Cole Brown, Marionville

Cameron Davis, Kickapoo

Aaron Head, Marionville

Austin Hostettler, Hermitage

Deric Jones, Hartville

Hilsden Moseley, Wheaton

John David Mulford, West Plains

Jakob Partee, Clever

Jarrett Sappington, Dadeville

Ty Stevens, Republic

Ethan Thomas, Carthage

Julius Walker, Greenwood

GIRLS

Adrian Adams, Mansfield

Emily Chisum, Hartville

Heidi Lopez, Sarcoxie

Kenya Medlock, Carthage

McKinsey Mountain, Skyline

Cheyenne Mullenix, Hartville

Payton Richards, West Plains

Kensey Sageser, Carthage

Meredith Sharp, Greenwood

Paige Wells, Nixa

Lakyn Woods, Nixa