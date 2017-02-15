Basketball scores and stats for Feb. 14

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



EATON RAPIDS 70, CHARLOTTE 69

CHARLOTTE — Zack Kemp hit four free throws in the final 15 seconds to seal the win for the Greyhounds over Charlotte. Kemp scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Drew Schafer added 19 points for Eaton Rapids (5-11). Cameron Ramos scored a game-high 31 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Orioles (4-12).

Eaton Rapids 15 12 21 10 12 — 70 Charlotte 10 21 8 19 11 — 69

Eaton Rapids

Nathan Dassance 2 1-2 7, Ben Gleeson 5 1-3 11, Zack Kemp 6 5-6 20, Matt Morcross 1 2-2 4, Jacob Osytczuk 2 3-4 9, Drew Shafer 5 8-10 19. Totals 21 20-25 70.

Charlotte

Preston Axel 4 0-0 9, John Hoesli 2 0-0 5, Julius Laaser 1 1-2 3, Austin Morgan 1 0-0 3, Kyle Peterson 6 4-4 18, Cameron Ramos 10 7-9 31. Totals 24 12-15 69.

3-Point Goals – Eaton Rapids 8 (Nathan Dassance 2, Zack Kemp 3, Drew Shafer 1), Charlotte 9 (Preston Axel 1, John Hoesli 1, Austin Morgan 1, Kyle Peterson 2, Cameron Ramos 4).

Team fouls: Charlotte 20, Eaton Rapids 14. Fouled out Axel (C), Hoesli (C).

TUESDAY NIGHT HOOPS COVERAGE:

Bath girls take down Class C No. 4 Laingsburg

East Lansing girls stop red-hot Grand Ledge

EAST LANSING 65, GRAND LEDGE 45

GRAND LEDGE — Caleb Hoekstra led the Trojans (15-0, 11-0) with 18 points in a CAAC Blue win over Grand Ledge (6-9, 4-7). Brandon Johns scored his 1,000th career point for East Lansing after scoring 15 points against the Comets. Nick Crocker scored 10 points for Grand Ledge.

Grand Ledge 12 11 11 11 — 45 East Lansing 15 17 19 14 — 65

Grand Ledge

Nick Crocker 3 4-7 10, Xavier Farr 0 2-2 2, Stephen Hall 1 1-2 3, Jayke Houghton 1 0-0 3, Javel Lewis 2 0-0 5, Alex McCready 3 0-0 7, . Singh 2 2-2 6, Luke Smith 2 0-0 6, . Todd 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 9-13 45.

East Lansing

Brady Carlson 0 1-2 1, Caleb Hoekstra 5 5-5 18, Brandon Johns 4 6-9 15, Malik Jones 1 2-2 4, Justin McAbee 2 2-2 6, Westin Myles 2 0-0 5, Xzavier Odom 1 0-0 2, DeAndre Robinson 4 3-6 12, Noah Schon 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 19-26 65.

3-Point Goals – Grand Ledge 6 (Jayke Houghton 1, Javel Lewis 1, Alex McCready 1, Luke Smith 2, . Todd 1), East Lansing 6 (Caleb Hoekstra 3, Brandon Johns 1, Westin Myles 1, DeAndre Robinson 1).

Team fouls: Grand Ledge 18, East Lansing 15. Fouled out: Hall (GL).

CORUNNA 58, FOWLERVILLE 49

CORUNNA — Owen Walter led the Cavaliers with a game-high 16 points in a nonleague win over Fowlerville. Mitchel Skym added 15 points for Corunna (8-8). Cameron Brigham scored 14 points for the Gladiators (6-9).

Corunna 17 10 19 12 — 58 Fowlerville 11 9 9 20 — 49

Corunna

Chase Ardelean 1 0-0 3, Cooper Clapp 0 4-7 4, Jerod Fattal 3 0-0 7, Ethan Quinn 0 2-2 2, Zach Sawyer 2 0-0 6, Mitchel Skym 5 0-0 15, Jaron VanFleteren 1 1-1 3, Owen Walter 6 2-4 16, Chris Wooley 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 9-14 58.

Fowlerville

Mitch Bishop 1 0-0 2, Cameron Brigham 5 0-0 14, Caden Collins 2 2-3 8, Dan Judd 5 2-2 12, Geoffrey Knaggs 2 4-4 8, Tom Quaine 1 0-0 2, Nick Semke 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 9-11 49.

3-Point Goals – Corunna 11 (Chase Ardelean 1, Jerod Fattal 1, Zach Sawyer 2, Mitchel Skym 5, Owen Walter 2), Fowlerville 6 (Cameron Brigham 4, Caden Collins 2).

Team fouls: Corunna 15, Fowlerville 18. Fouled out: Judd (F)

HASLETT 61, LANSING CATHOLIC 47

HASLETT — Evan Block scored 22 points for the Vikings (9-7) in a nonleague win over Lansing Catholic (8-7). Chuck Plaehn netted 16 points for the Cougars.

Lansing Catholic 7 16 10 14 — 47 Haslett 17 13 14 17 — 61

Lansing Catholic

Nick Baker 1 0-0 2, Colin Day 2 0-0 4, Evan Gadola 2 1-2 5, Josh Kramer 3 0-0 7, Gabe Lenneman 2 0-0 4, Chuck Plaehn 7 1-4 16, Matt Plaehn 0 3-3 3, Kabbash Richards 0 2-4 2, Austin Simon 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 7-18 47.

