Basketball scores and stats for Feb. 17

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP
SEXTON 61, EVERETT 58
Karl Brooks and Zervontae Smith led the way for Sexton, scoring 19 and 18 points respectively in a win over Everett. Allen English finished with a game-high 22 points for the Vikings (9-8). Team fouls: Everett 16, Sexton 12
|
Sexton
|
13
|
24
|
15
|
9
|
—
|
61
|
Everett
|
17
|
14
|
19
|
8
|
—
|
58
Sexton
Cody Blankenburg 1 0-0 2, Karl Brooks 8 0-0 19, Khari Foy-Walton 4 5-9 13, D’Carlo Manuel 1 0-0 2, Jabril Rahim 2 1-3 7, Zervontae Smith 6 4-5 18. Totals 23 10-17 61.
Everett
Jonny Bowers 5 0-0 14, Allen English 8 3-5 22, Marquez Gordon 2 0-3 4, Shamar Howard 1 0-0 2, Diego Robinson 2 2-4 6, Dante Walton 3 2-2 10. Totals 21 7-14 58.
3-Point Goals – Sexton 5 (Karl Brooks 3, Jabril Rahim 2, Zervontae Smith 2), Everett 9 (Jonny Bowers 4, Allen English 3, Dante Walton 2).
FRIDAY NIGHT HOOPS
FULTON 59, FOWLER 57
FOWLER — Nik Trefil scored a game-high 22 points for the Pirates in an overtime CMAC win over Fowler. Evan Barton added 15 points for Fulton (9-6, 7-5). Jeremy Pung had 19 points and Carter and Mason Pline each grabbed 15 rebounds for the Eagles (10-5, 8-5).
|
Fulton
|
15
|
11
|
19
|
7
|
7
|
—
|
59
|
Fowler
|
16
|
12
|
8
|
16
|
5
|
—
|
57
Fulton
Evan Barton 4 4-7 15, Cole Blair 1 0-0 3, Brevin Cassady 3 0-0 6, Nik Trefil 8 2-2 22, Caleb Walden 2 0-1 5, Zach Walden 1 5-9 8. Totals 19 11-18 59.
Fowler
Brendan Platte 2 0-0 4, Carter Pline 6 0-0 15, Mason Pline 4 0-0 10, Jeremy Pung 8 3-8 19, Owen Simmons 3 0-0 9. Totals 23 3-10 57.
3-Point Goals – Fulton 8 (Evan Barton 1, Cole Blair 1, Nik Trefil 4, Caleb Walden 1, Zach Walden 1), Fowler 3 (Carter Pline 3, Mason Pline 2, Owen Simmons 3).
Team fouls: Fowler 16, Fulton 12. JV score: Fulton d. Fowler. plines 15 rebounds.
BYRON 68, MORRICE 31
BYRON — Gavin Lucas scored a team-high 12 points for Morrice in a GAC Blue loss to Byron.
|
Morrice
|
11
|
6
|
6
|
8
|
—
|
31
|
Byron
|
23
|
8
|
24
|
13
|
—
|
68
Morrice
Luke Bindschatel 1 0-0 2, Shane Cole 2 0-1 5, Beau Dietz 0 4-6 4, Connor Lucas 1 0-0 2, Gavin Lucas 5 1-1 12, Zack Rivers 1 1-6 3, Chris Rosin 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 6-16 31.
3-Point Goals – Morrice 3 (Shane Cole 1, Gavin Lucas 1, Chris Rosin 1), Byron 4.
Team fouls: Byron 17, Morrice 15. Fouled out: Cole (M).
CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 49, VESTABURG 35
CARSON CITY — Kaleb Barrett scored 22 points for the Eagles (11-5, 10-2) in a MSAC win over Vestaburg (7-8, 7-5). Garrett Gage scored 12 points for the Eagles.
|
Vestaburg
|
8
|
5
|
13
|
9
|
—
|
35
|
Carson City-Crystal
|
8
|
14
|
9
|
18
|
—
|
49
Carson City-Crystal
Kaleb Barrett 7 8-9 22, Garrett Gage 3 4-4 12, Drew Stout 1 2-2 5, Brian Tyler 5 0-0 10. Totals 16 14-15 49.
3-Point Goals – Vestaburg 4, Carson City-Crystal 3 (Garrett Gage 2, Drew Stout 1).
Team fouls: Carson City-Crystal 11, Vestaburg 14. JV score: Carson City Crystal 50, Vestaburg 39.
DANSVILLE 67, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 51
DANSVILLE — Caleb Hodgson tallied a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Aggies (12-5, 10-3) in a CMAC win over St. Patrick (6-9, 4-9). Dan Mackowiak led the Shamrocks with 16 points. Brendan Ryder grabbed 11 rebounds and scored 10 points for Dansville.
|
Portland St. Patrick
|
17
|
16
|
4
|
14
|
—
|
51
|
Dansville
|
15
|
15
|
19
|
18
|
—
|
67
Portland St. Patrick
Noah Goodman 1 3-4 6, Sam Hodge 2 0-0 4, Dan Mackowiak 6 1-2 16, Brandon Scheurer 4 1-2 13, Brendan Schrauben 2 0-0 5, Graham Smith 3 1-4 7. Totals 18 6-12 51.
Dansville
Carter Frantz 2 2-2 7, Caleb Hodgson 8 7-11 24, Devin Patrick 3 5-6 13, Brendan Ryder 3 3-4 10, Clay Soule 2 0-0 4, Josh Wheldon 4 0-0 9. Totals 22 17-25 67.
3-Point Goals – Portland St. Patrick 9 (Noah Goodman 1, Dan Mackowiak 3, Brandon Scheurer 4, Brendan Schrauben 1), Dansville 6 (Carter Frantz 1, Caleb Hodgson 1, Devin Patrick 2, Brendan Ryder 1, Josh Wheldon 1).
Team fouls: Dansville 15, St. Patrick 18. JV score: Dansville 67, St. Patricks 19.
