Basketball scores and stats for Feb. 17

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



SEXTON 61, EVERETT 58

Karl Brooks and Zervontae Smith led the way for Sexton, scoring 19 and 18 points respectively in a win over Everett. Allen English finished with a game-high 22 points for the Vikings (9-8). Team fouls: Everett 16, Sexton 12

Sexton 13 24 15 9 — 61 Everett 17 14 19 8 — 58

Sexton

Cody Blankenburg 1 0-0 2, Karl Brooks 8 0-0 19, Khari Foy-Walton 4 5-9 13, D’Carlo Manuel 1 0-0 2, Jabril Rahim 2 1-3 7, Zervontae Smith 6 4-5 18. Totals 23 10-17 61.

Everett

Jonny Bowers 5 0-0 14, Allen English 8 3-5 22, Marquez Gordon 2 0-3 4, Shamar Howard 1 0-0 2, Diego Robinson 2 2-4 6, Dante Walton 3 2-2 10. Totals 21 7-14 58.

3-Point Goals – Sexton 5 (Karl Brooks 3, Jabril Rahim 2, Zervontae Smith 2), Everett 9 (Jonny Bowers 4, Allen English 3, Dante Walton 2).

FULTON 59, FOWLER 57

FOWLER — Nik Trefil scored a game-high 22 points for the Pirates in an overtime CMAC win over Fowler. Evan Barton added 15 points for Fulton (9-6, 7-5). Jeremy Pung had 19 points and Carter and Mason Pline each grabbed 15 rebounds for the Eagles (10-5, 8-5).

Fulton 15 11 19 7 7 — 59 Fowler 16 12 8 16 5 — 57

Fulton

Evan Barton 4 4-7 15, Cole Blair 1 0-0 3, Brevin Cassady 3 0-0 6, Nik Trefil 8 2-2 22, Caleb Walden 2 0-1 5, Zach Walden 1 5-9 8. Totals 19 11-18 59.

Fowler

Brendan Platte 2 0-0 4, Carter Pline 6 0-0 15, Mason Pline 4 0-0 10, Jeremy Pung 8 3-8 19, Owen Simmons 3 0-0 9. Totals 23 3-10 57.

3-Point Goals – Fulton 8 (Evan Barton 1, Cole Blair 1, Nik Trefil 4, Caleb Walden 1, Zach Walden 1), Fowler 3 (Carter Pline 3, Mason Pline 2, Owen Simmons 3).

Team fouls: Fowler 16, Fulton 12. JV score: Fulton d. Fowler. plines 15 rebounds.

BYRON 68, MORRICE 31

BYRON — Gavin Lucas scored a team-high 12 points for Morrice in a GAC Blue loss to Byron.

Morrice 11 6 6 8 — 31 Byron 23 8 24 13 — 68

Morrice

Luke Bindschatel 1 0-0 2, Shane Cole 2 0-1 5, Beau Dietz 0 4-6 4, Connor Lucas 1 0-0 2, Gavin Lucas 5 1-1 12, Zack Rivers 1 1-6 3, Chris Rosin 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 6-16 31.

3-Point Goals – Morrice 3 (Shane Cole 1, Gavin Lucas 1, Chris Rosin 1), Byron 4.

Team fouls: Byron 17, Morrice 15. Fouled out: Cole (M).

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 49, VESTABURG 35

CARSON CITY — Kaleb Barrett scored 22 points for the Eagles (11-5, 10-2) in a MSAC win over Vestaburg (7-8, 7-5). Garrett Gage scored 12 points for the Eagles.

Vestaburg 8 5 13 9 — 35 Carson City-Crystal 8 14 9 18 — 49

Carson City-Crystal

Kaleb Barrett 7 8-9 22, Garrett Gage 3 4-4 12, Drew Stout 1 2-2 5, Brian Tyler 5 0-0 10. Totals 16 14-15 49.

3-Point Goals – Vestaburg 4, Carson City-Crystal 3 (Garrett Gage 2, Drew Stout 1).

Team fouls: Carson City-Crystal 11, Vestaburg 14. JV score: Carson City Crystal 50, Vestaburg 39.

DANSVILLE 67, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 51

DANSVILLE — Caleb Hodgson tallied a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Aggies (12-5, 10-3) in a CMAC win over St. Patrick (6-9, 4-9). Dan Mackowiak led the Shamrocks with 16 points. Brendan Ryder grabbed 11 rebounds and scored 10 points for Dansville.

Portland St. Patrick 17 16 4 14 — 51 Dansville 15 15 19 18 — 67

Portland St. Patrick

Noah Goodman 1 3-4 6, Sam Hodge 2 0-0 4, Dan Mackowiak 6 1-2 16, Brandon Scheurer 4 1-2 13, Brendan Schrauben 2 0-0 5, Graham Smith 3 1-4 7. Totals 18 6-12 51.

Dansville

Carter Frantz 2 2-2 7, Caleb Hodgson 8 7-11 24, Devin Patrick 3 5-6 13, Brendan Ryder 3 3-4 10, Clay Soule 2 0-0 4, Josh Wheldon 4 0-0 9. Totals 22 17-25 67.

3-Point Goals – Portland St. Patrick 9 (Noah Goodman 1, Dan Mackowiak 3, Brandon Scheurer 4, Brendan Schrauben 1), Dansville 6 (Carter Frantz 1, Caleb Hodgson 1, Devin Patrick 2, Brendan Ryder 1, Josh Wheldon 1).

Team fouls: Dansville 15, St. Patrick 18. JV score: Dansville 67, St. Patricks 19.