Haslett

Evan Block 8 2-2 22, Steven Fox 1 0-0 2, Patrick Hintz 4 0-0 11, Cal McIntosh 1 2-2 5, Avery McKinney 2 0-0 4, Mitchell Mowid 3 0-0 7, Jaden Thelen 3 0-1 7, Hyrum Tibbets 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 4-4 61.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Catholic 2 (Josh Kramer 1, Chuck Plaehn 1), Haslett 11 (Evan Block 4, Patrick Hintz 3, Cal McIntosh 1, Mitchell Mowid 1, Jaden Thelen 1, Hyrum Tibbets 1).

Team fouls: Haslett 18, Lansing Catholic 7. JV score: Haslett 70, Lansing Catholic 62.

IONIA 59, LAKEVIEW 49

IONIA — Jared Christensen led the Bulldogs with 14 points in a nonleague win over Lakeview (9-7). Cam Sanicki had 12 points and Brady Swinehart tallied 11 points, six rebounds and six steals for Ionia (4-12).

Lakeview 15 9 13 12 — 49 Ionia 12 22 14 11 — 59

Ionia

Jared Christiansen 5 4-5 14, Patrick Hull 1 0-0 2, Parker Kirby 3 0-0 8, Brandon Miller 2 0-0 4, Cam Sanicki 5 2-2 12, Max Sharp 2 0-0 6, Brady Swinehart 5 1-1 11, Nick Szmanski 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 7-8 59.

3-Point Goals – Lakeview 3, Ionia 4 (Parker Kirby 2, Max Sharp 2).

Team fouls: Ionia 12, Lakeview 12. JV score: Ionia d. Lakeview.

LANSING CHRISTIAN 86, LAKEWOOD 46

Forrest Bouyer scored 20 points and snagged five steals for the Pilgrims (13-3, 9-1) in a GLAC win over Lakewood (3-14, 2-8). Colton Webber-Mitchell scored 12 points for Lakewood. Zack Bretcher scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Pilgrims.

Lakewood 18 13 7 8 — 46 Lansing Christian 19 14 24 29 — 86

Lakewood

Josh Campeau 0 3-6 3, Jacob Elenbaas 4 3-4 12, Logan Hazel 1 1-2 4, Cole Rickerd 3 0-0 8, Tyler Schrock 2 0-2 4, Colton Webber-Mitchell 5 0-0 12. Totals 18 4-9 46.

Lansing Christian

Forrest Bouyer 9 0-0 20, Zach Bretcher 5 4-7 14, Preston Granger 7 3-4 17, Matt Havey 3 6-6 14, Nick Jamieson 0 2-4 2, Kyle Lebeda 2 2-2 7, Josh Moore 1 0-0 2, Andrew Prieskorn 4 2-4 10. Totals 31 19-25 86.

3-Point Goals – Lakewood 6 (Jacob Elenbaas 1, Logan Hazel 1, Cole Rickerd 2, Colton Webber-Mitchell 2), Lansing Christian 5 (Forrest Bouyer 2, Matt Havey 2, Kyle Lebeda 1).

Team fouls: Lansing Christian 16, Lakewood 19. JV score: Lansing Christian 45, Lakewood 41.

JACKSON 75, EASTERN 67

Anthony Reynolds scored 14 points and Markiest Doss had 12 points and grabbed 25 rebounds for the Quakers (3-13, 1-10) in CAAC Blue loss to Jackson (7-9, 4-7).

Jackson 19 21 20 15 — 75 Eastern 12 14 21 20 — 67

Eastern

Anthony Byrd Jr. 2 2-2 6, Markiest Doss 4 4-7 12, Robert Fry 1 0-0 2, Costa Gianiodis 0 1-3 1, Willard Payne 2 1-2 5, Anthony Reynolds 5 0-0 14, Buhkari Sheik-Omar 4 3-6 11, Diante Smith 2 3-4 7, Skylar Wilson 4 0-0 9. Totals 24 14-24 67.

3-Point Goals – Jackson 11, Lansing Eastern 5 (Anthony Reynolds 4, Diante Smith 2, Skylar Wilson 1).

Team fouls: Eastern 12, Jackson 13.

SEXTON 67, OKEMOS 55

Zervontae Smith scored 21 points to help lead the Big Reds (6-10, 2-9) to a second half surge to seal a CAAC Blue win over Okemos (10-5, 6-5).

Okemos 14 15 9 17 — 55 Sexton 10 16 25 16 — 67

Sexton

Karl Brooks 11, Khari Foy-Walton 9, Zervontae Smith 21.

LESLIE 65, MAPLE VALLEY 29

LESLIE — Justin Kaimon scored a team-high 13 points for the Blackhawks in a GLAC victory over Maple Valley. Camden Austin and Kenaree Estes each added 12 points for Leslie. Evan Adrianson had nine points for the Lions.

Maple Valley 4 9 9 7 — 29 Leslie 18 13 17 17 — 65

Maple Valley

Evan Adrianson 3 3-4 9, Jacob Brighton 3 0-0 8, Jacob Moore 0 1-8 1, Alex Musser 2 0-0 4, Logan Valliuete 1 2-4 5, Dylan Walker 1 0-4 2. Totals 10 6-20 29.