WILLIAMSTON 61, FOWLERVILLE 54
FOWLERVILLE — Sean Cobb scored 22 points and Sy Barnett added 17 to lead the Hornets to a victory over the Gladiators. Dan Judd had a team-high 21 points for Fowlerville. Team fouls: Williamston 16, Fowlerville 12. Fouled out: Frankey Toomey (W).
|
Williamston
|
16
|
6
|
17
|
22
|
—
|
61
|
Fowlerville
|
11
|
16
|
4
|
23
|
—
|
54
Williamston
Sy Barnett 4 6-6 17, Sean Cobb 9 3-6 22, Mitchell Cook 0 5-8 5, Joey Elenbaas 2 1-2 5, Sylvester Habba 0 1-2 1, Cole Kleiver 3 1-3 7, Vincent Subrizi 0 0-2 0, Frankie Toomey 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 19-33 61.
Fowlerville
Cameron Brigham 2 2-2 8, Dan Judd 7 6-6 21, Geoffrey Knaggs 4 0-0 8, Nate Leonard 1 0-0 3, Brady Salter 0 1-2 1, Nick Semke 1 0-0 2, Andrew Spalding 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 10-10 54.
3-Point Goals – Williamston 4 (Sy Barnett 3, Sean Cobb 1), Fowlerville 6 (Cameron Brigham 2, Dan Judd 1, Nate Leonard 1, Andrew Spalding 1).
EASTERN 69, GRAND LEDGE 62
GRAND LEDGE — Buhkari Sheik-Omar led the Quakers (4-13, 2-11) with 16 points to seal a CAAC Blue victory over Grand Ledge. Markiest Doss tallied 11 points for Eastern. Alex McCready scored 20 points and Stephen Hall added 15 points for the Comets.
|
Eastern
|
11
|
21
|
15
|
22
|
—
|
69
|
Grand Ledge
|
10
|
6
|
17
|
29
|
—
|
62
Eastern
Anthony Byrd Jr. 1 0-1 2, Markiest Doss 5 1-3 11, Robert Fry 3 2-5 10, Costa Gianiodis 1 0-2 3, Willard Payne 3 4-6 10, Buhkari Sheik-Omar 5 4-4 16, Diante Smith 3 0-0 6, Tyrone Trainor 1 1-1 3, Skylar Wilson 2 3-4 8. Totals 24 15-26 69.
Grand Ledge
Xavier Farr 0 2-2 2, Grant Gardella 1 0-0 2, Stephen Hall 3 8-8 15, Jayke Houghton 2 3-4 8, Alex McCready 5 6-8 20, Luke Smith 1 3-3 6. Totals 16 23-27 62.
3-Point Goals – Lansing Eastern 6 (Robert Fry 2, Costa Gianiodis 1, Buhkari Sheik-Omar 2, Skylar Wilson 1), Grand Ledge 7 (Stephen Hall 1, Jayke Houghton 1, Alex McCready 4, Luke Smith 1).
Team fouls: Eastern 19, Grand Ledge 25.
EAST LANSING 66, HOLT 61
|
East Lansing
|
14
|
16
|
15
|
21
|
—
|
66
|
Holt
|
17
|
11
|
8
|
25
|
—
|
61
East Lansing
Brandon Johns 6 5-6 19, Malik Jones 0 0-1 0, Justin McAbee 2 2-2 6, Westin Myles 4 4-4 13, Xzavier Odom 1 0-0 2, DeAndre Robinson 4 3-5 11, Noah Schon 5 1-2 15. Totals 22 15-19 66.
Holt
Caleb Cooper 1 2-2 5, Josh Denning 2 0-0 5, Jaron Faulds 7 3-6 17, Troy Jordan 4 0-0 9, Ar’tavious King 4 7-7 16, Robera Mengesha 2 0-0 6, Deandre Whetstone 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 12-15 61.
3-Point Goals – East Lansing 7 (Brandon Johns 2, Westin Myles 1, Noah Schon 4), Holt 7 (Caleb Cooper 1, Josh Denning 1, Troy Jordan 1, Ar’tavious King 1, Robera Mengesha 2, Deandre Whetstone 1).
Team fouls: Holt 16, East Lansing 13. JV Score: Holt defeated East Lansing.
JACKSON 71, OKEMOS 58
JACKSON — Amjid Khogali-Watson scored 14 points and Jordan Henry added 11 for the Chiefs (10-6, 6-6) in a CAAC Blue loss to Jackson. Team fouls: Jackson 19, Okemos 12
|
Okemos
|
16
|
9
|
12
|
21
|
—
|
58
|
Jackson
|
16
|
18
|
24
|
13
|
—
|
71
Okemos
Domonique Clerkley 2 0-0 4, Vail Hartman 2 1-4 5, Jordan Henry 3 4-8 11, Amjid Khogali-Watson 5 0-0 14, Patrick Nugent 1 0-0 2, Noah Pruitt 1 2-2 5, Collin Richardson 1 0-2 2, Gerald Sambaer 1 1-1 3, Luke Stagg 3 0-0 7, Evan Thomas 2 1-2 5. Totals 21 9-19 58.
3-Point Goals – Okemos 7 (Jordan Henry 1, Amjid Khogali-Watson 4, Noah Pruitt 1, Luke Stagg 1), Jackson 9.
LANSING CATHOLIC 62, IONIA 52
Chuck Plaehn scored 22 points to help lead the Cougars (9-7, 7-2) to a CAAC White victory over Ionia (4-13, 1-8). Brady Swinehart netted 16 points for the Bulldogs.
|
Ionia
|
14
|
15
|
12
|
11
|
—
|
52
|
Lansing Catholic
|
17
|
15
|
11
|
19
|
—
|
62
Ionia
Jared Christiansen 2 0-0 4, Patrick Hull 2 0-0 4, Parker Kirby 1 0-0 3, John Meyer 1 0-0 3, Brandon Miller 2 0-0 4, Cam Sanicki 3 1-1 7, Max Sharp 2 0-0 5, Brady Swinehart 6 1-1 16, Alec White 2 0-0 6. Totals 21 2-2 52.
