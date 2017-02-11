Basketball scores and stats for Feb. 10

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



WAVERLY 57, DEWITT 40

DELTA TWP. — Jaden Sutton knew it was good.

As he released a shot from just beyond half-court as the first half was about to end, the Waverly senior figured guard it was going in.

And he was correct.

Suttons buzzer-beating 3 just as the first half ended was part of a strong start for the Warriors in their 57-40 CAAC Red victory over DeWitt on Friday at Phil Odlum Gymnasium.

“I work on them all the time in gym class,” Sutton said of his half-court shot. “I told Elijah (Curtis) before I shot it that this is going in. And then I shot it and it went in.”

Sutton had 18 of his game-high 19 points in the opening half to lead Waverly (10-5, 5-2 CAAC Red). Keshawn Harris added 12 points for the Warriors, who held DeWitt to four points in the second quarter while taking control.

Tanner Reha had 14 points and Alec Guillaume scored 13 for the Panthers (8-7, 3-5).

– Brian Calloway

DeWitt 11 4 13 12 — 40 Waverly 21 17 9 10 — 57

DeWitt

Eddie Daley 2 2-2 6, Alec Guillaume 6 1-2 13, Luke Hyde 1 1-2 3, Andrew Mello 2 0-0 4, Tanner Reha 6 0-0 14. Totals 17 4-8 40.

Waverly

Tevin Ali 3 0-0 6, Elijah Curtis 2 1-1 5, Keshawn Harris 5 0-0 12, Mike Pete 1 1-1 3, David Smith 1 0-0 2, Jaden Sutton 7 1-4 19, Darrius Thompson 1 0-1 2, Tony Trice 3 0-0 8. Totals 23 3-7 57.

3-Point Goals – DeWitt 2 (Tanner Reha 2), Waverly 8 (Keshawn Harris 2, Jaden Sutton 4, Tony Trice 2).

FRIDAY NIGT HOOPS COVERAGE

Holt boys beat Okemos in OT, remain in CAAC Blue title hunt

DeWitt girls take control of CAAC Red, edge Waverly

DANSVILLE 52, BATH 39

BATH — The Aggies were led by Carter Frantz who had a team-high 18 points in a CMAC victory over Bath. Matt Anibal scored 11 points for the Bees.

Dansville 9 12 10 21 — 52 Bath 7 10 8 14 — 39

Dansville

Carter Frantz 14 0-0 36, Caleb Hodgson 12 0-4 26, Devin Patrick 6 0-0 14, Brendan Ryder 8 4-4 20, Clay Soule 2 0-0 4, Josh Wheldon 0 4-4 4. Totals 21 4-6 52.

Bath

Matt Anibal 10 2-6 22, Jacob Deveau 4 0-0 8, Harry Gilstrap 8 2-4 20, Aime Mafuta 0 2-4 2, Zach Parry 2 0-0 4, Max Tiraboschi 4 4-4 12, Sam Weiler 4 2-4 10. Totals 16 6-11 39.

3-Point Goals – Dansville 6 (Carter Frantz 8, Caleb Hodgson 2, Devin Patrick 2), Bath 1 (Harry Gilstrap 2).

Team fouls: Bath 12, Dansville 13. JV Score: Bath 46, Dansville 26.

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 49, FULTON 43

MIDDLETON — Brice Thelen scored 22 to lead Pewamo-Westphalia to a victory over Fulton. Brevin Cassady led Fulton with 18 points.

Pewamo-Westphalia 13 4 16 16 — 49 Fulton 14 14 7 8 — 43

Pewamo-Westphalia

Logan Hengesbach 3 1-3 8, Jimmy Lehman 0 3-4 3, Coy Simon 2 0-0 4, Andre Smith 1 0-0 2, Ryan Smith 1 5-6 8, Brice Thelen 9 3-4 22, Garrett Trierweiler 1 0-4 2. Totals 17 12-21 49.

Fulton

Austin Avery 1 0-0 2, Evan Barton 2 0-0 6, Brevin Cassady 6 4-4 18, Colton Stipcak 1 0-0 3, Nik Trefil 2 0-0 5, Caleb Walden 1 0-0 3, Zach Walden 2 1-2 6. Totals 14 5-6 43.

3-Point Goals – Pewamo-Westphalia 3 (Logan Hengesbach 1, Ryan Smith 1, Brice Thelen 1), Fulton 8 (Evan Barton 2, Brevin Cassady 2, Colton Stipcak 1, Nik Trefil 1, Caleb Walden 1, Zach Walden 1). Team fouls: Pewamo-Westphalia 8, Fulton 21.

MORRICE 38, GENESEE 35

GENESEE — Gavin Lucas scored 13 points for the Orioles (3-10, 3-5) in a close GAC Blue win over Genesee (2-14, 0-9).

Morrice 9 9 13 7 — 38 Genesee 12 5 9 9 — 35

Morrice

Luke Bindschatel 3 2-7 8, Shane Cole 1 3-5 5, Colton Dietz 1 2-3 4, Connor Lucas 1 1-2 3, Gavin Lucas 4 5-8 13, Chris Rosin 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 14-27 38.

3-Point Goals – Genesee 2.

Team fouls: Genesee 22, Morrice 18. Fouled out: Croak (G), G. Lucas (M).

JACKSON 58, GRAND LEDGE 52

GRAND LEDGE — Alex McCready had a team-high 15 points for the Comets (6-8, 4-6) in a CAAC Blue loss to Jackson (6-9, 3-7). Nick Goebel snagged 10 rebounds for Grand Ledge.