Leslie

Camden Austin 4 0-0 12, Andrew Cowan 2 1-1 6, Kenaree Estes 6 0-1 12, Gunner Fogg 1 0-0 2, Chase Hensley 1 0-0 2, Justin Kaimon 6 1-5 13, Anthony Smieska 1 2-4 4, Brandon Vedell 0 3-5 3, Trey Waldofsky 4 0-0 11. Totals 25 7-16 65.

3-Point Goals – Maple Valley 3 (Jacob Brighton 2, Logan Valliuete 1), Leslie 8 (Camden Austin 4, Andrew Cowan 1, Trey Waldofsky 3).

Team fouls: Leslie 17, Maple Valley 13. JV Score: Maple Valley 55, Leslie 51.

OLIVET 67, PERRY 56

OLIVET — Delbert Redfield had a game-high 24 points for the Eagles (11-5, 6-3), along with five steals and five assists in a GLAC win over Perry (8-8, 4-5). Bryan Weiler scored a team-high 19 points for the Ramblers.

Perry 11 8 19 18 — 56 Olivet 12 14 18 23 — 67

Perry

Logan Daniher 5 7-12 17, Zac Weiler 3 2-4 8, Eddie Dunn 1 1-2 4, Bryan Weiler 6 3-4 19, Trevor Allen 1 0-0 2, C.J. King 2 1-2 4, Reese Middleton 0 1-4 1. Totals 18 15-28 56

Olivet

Colin Grady 1 4-4 7, Jake Holzhei 1 2-3 4, Nick Jungel 2 6-10 10, Delbert Redfield 9 2-2 24, Dylan Redfield 3 0-0 6, Ryan Wallenberg 6 2-4 14, Nate Zona 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 16-23 67.

3-Point Goals – Perry 5 (Bryan Weiler 4, Eddie Dunn 1). Olivet 5 (Colin Grady 1, Delbert Redfield 4).

Team fouls: Olivet 24, Perry 19. Fouled out: Z. Weiler (P), Middleton (P).

OVID-ELSIE 57, VALLEY LUTHERAN 55

ELSIE — Karscen Sutliff had a team-high 15 points for the Marauders (8-8, 7-5) in a close nonleague win over Valley Lutheran. Carson Vincent had nine points and seven assists for Ovid-Elsie.

Valley Lutheran 11 8 23 13 — 55 Ovid-Elsie 18 12 17 10 — 57

Ovid-Elsie

Jerricho Herbelet 0 0-0 0, Jericho Herblet 4 5-7 13, Wes Houska 1 0-1 2, Jakob Loynes 3 0-0 6, Angerino Ramos 4 0-0 12, Karscen Sutliff 5 0-0 15, Carson Vincent 4 1-4 9. Totals 21 6-12 57.

3-Point Goals – Valley Lutheran 7, Ovid-Elsie 9 (Angerino Ramos 4, Karscen Sutliff 5).

Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 11, Valley Lutheran 12.

WAVERLY 53, OWOSSO 42

OWOSSO — Mike Pete scored 13 points to lead the Warriors (11-5, 6-2) to a CAAC Red victory over Owosso (4-11, 1-7). Jordan Klapko scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Trojans.

Waverly 16 6 17 14 — 53 Owosso 8 10 17 7 — 42

Waverly

Tevin Ali 3 4-6 10, Anthony Byrd 1 0-0 2, Elijah Curtis 0 2-2 2, Keshawn Harris 4 0-0 9, Tyshon Harris 1 0-0 3, Mike Pete 5 3-4 13, Jaden Sutton 2 2-3 7, Tony Trice 2 1-2 7. Totals 17 14-21 53.

Owosso

Jake Ackley 5 0-0 13, Jordan Klapko 6 0-0 16, Drake Nover 4 1-1 11, Gerritt Springsdorf 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 1-1 42.

3-Point Goals – Waverly 5 (Keshawn Harris 1, Tyshon Harris 1, Jaden Sutton 1, Tony Trice 2), Owosso 9 (Jake Ackley 3, Jordan Klapko 4, Drake Nover 2).

Team fouls: Owosso 14, Waverly 6.

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 33, PORTLAND 32

PORTLAND — Andre Smith’s field goal with 16 seconds left gave Pewamo-Westphalia (14-1) the nonleague win over the Raiders (7-9). Bobby Brandsen scored a game-high 12 points for Portland.

Pewamo-Westphalia 9 5 5 14 — 33 Portland 7 9 11 5 — 32

Pewamo-Westphalia

Peyton Heckman 1 0-0 2, Logan Hengesbach 2 0-3 4, Jimmy Lehman 2 0-0 5, Andre Smith 2 0-0 5, Ryan Smith 3 1-2 8, Brice Thelen 2 2-2 7, Garrett Trierweiler 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 3-7 33.

Portland

Bobby Brandsen 5 0-0 12, Haydin Brandt 2 2-2 7, Brock Gross 1 0-0 2, Brett Patrick 2 4-6 8, Brett Pong 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 6-8 32.

3-Point Goals – Pewamo-Westphalia 4 (Jimmy Lehman 1, Andre Smith 1, Ryan Smith 1, Brice Thelen 1), Portland 4 (Bobby Brandsen 2, Haydin Brandt 1, Brett Pong 1).