Lansing Catholic
Nick Baker 1 0-0 2, Colin Day 3 0-0 7, Evan Gadola 2 3-3 7, Josh Kramer 5 0-0 10, Chuck Plaehn 9 4-6 22, Matt Plaehn 4 3-4 11, Austin Simon 1 1-2 3. Totals 25 11-15 62.
3-Point Goals – Ionia 8 (Parker Kirby 1, John Meyer 1, Max Sharp 1, Brady Swinehart 3, Alec White 2), Lansing Catholic 1 (Colin Day 1).
Team fouls: Lansing Catholic 10, Ionia 14. JV score: Ionia 59. Lansing Catholic 58.
STOCKBRIDGE 61, LANSING CHRISTIAN 59
Kolby Canfield scored 18 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, to help the Panthers (9-9, 6-4) win over GLAC leading Lansing Christian (13-4, 9-2). Preston Granger scored 25 points for the Pilgrims.
|
Stockbridge
|
10
|
15
|
18
|
18
|
—
|
61
|
Lansing Christian
|
16
|
18
|
12
|
13
|
—
|
59
Stockbridge
Matt Bellestri 3 0-0 6, Kolby Canfield 5 9-13 19, Mason Gee-Montgomery 5 5-8 16, Chris Hall 1 0-0 3, Kyle Lilley 2 0-0 4, Jacob Stadafore 4 0-0 8, Hunter Winnie 1 2-2 5. Totals 20 16-23 61.
Lansing Christian
Forrest Bouyer 1 1-2 3, Preston Granger 7 11-19 25, Matt Havey 5 3-4 17, Kyle Lebeda 4 1-1 12, Josh Moore 0 2-2 2, Andrew Prieskorn 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 18-30 59.
3-Point Goals – Stockbridge 3 (Mason Gee-Montgomery 1, Chris Hall 1, Hunter Winnie 1), Lansing Christian 7 (Matt Havey 4, Kyle Lebeda 3).
Team fouls: Stockbridge 21, Lansing Christian 19.
LESLIE 64, LAKEWOOD 43
LESLIE — Justin Kaimon had a game-high 28 points for the Blackhawks (9-7, 6-3) in a GLAC win over Lakewood (3-15, 2-9). Colton Webber-Mitchell led the Vikings with 14 points.
|
Lakewood
|
12
|
9
|
11
|
11
|
—
|
43
|
Leslie
|
12
|
16
|
17
|
19
|
—
|
64
Lakewood
Josh Campeau 2 2-2 6, Nathan DeVries 2 0-1 4, Jacob Elenbaas 3 3-3 9, Logan Hazel 0 1-2 1, Erick King 1 0-0 2, Cole Rickerd 3 0-0 7, Colton Webber-Mitchell 5 2-2 14. Totals 16 8-10 43.
Leslie
Camden Austin 2 1-1 6, Shane Connelly 1 0-0 3, Andrew Cowan 2 0-2 5, Kenaree Estes 1 1-4 3, Gunner Fogg 0 0-1 0, Kellen Frohriep 1 0-0 3, Justin Kaimon 10 8-9 28, Clay Shrouse 3 1-2 9, Brandon Vedell 0 1-2 1, Trey Waldofsky 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 12-21 64.
3-Point Goals – Lakewood 3 (Cole Rickerd 1, Colton Webber-Mitchell 2), Leslie 6 (Camden Austin 1, Shane Connelly 1, Andrew Cowan 1, Kellen Frohriep 1, Clay Shrouse 2).
Team fouls: Leslie 14, Lakewood 22. JV Score: Lakewood 55, Leslie 46.
PERRY 51, MAPLE VALLEY 36
MAPLE VALLEY — Bryan Weiler scored 17 points for the Ramblers (9-8, 5-5) in a GLAC win over Maple Valley. Evan Adrianson led the way for the Lions (1-15, 0-8) with 10 points.
|
Perry
|
9
|
11
|
18
|
13
|
—
|
51
|
Maple Valley
|
7
|
10
|
8
|
11
|
—
|
36
Perry
Trevor Allen 1 0-0 2, Brad Cronk 2 0-0 4, Logan Danaher 0 1-2 1, Eddie Dunn 1 0-0 2, Matt Hardy 2 0-0 6, C.J. King 2 0-0 4, Reese Middleton 3 1-3 9, Bryan Weiler 7 0-0 17, Zac Weiler 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 2-5 51.
Maple Valley
Evan Adrianson 4 2-4 10, Drew Allen 1 0-0 2, Jacob Brighton 2 0-1 4, C. Hasselback 1 0-0 3, Jacob Moore 1 0-2 3, Alex Musser 2 1-2 6, Logan Valliuete 0 4-5 4, Dylan Walker 1 2-2 4. Totals 12 9-16 36.
3-Point Goals – Perry 7 (Matt Hardy 2, Reese Middleton 2, Bryan Weiler 3), Maple Valley 3 (C. Hasselback 1, Jacob Moore 1, Alex Musser 1).
Team fouls: Maple Valley 10, Perry 17. JV Score: Perry 49, Maple Valley 37.
WAVERLY 70, MASON 48
MASON — Mike Pete led all scorers with 14 points to help the Warriors (12-5, 7-2) grab another CAAC red victory over Mason. Travis Mussell led the Bulldogs (7-10, 1-8) with 12 points.
|
Waverly
|
20
|
18
|
22
|
10
|
—
|
70
|
Mason
|
11
|
12
|
8
|
17
|
—
|
48
Waverly
Tevin Ali 4 1-1 9, Kenny Brewer 2 0-0 4, Elijah Curtis 4 1-1 9, Keshawn Harris 4 1-1 11, Tyshon Harris 3 1-2 9, Nikolas Peeper 2 0-0 6, Mike Pete 5 4-4 14, David Smith 1 0-1 2, Jaden Sutton 2 0-1 4, Tony Trice 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 8-11 70.