WILLIAMSTON 61, FOWLERVILLE 54

FOWLERVILLE — Sean Cobb scored 22 points and Sy Barnett added 17 to lead the Hornets to a victory over the Gladiators. Dan Judd had a team-high 21 points for Fowlerville. Team fouls: Williamston 16, Fowlerville 12. Fouled out: Frankey Toomey (W).

Williamston 16 6 17 22 — 61 Fowlerville 11 16 4 23 — 54

Williamston

Sy Barnett 4 6-6 17, Sean Cobb 9 3-6 22, Mitchell Cook 0 5-8 5, Joey Elenbaas 2 1-2 5, Sylvester Habba 0 1-2 1, Cole Kleiver 3 1-3 7, Vincent Subrizi 0 0-2 0, Frankie Toomey 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 19-33 61.

Fowlerville

Cameron Brigham 2 2-2 8, Dan Judd 7 6-6 21, Geoffrey Knaggs 4 0-0 8, Nate Leonard 1 0-0 3, Brady Salter 0 1-2 1, Nick Semke 1 0-0 2, Andrew Spalding 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 10-10 54.

3-Point Goals – Williamston 4 (Sy Barnett 3, Sean Cobb 1), Fowlerville 6 (Cameron Brigham 2, Dan Judd 1, Nate Leonard 1, Andrew Spalding 1).

EASTERN 69, GRAND LEDGE 62

GRAND LEDGE — Buhkari Sheik-Omar led the Quakers (4-13, 2-11) with 16 points to seal a CAAC Blue victory over Grand Ledge. Markiest Doss tallied 11 points for Eastern. Alex McCready scored 20 points and Stephen Hall added 15 points for the Comets.

Eastern 11 21 15 22 — 69 Grand Ledge 10 6 17 29 — 62

Eastern

Anthony Byrd Jr. 1 0-1 2, Markiest Doss 5 1-3 11, Robert Fry 3 2-5 10, Costa Gianiodis 1 0-2 3, Willard Payne 3 4-6 10, Buhkari Sheik-Omar 5 4-4 16, Diante Smith 3 0-0 6, Tyrone Trainor 1 1-1 3, Skylar Wilson 2 3-4 8. Totals 24 15-26 69.

Grand Ledge

Xavier Farr 0 2-2 2, Grant Gardella 1 0-0 2, Stephen Hall 3 8-8 15, Jayke Houghton 2 3-4 8, Alex McCready 5 6-8 20, Luke Smith 1 3-3 6. Totals 16 23-27 62.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Eastern 6 (Robert Fry 2, Costa Gianiodis 1, Buhkari Sheik-Omar 2, Skylar Wilson 1), Grand Ledge 7 (Stephen Hall 1, Jayke Houghton 1, Alex McCready 4, Luke Smith 1).

Team fouls: Eastern 19, Grand Ledge 25.

EAST LANSING 66, HOLT 61

East Lansing 14 16 15 21 — 66 Holt 17 11 8 25 — 61

East Lansing

Brandon Johns 6 5-6 19, Malik Jones 0 0-1 0, Justin McAbee 2 2-2 6, Westin Myles 4 4-4 13, Xzavier Odom 1 0-0 2, DeAndre Robinson 4 3-5 11, Noah Schon 5 1-2 15. Totals 22 15-19 66.

Holt

Caleb Cooper 1 2-2 5, Josh Denning 2 0-0 5, Jaron Faulds 7 3-6 17, Troy Jordan 4 0-0 9, Ar’tavious King 4 7-7 16, Robera Mengesha 2 0-0 6, Deandre Whetstone 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 12-15 61.

3-Point Goals – East Lansing 7 (Brandon Johns 2, Westin Myles 1, Noah Schon 4), Holt 7 (Caleb Cooper 1, Josh Denning 1, Troy Jordan 1, Ar’tavious King 1, Robera Mengesha 2, Deandre Whetstone 1).

Team fouls: Holt 16, East Lansing 13. JV Score: Holt defeated East Lansing.

JACKSON 71, OKEMOS 58

JACKSON — Amjid Khogali-Watson scored 14 points and Jordan Henry added 11 for the Chiefs (10-6, 6-6) in a CAAC Blue loss to Jackson. Team fouls: Jackson 19, Okemos 12

Okemos 16 9 12 21 — 58 Jackson 16 18 24 13 — 71

Okemos

Domonique Clerkley 2 0-0 4, Vail Hartman 2 1-4 5, Jordan Henry 3 4-8 11, Amjid Khogali-Watson 5 0-0 14, Patrick Nugent 1 0-0 2, Noah Pruitt 1 2-2 5, Collin Richardson 1 0-2 2, Gerald Sambaer 1 1-1 3, Luke Stagg 3 0-0 7, Evan Thomas 2 1-2 5. Totals 21 9-19 58.

3-Point Goals – Okemos 7 (Jordan Henry 1, Amjid Khogali-Watson 4, Noah Pruitt 1, Luke Stagg 1), Jackson 9.

LANSING CATHOLIC 62, IONIA 52

Chuck Plaehn scored 22 points to help lead the Cougars (9-7, 7-2) to a CAAC White victory over Ionia (4-13, 1-8). Brady Swinehart netted 16 points for the Bulldogs.

Ionia 14 15 12 11 — 52 Lansing Catholic 17 15 11 19 — 62

Ionia

Jared Christiansen 2 0-0 4, Patrick Hull 2 0-0 4, Parker Kirby 1 0-0 3, John Meyer 1 0-0 3, Brandon Miller 2 0-0 4, Cam Sanicki 3 1-1 7, Max Sharp 2 0-0 5, Brady Swinehart 6 1-1 16, Alec White 2 0-0 6. Totals 21 2-2 52.