Jackson 10 17 9 22 — 58 Grand Ledge 10 13 18 11 — 52

Grand Ledge

Nick Crocker 5 2-4 12, Xavier Farr 1 0-0 2, Nick Goebel 4 0-1 8, Stephen Hall 1 0-0 2, Javel Lewis 4 1-3 9, Alex McCready 7 0-0 15, Luke Smith 4 2-2 2. Totals 23 5-10 52.

3-Point Goals – Jackson 7, Grand Ledge 1 (Alex McCready 1).

Team fouls: Grand Ledge 16, Jackson 13. Fouled out: Houghton (GL)

HOLT 94, OKEMOS 86

Okemos 17 22 19 23 5 — 86 Holt 14 24 20 23 13 — 94

Okemos

Vail Hartman 3 8-10 14, Jordan Henry 10 11-13 32, Amjid Khogali-Watson 3 0-0 8, Noah Pruitt 1 0-0 2, Collin Richardson 1 0-0 2, Gerald Sambaer 2 2-3 6, Luke Stagg 7 2-5 18, Evan Thomas 0 4-4 4. Totals 27 27-35 86.

Holt

Myles Baker 0 4-8 4, Caleb Cooper 3 11-18 18, Josh Denning 1 4-6 7, Jaron Faulds 6 5-7 17, Troy Jordan 6 3-5 18, Ar’tavious King 4 0-0 8, Malachi McClain 0 1-2 1, Robera Mengesha 1 4-4 7, Deandre Whetstone 4 4-4 14. Totals 25 36-54 94.

3-Point Goals – Okemos 5 (Jordan Henry 1, Amjid Khogali-Watson 2, Luke Stagg 2), Holt 8 (Caleb Cooper 1, Josh Denning 1, Troy Jordan 3, Robera Mengesha 1, Deandre Whetstone 2).

Team fouls: Holt 33, Okemos 36. Fouled out: Jordan (H), King (H), Pruitt (O), Thomas (O), Nugent (O), Hartman (O), Stagg (O). JV Score: Okemos def. Holt.

IONIA 65, FOWLERVILLE 53

IONIA — Brady Swinehart scored 21 points and dished seven assists and Cam Sanicki also scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds to help the Bulldogs (3-12, 1-7) get their first CAAC White win of the season over Fowlerville (6-8, 4-4). Dan Judd led the way for the Gladiators with 15 points.

Fowlerville 15 11 9 18 — 53 Ionia 14 17 20 14 — 65

Fowlerville

Cameron Brigham 4 1-2 12, Caden Collins 1 2-2 4, Dan Judd 6 1-1 15, Geoffrey Knaggs 6 1-2 13, Brady Salter 1 0-1 2, Nick Semke 1 0-0 3, Andrew Spalding 2 0-2 4. Totals 21 5-10 53.

Ionia

Larzon Caraballo 1 0-0 3, Jared Christiansen 1 2-3 4, Patrick Hull 2 0-2 4, Parker Kirby 1 0-0 2, John Meyer 1 0-0 2, Cam Sanicki 9 2-3 21, Brady Swinehart 8 5-7 21, Nick Szmanski 1 0-0 3, Alec White 1 2-2 5. Totals 25 11-17 65.

3-Point Goals – Fowlerville 6 (Cameron Brigham 3, Dan Judd 2, Nick Semke 1), Ionia 4 (Larzon Caraballo 1, Cam Sanicki 1, Nick Szmanski 1).

Team fouls: Ionia 11, Fowlerville 17.

ITHACA 35, OVID-ELSIE 34

ITHACA — Levi Lehman scored 14 points to lead Ithaca to a victory over Ovid-Elsie. Leland Thompson led the Marauders (7-8, 6-5) with 10 points.

Ovid-Elsie 6 0 17 11 — 34 Ithaca 6 14 8 7 — 35

Ovid-Elsie

Jericho Herblet 2 2-3 6, Jakob Loynes 1 0-0 3, Karscen Sutliff 2 0-0 6, Leland Thompson 3 1-3 10, Carson Vincent 2 2-4 6, Cole Wittenberg 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 5-10 34.

Ithaca

Joey Bentley 3 1-2 7, Bailey Chaffin 2 0-0 5, Isaiah Hoag 2 0-0 4, Levi Lehman 6 2-5 14, Peyton Smith 0 2-2 2, Tom Steward 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 5-9 35.

3-Point Goals – Ovid-Elsie 7 (Jakob Loynes 1, Karscen Sutliff 2, Leland Thompson 3, Cole Wittenberg 1), Ithaca 2 (Bailey Chaffin 1, Tom Steward 1).

LAKEWOOD 53, MAPLE VALLEY 45

LAKE ODESSA — Josh Campeau tallied a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Vikings (3-13, 2-7) in a GLAC win over Maple Valley (1-13, 0-6). Jacob Brighton led the Lions with 12 points.

Maple Valley 13 11 9 12 — 45 Lakewood 8 15 15 15 — 53

Maple Valley

Evan Adrianson 4 0-1 9, Drew Allen 2 3-4 7, . Booher 1 0-0 3, Jacob Brighton 5 0-1 12, Jacob Moore 1 0-0 2, Alex Musser 2 1-2 7, Logan Valliuete 2 0-1 5. Totals 17 4-10 45.

Lakewood

Josh Campeau 8 0-0 16, Jacob Elenbaas 3 0-0 7, Bryant Makley 0 5-6 5, Padin Morris 1 0-0 2, Cole Rickerd 3 0-0 7, Tyler Schrock 1 0-0 2, Colton Webber-Mitchell 3 5-6 14. Totals 14 10-12 53.