Mason
Noah Anderson 1 3-4 5, Brett Beaune 2 0-0 6, Desmond Davis 2 0-2 4, Alec Jordan 2 0-0 6, Garren Lattig 3 0-0 6, Mitchell Lovell 1 0-0 2, JJ Mataya 0 1-2 1, Brooks Mires 1 0-0 2, Travis Mussell 5 0-0 12, Brandon Showers 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 4-8 48.
3-Point Goals – Waverly 6 (Keshawn Harris 2, Tyshon Harris 2, Nikolas Peeper 2), Mason 7 (Brett Beaune 2, Alec Jordan 2, Travis Mussell 2, Brandon Showers 1).
Team fouls: Mason 15, Waverly 12.
OVID-ELSIE 66, PINCONNING 46
ELSIE — Carson Vincent tallied a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Marauders (9-8, 8-5) in a TVC West win over Pinconning (0-18, 0-12). Jakob Loynes scored 11 points and dished out six assists for Ovid-Elsie.
|
Pinconning
|
16
|
7
|
15
|
8
|
—
|
46
|
Ovid-Elsie
|
16
|
14
|
20
|
16
|
—
|
66
Ovid-Elsie
Parker Bukantis 0 1-2 1, Jerricho Herbelet 3 0-0 6, Wes Houska 1 0-0 2, Jakob Loynes 5 0-0 11, Gage Paulus 1 0-0 3, Angerino Ramos 2 0-0 5, Karscen Sutliff 2 0-0 5, Liam Thompson 1 2-4 4, Carson Vincent 10 5-5 25, Cole Wittenberg 2 0-2 4. Totals 27 8-13 66.
3-Point Goals – Pinconning 2, Ovid-Elsie 4 (Jakob Loynes 1, Gage Paulus 1, Angerino Ramos 1, Karscen Sutliff 1).
Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 12, Pinconning 12.
ST. JOHNS 64, OWOSSO 55
OWOSSO — Ben and Ross Feldpausch each scored 14 points for the Redwings (14-4, 9-0) in a CAAC Red victory over Owosso (4-12, 1-8). Jake Ackley scored a game-high 21 points for the Trojans.
|
St. Johns
|
15
|
14
|
14
|
21
|
—
|
64
|
Owosso
|
9
|
4
|
16
|
26
|
—
|
55
St. Johns
Hayden Dyer 1 0-1 2, Ben Feldpausch 3 5-8 14, Ross Feldpausch 3 7-8 14, Brandon Huhn 4 2-2 10, Konnor Near 4 5-7 14, Caleb Paksi 3 4-6 10. Totals 18 23-32 64.
Owosso
Jake Ackley 7 4-6 21, Jordan Klapko 5 3-3 16, Nate Nicevski 0 0-2 0, Drake Nover 5 1-1 12, Nick Prater 2 0-0 4, Garrett Walworth 1 0-0 2, Dakota Wells 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 8-14 55.
3-Point Goals – St. Johns 5 (Ben Feldpausch 3, Ross Feldpausch 1, Konnor Near 1), Owosso 7 (Jake Ackley 3, Jordan Klapko 3, Drake Nover 1).
Team fouls: Owosso 22, St. Johns 17.
PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 41, LAINGSBURG 26
WESTPHALIA — Andre Smith led all scorers with 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Pirates (14-1, 11-0) in a CMAC victory over Laingsburg (10-5, 8-4). Jordan Jones netted a team-high 10 points for the Wolfpack.
|
Laingsburg
|
6
|
4
|
7
|
9
|
—
|
26
|
Pewamo-Westphalia
|
9
|
4
|
13
|
15
|
—
|
41
Laingsburg
Kam Brown 2 2-2 7, Jordan Jones 4 2-4 10, Bryson Mitchell 2 2-3 7, Nick Putnam 0 2-2 2. Totals 8 8-11 26.
Pewamo-Westphalia
Peyton Heckman 0 2-2 2, Logan Hengesbach 2 5-6 9, Jimmy Lehman 2 0-1 5, Andre Smith 4 3-3 11, Ryan Smith 1 2-3 5, Brice Thelen 3 0-0 7, Garrett Trierweiler 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 12-15 41.
3-Point Goals – Laingsburg 2 (Kam Brown 1, Bryson Mitchell 1), Pewamo-Westphalia 3 (Jimmy Lehman 1, Ryan Smith 1, Brice Thelen 1).
Team fouls: Pewamo-Westphalia 14, Laingsburg 13. JV Score: Pewamo-Westphalia 50, Laingsburg 43.
PORTLAND 54, EATON RAPIDS 47
PORTLAND — Brett Patrick scored a game-high 22 points for the Raiders in a CAAC White win over Eaton Rapids. Bobby Brandsen added 16 points for Portland (8-9, 6-3). Ben Gleeson scored 16 points for the Greyhounds (5-12, 1-8).
|
Eaton Rapids
|
12
|
7
|
13
|
15
|
—
|
47
|
Portland
|
17
|
15
|
13
|
9
|
—
|
54
Eaton Rapids
Nathan Dassance 1 0-0 3, Ben Gleeson 5 5-6 16, Zack Kemp 3 1-2 9, K. Kunkel 1 0-0 3, Jacob Osytczuk 1 0-2 3, Drew Shafer 3 2-2 8, Bronson Sysum 1 0-0 3, Carlos Thompson 1 0-2 2. Totals 16 8-14 47.
Portland
Bobby Brandsen 5 5-7 16, Haydin Brandt 1 2-2 5, Brock Gross 1 1-2 3, Cole McGregor 0 1-2 1, Brett Patrick 9 3-5 22, Owen Russell 3 0-0 7. Totals 19 12-18 54.
3-Point Goals – Eaton Rapids 7 (Nathan Dassance 1, Ben Gleeson 1, Zack Kemp 2, K. Kunkel 1, Jacob Osytczuk 1, Bronson Sysum 1), Portland 4 (Bobby Brandsen 1, Haydin Brandt 1, Brett Patrick 1, Owen Russell 1).
