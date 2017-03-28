Basketball scholars honored with academic all-state status

Some basketball players who put the word “student” in “student-athlete” have been recognized for their work in high school classrooms.
The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association released its 2017 academic all-state honorees Wednesday. The awards combine play on the court with heavy emphasis on brain performance.
In order to meet academic all-state status, a senior basketball player must meet five points of criteria. The athlete must hold a grade-point average of 3.25 and either start 90 percent of their team’s games or play in 75 percent of the total quarters played over the course of a season.
Additionally, the athlete must have an ACT composite score of 27 or higher, an SAT score of 1,920 or higher, or a PSAT score of 185 or higher.
Finally, a player’s coach and high school principal must sign off on a statement attesting that the athlete “possesses outstanding moral character.”
Missouri Basketball Coaches Association academic all-state 2017 selections
BOYS
Cole Brown, Marionville
Cameron Davis, Kickapoo
Aaron Head, Marionville
Austin Hostettler, Hermitage
Deric Jones, Hartville
Hilsden Moseley, Wheaton
John David Mulford, West Plains
Jakob Partee, Clever
Jarrett Sappington, Dadeville
Ty Stevens, Republic
Ethan Thomas, Carthage
Julius Walker, Greenwood
GIRLS
Adrian Adams, Mansfield
Emily Chisum, Hartville
Heidi Lopez, Sarcoxie
Kenya Medlock, Carthage
McKinsey Mountain, Skyline
Cheyenne Mullenix, Hartville
Payton Richards, West Plains
Kensey Sageser, Carthage
Meredith Sharp, Greenwood
Paige Wells, Nixa
Lakyn Woods, Nixa