Lansing Catholic

Nick Baker 1 0-0 2, Colin Day 3 0-0 7, Evan Gadola 2 3-3 7, Josh Kramer 5 0-0 10, Chuck Plaehn 9 4-6 22, Matt Plaehn 4 3-4 11, Austin Simon 1 1-2 3. Totals 25 11-15 62.

3-Point Goals – Ionia 8 (Parker Kirby 1, John Meyer 1, Max Sharp 1, Brady Swinehart 3, Alec White 2), Lansing Catholic 1 (Colin Day 1).

Team fouls: Lansing Catholic 10, Ionia 14. JV score: Ionia 59. Lansing Catholic 58.

STOCKBRIDGE 61, LANSING CHRISTIAN 59

Kolby Canfield scored 18 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, to help the Panthers (9-9, 6-4) win over GLAC leading Lansing Christian (13-4, 9-2). Preston Granger scored 25 points for the Pilgrims.

Stockbridge 10 15 18 18 — 61 Lansing Christian 16 18 12 13 — 59

Stockbridge

Matt Bellestri 3 0-0 6, Kolby Canfield 5 9-13 19, Mason Gee-Montgomery 5 5-8 16, Chris Hall 1 0-0 3, Kyle Lilley 2 0-0 4, Jacob Stadafore 4 0-0 8, Hunter Winnie 1 2-2 5. Totals 20 16-23 61.

Lansing Christian

Forrest Bouyer 1 1-2 3, Preston Granger 7 11-19 25, Matt Havey 5 3-4 17, Kyle Lebeda 4 1-1 12, Josh Moore 0 2-2 2, Andrew Prieskorn 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 18-30 59.

3-Point Goals – Stockbridge 3 (Mason Gee-Montgomery 1, Chris Hall 1, Hunter Winnie 1), Lansing Christian 7 (Matt Havey 4, Kyle Lebeda 3).

Team fouls: Stockbridge 21, Lansing Christian 19.

LESLIE 64, LAKEWOOD 43

LESLIE — Justin Kaimon had a game-high 28 points for the Blackhawks (9-7, 6-3) in a GLAC win over Lakewood (3-15, 2-9). Colton Webber-Mitchell led the Vikings with 14 points.

Lakewood 12 9 11 11 — 43 Leslie 12 16 17 19 — 64

Lakewood

Josh Campeau 2 2-2 6, Nathan DeVries 2 0-1 4, Jacob Elenbaas 3 3-3 9, Logan Hazel 0 1-2 1, Erick King 1 0-0 2, Cole Rickerd 3 0-0 7, Colton Webber-Mitchell 5 2-2 14. Totals 16 8-10 43.

Leslie

Camden Austin 2 1-1 6, Shane Connelly 1 0-0 3, Andrew Cowan 2 0-2 5, Kenaree Estes 1 1-4 3, Gunner Fogg 0 0-1 0, Kellen Frohriep 1 0-0 3, Justin Kaimon 10 8-9 28, Clay Shrouse 3 1-2 9, Brandon Vedell 0 1-2 1, Trey Waldofsky 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 12-21 64.

3-Point Goals – Lakewood 3 (Cole Rickerd 1, Colton Webber-Mitchell 2), Leslie 6 (Camden Austin 1, Shane Connelly 1, Andrew Cowan 1, Kellen Frohriep 1, Clay Shrouse 2).

Team fouls: Leslie 14, Lakewood 22. JV Score: Lakewood 55, Leslie 46.

PERRY 51, MAPLE VALLEY 36

MAPLE VALLEY — Bryan Weiler scored 17 points for the Ramblers (9-8, 5-5) in a GLAC win over Maple Valley. Evan Adrianson led the way for the Lions (1-15, 0-8) with 10 points.

Perry 9 11 18 13 — 51 Maple Valley 7 10 8 11 — 36

Perry

Trevor Allen 1 0-0 2, Brad Cronk 2 0-0 4, Logan Danaher 0 1-2 1, Eddie Dunn 1 0-0 2, Matt Hardy 2 0-0 6, C.J. King 2 0-0 4, Reese Middleton 3 1-3 9, Bryan Weiler 7 0-0 17, Zac Weiler 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 2-5 51.

Maple Valley

Evan Adrianson 4 2-4 10, Drew Allen 1 0-0 2, Jacob Brighton 2 0-1 4, C. Hasselback 1 0-0 3, Jacob Moore 1 0-2 3, Alex Musser 2 1-2 6, Logan Valliuete 0 4-5 4, Dylan Walker 1 2-2 4. Totals 12 9-16 36.

3-Point Goals – Perry 7 (Matt Hardy 2, Reese Middleton 2, Bryan Weiler 3), Maple Valley 3 (C. Hasselback 1, Jacob Moore 1, Alex Musser 1).

Team fouls: Maple Valley 10, Perry 17. JV Score: Perry 49, Maple Valley 37.

WAVERLY 70, MASON 48

MASON — Mike Pete led all scorers with 14 points to help the Warriors (12-5, 7-2) grab another CAAC red victory over Mason. Travis Mussell led the Bulldogs (7-10, 1-8) with 12 points.

Waverly 20 18 22 10 — 70 Mason 11 12 8 17 — 48

Waverly

Tevin Ali 4 1-1 9, Kenny Brewer 2 0-0 4, Elijah Curtis 4 1-1 9, Keshawn Harris 4 1-1 11, Tyshon Harris 3 1-2 9, Nikolas Peeper 2 0-0 6, Mike Pete 5 4-4 14, David Smith 1 0-1 2, Jaden Sutton 2 0-1 4, Tony Trice 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 8-11 70.