3-Point Goals – Maple Valley 5 (Evan Adrianson 1, . Booher 1, Jacob Brighton 2, Alex Musser 2, Logan Valliuete 1), Lakewood 5 (Jacob Elenbaas 1, Cole Rickerd 1, Colton Webber-Mitchell 3).

Team fouls: Lakewood 13, Maple Valley 16.

LANSING CATHOLIC 65, PORTLAND 57

The Cougars (8-6, 6-2) were led by Evan Gadola with 17 points in a CAAC White win over Portland (7-8, 5-3). Josh Kramer had 15 points and Colin Day added 12 points for Lansing Catholic. Bobby Brandsen and Brett Patrick each scored 17 points for the Raiders.

Portland 22 8 8 19 — 57 Lansing Catholic 13 16 9 27 — 65

Portland

Bobby Brandsen 6 2-2 17, Haydin Brandt 4 0-0 8, Brock Gross 1 0-0 2, Griffin Hager 1 0-0 2, Cole McGregor 1 0-1 2, Brett Patrick 8 1-2 17, Owen Russell 3 0-0 9. Totals 23 3-5 57.

Lansing Catholic

Colin Day 4 0-0 12, Evan Gadola 7 1-2 17, Josh Kramer 6 0-1 15, Chuck Plaehn 4 3-5 11, Matt Plaehn 1 2-3 4, Austin Simon 1 4-6 6. Totals 23 9-16 65.

3-Point Goals – Portland 6 (Bobby Brandsen 3, Owen Russell 3), Lansing Catholic 9 (Colin Day 4, Evan Gadola 2, Josh Kramer 3).

Team fouls: Lansing Catholic 9, Portland 15. JV Score: Portland 38, Lansing Catholic 36.

EVERETT 51, EASTERN 43

Allen English led the Vikings (9-6, 6-4) to a CAAC Blue win over Eastern with 12 points. Willard Payne scored 10 points for the Quakers (3-12, 1-9).

Eastern 6 7 19 11 — 43 Everett 18 13 8 12 — 51

Eastern

Anthony Byrd Jr. 3 0-0 7, Markiest Doss 3 0-0 6, Robert Fry 3 2-2 9, Willard Payne 4 2-3 10, Buhkari Sheik-Omar 2 1-2 5, Skylar Wilson 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 5-7 43.

Everett

Jonny Bowers 2 0-0 5, Kujuan Burton 2 0-0 5, Allen English 5 0-0 12, Marquez Gordon 1 3-3 5, Jalen Hayes 1 4-4 6, Serge Niyitegeka 2 2-6 6, Nyreel Powell 1 4-4 6, Dante Walton 2 2-3 6. Totals 16 15-20 51.

3-Point Goals – Eastern 4 (Anthony Byrd Jr. 1, Robert Fry 1, Skylar Wilson 2), Everett 4 (Jonny Bowers 1, Kujuan Burton 1, Allen English 2).

Team fouls: Everett 11, Eastern 16.

EAST LANSING 81, SEXTON 62

The Trojans (14-0, 10-0) were led by Westin Myles with a game-high 33 points, while Brandon Johns added 17 in a CAAC Red win over Sexton (1-9, 5-10). Zervontae Smith had a team-high 26 points for the Big Reds.

East Lansing 24 16 20 21 — 81 Sexton 11 9 26 16 — 62

East Lansing

Brandon Johns 5 7-10 17, Malik Jones 3 0-1 6, Justin McAbee 1 1-2 3, Westin Myles 11 3-4 33, Xzavier Odom 1 3-4 5, DeAndre Robinson 5 1-2 12, Noah Schon 1 2-2 5. Totals 27 17-25 81.

Sexton

Marcus Alston 2 0-0 6, Karl Brooks 4 1-4 10, Khari Foy-Walton 7 1-1 15, D’Carlo Manuel 1 1-2 3, Jabril Rahim 0 1-2 1, Shayne Scruggs 0 0-2 0, Zervontae Smith 10 3-5 26, Kortez Williams 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 8-18 62.

3-Point Goals – East Lansing 10 (Westin Myles 8, DeAndre Robinson 1, Noah Schon 1), Sexton 6 (Marcus Alston 2, Karl Brooks 1, Zervontae Smith 3).

Team fouls: Sexton 20, East Lansing 15. Fouled out: Rahim (S)

STOCKBRIDGE 51, OLIVET 49

OLIVET — Kolby Canfield scored 18 points and Chris Hall added 12 to lead Stockbridge to a victory over Olivet. Nick Jungel led Olivet with 15 points.

Stockbridge 8 16 10 17 — 51 Olivet 12 13 15 9 — 49

Stockbridge

Matt Bellestri 1 0-0 2, Kolby Canfield 6 6-7 18, Liam Corby 3 1-1 8, Chris Hall 4 4-5 12, Jacob Spadafore 3 0-1 6, Hunter Winnie 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 2-12 51.

Olivet

Colin Grady 3 0-0 8, Jake Holzhei 4 2-4 11, Nick Jungel 6 3-3 15, Delbert Redfield 3 2-2 9, Ryan Wallenberg 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 7-9 49.

3-Point Goals – Stockbridge 2 (Liam Corby 1, Hunter Winnie 1), Olivet 4 (Colin Grady 2, Jake Holzhei 1, Delbert Redfield 1).