Team fouls: Portland 7, Pewamo-Westphalia.

WHITMORE LAKE 68, MORRICE 45

WHITMORE LAKE — Gavin Lucas led the Orioles with 28 points in a loss to Whitmore Lake.

Morrice 8 13 8 16 — 45 Whitmore Lake 26 14 15 13 — 68

Morrice

Shane Cole 3 4-4 12, Colton Dietz 1 0-0 2, Colby Keesler 1 0-0 2, Gavin Lucas 11 4-7 28. Totals 16 8-11 45.

3-Point Goals – Morrice 5 (Shane Cole 2, Gavin Lucas 3), Whitmore Lake 8.

WILLIAMSTON 82, ST. JOHNS 68

WILLIAMSTON — Sy Barnett tallied a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets (13-3) in a nonleague win over St. Johns. Caleb Paksi scored 25 points for the Redwings (14-3). Sean Cobb also recorded a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds for Williamston.

St. Johns 8 19 22 19 — 68 Williamston 14 20 18 30 — 82

St. Johns

Hayden Dyer 1 0-0 2, Ben Feldpausch 5 3-5 15, Ross Feldpausch 3 0-1 7, Brandon Huhn 4 3-3 11, Konnor Near 2 4-4 8, Caleb Paksi 10 5-13 25. Totals 25 15-26 68.

Williamston

Sy Barnett 6 9-9 25, Sean Cobb 9 4-6 23, Mitchell Cook 2 0-0 6, Cole Kleiver 3 7-8 14, Jackson Pollock 1 1-2 3, Caleb Smith 2 1-1 5, Vincent Subrizi 1 0-0 2, Frankie Toomey 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 22-26 82.

3-Point Goals – St. Johns 3 (Ben Feldpausch 2, Ross Feldpausch 1), Williamston 8 (Sy Barnett 4, Sean Cobb 1, Mitchell Cook 2).

Team fouls: Williamston 21, St. Johns 19. Fouled out: R. Feldpausch (SJ). JV score: Williamston 71, St. Johns 40.

LENAWEE CHRISTIAN 58, MORRICE 30

ADRIAN — Gavin Lucas scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Orioles (2-10, 2-5) in a nonleague loss to Lenawee Christian. Colton Dietz also netted eight points for Morrice.

Morrice 8 5 11 6 — 30 Lenawee Christian 10 21 18 9 — 58

Morrice

Luke Bindschatel 3 0-2 7, Shane Cole 1 1-2 3, K. Dietrich 1 0-0 3, Colton Dietz 2 4-5 8, Connor Lucas 0 0-1 1, Gavin Lucas 3 2-5 8, Zack Rivers 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 8-17 30.

3-Point Goals – Morrice 2 (Luke Bindschatel 1, K. Dietrich 1), Lenawee Christian 8.

Team fouls: Lenawee Christian 21, Morrice 13. Fouled out: G. Lucas (M)

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



IONIA 54, BELDING 41

BELDING — Jaylynn Williams led the Bulldogs with 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and six assists in a nonleague win over Belding (7-9). Elizabeth Listerman added 12 points for Ionia (9-8).

Team fouls: Belding 15, Ionia 14. JV score: Ionia 36, Belding 20.

Ionia 21 12 12 9 — 54 Belding 10 14 7 10 — 41

Ionia

Mya Bianchi 2 1-4 5, Abby Frost 3 1-2 7, Taylor Kirby 2 0-0 4, Elizabetth Listerman 4 0-1 12, Ashlyn May 2 0-0 5, Jaylynn Williams 7 2-4 21. Totals 20 4-11 54.

3-Point Goals – Ionia 10 (Elizabetth Listerman 4, Ashlyn May 1, Jaylynn Williams 5), Belding MS 4.

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 60, BRECKENRIDGE 29

CARSON CITY — Cara Wiles scored 23 of her 27 points in the second half to lead the Eagles (15-2, 10-2) to a MSAC win over Breckenridge (7-9, 6-6). Kaylea Stone scored 18 points for the Eagles.

Team fouls: Carson City Crystal 12, Breckenridge 14. JV score: Carson City Crystal 31, Breckenridge 18.

Breckenridge 6 0 9 14 — 29 Carson City-Crystal 14 7 24 15 — 60

Carson City-Crystal

Megan Dailey 2 2-5 7, Bailey Fitzpatrick 1 3-6 6, Colbi Humphrey 0 2-2 2, Kaylea Stone 7 0-0 18, Cara Wiles 10 4-7 27. Totals 20 11-20 60.

3-Point Goals – Carson City-Crystal 9 (Megan Dailey 1, Bailey Fitzpatrick 1, Kaylea Stone 4, Cara Wiles 3).

EATON RAPIDS 39, CHARLOTTE 17

CHARLOTTE — Anne-Marie Wright led the Greyhounds with 13 points in a nonleague win over Charlotte. Arianna Sysum and Isabelle Awsel each added six points for Eaton Rapids (8-9). Kylie Falk and Maleia Hale scored six points each for the Orioles (3-14).

Team fouls: Charlotte 15, Eaton Rapids 15.