Team fouls: Portland 14, Eaton Rapids 15. JV score: Portland 52, Eaton Rapids 42
BATH 60, POTTERVILLE 40
POTTERVILLE — Harry Gilstrap led the way with 18 points for the Bees (6-10, 5-7) to a CMAC victory over Potterville (2-14, 0-13). Cole Krause scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Vikings.
|
Bath
|
20
|
11
|
7
|
22
|
—
|
60
|
Potterville
|
3
|
11
|
9
|
17
|
—
|
40
Bath
Matt Anibal 2 0-0 4, Cade Bucht 2 0-0 4, Jacob Deveau 3 0-0 7, Joey Emery 1 2-2 4, Harry Gilstrap 7 1-3 18, Aime Mafuta 2 0-0 5, Jaylen Miller 1 0-0 2, Zach Parry 1 0-0 3, Max Tiraboschi 5 0-0 12, Sam Weiler 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 4-9 60.
Potterville
Sam Corbin 0 2-3 2, Cole Krause 5 6-14 17, Ross Schmedekneth 2 0-0 5, Isiah Steimer 2 1-2 7, Zach Yarger 3 2-11 9. Totals 12 11-31 40.
3-Point Goals – Bath 8 (Jacob Deveau 1, Harry Gilstrap 3, Aime Mafuta 1, Zach Parry 1, Max Tiraboschi 2), Potterville 5 (Cole Krause 1, Ross Schmedekneth 1, Isiah Steimer 2, Zach Yarger 1).
Team fouls: Bath 23, Potterville 12. JV score: Bath 42, Potterville 39.
WEBBERVILLE 50, BENTLEY 45
WEBBERVILLE — The Spartans (12-5, 8-0) clinched the GAC Blue Championship in a victory over Bentley (9-8, 6-2). Nick Militz scored a team-high 14 points for Webberville, while Hunter McGowan added 13 points and eight assists.
|
Bentley
|
18
|
7
|
10
|
10
|
—
|
45
|
Webberville
|
11
|
12
|
15
|
12
|
—
|
50
Webberville
Hunter Fairfield 3 1-2 7, Kayson Lycos 0 1-2 1, Hunter McGowan 5 0-0 13, Zack McGowan 1 1-4 3, Nick Militz 6 1-3 14, Jake Schneider 3 0-0 6, Nathan Walker 2 0-0 6. Totals 20 4-11 50.
3-Point Goals – Bentley 5, Webberville 6 (Hunter McGowan 3, Nick Militz 1, Nathan Walker 2).
Team fouls: Webberville 12, Bentley 17.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP
WAVERLY 48, MASON 46
MASON — Jazlynn Wilcox scored 22 points to lead the Warriors (13-5, 7-2) to an overtime CAAC Red victory over Mason (11-7, 3-6). Autumn Kissman netted 22 points for the Bulldogs.
Team fouls: Mason 12, Waverly 13. Fouled out: Parsons (M).
|
Waverly
|
14
|
10
|
10
|
9
|
5
|
—
|
48
|
Mason
|
8
|
6
|
20
|
9
|
3
|
—
|
46
Waverly
Maya Bennett 2 0-0 4, Alisia Smith 7 3-5 17, Malin Smith 2 1-2 5, Jazlynn Wilcox 5 12-15 22. Totals 15 15-22 48.
Mason
Alexa Kaschinske 4 1-1 9, Autumn Kissman 10 2-4 22, Johnna Parsons 0 3-4 3, Katherine Rochon 3 0-0 6, Audrey Wassner 2 0-0 6. Totals 19 6-9 46.
3-Point Goals – Mason 2 (Audrey Wassner 2).
ARBOR PREPARATORY 67, BATH 36
YPSILANTI — Jessica Stoskopf scored 15 points to lead the Bees in a loss to Arbor Prepatory.
|
Bath
|
6
|
11
|
12
|
7
|
—
|
36
|
Arbor Preparatory
|
16
|
13
|
11
|
27
|
—
|
67
Bath
Emily Angell 1 0-0 2, Tait Hosford 3 2-3 8, Tessa Hosford 4 0-0 9, Kayla McCrimmon 1 0-1 2, Jessica Stoskopf 7 1-2 15. Totals 16 3-6 36.
3-Point Goals – Bath 1 (Tessa Hosford 1), Arbor Preparatory 4.
MORRICE 42, BYRON 32
BYRON — Jenna Smith’s 12 points lead the Orioles to a victory over Byron.
|
Morrice
|
8
|
8
|
11
|
15
|
—
|
42
|
Byron
|
8
|
10
|
5
|
9
|
—
|
32
Morrice
Jessica Eva 1 0-0 2, Taylor Hewitt 5 2-2 15, Zena Latunski 1 0-0 2, Maddie Lewis 3 0-1 6, Gracie Nowak 2 1-4 5, Jaymie Smith 0 0-4 0, Jenna Smith 5 2-6 12. Totals 17 5-17 42.
3-Point Goals – Morrice 3 (Taylor Hewitt 3), Byron 1.
WILLIAMSTON 33, FOWLERVILLE 29
FOWLERVILLE — Maddie Watters scored a game-high 12 points for the Hornets (18-1, 10-0) in a CAAC White victory over Fowlerville (13-7, 5-5). Meghan Douglas had a team-high nine points for the Gladiators.
Team fouls: Williamston 12, Fowlerville 13.
|
Williamston
|
5
|
5
|
13
|
10
|
—
|
33
|
Fowlerville
|
4
|
8
|
6
|
11
|
—
|
29
Williamston
Bailey Kluisza 1 0-0 2, Kenzie Lewis 2 0-0 5, Elana Lycos 2 0-0 5, Allison Peplowski 1 2-6 4, Abby Rancour 1 0-0 2, Maddie Watters 3 5-5 12, Halle Wisbiski 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 8-13 33.
Fowlerville
Meghan Douglass 4 0-0 9, Jackie Jarvis 1 3-6 6, Sarah Matlock 1 0-0 2, Elie Smith 1 1-2 4, Ollie Updike 4 0-0 8. Totals 11 4-8 29.