OWOSSO 44, MASON 36

OWOSSO — The Trojans (4-10, 1-6) were led by Drake Nover with 15 points in a CAAC Red victory over Mason (7-9, 1-7). Brett Beaune had a team-high 12 points for the Bulldogs.

Mason 10 16 6 4 — 36 Owosso 12 6 10 16 — 44

Mason

Brett Beaune 4 1-2 12, Andreyas Bermudez 1 0-0 2, Garren Lattig 0 1-7 1, Brooks Mires 1 4-4 7, Travis Mussell 3 2-4 10, Brandon Showers 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 8-17 36.

Owosso

Jake Ackley 2 3-4 8, Jordan Klapko 4 1-4 13, Cole Mallory 1 0-0 2, Drake Nover 5 5-7 15. Totals 15 9-15 44.

3-Point Goals – Mason 6 (Brett Beaune 3, Brooks Mires 1, Travis Mussell 2), Owosso 5 (Jake Ackley 1, Jordan Klapko 4).

Team fouls: Owosso 15, Mason 13. Fouled out: Mallory (O). JV Score: Mason 42, Owosso 38.

LANSING CHRISTIAN 53, PERRY 45

PERRY — Preston Granger scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Lansing Christian to a victory over Perry. Nick Jamieson added 13 points for the Pilgrims (12-3). Reese Middleton’s 11 points led the Ramblers (8-7, 4-4) and Logan Danaher scored 10 points and had eight rebounds.

Lansing Christian 11 12 15 15 — 53 Perry 4 19 12 10 — 45

Lansing Christian

Zach Betcher 1 0-0 2, Forrest Bouyer 2 2-2 7, Preston Granger 5 5-8 15, Matt Havey 3 2-4 8, Nick Jamieson 5 2-3 13, Kyle Lebeda 0 0-1 0, Andrew Prieskorn 3 2-2 8. Totals 19 13-20 53.

Perry

Logan Danaher 3 4-7 10, Eddie Dunn 1 0-0 3, Matt Hardy 1 0-0 2, C.J. King 1 0-0 3, Reese Middleton 4 3-3 11, Bryan Weiler 4 0-0 10, Zac Weiler 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 7-10 45.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Christian 2 (Forrest Bouyer 1, Nick Jamieson 1), Perry 4 (Eddie Dunn 1, C.J. King 1, Bryan Weiler 2).

FOWLER 57, POTTERVILLE 37

POTTERVILLE — Owen Simon scored 20 points to lead the Eagles (9-4, 7-4) to a CMAC victory over Potterville (2-12, 0-11). Zach Yarger netted 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Vikings.

Fowler 14 19 14 10 — 57 Potterville 11 10 4 12 — 37

Fowler

Noah Hamilton 0 1-2 1, Brendan Platte 1 0-0 2, Carter Pline 1 0-0 2, Mason Pline 3 1-2 8, Jeremy Pung 7 3-3 17, Tyler Rademacher 2 0-0 5, Owen Simon 8 1-1 20, Nick Thelen 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 6-8 57.

Potterville

Sam Corbin 1 0-0 3, Hunter Geisenhauer 3 2-2 9, Grant Holden 1 0-0 2, Brian Titus 2 0-0 4, Zach Yarger 7 5-10 19. Totals 14 10-12 37.

3-Point Goals – Fowler 5 (Mason Pline 1, Tyler Rademacher 1, Owen Simmons 3), Potterville 2 (Sam Corbin 1, Hunter Geisenhauer 1).

Team fouls: Potterville 10, Fowler 14.

ST. JOHNS 64, HASLETT 42

ST. JOHNS — Caleb Paksi scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Redwings (13-3, 8-0) in a CAAC Red win over Haslett (8-7, 5-3). Evan Block scored 12 and Patrick Hintz scored 10 for the Vikings. Ross Feldpausch netted 11 points while his brother Ben, dished out 10 assists.

Haslett 2 15 11 14 — 42 St. Johns 16 20 10 18 — 64

Haslett

Evan Block 5 1-2 12, Patrick Hintz 3 1-2 10, Cal McIntosh 1 0-0 3, Avery McKinney 3 1-2 7, Mitchell Mowid 2 0-0 4, Lorenzo Pixley 0 2-2 2, Jaden Thelen 1 0-0 2, Hyrum Tibbets 1 0-1 2. Totals 16 5-9 42.

St. Johns

Hayden Dyer 1 0-0 2, Ben Feldpausch 2 2-3 6, Ross Feldpausch 5 0-0 11, Brandon Huhn 5 0-1 13, A. Jakus 0 0-2 0, Konnor Near 4 1-4 9, Caleb Paksi 8 4-4 20, Matthew Stewart 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 7-14 64.

3-Point Goals – Haslett 5 (Evan Block 1, Patrick Hintz 3, Cal McIntosh 1), St. Johns 5 (Ross Feldpausch 1, Brandon Huhn 3, Matthew Stewart 1).

Team fouls: St. Johns 10, Haslett 14.

PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 58, SARANAC 45

PORTLAND — Brendan Schrauben led the Shamrocks with 15 points in a CMAC win over Saranac. Nate Leahy had 14 points and Graham Smith added 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Portland St. Patrick (6-7, 4-7). Taven Haskins and Brady Jackson each scored 12 points for Saranac (5-9, 2-9).

Saranac 11 9 14 11 — 45 Portland St. Patrick 12 13 26 7 — 58

Saranac

Carter Adgate 1 0-0 2, Preston Adgate 3 3-3 10, Luke Gillette 1 0-2 2, John Greenfield 2 0-0 4, Taven Haskins 4 4-7 12, Brady Jackson 5 1-2 12, Connor McElvain 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 8-14 45.