Eaton Rapids 3 15 16 5 — 39 Charlotte 2 2 5 8 — 17

Eaton Rapids

McKenzie Anderson 1 0-0 2, Isabelle Awsel 2 2-2 6, Payton Benjamin 2 0-1 5, Paige Boden 1 2-4 4, Samantha McDaniel 1 0-0 3, Arianna Sysum 1 4-7 6, Anne-Marie Wright 4 3-4 13. Totals 12 11-18 39.

Charlotte

Kylie Falk 1 4-6 6, Maleia Hale 2 0-0 6, Brianna Hasler 0 0-2 0, Carly Sheblo 1 2-2 5. Totals 4 6-10 17.

3-Point Goals – Eaton Rapids 4 (Payton Benjamin 1, Samantha McDaniel 1), Charlotte 3 (Maleia Hale 2, Carly Sheblo 1).

EAST LANSING 73, GRAND LEDGE 41

Grand Ledge 15 9 6 11 — 41 East Lansing 13 21 23 16 — 73

Grand Ledge

Emma Baynes 0 1-2 1, Lindsay Goodman 1 2-3 5, Allyson Hunt 2 0-0 4, Andrea Kinloch 4 0-0 8, Brooke Rambo 1 2-2 5, Courtney Sharland 1 7-8 9, Makenzie Todd 3 2-2 9. Totals 12 14-17 41.

East Lansing

Sanaya Gregory 1 0-0 3, Jaida Hampton 4 4-7 13, Kalaia Hampton 2 0-0 4, Alhura Lofton 3 0-0 8, Amelia McNutt 6 1-2 14, Aaliyah Nye 9 1-2 20, Aazhenii Nye 5 0-0 11. Totals 30 6-11 73.

3-Point Goals – Grand Ledge 3 (Lindsay Goodman 1, Brooke Rambo 1, Makenzie Todd 1), East Lansing 7 (Sanaya Gregory 1, Jaida Hampton 1, Alhura Lofton 2, Amelia McNutt 1, Aaliyah Nye 1, Aazhenii Nye 1).

PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 54, FOWLER 31

FOWLER — Laney Schrauben scored 15 points for the Shamrocks (11-7, 7-6) in a CMAC win over Fowler (4-13, 3-11). Kennedy Koenigsknecht led the Eagles with 12 points.

Team fouls: Fowler 12, Portland St. Patrick 10.

Portland St. Patrick 24 14 7 9 — 54 Fowler 7 2 14 8 — 31

Portland St. Patrick

Katie Coyne 2 4-6 8, Chloe Cross 3 1-3 7, Hannah Greenwood 4 0-0 8, Lexi Haas 1 0-0 3, Kelsey Schneider 4 0-0 9, Kylee Schrauben 2 0-1 4, Laney Schrauben 5 0-0 15. Totals 21 5-10 54.

Fowler

Sidney Horak 3 0-0 7, Josie Koenigsknecht 1 0-0 2, Kalani Koenigsknecht 1 0-2 2, Kennedy Koenigsknecht 5 0-0 12, Katie Piggott 2 0-2 4, Kayla Schafer 1 0-0 2, Alysaa Vandegriff 0 0-2 0, Abby Wohlsert 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 2-8 31.

3-Point Goals – Portland St. Patrick 7 (Lexi Haas 1, Kelsey Schneider 1, Laney Schrauben 5), Fowler 3 (Sidney Horak 1, Kennedy Koenigsknecht 2).

SARANAC 39, FULTON 38

MIDDLETON — Ellie Hardy scored a game-high 15 points for Saranac (12-6, 9-5) in a CMAC victory over Fulton (5-11, 4-9). Morgan Bolinger and Kylie Slavik each had nine for the Pirates.

Team fouls: Fulton 19, Saranac 15. Fouled out: Bolinger (F), Warnke (F).

Saranac 7 9 11 12 — 39 Fulton 12 8 10 8 — 38

Saranac

Andrea Chipman 1 0-0 2, Kelsey Coulier 1 0-0 2, Cosby Franks 2 1-2 6, Ellie Hardy 3 9-14 15, Averi Lamp 2 1-3 3, Kendahl Overbeck 1 1-2 3, Harlie Vaughn 1 2-4 5, Kayla Young 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 15-27 39.

Fulton

Morgan Bolinger 3 0-1 9, Savannah Fuller 3 1-1 7, Kylie Slavik 4 0-0 9, McKayla Struble 0 1-2 1, Morgan Warnke 1 3-4 5, Lyndsi Wolfe 2 3-8 7. Totals 13 8-16 38.

3-Point Goals – Saranac 2 (Cosby Franks 1, Harlie Vaughn 1), Fulton 4 (Morgan Bolinger 3, Kylie Slavik 1).

HOLT 48, EVERETT 21

HOLT — Imani Malone scored 11 points for the Rams (5-11, 5-5) in a CAAC Blue win over Everett (2-15, 2-9). Alliyiah Demmers added 10 points for Holt.

Team fouls: Holt 9, Everett 16.

Everett 7 7 4 3 — 21 Holt 14 10 14 10 — 48

Everett

Jalina Crawford 2 0-0 5, Amara Croft 2 0-1 4, LaShay Hursey 2 0-0 5, Alyssa Martinez 1 0-0 3, Alexis Smith 0 2-2 2, Precious Thurman 0 2-2 2. Totals 7 4-5 21.