3-Point Goals – Williamston 3 (Kenzie Lewis 1, Elana Lycos 1, Maddie Watters 1), Fowlerville 3 (Meghan Douglass 1, Jackie Jarvis 1, Elie Smith 1).
GRAND LEDGE 60, EASTERN 26
GRAND LEDGE — Mackenzie Todd led the Comets with 16 points in a CAAC Blue win over Eastern. Allyson Hunt added 12 points for Grand Ledge (13-5, 9-3). Nautiqa Garcia scored nine points for the Quakers (2-12, 2-9).
Team fouls: Eastern 24, Grand Ledge 10. Fouled out: Hall (E). JV score: Grand Ledge d. Eastern.
|
Eastern
|
4
|
10
|
5
|
7
|
—
|
26
|
Grand Ledge
|
18
|
26
|
15
|
1
|
—
|
60
Eastern
Tanaesha Daniels 1 2-4 4, Amara Dixon 1 0-0 2, Nautiqa Garcia 4 0-0 9, . Johnson 2 1-2 6, Jalisa Jones 0 1-2 1, T. Williams 0 1-2 1, Myandriah Wright 0 3-4 3. Totals 8 8-14 26.
Grand Ledge
Jazmyn Ayers 0 2-4 2, Emma Baynes 1 0-0 2, Lauren Edlin 0 0-6 0, Lindsay Goodman 1 0-1 3, Tilly Guild 1 1-2 3, Allyson Hunt 4 2-2 12, Andrea Kinlock 2 0-2 4, Maddie McKinley 1 0-0 2, Brooke Rambo 2 2-2 7, Celi Risdale 0 1-2 1, Courtney Sharland 3 2-4 8, Makenzie Todd 5 3-3 16. Totals 20 13-28 60.
3-Point Goals – Lansing Eastern 2 (Nautiqa Garcia 1, . Johnson 1), Grand Ledge 7 (Lindsay Goodman 1, Allyson Hunt 2, Brooke Rambo 1, Makenzie Todd 3).
DEWITT 54, HASLETT 43
DeWITT — Grace George scored 15 and Madison Petersen added 14 points for the Panthers in a victory over Haslett. Ella McKinney led the Vikings with 15 points.
|
DeWitt
|
8
|
17
|
10
|
19
|
—
|
54
|
Haslett
|
11
|
12
|
6
|
14
|
—
|
43
DeWitt
Mackenzie Dawes 1 1-2 3, Grace George 5 4-8 15, Annie McIntosh 1 1-3 3, Jessah McManus 3 0-0 8, Sydney Mills 4 1-2 9, Madison Petersen 5 2-3 14, Lily Stephan 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 11-20 54.
Haslett
Imania Baker 2 0-0 4, Brooke Bradley 1 1-1 3, Sydnee Dennis 2 0-0 4, Olivia Green 3 0-0 6, Ella McKinney 5 5-10 15, Annisa Whims 2 2-2 7, Teagan Woodworth 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 8-13 43.
3-Point Goals – DeWitt 5 (Grace George 1, Jessah McManus 2, Madison Petersen 2), Haslett 1 (Annisa Whims 1).
EAST LANSING 56, HOLT 29
HOLT — The Trojans (16-2, 12-0) were led by Jaida Hampton, who scored 12 points while grabbing six rebounds in a CAAC Blue win over Holt (5-12, 5-6). Alliyiah Demmers scored a team-high nine points for the Rams.
Team fouls: East Lansing 13, Holt 19.
|
East Lansing
|
15
|
12
|
15
|
14
|
—
|
56
|
Holt
|
5
|
7
|
10
|
7
|
—
|
29
East Lansing
Sanaya Gregory 3 0-0 8, Jaida Hampton 4 4-6 12, Alhura Lofton 1 0-1 2, Amelia McNutt 2 6-7 11, Aaliyah Nye 2 0-0 4, Aazhenii Nye 4 0-0 9. Totals 19 13-18 56.
Holt
Alliyiah Demmers 4 1-3 9, Imani Malone 3 2-2 8, Alaina McFarland 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Mooney 1 0-1 2, Shamayah Scates 1 0-0 2, Kaylie Townsend 1 0-0 3, Katelyn Whiteman 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 4-8 29.
3-Point Goals – East Lansing 5 (Sanaya Gregory 2, Amelia McNutt 1, Aazhenii Nye 1), Holt 1 (Kaylie Townsend 1).
CORUNNA 77, LAKE FENTON 49
LAKE FENTON — Maddie Birchmeier scored 17 points to lead Corunna to a victory over Lake Fenton. Miller Lantis added 10 points for the Cavaliers.
|
Corunna
|
15
|
21
|
24
|
17
|
—
|
77
|
Lake Fenton
|
13
|
9
|
19
|
8
|
—
|
49
Corunna
Baylee Balcom 0 4-6 4, Maddie Birchmeier 7 1-1 17, . Crabtree 1 0-0 2, . Dingens 2 2-2 6, Mariah Dunkin 3 2-2 8, . Feldpausch 1 5-6 7, Miller Lantis 5 0-0 10, Avery Lovejoy 4 0-0 9, . Majzel 4 2-2 10, . Pugh 1 0-0 2, . Scott 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 16-19 77.
3-Point Goals – Corunna 3 (Maddie Birchmeier 2, Avery Lovejoy 1), Lake Fenton 3.
LANSING CATHOLIC 42, IONIA 39
Becka Poljan had 16 points to lead Lansing Catholic to a victory over Ionia. Jaylynn Williams led the Bulldogs with 14 points. Team fouls: Ionia 16, Lansing Catholic 14
|
Ionia
|
7
|
5
|
10
|
17
|
—
|
39
|
Lansing Catholic
|
12
|
15
|
6
|
9
|
—
|
42
Ionia
Cassidy Barber 4 1-3 12, Mya Bianchi 4 1-2 9, Abby Frost 1 0-0 2, Brooke Gregory 1 0-0 2, Jaylynn Williams 5 0-0 14. Totals 19 2-5 39.