Portland St. Patrick

Noah Goodman 4 0-0 10, Blake Hodge 0 1-2 1, Nate Leahy 4 2-2 14, Dan Mackowiak 2 2-4 7, Brendan Schrauben 6 2-2 15, Graham Smith 4 3-6 11. Totals 20 10-16 58.

3-Point Goals – Saranac 3 (Preston Adgate 1, Brady Jackson 1, Connor McElvain 1), Portland St. Patrick 8 (Noah Goodman 2, Nate Leahy 4, Dan Mackowiak 1, Brendan Schrauben 1).

Team fouls: St. Patrick 15, Saranac 14. JV score: Saranac 54, St. Patrick 49.

WEBBERVILLE 68, BYRON 58

WEBBERVILLE — Nick Militz tallied a double-double netting 29 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for the Spartans (11-4, 7-0) in a GAC Blue win over Byron (4-10, 3-4). Hunter Fairfield scored 11 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out eight assists for Webberville.

Byron 21 15 8 14 — 58 Webberville 10 19 11 28 — 68

Webberville

Hunter Fairfield 3 5-8 11, Kayson Lycos 3 2-3 8, Hunter McGowan 0 3-4 3, Zack McGowan 4 0-0 8, Nick Militz 8 9-12 29, Jake Schneider 2 1-2 5, Nathan Walker 1 2-2 4. Totals 21 22-31 68.

3-Point Goals – Byron 5, Webberville 4 (Nick Militz 4).

Team fouls: Webberville 21, Byron 26. Fouled out: Richardson (B), Rawles (B), Comfort (B).

WILLIAMSTON 76, EATON RAPIDS 60

WILLIAMSTON — Frankie Toomey scored 12 points for the Hornets (12-3, 7-1), while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing seven assists in a CAAC White victory over Eaton Rapids (4-11, 1-7). Sy Barnett, Sean Cobb and Cole Kleiver each added 15 points for Williamston. Zack Kemp had a game-high 22 points for the Greyhounds.

Eaton Rapids 25 15 8 12 — 60 Williamston 16 14 25 21 — 76

Eaton Rapids

Ben Gleeson 5 0-0 12, Zack Kemp 7 3-4 22, Matt Morcross 1 0-2 2, Jacob Osytczuk 4 0-0 11, Drew Shafer 3 3-4 9, Bronson Sysum 1 1-2 4, Carlos Thompson 0 0-1 0. Totals 21 7-13 60.

Williamston

Sy Barnett 6 3-3 15, Drew Bowen 1 0-1 2, Sean Cobb 7 1-2 15, Mitchell Cook 2 0-0 5, Cole Kleiver 6 1-3 15, Ben Miranda 4 0-0 12, Frankie Toomey 4 2-3 12. Totals 30 7-12 76.

3-Point Goals – Eaton Rapids 11 (Ben Gleeson 2, Zack Kemp 5, Jacob Osytczuk 3, Bronson Sysum 1), Williamston 9 (Mitchell Cook 1, Cole Kleiver 2, Ben Miranda 4, Frankie Toomey 2).

Team fouls: Williamston 13, Eaton Rapids 14. JV Score: Williamston 64, Eaton Rapids 32.

DRYDEN 50, WEBBERVILLE 46

DRYDEN — Zack McGowan scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Spartans (10-4) in a nonleague loss to Dryden (12-2).

Webberville 11 11 13 11 — 46 Dryden 11 10 12 17 — 50

Webberville

Hunter Fairfield 3 0-0 6, Kayson Lycos 0 1-2 1, Hunter McGowan 3 0-0 6, Zack McGowan 7 6-9 20, Nick Militz 0 2-2 2, Jake Schneider 1 0-3 3, Nathan Walker 3 2-5 8. Totals 17 11-21 46.

3-Point Goals – Webberville 1 (Jake Schneider 1), Dryden 7.

Team fouls: Webberville 14, Dryden 23. Fouled out: DelCampeau (D).

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



LESLIE 47, DANSVILLE 35

DANSVILLE — Loralei Berry scored 12 points for the Blackhawks in a nonleague win over Dansville. Brittney Medcoff added 11 points and Madison Montgomery grabbed 10 rebounds for Leslie (6-10). Meghan Byars had 11 points for the Aggies (1-14).

Team fouls: Dansville 20, Leslie 18. Fouled out: Montgomery (L), Coatsworth (D), Byars (D). JV score: Leslie 32, Leslie 27.

Leslie 10 12 11 14 — 47 Dansville 8 7 6 14 — 35

Leslie

Loralei Berry 3 4-5 12, Jaycee Chappell 1 3-4 5, Brooke Cowing 1 1-4 3, Toria Jones 0 0-2 0, Britney Medcoff 3 4-9 11, Madison Montgomery 2 1-4 5, Rachel Scott 1 1-4 3, Hailey Wilson 4 0-0 8. Totals 15 14-33 47.

Dansville

Violet Adkins 3 3-8 9, Dakota Bumpus 0 1-2 1, Anna Bushard 1 1-2 3, Meghan Byars 5 1-3 11, Alicia Coatsworth 2 0-2 4, Meghan Everts 2 1-4 5, Shelby Knauff 1 0-4 2. Totals 14 7-25 35.

3-Point Goals – Leslie 3 (Loralei Berry 2, Britney Medcoff 1).

EAST LANSING 82, SEXTON 10

Jaida Hampton scored 26 points and had nine rebounds to lead East Lansing to a victory over Sexton Aaliyah Nye added 22 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans.