Holt

Syri Ammon 2 0-0 6, Alliyiah Demmers 5 0-0 10, Olivia Hornak 0 0-1 0, Imani Malone 4 3-3 11, Gabby Mills 0 1-3 1, Jentree Powell 0 2-2 2, Shamayah Scates 1 0-0 2, Kaylie Townsend 2 2-2 8, Katelyn Whiteman 3 0-0 8. Totals 17 8-11 48.

3-Point Goals – Everett 3 (Jalina Crawford 1, LaShay Hursey 1, Alyssa Martinez 1), Holt 6 (Syri Ammon 2, Kaylie Townsend 2, Katelyn Whiteman 2).

BATH 53, LAINGSBURG 34

Bath 14 14 17 8 — 53 Laingsburg 7 12 5 10 — 34

Bath

Emily Angell 1 0-0 2, Taylor Buck 0 0-2 0, Marrissa Clark 1 0-0 2, Bailey Holtham 3 2-2 9, Tait Hosford 3 1-2 7, Tessa Hosford 5 4-6 15, Kayla McCrimmon 2 0-0 4, Taryn Peru 0 2-4 2, Jessica Stoskopf 6 0-0 12. Totals 21 9-16 53.

Laingsburg

Tyler Adkins 0 1-2 1, Katie Eppard 0 0-2 0, Kenedy Franks 2 2-2 6, Michelle Hannah 1 1-2 4, Kara Mahoney 0 3-4 3, Alex Randall 3 1-2 8, Sophie Wilsey 5 1-7 12. Totals 11 9-21 34.

3-Point Goals – Bath 2 (Bailey Holtham 1, Tessa Hosford 1), Laingsburg 3 (Michelle Hannah 1, Alex Randall 1, Sophie Wilsey 1).

Team fouls: Laingsburg 16, Bath 21.

LAKEWOOD 53, LANSING CHRISTIAN 38

LAKE ODESSA — Katelyn Richmond led the Vikings with 16 points in a GLAC win over Lansing Christian. Grace Haley had a double-double for the Pilgrims with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Team fouls: Lakewood 14, Lansing Christian 19. Fouled out: Woodland (LC), Voss (LC)

Lansing Christian 10 14 6 8 — 38 Lakewood 13 12 13 15 — 53

Lansing Christian

Grace Haley 6 10-10 25, Jackie Moore 0 1-2 1, Rilyn Ross 0 0-1 0, Sarah Voss 4 0-0 10, Natalie Woodland 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 11-13 38.

Lakewood

Maranda Barton 4 3-4 9, Aaron Keitzman 2 5-6 10, Rebecca Kutch 1 0-0 2, Erica Potter 1 0-0 2, Katelyn Richmond 2 11-12 16, Gabie Shellenbarger 3 5-6 12. Totals 13 24-28 53.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Christian 5 (Grace Haley 3, Sarah Voss 2), Lakewood 3 (Aaron Keitzman 1, Katelyn Richmond 1, Gabie Shellenbarger 1).

LESLIE 58, MAPLE VALLEY 25

LESLIE — Loralei Berry led the Blackhawks with a game-high 19 points in a GLAC win over Maple Valley. Toria Jones had 11 points and Rachel Scott grabbed 12 rebounds for Leslie (7-10, 3-7). Britani Shilton scored 11 points for the Lions (1-16, 0-10).

Team fouls: Leslie 14, Maple Valley 19. Fouled out: Allen (MV). JV score: MV 32, Leslie 27.

Maple Valley 6 8 8 3 — 25 Leslie 19 11 17 11 — 58

Maple Valley

Corlee Allen 1 0-1 3, Elizabeth Hosack-Frizzell 1 0-3 2, Kaylee Huges 1 0-0 2, Hannah McGlocklin 1 0-0 2, Taryn Medina 1 1-4 3, Jaden Rosenberg 1 0-0 2, Britani Shilton 5 1-2 11. Totals 11 2-10 25.

Leslie

Loralei Berry 6 3-8 19, Jaycee Chappell 1 0-0 2, Brooke Cowing 0 0-5 0, Toria Jones 5 1-3 11, Britney Medcoff 3 0-0 6, Madison Montgomery 2 3-4 7, Rachel Scott 1 3-4 5, Hailey Wilson 4 0-0 8. Totals 22 10-24 58.

3-Point Goals – Maple Valley 1 (Corlee Allen 1), Leslie 4 (Loralei Berry 4).

MASON 54, LANSING CATHOLIC 38

MASON — Autumn Kissman scored 26 points for the Bulldogs (11-6) in a nonleague victory over Lansing Catholic (8-9). Becka Poljan led the Cougars with 11 points.

Team fouls: Mason 8, Lansing Catholic 14. Fouled out: Buda (LC).

Lansing Catholic 9 12 9 8 — 38 Mason 16 17 12 9 — 54

Lansing Catholic

Lauren Hanes 1 1-1 3, Maggie Jacobs 4 1-1 10, Steffi Kracko 1 0-0 2, Christina Ovreset 1 0-1 2, Jordan Pence 0 0-2 0, Becka Poljan 5 1-2 11, Kayla Sanford 1 0-0 2, Katy Shannon 4 0-0 8. Totals 17 3-7 38.

