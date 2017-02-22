Basketball scores and stats for Feb. 21

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



HASLETT 73, CHARLOTTE 44

CHARLOTTE — Evan Block scored a game-high 25 points for the Vikings (11-7) in a nonleague victory over Charlotte (4-13). Julius Laaser and Cameron Ramos each had 11 points for the Orioles.

Haslett 17 18 16 22 — 73 Charlotte 13 13 10 8 — 44

Haslett

Evan Block 9 3-3 25, Paul Fiorillo 1 2-2 4, Steven Fox 1 0-0 2, Patrick Hintz 4 0-0 10, Cal McIntosh 1 0-0 3, Avery McKinney 5 0-0 10, Mitchell Mowid 3 0-0 7, Lorenzo Pixley 1 0-0 3, Damon Redmond 2 0-0 4, Jaden Thelen 0 2-2 2, C. Wood 1 0-0 3. Totals 28 7-7 73.

Charlotte

Garret Colgrave 3 1-2 7, John Hoesli 1 0-1 3, Julius Laaser 5 1-1 11, Kyle Peterson 5 0-3 10, Cameron Ramos 3 3-4 11, Jordan Tropp 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 7-13 44.

3-Point Goals – Haslett 10 (Evan Block 4, Patrick Hintz 2, Mitchell Mowid 1, Lorenzo Pixley 1, C. Wood 1), Charlotte 3 (John Hoesli 1, Cameron Ramos 2).

Team fouls: Charlotte 10, Haslett 16. JV score: Haslett 74, Charlotte 51.

MASON 62, EATON RAPIDS 58

Eaton Rapids 13 13 17 15 — 58 Mason 12 12 19 19 — 62

Eaton Rapids

Nathan Dassance 1 0-0 2, Ben Gleeson 5 0-0 12, Zack Kemp 3 0-1 8, Matt Morcross 1 3-4 6, Jacob Osytczuk 5 1-1 15, Drew Shafer 3 0-1 6, Carlos Thompson 3 2-2 8, R.J. VanVleet 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 7-11 58.

Mason

Noah Anderson 4 3-5 11, Brett Beaune 2 1-1 7, Desmond Davis 7 1-4 15, Garren Lattig 3 1-5 7, JJ Mataya 1 0-0 2, Travis Mussell 7 0-0 15, Brandon Showers 1 2-4 5. Totals 25 8-20 62.

3-Point Goals – Eaton Rapids 9 (Ben Gleeson 2, Zack Kemp 2, Matt Morcross 1, Jacob Osytczuk 4), Mason 4 (Brett Beaune 2, Travis Mussell 1, Brandon Showers 1).

Team fouls: Mason 18, Eaton Rapids 18.

CHARYL STOCKWELL 51, MORRICE 41

HOWELL — Gavin Lucas scored 18 points for the Orioles (2-14) in a nonleague loss to Charyl Stockwell Academy (6-8).

Morrice 8 10 10 13 — 41 Charyl Stockwell 14 9 16 12 — 51

Morrice

Luke Bindschatel 3 0-0 7, Shane Cole 1 0-0 2, Beau Dietz 1 0-0 3, Colby Keesler 0 2-2 2, Connor Lucas 3 2-2 8, Gavin Lucas 8 2-4 18, Zack Rivers 0 1-4 1. Totals 16 7-12 41.

3-Point Goals – Morrice 2 (Luke Bindschatel 1, Beau Dietz 1), Charyl Stockwell 6.

Team fouls: Morrice 12, Charyl Stockwell Academy 9

HOLT 76, JACKSON 61

JACKSON — Jaron Faulds led the Rams with 22 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks in a CAAC Blue win over Jackson (10-10, 5-8). Troy Jordan had 13 points and Malachi McClain added 11 points for the Rams (13-4, 11-2).

Holt 17 18 21 20 — 76 Jackson 13 11 19 18 — 61

Holt

Josh Adado 3 1-1 7, Myles Baker 4 0-0 8, Josh Denning 1 0-0 2, Jaron Faulds 10 2-3 22, Troy Jordan 5 3-4 13, Ar’tavious King 3 2-2 8, Malachi McClain 5 0-0 11, Deandre Whetstone 2 1-2 5. Totals 33 9-11 76.

3-Point Goals – Holt 1 (Malachi McClain 1), Jackson 8.

Team fouls: Jackson 11, Holt 9. JV score: Jackson d. Holt.

PERRY 61, LAKEWOOD 22

LAKE ODESSA — Trevor Allen had a game-high 10 points for Perry (10-8, 6-5) in a GLAC win over the Vikings (3-16, 2-10). Jacob Elenbaas led Lakewood with nine points.