Team fouls: East Lansing 15, Sexton 17. Fouled out: Blackman (S). JV Score: East Lansing def. Sexton.

Sexton 6 2 2 0 — 10 East Lansing 34 31 11 6 — 82

Sexton

Tori Blackman 2 0-2 4, Danna Diggs 1 0-0 2, Deny’a Moore 1 0-0 2, Jonae Moore 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 0-4 10.

East Lansing

Sanaya Gregory 4 3-4 11, Jaida Hampton 11 4-7 26, Carolyn Heck 1 0-0 3, Alhura Lofton 1 0-1 2, Amelia McNutt 2 2-2 7, Aazhenii Nye 5 1-2 11, Aaliyah Nye 9 3-3 22. Totals 33 13-19 82.

3-Point Goals – East Lansing 3 (Amelia McNutt 1, Carolyn Heck 1, Aaliyah Nye 1).

MORRICE 39, GENESEE 19

GENESEE — Taylor Hewitt netted 14 points to lead the Orioles (12-4, 6-1) to a GAC Blue victory over Genesee (5-6, 1-6). Gracie Nowak added seven points for Morrice.

Team fouls: Morrice 13, Genesee 20.

Morrice 4 9 9 17 — 39 Genesee 2 2 12 3 — 19

Morrice

Jessica Eva 3 0-0 6, Taylor Hewitt 5 3-3 14, Maddie Lewis 0 1-4 1, Gracie Nowak 3 1-3 7, Jaymie Smith 1 0-2 2, Jenna Smith 2 5-6 9. Totals 28 20-36 78.

3-Point Goals – Morrice 2 (Taylor Hewitt 1), Genesee JRSR 2.

GRAND LEDGE 58, JACKSON 40

GRAND LEDGE — Courtney Sharland scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Grand Ledge to a victory over Jackson. Brooke Rambo scored a team-high 16 points for the Comets (12-4, 7-2). Team fouls: Grand Ledge 13, Jackson 18 JV Score: Grand Ledge d. Jackson

Jackson 12 11 11 6 — 40 Grand Ledge 23 8 14 13 — 58

Grand Ledge

Jazmyn Ayers 2 0-0 4, Lauren Edlin 0 0-2 0, Lindsay Goodman 2 0-0 5, Allyson Hunt 3 0-1 8, Maddie McKinley 1 0-0 3, Brooke Rambo 5 4-8 16, Courtney Sharland 5 5-8 15, Makenzie Todd 2 2-4 7. Totals 20 11-23 58.

3-Point Goals – Jackson 2, Grand Ledge 7 (Lindsay Goodman 1, Allyson Hunt 2, Maddie McKinley 1, Brooke Rambo 2, Makenzie Todd 1).

FLINT HAMADY 49, CORUNNA 45

FLINT — Maddie Birchmeier scored 10 points for the Cavaliers in a loss to Flint Hamady.

Team fouls: Corunna 24, Hamady 17. Fouled out: Lovejoy (C), Dingens (C).

Corunna 11 16 9 9 — 45 Hamady 5 22 11 11 — 49

Corunna

Maddie Birchmeier 1 7-8 10, . Dingens 3 0-2 6, Mariah Dunkin 2 0-1 4, Feldpausch 4 5-7 15, Miller Lantis 2 0-0 4, . Majzel 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 12-18 45.

3-Point Goals – Corunna 4 (Maddie Birchmeier 1, . Feldpausch 2), Hamady 4.

OKEMOS 40, HOLT 29

HOLT — Maddie Sermak led all scorers with nine points for the Chiefs (10-5, 8-2) in a CAAC Blue win over Holt (4-11, 4-5).

Team fouls: Okemos 11, Holt 17.

Okemos 5 17 13 5 — 40 Holt 11 6 7 5 — 29

Okemos

Jasmine Clerkley 2 1-5 5, Laya Hartman 2 2-2 6, Kelsey Henry 1 0-0 2, Oke Johnson 2 0-0 4, MacKenzie McClelland 1 0-0 2, Bergin Robinson 2 1-2 6, Maddie Sermak 2 4-6 9, Skylar Westfall 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 8-15 40.

Holt

Charve Chappell 1 1-1 3, Alliyiah Demmers 1 1-2 3, Olivia Hornak 1 0-0 2, Imani Malone 1 0-2 2, Jentree Powell 3 0-2 6, Shamayah Scates 2 0-0 4, Kaylie Townsend 2 1-2 6, Katelyn Whiteman 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 3-9 29.

3-Point Goals – Okemos 2 (Bergin Robinson 1, Maddie Sermak 1), Holt 2 (Kaylie Townsend 1, Katelyn Whiteman 1).

FOWLERVILLE 55, IONIA 33

IONIA — Jackie Jarvis scored 23 points to lead Fowlerville to a victory over Ionia. Jaylynn Williams had a team-high with 15 points for the Bulldogs.

Fowlerville 9 17 16 13 — 55 Ionia 6 10 10 7 — 33

Fowlerville

Meghan Douglass 4 3-4 14, Jackie Jarvis 8 6-6 23, Sarah Matlock 1 0-0 2, Taylor Patterson 1 0-0 2, Elie Smith 2 1-2 6, Ollie Updike 3 0-0 8. Totals 19 10-12 55.

Ionia

Mya Bianchi 1 2-4 2, Abby Frost 1 0-0 2, Brooke Gregory 1 0-0 3, Elizabetth Listerman 4 0-0 9, Jaylynn Williams 5 4-4 15. Totals 12 6-6 33.