Mason

Noah Anderson 1 3-4 5, Brett Beaune 2 0-0 6, Desmond Davis 2 0-2 4, Alec Jordan 2 0-0 6, Garren Lattig 3 0-0 6, Mitchell Lovell 1 0-0 2, JJ Mataya 0 1-2 1, Brooks Mires 1 0-0 2, Travis Mussell 5 0-0 12, Brandon Showers 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 4-8 48.

3-Point Goals – Waverly 6 (Keshawn Harris 2, Tyshon Harris 2, Nikolas Peeper 2), Mason 7 (Brett Beaune 2, Alec Jordan 2, Travis Mussell 2, Brandon Showers 1).

Team fouls: Mason 15, Waverly 12.

OVID-ELSIE 66, PINCONNING 46

ELSIE — Carson Vincent tallied a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Marauders (9-8, 8-5) in a TVC West win over Pinconning (0-18, 0-12). Jakob Loynes scored 11 points and dished out six assists for Ovid-Elsie.

Pinconning 16 7 15 8 — 46 Ovid-Elsie 16 14 20 16 — 66

Ovid-Elsie

Parker Bukantis 0 1-2 1, Jerricho Herbelet 3 0-0 6, Wes Houska 1 0-0 2, Jakob Loynes 5 0-0 11, Gage Paulus 1 0-0 3, Angerino Ramos 2 0-0 5, Karscen Sutliff 2 0-0 5, Liam Thompson 1 2-4 4, Carson Vincent 10 5-5 25, Cole Wittenberg 2 0-2 4. Totals 27 8-13 66.

3-Point Goals – Pinconning 2, Ovid-Elsie 4 (Jakob Loynes 1, Gage Paulus 1, Angerino Ramos 1, Karscen Sutliff 1).

Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 12, Pinconning 12.

ST. JOHNS 64, OWOSSO 55

OWOSSO — Ben and Ross Feldpausch each scored 14 points for the Redwings (14-4, 9-0) in a CAAC Red victory over Owosso (4-12, 1-8). Jake Ackley scored a game-high 21 points for the Trojans.

St. Johns 15 14 14 21 — 64 Owosso 9 4 16 26 — 55

St. Johns

Hayden Dyer 1 0-1 2, Ben Feldpausch 3 5-8 14, Ross Feldpausch 3 7-8 14, Brandon Huhn 4 2-2 10, Konnor Near 4 5-7 14, Caleb Paksi 3 4-6 10. Totals 18 23-32 64.

Owosso

Jake Ackley 7 4-6 21, Jordan Klapko 5 3-3 16, Nate Nicevski 0 0-2 0, Drake Nover 5 1-1 12, Nick Prater 2 0-0 4, Garrett Walworth 1 0-0 2, Dakota Wells 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 8-14 55.

3-Point Goals – St. Johns 5 (Ben Feldpausch 3, Ross Feldpausch 1, Konnor Near 1), Owosso 7 (Jake Ackley 3, Jordan Klapko 3, Drake Nover 1).

Team fouls: Owosso 22, St. Johns 17.

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 41, LAINGSBURG 26

WESTPHALIA — Andre Smith led all scorers with 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Pirates (14-1, 11-0) in a CMAC victory over Laingsburg (10-5, 8-4). Jordan Jones netted a team-high 10 points for the Wolfpack.

Laingsburg 6 4 7 9 — 26 Pewamo-Westphalia 9 4 13 15 — 41

Laingsburg

Kam Brown 2 2-2 7, Jordan Jones 4 2-4 10, Bryson Mitchell 2 2-3 7, Nick Putnam 0 2-2 2. Totals 8 8-11 26.

Pewamo-Westphalia

Peyton Heckman 0 2-2 2, Logan Hengesbach 2 5-6 9, Jimmy Lehman 2 0-1 5, Andre Smith 4 3-3 11, Ryan Smith 1 2-3 5, Brice Thelen 3 0-0 7, Garrett Trierweiler 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 12-15 41.

3-Point Goals – Laingsburg 2 (Kam Brown 1, Bryson Mitchell 1), Pewamo-Westphalia 3 (Jimmy Lehman 1, Ryan Smith 1, Brice Thelen 1).

Team fouls: Pewamo-Westphalia 14, Laingsburg 13. JV Score: Pewamo-Westphalia 50, Laingsburg 43.

PORTLAND 54, EATON RAPIDS 47

PORTLAND — Brett Patrick scored a game-high 22 points for the Raiders in a CAAC White win over Eaton Rapids. Bobby Brandsen added 16 points for Portland (8-9, 6-3). Ben Gleeson scored 16 points for the Greyhounds (5-12, 1-8).

Eaton Rapids 12 7 13 15 — 47 Portland 17 15 13 9 — 54

Eaton Rapids

Nathan Dassance 1 0-0 3, Ben Gleeson 5 5-6 16, Zack Kemp 3 1-2 9, K. Kunkel 1 0-0 3, Jacob Osytczuk 1 0-2 3, Drew Shafer 3 2-2 8, Bronson Sysum 1 0-0 3, Carlos Thompson 1 0-2 2. Totals 16 8-14 47.

Portland

Bobby Brandsen 5 5-7 16, Haydin Brandt 1 2-2 5, Brock Gross 1 1-2 3, Cole McGregor 0 1-2 1, Brett Patrick 9 3-5 22, Owen Russell 3 0-0 7. Totals 19 12-18 54.

3-Point Goals – Eaton Rapids 7 (Nathan Dassance 1, Ben Gleeson 1, Zack Kemp 2, K. Kunkel 1, Jacob Osytczuk 1, Bronson Sysum 1), Portland 4 (Bobby Brandsen 1, Haydin Brandt 1, Brett Patrick 1, Owen Russell 1).