Lansing Catholic
Devan Buda 3 2-2 8, Meghan Gillespie 2 0-2 4, Lauren Hanes 1 2-2 5, Maggie Jacobs 2 0-2 5, Steffi Kracko 1 0-1 2, Jordan Pence 0 0-2 0, Becka Poljan 6 4-8 16. Totals 16 8-19 42.
3-Point Goals – Ionia 7 (Cassidy Barber 3, Jaylynn Williams 4), Lansing Catholic 2 (Lauren Hanes 1, Maggie Jacobs 1).
LANSING CHRISTIAN 61, STOCKBRIDGE 47
Sarah Voss scored 18, Grace Haley scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Natalie Woodland finished with 15 to lead the Pilgrims to a win over the Panthers. Rachel Smith and Jessica Taylor each scored 16 points to lead the Panthers (10-8).
|
Stockbridge
|
16
|
9
|
8
|
14
|
—
|
47
|
Lansing Christian
|
14
|
8
|
16
|
23
|
—
|
61
Stockbridge
Emily Breslin 2 2-4 6, Kaylee Hall 1 2-2 4, Madison Howard 1 0-0 2, Rachel Smith 7 1-2 16, Jessica Taylor 5 5-7 16, Michelle Zemke 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 11-17 47.
Lansing Christian
Grace Haley 3 8-9 15, Gabby Moran 1 0-1 2, Rilyn Ross 4 0-2 11, Sarah Voss 7 4-9 18, Natalie Woodland 5 1-2 15. Totals 20 13-25 61.
3-Point Goals – Stockbridge 2 (Rachel Smith 1, Jessica Taylor 1), Lansing Christian 8 (Grace Haley 1, Rilyn Ross 3, Natalie Woodland 4).
EVERETT 34, SEXTON 28
LaShay Hursey, Alexis Smith, and Jalina Crawford all scored seven points to help lead the Vikings (3-15) to a victory over Sexton. Tori Blackman had a game-high 18 points for the Big Reds (0-17). Team fouls: Everett 14, Sexton 13
|
Sexton
|
8
|
3
|
5
|
12
|
—
|
28
|
Everett
|
8
|
9
|
2
|
15
|
—
|
34
Sexton
Lacy Allen -1 , Tori Blackman 7 1-3 18, D. Ley 0 0-5 0, Carshay Marillo 3 3-6 10. Totals 10 4-14 28.
Everett
Jalina Crawford 3 0-0 7, Amara Croft 2 0-2 4, Zariah Hernandez 1 0-0 3, LaShay Hursey 3 1-2 7, Alyssa Martinez 1 0-0 3, Alexis Smith 2 3-4 7, Precious Thurman 1 0-2 3. Totals 13 4-10 34.
3-Point Goals – Sexton 4 (Tori Blackman 3, Carshay Marillo 1), Everett 4 (Jalina Crawford 1, Zariah Hernandez 1, Alyssa Martinez 1, Precious Thurman 1).
LAKEWOOD 67, LESLIE 36
LESLIE — Katelyn Richmond scored a game-high 18 points for the Vikings (11-7, 8-2) in a GLAC win over Leslie (7-11, 3-8). Gabie Shellenbarger added 16 points for Lakewood. Hailey Wilson led the Blackhawks with 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Team fouls: Leslie 17, Lakewood 10. JV Score: Lakewood 55, Leslie 20.
|
Lakewood
|
17
|
13
|
15
|
22
|
—
|
67
|
Leslie
|
6
|
12
|
10
|
8
|
—
|
36
Lakewood
Maranda Barton 3 1-3 7, Kennedy Geiger 1 0-0 2, Aaron Keitzman 1 1-2 3, Rebecca Kutch 4 0-0 8, Erica Potter 2 1-3 5, Katelyn Richmond 6 4-9 18, Kayla Sauers 2 1-1 5, Gabie Shellenbarger 7 1-1 16, Bre Winkerink 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 9-19 67.
Leslie
Loralei Berry 3 0-1 7, Brooke Cowing 1 0-0 2, Sydney Cowing 1 0-0 3, Brooke James 1 0-0 2, Toria Jones 1 1-2 3, Madison Montgomery 3 0-2 6, Rachel Scott 0 1-2 1, Hailey Wilson 5 2-2 12. Totals 15 4-9 36.
3-Point Goals – Lakewood 4 (Katelyn Richmond 2, Gabie Shellenbarger 1, Bre Winkerink 1), Leslie 2 (Loralei Berry 1, Sydney Cowing 1).
PERRY 56, MAPLE VALLEY 22
VERMONTVILLE — Alyssa Welsh led the Ramblers with 24 points in a GLAC win over Maple Valley. Welsh broke the Perry single-season school record for most three pointers with 40 this season.
Team fouls: Maple Valley 14, Perry 10. JV score: Perry d. Maple Valley.
|
Perry
|
16
|
17
|
11
|
12
|
—
|
56
|
Maple Valley
|
4
|
6
|
9
|
3
|
—
|
22
Perry
Miranda Crawford 1 0-0 2, Ali Delau 4 0-0 8, Kelly Hahn 1 0-0 2, Erica Kiger 1 3-4 5, Sarah Mattison 1 0-0 2, Alicia McConnell 2 4-8 8, Carley Potter 1 2-3 4, Jamie Shaw 0 1-4 1, Alyssa Welsh 10 0-0 24. Totals 21 10-19 56.
Maple Valley
Corlee Allen 1 1-2 4, Eliana Heinze 1 0-0 3, Elizabeth Hosack-Frizzell 1 0-0 2, Hannah McGlocklin 0 0-2 0, Taryn Medina 0 0-2 0, Jaden Rosenberg 1 0-0 2, Bailey Schrader 1 0-0 3, Britani Shilton 4 0-1 8. Totals 9 1-6 22.
3-Point Goals – Perry 4 (Alyssa Welsh 4), Maple Valley 3 (Corlee Allen 1, Eliana Heinze 1, Bailey Schrader 1).