Mason

Jane Barkholz 1 2-2 5, Alexa Kaschinske 2 3-5 7, Autumn Kissman 12 2-2 26, Johnna Parsons 1 0-0 3, Katherine Rochon 3 1-2 7, Audrey Wassner 1 0-0 2, Emilie Wheeler 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 8-11 54.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Catholic 1 (Maggie Jacobs 1), Mason 2 (Jane Barkholz 1).

MORRICE 55, WHITMORE LAKE 23

MORRICE — Taylor Hewitt scored 16 points for the Orioles in a nonleague win over Whitmore Lake (2-16). Gracie Nowak and Olivia Riley each added nine points for Morrice (13-4).

Team fouls: Morrice 19, Whitmore Lake 23.

Whitmore Lake 5 4 4 10 — 23 Morrice 14 16 13 12 — 55

Morrice

Taylor Hewitt 6 3-4 16, Kylee Kiczenski 0 3-4 3, Zena Latunski 1 2-4 4, Maddie Lewis 2 0-0 4, Savannah Lombardo 1 0-0 2, Gracie Nowak 1 7-8 9, Olivia Riley 3 3-5 9, Jaymie Smith 1 3-5 5, Jenna Smith 1 1-4 3.

3-Point Goals – Whitmore Lake 1, Morrice (Taylor Hewitt 1).

OKEMOS 51, SEXTON 17

OKEMOS — Jasmine Clerkley recorded a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Chiefs (11-6, 9-2) in a CAAC Blue victory over Sexton (0-17, 0-11). Laya Hartman had a game-high 20 points for Okemos and six steals.

Team fouls: Okemos 7, Sexton 13. JV Score: Okemos 38, Sexton 23.

Sexton 9 4 0 4 — 17 Okemos 8 24 12 7 — 51

Sexton

Tori Blackman 2 1-2 7, Danna Diggs 2 0-0 4, Keara Diggs 1 0-0 2, Carshay Marillo 2 0-0 4. Totals 7 1-2 17.

Okemos

Jasmine Clerkley 6 1-2 13, Laya Hartman 9 2-5 20, Morgan Herny 1 0-0 2, Oke Johnson 2 0-0 4, MacKenzie McClelland 1 0-0 2, Kristy Milonstan 1 0-0 2, Skylar Westfall 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 3-7 51.

3-Point Goals – Sexton 2 (Tori Blackman 2).

VALLEY LUTHERAN 45, OVID-ELSIE 35

ELSIE — Emma Samson scored 13 points for the Marauders (8-10, 3-10) in a nonleague loss to Valley Lutheran. Erin Witt added 11 points for Ovid-Elsie.

Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 9, Valley Lutheran 14.

Valley Lutheran 7 9 15 14 — 45 Ovid-Elsie 4 8 15 8 — 35

Ovid-Elsie

Lauren Barton 0 1-4 1, Jenna Gewirtz 2 2-6 7, Katy Hurst 0 0-2 0, Josie Nash 1 0-0 2, Emma Samson 4 4-7 13, Kylee Sevenski 0 1-2 1, Erin Witt 4 0-0 11. Totals 11 8-21 35.

3-Point Goals – Valley Lutheran 6, Ovid-Elsie 5 (Jenna Gewirtz 1, Emma Samson 1, Erin Witt 3).

WAVERLY 57, OWOSSO 18

OWOSSO — Alisia Smith scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Warriors in a CAAC Red win over Owosso. Malin Smith added nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Waverly (12-5, 6-2). Lauren Spicer had six points for the Trojans (3-14, 0-8).

Team fouls: Owosso 17, Waverly 8. JV score: Waverly 57, Owosso 27.

Waverly 9 19 8 21 — 57 Owosso 7 8 1 2 — 18

Waverly

Maya Bennett 4 0-0 8, Kyra Patterson 0 1-2 1, Alisia Smith 12 3-3 27, Malin Smith 3 3-6 9, Evelyn Taylor 0 2-2 2, Priscilla Trainor 2 1-2 5, Jazlynn Wilcox 1 3-6 5, Ciara Willheart 0 0-1 0. Totals 22 13-22 57.

Owosso

Kate Jones 1 2-4 4, Riane Ochodnieky 1 0-0 3, Anna Raffaelli 2 1-1 5, Lauren Spicer 3 0-2 6. Totals 6 3-7 18.

3-Point Goals – Owosso 1 (Riane Ochodnieky 1).

OLIVET 32, PERRY 20

PERRY — Lexy Devlin had a game-high 10 points for the Eagles (16-2, 10-1) in a GLAC victory over Perry (7-10, 5-4). Gracen Zaremba added seven points for Olivet.

Team fouls: Perry 10, Olivet 9. JV Score: Perry 36, Olivet 29.

Olivet 7 17 5 3 — 32 Perry 2 8 5 5 — 20

Olivet

Lexy Devlin 3 1-2 10, Teona Feldpausch 0 1-4 1, Logan Kyre 2 1-2 6, Kelsie Letts 1 0-0 2, Noelle Rhode 2 2-2 6, Gracen Zaremba 2 1-2 7. Totals 10 6-12 32.

Perry

Miranda Crawford 1 0-3 2, Erica Kiger 0 1-4 1, Alicia McConnell 1 1-2 3, Gracie Ohlmer 2 1-3 5, Carley Potter 1 0-0 2, Jamie Shaw 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Welsh 2 0-0 5. Totals 8 3-10 20.