Team fouls: Portland 14, Eaton Rapids 15. JV score: Portland 52, Eaton Rapids 42

BATH 60, POTTERVILLE 40

POTTERVILLE — Harry Gilstrap led the way with 18 points for the Bees (6-10, 5-7) to a CMAC victory over Potterville (2-14, 0-13). Cole Krause scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Vikings.

Bath 20 11 7 22 — 60 Potterville 3 11 9 17 — 40

Bath

Matt Anibal 2 0-0 4, Cade Bucht 2 0-0 4, Jacob Deveau 3 0-0 7, Joey Emery 1 2-2 4, Harry Gilstrap 7 1-3 18, Aime Mafuta 2 0-0 5, Jaylen Miller 1 0-0 2, Zach Parry 1 0-0 3, Max Tiraboschi 5 0-0 12, Sam Weiler 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 4-9 60.

Potterville

Sam Corbin 0 2-3 2, Cole Krause 5 6-14 17, Ross Schmedekneth 2 0-0 5, Isiah Steimer 2 1-2 7, Zach Yarger 3 2-11 9. Totals 12 11-31 40.

3-Point Goals – Bath 8 (Jacob Deveau 1, Harry Gilstrap 3, Aime Mafuta 1, Zach Parry 1, Max Tiraboschi 2), Potterville 5 (Cole Krause 1, Ross Schmedekneth 1, Isiah Steimer 2, Zach Yarger 1).

Team fouls: Bath 23, Potterville 12. JV score: Bath 42, Potterville 39.

WEBBERVILLE 50, BENTLEY 45

WEBBERVILLE — The Spartans (12-5, 8-0) clinched the GAC Blue Championship in a victory over Bentley (9-8, 6-2). Nick Militz scored a team-high 14 points for Webberville, while Hunter McGowan added 13 points and eight assists.

Bentley 18 7 10 10 — 45 Webberville 11 12 15 12 — 50

Webberville

Hunter Fairfield 3 1-2 7, Kayson Lycos 0 1-2 1, Hunter McGowan 5 0-0 13, Zack McGowan 1 1-4 3, Nick Militz 6 1-3 14, Jake Schneider 3 0-0 6, Nathan Walker 2 0-0 6. Totals 20 4-11 50.

3-Point Goals – Bentley 5, Webberville 6 (Hunter McGowan 3, Nick Militz 1, Nathan Walker 2).

Team fouls: Webberville 12, Bentley 17.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



WAVERLY 48, MASON 46

MASON — Jazlynn Wilcox scored 22 points to lead the Warriors (13-5, 7-2) to an overtime CAAC Red victory over Mason (11-7, 3-6). Autumn Kissman netted 22 points for the Bulldogs.

Team fouls: Mason 12, Waverly 13. Fouled out: Parsons (M).

Waverly 14 10 10 9 5 — 48 Mason 8 6 20 9 3 — 46

Waverly

Maya Bennett 2 0-0 4, Alisia Smith 7 3-5 17, Malin Smith 2 1-2 5, Jazlynn Wilcox 5 12-15 22. Totals 15 15-22 48.

Mason

Alexa Kaschinske 4 1-1 9, Autumn Kissman 10 2-4 22, Johnna Parsons 0 3-4 3, Katherine Rochon 3 0-0 6, Audrey Wassner 2 0-0 6. Totals 19 6-9 46.

3-Point Goals – Mason 2 (Audrey Wassner 2).

ARBOR PREPARATORY 67, BATH 36

YPSILANTI — Jessica Stoskopf scored 15 points to lead the Bees in a loss to Arbor Prepatory.

Bath 6 11 12 7 — 36 Arbor Preparatory 16 13 11 27 — 67

Bath

Emily Angell 1 0-0 2, Tait Hosford 3 2-3 8, Tessa Hosford 4 0-0 9, Kayla McCrimmon 1 0-1 2, Jessica Stoskopf 7 1-2 15. Totals 16 3-6 36.

3-Point Goals – Bath 1 (Tessa Hosford 1), Arbor Preparatory 4.

MORRICE 42, BYRON 32

BYRON — Jenna Smith’s 12 points lead the Orioles to a victory over Byron.

Morrice 8 8 11 15 — 42 Byron 8 10 5 9 — 32

Morrice

Jessica Eva 1 0-0 2, Taylor Hewitt 5 2-2 15, Zena Latunski 1 0-0 2, Maddie Lewis 3 0-1 6, Gracie Nowak 2 1-4 5, Jaymie Smith 0 0-4 0, Jenna Smith 5 2-6 12. Totals 17 5-17 42.

3-Point Goals – Morrice 3 (Taylor Hewitt 3), Byron 1.

WILLIAMSTON 33, FOWLERVILLE 29

FOWLERVILLE — Maddie Watters scored a game-high 12 points for the Hornets (18-1, 10-0) in a CAAC White victory over Fowlerville (13-7, 5-5). Meghan Douglas had a team-high nine points for the Gladiators.

Team fouls: Williamston 12, Fowlerville 13.

Williamston 5 5 13 10 — 33 Fowlerville 4 8 6 11 — 29

Williamston

Bailey Kluisza 1 0-0 2, Kenzie Lewis 2 0-0 5, Elana Lycos 2 0-0 5, Allison Peplowski 1 2-6 4, Abby Rancour 1 0-0 2, Maddie Watters 3 5-5 12, Halle Wisbiski 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 8-13 33.

Fowlerville

Meghan Douglass 4 0-0 9, Jackie Jarvis 1 3-6 6, Sarah Matlock 1 0-0 2, Elie Smith 1 1-2 4, Ollie Updike 4 0-0 8. Totals 11 4-8 29.