OVID-ELSIE 62, PINCONNING 53
ELSIE — Jenna Gewirtz scored 26 points to lead the Marauders to an overtime win against Pinconning. Kylee Sevenski added 10 points for Ovid-Elsie. Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 20, Pinconning 25. Fouled out: Gewirtz (OE).
|
Pinconning
|
11
|
8
|
13
|
17
|
4
|
—
|
53
|
Ovid-Elsie
|
13
|
17
|
6
|
13
|
13
|
—
|
62
Ovid-Elsie
Lauren Barton 3 3-5 9, Jenna Gewirtz 8 10-13 26, Kennedy Haynes 0 1-2 1, Katy Hurst 2 0-0 5, Emma Samson 2 4-6 8, Kylee Sevenski 2 6-7 10, Erin Witt 0 3-4 3. Totals 17 27-37 62.
3-Point Goals – Pinconning Area 3, Ovid-Elsie 1 (Katy Hurst 1).
ST. JOHNS 46, OWOSSO 23
OWOSSO — Maddie Maloney scored a game-high 13 points for the Redwings (9-10, 3-6) in a CAAC Red win over Owosso (3-15, 0-9). Kate Jones led the Trojans with six points.
Team fouls: Owosso 15, St. Johns 12.
|
St. Johns
|
15
|
14
|
9
|
8
|
—
|
46
|
Owosso
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
13
|
—
|
23
St. Johns
Erika Ballinger 2 0-0 5, Nina Bozzo 4 1-2 9, Abby Koneval 1 2-4 4, Lauren Lasceski 1 2-4 4, Maddie Maloney 4 3-5 13, Nicole Miller 1 0-2 2, Maddie Robbins 1 0-0 2, Alexis Sillman 2 0-0 4, Emily Thelen 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 9-19 46.
Owosso
Brittany Barone 1 1-2 3, Brooke Edington 1 0-0 2, Ellie Hood 2 0-2 4, Kate Jones 2 1-2 6, . Kincaid 1 0-0 2, Riane Ochodnieky 1 0-0 2, Lauren Spicer 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 2-6 23.
3-Point Goals – St. Johns 3 (Erika Ballinger 1, Maddie Maloney 2), Owosso 1 (Kate Jones 1).
EATON RAPIDS 42, PORTLAND 27
PORTLAND — Arianna Sysum scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Greyhounds (10-8, 4-5) in a CAAC White win over Portland (5-13, 2-7). Samantha McDaniel scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds for Eaton Rapids.
Team fouls: Eaton Rapids 17, Portland 17.
|
Eaton Rapids
|
9
|
15
|
10
|
8
|
—
|
42
|
Portland
|
2
|
10
|
9
|
6
|
—
|
27
Eaton Rapids
Isabelle Awsel 0 0-2 0, Payton Benjamin 1 0-0 2, Paige Boden 2 5-8 9, Samantha McDaniel 3 3-7 11, Arianna Sysum 6 2-6 14, Anne-Marie Wright 2 1-2 6. Totals 14 11-25 42.
Portland
Shelby Battley 2 1-2 5, Cally Goodman 2 0-0 5, Hannah Graber 2 0-0 4, Lauren Russell 1 1-2 3, Jorie Rutkowski 2 1-6 5, Olivia Sandborn 2 1-2 5. Totals 11 4-12 27.
3-Point Goals – Eaton Rapids 3 (Samantha McDaniel 2, Anne-Marie Wright 1), Portland 1 (Cally Goodman 1).
VALLEY LUTHERAN 39, ITHACA 35
SAGINAW — Avery Wood scored a team-high 12 points for Yellowjackets (14-5, 12-2) in a TVC West loss to Valley Lutheran. Kayla Belles added eight points for Ithaca.
Team fouls: Ithaca 14, Valley Lutheran 10. Fouled out: Brock (I)
|
Ithaca
|
4
|
13
|
14
|
4
|
—
|
35
|
Valley Lutheran
|
11
|
8
|
14
|
6
|
—
|
39
Ithaca
Kayla Belles 2 4-6 8, Maddie Brock 2 2-2 6, Kelsey Hessbrook 2 0-0 4, Mackelle Thompson 1 0-0 3, Sam Vermeesch 0 2-2 2, Avery Wood 4 0-0 12. Totals 11 8-10 35.
3-Point Goals – Ithaca 5 (Mackelle Thompson 1, Avery Wood 4), Valley Lutheran 3.
WEBBERVILLE 58, BURTON BENTLEY 15
WEBBERVILLE — Grace Hull scored 16 points to lead Webberville to a victory over Burton Bentley. Kelsey Mayville scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Spartans (8-10).
Team fouls: Burton Bentley 19, Webberville 14
|
Bentley
|
4
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
—
|
15
|
Webberville
|
19
|
9
|
7
|
23
|
—
|
58
Webberville
Michaela Chambers 0 0-2 0, Arin Elzerman 3 0-0 6, Grace Hull 7 2-4 16, Brianna Long 0 2-4 2, Ashton Lott 1 2-6 4, Kelsey Mayville 4 2-7 10, Savannah Tennant 1 2-5 4, Mackenzie Tyler 3 2-2 10, Reagan Tyler 1 0-6 2. Totals 22 12-36 58.
3-Point Goals – Bentley 1, Webberville 2 (Mackenzie Tyler 2).
OKEMOS 51, JACKSON 38
JACKSON — Jasmine Clerkley had a double-double for Okemos with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Laya Hartman and Skylar Westfall each added 10 points for the Cheifs.
|
Okemos
|
19
|
6
|
14
|
12
|
—
|
51
|
Jackson
|
5
|
19
|
11
|
3
|
—
|
38
Okemos
Jasmine Clerkley 5 1-2 11, Laya Hartman 4 2-10 10, Oke Johnson 4 1-2 9, MacKenzie McClelland 1 0-0 2, Bergin Robinson 3 0-0 7, Maddie Sermak 1 0-2 2, Skylar Westfall 4 2-2 10. Totals 22 6-12 51.
3-Point Goals – Okemos 1 (Bergin Robinson 1), Jackson 2.
Team fouls: Okemos 17, Jackson 18.