3-Point Goals – Fowlerville 7 (Meghan Douglass 3, Jackie Jarvis 1, Elie Smith 1, Ollie Updike 2), Ionia 3 (Brooke Gregory 1, Elizabetth Listerman 1, Jaylynn Williams 1).

ITHACA 42, OVID-ELSIE 26

Ovid-Elsie 4 4 6 12 — 26 Ithaca 7 25 6 4 — 42

Ovid-Elsie

Lauren Barton 0 1-3 1, Jenna Gewirtz 1 1-2 3, Kennedy Haynes 1 0-0 2, Katy Hurst 1 0-0 2, Emma Samson 3 0-0 6, Kylee Sevenski 2 2-3 6, Erin Witt 1 2-2 4. Totals 9 8-12 26.

3-Point Goals – Ithaca 5.

Team Fouls: Ithaca 16, Ovid-Elsie 20.

LAKEWOOD 53, MAPLE VALLEY 28

LAKE ODESSA — Aaron Keitzman scored a team-high 13 points for Lakewood in a GLAC victory over the Lions. Britani Shilton netted a game-high 14 points for Maple Valley.

Maple Valley 6 4 3 15 — 28 Lakewood 14 17 10 12 — 53

Maple Valley

Corlee Allen 0 0-0 4, . Bennett 0 2-2 2, . Hutchison 0 4-6 6, Bekah Mater 0 2-2 2, . Melledin 0 0-2 0, Britani Shilton 0 4-6 14. Totals 0 12-21 28.

Lakewood

Maranda Barton 0 0-0 2, Sydney Chase 0 1-2 1, Kennedy Geiger 0 0-0 2, Aaron Keitzman 0 5-6 13, Rebecca Kutch 0 0-0 2, Erica Potter 0 0-0 2, Katelyn Richmond 0 6-7 8, Meghan Russell 0 1-2 5, Kayla Sauers 0 2-2 2, Gabie Shellenbarger 0 1-1 12, Bre Winkerink 0 2-3 4. Totals 0 18-23 53.

LANSING CATHOLIC 48, PORTLAND 33

Becka Poljan led the Cougars with 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a CAAC White win over Portland. Devan Buda added 11 points for Lansing Catholic (8-8, 4-4). Jorie Rutkowski had 12 points for the Raiders (5-12, 2-6).

Team fouls: Lansing Catholic 20, Portland 12. JV score: Portland 39, Lansing Catholic 32.

Portland 6 14 2 11 — 33 Lansing Catholic 13 8 17 10 — 48

Portland

Leslie Barker 2 0-3 4, Shelby Battley 1 3-4 5, Cally Goodman 1 0-0 3, Hannah Graber 0 3-4 3, Lauren Russell 1 0-1 2, Jorie Rutkowski 4 2-3 12, Olivia Sandborn 2 0-1 4, Taylor Trierweiler 0 0-1 0. Totals 11 8-17 33.

Lansing Catholic

Devan Buda 4 2-2 11, Meghan Gillespie 1 0-0 2, Maggie Jacobs 4 0-0 8, Steffi Kracko 1 0-1 2, Jordan Pence 0 1-2 1, Becka Poljan 7 1-2 15, Kayla Sanford 2 0-0 4, Katy Shannon 1 2-4 4. Totals 20 7-11 48.

3-Point Goals – Portland 3 (Cally Goodman 1, Jorie Rutkowski 2), Lansing Catholic 1 (Devan Buda 1).

EVERETT 43, EASTERN 34

Precious Thurman scored 15 points to lead Everett to a victory over Eastern. LaShay Hursey added 10 for the Vikings. Nautiqa Garcia and Tanaesha Daniels each scored 10 points for the Quakers.

Eastern 8 8 9 9 — 34 Everett 12 16 5 10 — 43

Eastern

Tanaesha Daniels 4 2-5 10, Amara Dixon 1 1-2 3, Nautiqa Garcia 2 6-9 10, Hailey Hall 2 0-0 4, Jalisa Jones 2 1-2 5, Dayshay Stanley 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 10-18 34.

Everett

Ny’Azia Blankenburg 2 0-0 4, Amara Croft 4 0-2 8, Zariah Hernandez 2 0-0 4, Maribelle Herrera 1 0-0 2, LaShay Hursey 5 0-2 10, Alexis Smith 1 0-2 2, Precious Thurman 6 1-2 15. Totals 20 1-6 43.

3-Point Goals – Everett 2 (Precious Thurman 2).

OLIVET 62, STOCKBRIDGE 51

OLIVET — Gracen Zaremba had 21 points for the Eagles in a GLAC victory over Stockbridge. The Panthers were led by Jessica Taylor’s 16 points.

Team fouls: Olivet 14, Stockbridge 19. Fouled out: Hall (S). JV Score: Stockbridge 44, Olivet 41.

Stockbridge 10 14 17 10 — 51 Olivet 16 24 8 14 — 62

Stockbridge

Emily Breslin 3 3-4 9, Madison Howard 2 1-2 5, Rachel Smith 6 0-0 13, Jessica Taylor 4 6-6 16, Faith Witt 1 1-3 4, Michelle Zemke 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 11-15 51.

Olivet

Lexy Devlin 0 2-2 2, Teona Feldpausch 5 6-12 16, Logan Kyre 6 4-4 17, Ally Platzer 1 0-0 2, Noelle Rhode 1 2-2 4, Gracen Zaremba 6 4-4 21. Totals 19 18-24 62.