3-Point Goals – Williamston 3 (Kenzie Lewis 1, Elana Lycos 1, Maddie Watters 1), Fowlerville 3 (Meghan Douglass 1, Jackie Jarvis 1, Elie Smith 1).

GRAND LEDGE 60, EASTERN 26

GRAND LEDGE — Mackenzie Todd led the Comets with 16 points in a CAAC Blue win over Eastern. Allyson Hunt added 12 points for Grand Ledge (13-5, 9-3). Nautiqa Garcia scored nine points for the Quakers (2-12, 2-9).

Team fouls: Eastern 24, Grand Ledge 10. Fouled out: Hall (E). JV score: Grand Ledge d. Eastern.

Eastern 4 10 5 7 — 26 Grand Ledge 18 26 15 1 — 60

Eastern

Tanaesha Daniels 1 2-4 4, Amara Dixon 1 0-0 2, Nautiqa Garcia 4 0-0 9, . Johnson 2 1-2 6, Jalisa Jones 0 1-2 1, T. Williams 0 1-2 1, Myandriah Wright 0 3-4 3. Totals 8 8-14 26.

Grand Ledge

Jazmyn Ayers 0 2-4 2, Emma Baynes 1 0-0 2, Lauren Edlin 0 0-6 0, Lindsay Goodman 1 0-1 3, Tilly Guild 1 1-2 3, Allyson Hunt 4 2-2 12, Andrea Kinlock 2 0-2 4, Maddie McKinley 1 0-0 2, Brooke Rambo 2 2-2 7, Celi Risdale 0 1-2 1, Courtney Sharland 3 2-4 8, Makenzie Todd 5 3-3 16. Totals 20 13-28 60.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Eastern 2 (Nautiqa Garcia 1, . Johnson 1), Grand Ledge 7 (Lindsay Goodman 1, Allyson Hunt 2, Brooke Rambo 1, Makenzie Todd 3).

DEWITT 54, HASLETT 43

DeWITT — Grace George scored 15 and Madison Petersen added 14 points for the Panthers in a victory over Haslett. Ella McKinney led the Vikings with 15 points.

DeWitt 8 17 10 19 — 54 Haslett 11 12 6 14 — 43

DeWitt

Mackenzie Dawes 1 1-2 3, Grace George 5 4-8 15, Annie McIntosh 1 1-3 3, Jessah McManus 3 0-0 8, Sydney Mills 4 1-2 9, Madison Petersen 5 2-3 14, Lily Stephan 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 11-20 54.

Haslett

Imania Baker 2 0-0 4, Brooke Bradley 1 1-1 3, Sydnee Dennis 2 0-0 4, Olivia Green 3 0-0 6, Ella McKinney 5 5-10 15, Annisa Whims 2 2-2 7, Teagan Woodworth 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 8-13 43.

3-Point Goals – DeWitt 5 (Grace George 1, Jessah McManus 2, Madison Petersen 2), Haslett 1 (Annisa Whims 1).

EAST LANSING 56, HOLT 29

HOLT — The Trojans (16-2, 12-0) were led by Jaida Hampton, who scored 12 points while grabbing six rebounds in a CAAC Blue win over Holt (5-12, 5-6). Alliyiah Demmers scored a team-high nine points for the Rams.

Team fouls: East Lansing 13, Holt 19.

East Lansing 15 12 15 14 — 56 Holt 5 7 10 7 — 29

East Lansing

Sanaya Gregory 3 0-0 8, Jaida Hampton 4 4-6 12, Alhura Lofton 1 0-1 2, Amelia McNutt 2 6-7 11, Aaliyah Nye 2 0-0 4, Aazhenii Nye 4 0-0 9. Totals 19 13-18 56.

Holt

Alliyiah Demmers 4 1-3 9, Imani Malone 3 2-2 8, Alaina McFarland 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Mooney 1 0-1 2, Shamayah Scates 1 0-0 2, Kaylie Townsend 1 0-0 3, Katelyn Whiteman 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 4-8 29.

3-Point Goals – East Lansing 5 (Sanaya Gregory 2, Amelia McNutt 1, Aazhenii Nye 1), Holt 1 (Kaylie Townsend 1).

CORUNNA 77, LAKE FENTON 49

LAKE FENTON — Maddie Birchmeier scored 17 points to lead Corunna to a victory over Lake Fenton. Miller Lantis added 10 points for the Cavaliers.

Corunna 15 21 24 17 — 77 Lake Fenton 13 9 19 8 — 49

Corunna

Baylee Balcom 0 4-6 4, Maddie Birchmeier 7 1-1 17, . Crabtree 1 0-0 2, . Dingens 2 2-2 6, Mariah Dunkin 3 2-2 8, . Feldpausch 1 5-6 7, Miller Lantis 5 0-0 10, Avery Lovejoy 4 0-0 9, . Majzel 4 2-2 10, . Pugh 1 0-0 2, . Scott 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 16-19 77.

3-Point Goals – Corunna 3 (Maddie Birchmeier 2, Avery Lovejoy 1), Lake Fenton 3.

LANSING CATHOLIC 42, IONIA 39

Becka Poljan had 16 points to lead Lansing Catholic to a victory over Ionia. Jaylynn Williams led the Bulldogs with 14 points. Team fouls: Ionia 16, Lansing Catholic 14

Ionia 7 5 10 17 — 39 Lansing Catholic 12 15 6 9 — 42

Ionia

Cassidy Barber 4 1-3 12, Mya Bianchi 4 1-2 9, Abby Frost 1 0-0 2, Brooke Gregory 1 0-0 2, Jaylynn Williams 5 0-0 14. Totals 19 2-5 39.