3-Point Goals – Olivet 6 (Lexy Devlin 3, Logan Kyre 1, Gracen Zaremba 2), Perry 1 (Alyssa Welsh 1).

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 41, PORTLAND 20

PORTLAND — Emily Spitzley led all scorers with 13 points for the Pirates (15-2) in a nonleague win over Portland (5-13).

Team fouls: Portland 11, Pewamo-Westphalia 15.

Pewamo-Westphalia 14 13 8 6 — 41 Portland 1 9 6 4 — 20

Pewamo-Westphalia

Addison Bauer 1 0-0 3, Ellie Droste 1 1-2 4, Kenzie Hengesbach 2 0-0 4, Rachel Huhn 1 0-2 3, Olivia Nurenburg 1 0-0 3, Emily Spitzley 5 0-0 13, Hannah Spitzley 2 4-5 8, Kiera Thelen 0 1-2 1, Brenna Wirth 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 7-13 41.

Portland

Leslie Barker 1 0-3 2, Shelby Battley 1 0-0 2, Lauren Russell 2 0-1 4, Jorie Rutkowski 0 5-6 5, Olivia Sandborn 2 3-4 7. Totals 6 8-14 20.

3-Point Goals – Pewamo-Westphalia 6 (Rachel Huhn 1, Olivia Nurenburg 1, Emily Spitzley 3).

POTTERVILLE 33, DANSVILLE 30

POTTERVILLE — Madison Gasch scored eight points to lead the Vikings (4-11, 3-9) to a CMAC win over Dansville (1-16, 0-14). Violet Adkins scored 12 points for the Aggies.

Team fouls: Potterville 23, Dansville 20.

Dansville 3 15 7 5 — 30 Potterville 8 6 12 7 — 33

Dansville

Violet Adkins 6 0-2 12, Dakota Bumpus 0 0-1 0, Anna Bushard 0 1-2 1, Meghan Byars 0 1-2 1, Alicia Coatsworth 0 2-2 2, Meghan Everts 1 1-7 3, Elena Fajardo 2 4-5 8, Shelby Knauff 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 10-23 30.

Potterville

Heidi Christiansen 2 0-0 4, Carrie Cramer 1 2-9 4, Madison Gasch 3 1-3 8, Tressa Harmon 1 0-0 2, Chanler Kendrick 2 0-2 4, Sierra Kendrick 2 1-5 5, Shiann Wabindato 2 0-0 4, Emily Walter 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 6-23 33.

3-Point Goals – Potterville 1 (Madison Gasch 1).

ITHACA 51, ST. CHARLES 21

ST. CHARLES — Maddie Brock had 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals to lead Ithaca to a win over St. Charles. Kayla Belles added 17 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Yellowjackets (14-3).

Ithaca 15 13 10 13 — 51 St. Charles 0 5 0 16 — 21

Ithaca

Emma Belles 3 0-4 6, Kayla Belles 6 5-7 17, Maddie Brock 7 3-6 17, Kelsey Hessbrook 2 3-4 8, Avery Wood 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 11-21 51.

3-Point Goals – Ithaca 2 (Kelsey Hessbrook 1, Avery Wood 1), St. Charles 2.

WILLIAMSTON 51, ST. JOHNS 43

ST. JOHNS — Allison Peplowski scored 18 points to lead Williamston to a victory over St. Johns. Maddie Watters scored 12 and Halle Wisbiski finished with 11 for the Hornets. Nicole Miller led the Redwings with nine points.

JV score: St. Johns d. Williamston

Williamston 17 12 12 10 — 51 St. Johns 7 11 11 14 — 43

Williamston

Paige Basore 2 0-2 4, Kenzie Lewis 0 2-2 2, Elana Lycos 0 2-2 2, Allison Peplowski 7 4-6 18, Abby Rancour 1 0-0 2, Maddie Watters 5 1-2 12, Halle Wisbiski 5 0-0 11. Totals 20 9-14 51.

St. Johns

Nina Bozzo 4 0-0 8, Lauren Lasceski 1 0-0 3, Maddie Maloney 2 3-4 7, Nicole Miller 4 0-0 9, Maddie Robbins 1 0-2 3, Alexis Sillman 2 0-0 5, Emily Thelen 4 0-0 8. Totals 18 3-6 43.

3-Point Goals – Williamston 2 (Maddie Watters 1, Halle Wisbiski 1), St. Johns 4 (Lauren Lasceski 1, Nicole Miller 1, Maddie Robbins 1, Alexis Sillman 1).

WEBBERVILLE 54, DRYDEN 33

WEBBERVILLE — The Spartans (7-10, 4-4) were led by Grace Hull with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds in a GAC Blue win over Dryden. Kelsey Mayville added 14 points for Webberville.

Team fouls: Webberville 22, Dryden 21.

Dryden 14 6 4 9 — 33 Webberville 12 11 18 13 — 54

Webberville

Michaela Chambers 1 0-2 2, Taylor Dettling 0 0-4 0, Grace Hull 7 1-1 15, Brianna Long 1 0-0 2, Ashton Lott 1 1-2 3, Kelsey Mayville 4 6-10 14, Mackenzie Tyler 4 2-3 11, Reagan Tyler 2 1-4 7. Totals 20 11-26 54.

3-Point Goals – Dryden 2, Webberville 3 (Mackenzie Tyler 1, Reagan Tyler 2).