3-Point Goals – Stockbridge 2 (Rachel Smith 1, Faith Witt 1), Olivet 6 (Logan Kyre 1, Gracen Zaremba 5).

PERRY 44, LANSING CHRISTIAN 26

PERRY — Gracie Ohlmer scored 12 points to lead the Ramblers (7-9, 5-3) to a GLAC win over Lansing Christian. Grace Haley led the Pilgrims (6-11, 3-7) with 11 points.

Team fouls: Perry 6, Lansing Christian 12. JV score: Perry wins.

Lansing Christian 11 2 6 7 — 26 Perry 9 9 13 13 — 44

Lansing Christian

Grace Haley 3 4-5 11, Jackie Moore 0 0-2 0, Gabby Moran 1 0-0 3, Rilyn Ross 2 0-0 6, Kealeigh Usiak 1 0-0 2, Sarah Voss 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 4-7 26.

Perry

Sophie Brenke 0 1-2 1, Ali Delau 4 1-4 9, Erica Kiger 4 2-3 10, Sarah Mattison 0 2-3 2, Gracie Ohlmer 6 0-0 12, Carley Potter 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Welsh 3 0-0 8. Totals 17 6-12 44.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Christian 4 (Grace Haley 2, Gabby Moran 1, Rilyn Ross 2), Perry 2 (Alyssa Welsh 2).

GRAND RAPIDS COVENANT CHRISTIAN 56, SARANAC 27

SARANAC — Harlie Vaughn had a team-high nine points for Saranac (11-6) in a nonleague loss to Grand Rapids Covenant Christian.

Team fouls: Saranac 9, New Covenant 8.

GR Covenant Christian 13 17 15 11 — 56 Saranac 2 8 7 10 — 27

Saranac

Kelsey Coulier 1 0-0 2, Ellie Hardy 2 0-0 5, Averi Lamp 1 1-1 3, Kendahl Overbeck 2 0-0 4, Harlie Vaughn 4 0-2 9, Kayla Young 1 2-2 4. Totals 11 3-5 27.

3-Point Goals – New Covenant Christian 4, Saranac 2 (Ellie Hardy 1, Harlie Vaughn 1).

HASLETT 51, ST. JOHNS 41

ST. JOHNS — Imania Baker had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Haslett to an overtime victory over St. Johns. Sydnee Dennis of Haslett (11-6, 6-2) hit a 3-pointer with five seconds remaining to tie the game and send it to overtime. Erika Ballinger had a team-high 11 points for St. Johns (8-9, 2-6).

Team fouls: St. Johns 15, Haslett 14. JV Score: Haslett 29, St. Johns 28.

Haslett 12 8 11 8 12 — 51 St. Johns 5 12 6 16 2 — 41

Haslett

Imania Baker 9 3-6 21, Sydnee Dennis 7 1-2 17, Olivia Green 1 0-0 2, Ella McKinney 1 3-7 5, Annisa Whims 1 0-0 3, Teagan Woodworth 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 8-17 51.

St. Johns

Erika Ballinger 4 0-0 11, Abby Koneval 1 0-0 3, Lauren Lasceski 1 0-0 2, Maddie Maloney 3 4-4 11, Nicole Miller 2 0-0 5, Maddie Robbins 2 2-4 7, Alexis Sillman 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 8-10 41.

3-Point Goals – Haslett 3 (Sydnee Dennis 2, Annisa Whims 1), St. Johns 7 (Erika Ballinger 3, Abby Koneval 1, Maddie Maloney 1, Nicole Miller 1, Maddie Robbins 1).

DEWITT 55, WAVERLY 52

DeWitt 13 11 8 23 — 55 Waverly 10 16 12 14 — 52

BYRON 60, WEBBERVILLE 28

WEBBERVILLE — Mackenzie Tyler had a team-high 14 points for the Spartans in a GAC Blue loss to Byron.

Team fouls: Webberville 15, Byron 9.

Byron 17 16 15 12 — 60 Webberville 6 4 11 7 — 28

Webberville

Michaela Chambers 0 0-2 0, Taylor Dettling 1 0-0 2, Grace Hull 2 0-0 4, Ashton Lott 1 0-0 2, Kelsey Mayville 2 2-4 6, Mackenzie Tyler 3 2-2 14. Totals 9 4-8 28.

3-Point Goals – Byron 5, Webberville 2 (Mackenzie Tyler 2).

WILLIAMSTON 41, EATON RAPIDS 31

WILLIAMSTON — Maddie Watters scored 16 points for the Hornets (15-1, 8-0) in a CAAC White win over Eaton Rapids (8-8, 3-5). Paige Boden and Anne-Marie Wright each scored 12 points for the Greyhounds.

Team fouls: Williamston 12, Eaton Rapids 10. JV score: Eaton Rapids 56, Williamston 47.

Eaton Rapids 5 8 4 14 — 31 Williamston 4 11 16 10 — 41

Eaton Rapids

Paige Boden 5 2-5 12, Mikaela Harns 1 0-0 2, Samantha McDaniel 0 1-2 1, Arianna Sysum 2 0-0 4, Anne-Marie Wright 4 1-2 12. Totals 12 4-9 31.

Williamston

Paige Basore 2 0-0 4, Kenzie Lewis 0 2-2 2, Elana Lycos 1 5-8 7, Allison Peplowski 5 0-2 10, Maddie Watters 7 1-4 16, Halle Wisbiski 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 8-16 41.

3-Point Goals – Eaton Rapids 3 (Anne-Marie Wright 3), Williamston 1 (Maddie Watters 1).