Lansing Catholic

Devan Buda 3 2-2 8, Meghan Gillespie 2 0-2 4, Lauren Hanes 1 2-2 5, Maggie Jacobs 2 0-2 5, Steffi Kracko 1 0-1 2, Jordan Pence 0 0-2 0, Becka Poljan 6 4-8 16. Totals 16 8-19 42.

3-Point Goals – Ionia 7 (Cassidy Barber 3, Jaylynn Williams 4), Lansing Catholic 2 (Lauren Hanes 1, Maggie Jacobs 1).

LANSING CHRISTIAN 61, STOCKBRIDGE 47

Sarah Voss scored 18, Grace Haley scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Natalie Woodland finished with 15 to lead the Pilgrims to a win over the Panthers. Rachel Smith and Jessica Taylor each scored 16 points to lead the Panthers (10-8).

Stockbridge 16 9 8 14 — 47 Lansing Christian 14 8 16 23 — 61

Stockbridge

Emily Breslin 2 2-4 6, Kaylee Hall 1 2-2 4, Madison Howard 1 0-0 2, Rachel Smith 7 1-2 16, Jessica Taylor 5 5-7 16, Michelle Zemke 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 11-17 47.

Lansing Christian

Grace Haley 3 8-9 15, Gabby Moran 1 0-1 2, Rilyn Ross 4 0-2 11, Sarah Voss 7 4-9 18, Natalie Woodland 5 1-2 15. Totals 20 13-25 61.

3-Point Goals – Stockbridge 2 (Rachel Smith 1, Jessica Taylor 1), Lansing Christian 8 (Grace Haley 1, Rilyn Ross 3, Natalie Woodland 4).

EVERETT 34, SEXTON 28

LaShay Hursey, Alexis Smith, and Jalina Crawford all scored seven points to help lead the Vikings (3-15) to a victory over Sexton. Tori Blackman had a game-high 18 points for the Big Reds (0-17). Team fouls: Everett 14, Sexton 13

Sexton 8 3 5 12 — 28 Everett 8 9 2 15 — 34

Sexton

Lacy Allen -1 , Tori Blackman 7 1-3 18, D. Ley 0 0-5 0, Carshay Marillo 3 3-6 10. Totals 10 4-14 28.

Everett

Jalina Crawford 3 0-0 7, Amara Croft 2 0-2 4, Zariah Hernandez 1 0-0 3, LaShay Hursey 3 1-2 7, Alyssa Martinez 1 0-0 3, Alexis Smith 2 3-4 7, Precious Thurman 1 0-2 3. Totals 13 4-10 34.

3-Point Goals – Sexton 4 (Tori Blackman 3, Carshay Marillo 1), Everett 4 (Jalina Crawford 1, Zariah Hernandez 1, Alyssa Martinez 1, Precious Thurman 1).

LAKEWOOD 67, LESLIE 36

LESLIE — Katelyn Richmond scored a game-high 18 points for the Vikings (11-7, 8-2) in a GLAC win over Leslie (7-11, 3-8). Gabie Shellenbarger added 16 points for Lakewood. Hailey Wilson led the Blackhawks with 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Team fouls: Leslie 17, Lakewood 10. JV Score: Lakewood 55, Leslie 20.

Lakewood 17 13 15 22 — 67 Leslie 6 12 10 8 — 36

Lakewood

Maranda Barton 3 1-3 7, Kennedy Geiger 1 0-0 2, Aaron Keitzman 1 1-2 3, Rebecca Kutch 4 0-0 8, Erica Potter 2 1-3 5, Katelyn Richmond 6 4-9 18, Kayla Sauers 2 1-1 5, Gabie Shellenbarger 7 1-1 16, Bre Winkerink 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 9-19 67.

Leslie

Loralei Berry 3 0-1 7, Brooke Cowing 1 0-0 2, Sydney Cowing 1 0-0 3, Brooke James 1 0-0 2, Toria Jones 1 1-2 3, Madison Montgomery 3 0-2 6, Rachel Scott 0 1-2 1, Hailey Wilson 5 2-2 12. Totals 15 4-9 36.

3-Point Goals – Lakewood 4 (Katelyn Richmond 2, Gabie Shellenbarger 1, Bre Winkerink 1), Leslie 2 (Loralei Berry 1, Sydney Cowing 1).

PERRY 56, MAPLE VALLEY 22

VERMONTVILLE — Alyssa Welsh led the Ramblers with 24 points in a GLAC win over Maple Valley. Welsh broke the Perry single-season school record for most three pointers with 40 this season.

Team fouls: Maple Valley 14, Perry 10. JV score: Perry d. Maple Valley.

Perry 16 17 11 12 — 56 Maple Valley 4 6 9 3 — 22

Perry

Miranda Crawford 1 0-0 2, Ali Delau 4 0-0 8, Kelly Hahn 1 0-0 2, Erica Kiger 1 3-4 5, Sarah Mattison 1 0-0 2, Alicia McConnell 2 4-8 8, Carley Potter 1 2-3 4, Jamie Shaw 0 1-4 1, Alyssa Welsh 10 0-0 24. Totals 21 10-19 56.

Maple Valley

Corlee Allen 1 1-2 4, Eliana Heinze 1 0-0 3, Elizabeth Hosack-Frizzell 1 0-0 2, Hannah McGlocklin 0 0-2 0, Taryn Medina 0 0-2 0, Jaden Rosenberg 1 0-0 2, Bailey Schrader 1 0-0 3, Britani Shilton 4 0-1 8. Totals 9 1-6 22.

3-Point Goals – Perry 4 (Alyssa Welsh 4), Maple Valley 3 (Corlee Allen 1, Eliana Heinze 1, Bailey Schrader 1).

OVID-ELSIE 62, PINCONNING 53

ELSIE — Jenna Gewirtz scored 26 points to lead the Marauders to an overtime win against Pinconning. Kylee Sevenski added 10 points for Ovid-Elsie. Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 20, Pinconning 25. Fouled out: Gewirtz (OE).

Pinconning 11 8 13 17 4 — 53 Ovid-Elsie 13 17 6 13 13 — 62

Ovid-Elsie

Lauren Barton 3 3-5 9, Jenna Gewirtz 8 10-13 26, Kennedy Haynes 0 1-2 1, Katy Hurst 2 0-0 5, Emma Samson 2 4-6 8, Kylee Sevenski 2 6-7 10, Erin Witt 0 3-4 3. Totals 17 27-37 62.

3-Point Goals – Pinconning Area 3, Ovid-Elsie 1 (Katy Hurst 1).

ST. JOHNS 46, OWOSSO 23

OWOSSO — Maddie Maloney scored a game-high 13 points for the Redwings (9-10, 3-6) in a CAAC Red win over Owosso (3-15, 0-9). Kate Jones led the Trojans with six points.

Team fouls: Owosso 15, St. Johns 12.

St. Johns 15 14 9 8 — 46 Owosso 2 5 3 13 — 23

St. Johns

Erika Ballinger 2 0-0 5, Nina Bozzo 4 1-2 9, Abby Koneval 1 2-4 4, Lauren Lasceski 1 2-4 4, Maddie Maloney 4 3-5 13, Nicole Miller 1 0-2 2, Maddie Robbins 1 0-0 2, Alexis Sillman 2 0-0 4, Emily Thelen 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 9-19 46.

Owosso

Brittany Barone 1 1-2 3, Brooke Edington 1 0-0 2, Ellie Hood 2 0-2 4, Kate Jones 2 1-2 6, . Kincaid 1 0-0 2, Riane Ochodnieky 1 0-0 2, Lauren Spicer 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 2-6 23.

3-Point Goals – St. Johns 3 (Erika Ballinger 1, Maddie Maloney 2), Owosso 1 (Kate Jones 1).

EATON RAPIDS 42, PORTLAND 27

PORTLAND — Arianna Sysum scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Greyhounds (10-8, 4-5) in a CAAC White win over Portland (5-13, 2-7). Samantha McDaniel scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds for Eaton Rapids.

Team fouls: Eaton Rapids 17, Portland 17.

Eaton Rapids 9 15 10 8 — 42 Portland 2 10 9 6 — 27

Eaton Rapids

Isabelle Awsel 0 0-2 0, Payton Benjamin 1 0-0 2, Paige Boden 2 5-8 9, Samantha McDaniel 3 3-7 11, Arianna Sysum 6 2-6 14, Anne-Marie Wright 2 1-2 6. Totals 14 11-25 42.

Portland

Shelby Battley 2 1-2 5, Cally Goodman 2 0-0 5, Hannah Graber 2 0-0 4, Lauren Russell 1 1-2 3, Jorie Rutkowski 2 1-6 5, Olivia Sandborn 2 1-2 5. Totals 11 4-12 27.

3-Point Goals – Eaton Rapids 3 (Samantha McDaniel 2, Anne-Marie Wright 1), Portland 1 (Cally Goodman 1).

VALLEY LUTHERAN 39, ITHACA 35

SAGINAW — Avery Wood scored a team-high 12 points for Yellowjackets (14-5, 12-2) in a TVC West loss to Valley Lutheran. Kayla Belles added eight points for Ithaca.

Team fouls: Ithaca 14, Valley Lutheran 10. Fouled out: Brock (I)

Ithaca 4 13 14 4 — 35 Valley Lutheran 11 8 14 6 — 39

Ithaca

Kayla Belles 2 4-6 8, Maddie Brock 2 2-2 6, Kelsey Hessbrook 2 0-0 4, Mackelle Thompson 1 0-0 3, Sam Vermeesch 0 2-2 2, Avery Wood 4 0-0 12. Totals 11 8-10 35.

3-Point Goals – Ithaca 5 (Mackelle Thompson 1, Avery Wood 4), Valley Lutheran 3.

WEBBERVILLE 58, BURTON BENTLEY 15

WEBBERVILLE — Grace Hull scored 16 points to lead Webberville to a victory over Burton Bentley. Kelsey Mayville scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Spartans (8-10).

Team fouls: Burton Bentley 19, Webberville 14

Bentley 4 6 3 2 — 15 Webberville 19 9 7 23 — 58

Webberville

Michaela Chambers 0 0-2 0, Arin Elzerman 3 0-0 6, Grace Hull 7 2-4 16, Brianna Long 0 2-4 2, Ashton Lott 1 2-6 4, Kelsey Mayville 4 2-7 10, Savannah Tennant 1 2-5 4, Mackenzie Tyler 3 2-2 10, Reagan Tyler 1 0-6 2. Totals 22 12-36 58.

3-Point Goals – Bentley 1, Webberville 2 (Mackenzie Tyler 2).

OKEMOS 51, JACKSON 38

JACKSON — Jasmine Clerkley had a double-double for Okemos with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Laya Hartman and Skylar Westfall each added 10 points for the Cheifs.

Okemos 19 6 14 12 — 51 Jackson 5 19 11 3 — 38

Okemos

Jasmine Clerkley 5 1-2 11, Laya Hartman 4 2-10 10, Oke Johnson 4 1-2 9, MacKenzie McClelland 1 0-0 2, Bergin Robinson 3 0-0 7, Maddie Sermak 1 0-2 2, Skylar Westfall 4 2-2 10. Totals 22 6-12 51.

3-Point Goals – Okemos 1 (Bergin Robinson 1), Jackson 2.

Team fouls: Okemos 17, Jackson 18.