Perry 17 19 16 9 — 61 Lakewood 2 8 5 7 — 22

Perry

Trevor Allen 3 4-4 10, Brad Cronk 1 0-1 2, Logan Danaher 3 0-0 6, Eddie Dunn 2 0-0 5, Ahren Emmonds 0 2-2 2, Matt Hardy 2 0-0 6, C.J. King 2 2-4 6, Reese Middleton 2 0-2 2, Bryan Weiler 1 2-2 5, Zac Weiler 3 0-0 6, Riley White 3 1-2 8. Totals 22 11-19 61.

Lakewood

Jacob Elenbaas 2 5-5 9, Bryant Makley 1 0-0 2, Cole Rickerd 3 0-1 7, Tyler Schrock 1 2-2 4. Totals 7 7-8 22.

3-Point Goals – Perry 6 (Eddie Dunn 1, Matt Hardy 2, Reese Middleton 1, Bryan Weiler 1, Riley White 1), Lakewood 1 (Cole Rickerd 1).

Team fouls: Lakewood 17, Perry 11. JV Score: Perry 62, Lakewood 32.

DEWITT 59, LANSING CATHOLIC 46

Tanner Reha scored 23 points to lead the Panthers (9-8) to a nonleague win over Lansing Catholic. Chuck Plaehn scored 17 points for the Cougars. Luke Hyde netted 18 points for DeWitt.

DeWitt 14 12 18 15 — 59 Lansing Catholic 6 16 15 9 — 46

DeWitt

Mello Andrews 1 0-0 2, Eddie Daley 2 0-0 4, Nate Flannery 0 0-2 0, Alec Guillaume 3 0-0 6, Luke Hyde 8 2-4 18, Mason Laube 1 2-2 5, Caleb Randall 0 1-2 1, Tanner Reha 6 7-8 23. Totals 21 12-18 59.

Lansing Catholic

Alex Bres 1 1-2 3, Colin Day 1 0-0 3, Evan Gadola 4 0-0 12, Josh Kramer 1 1-3 3, Chuck Plaehn 6 3-4 17, Matt Plaehn 4 0-0 8. Totals 17 5-9 46.

3-Point Goals – DeWitt 5 (Mason Laube 1, Tanner Reha 4), Lansing Catholic 7 (Colin Day 1, Evan Gadola 4, Chuck Plaehn 2).

Team fouls: Lansing Catholic 15, DeWitt 12. JV score: DeWitt 59, Lansing Catholic 37.

EAST LANSING 83, EASTERN 53

Noah Schon led the Trojans with 18 points in a CAAC Blue victory over Eastern. DeAndre Robins had 17 points and Westin Myles added 12 points for East Lansing (17-0, 13-0). Robert Fry scored 15 points for the Quakers (4-13, 2-11).

East Lansing 21 20 19 23 — 83 Eastern 9 29 8 7 — 53

East Lansing

Brandon Johns 1 8-12 10, Malik Jones 2 1-4 6, Justin McAbee 3 5-7 11, Jack Morse 2 2-2 8, Westin Myles 2 8-8 12, DeAndre Robinson 7 2-5 17, Noah Schon 6 2-4 18, Ben Zeka 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 29-44 83.

Eastern

Reggie Austin 1 3-3 5, Markiest Doss 5 0-0 10, Robert Fry 6 0-0 15, Costa Gianiodis 1 0-0 2, Willard Payne 1 0-5 2, Buhkari Sheik-Omar 0 2-2 2, Diante Smith 4 3-5 11, Tyrone Trainor 1 0-0 3, Skylar Wilson 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 9-17 53.

3-Point Goals – East Lansing 8 (Malik Jones 1, DeAndre Robinson 1, Noah Schon 4), Eastern 4 (Robert Fry 3, Tyrone Trainor 1).

Team fouls: East Lansing 18, Eastern 29. Fouled out: Doss (E)

SEXTON 54, GRAND LEDGE 50

GRAND LEDGE — Zervontae Smith led the Big Reds with 22 points in a CAAC Blue win over Grand Ledge. Karl Brooks added 11 points for Sexton (8-10, 4-9). Jayke Houghton scored 19 points for the Comets (6-11, 4-9).

Grand Ledge 8 6 15 21 — 50 Sexton 8 10 14 22 — 54

Grand Ledge

Nick Crocker 2 0-0 4, Xavier Farr 1 0-0 2, Grant Gardella 1 0-0 2, Nick Goebel 2 3-4 7, Stephen Hall 0 3-4 3, Jayke Houghton 7 0-1 19, Javel Lewis 3 2-2 8, Alex McCready 1 1-2 3, Luke Smith 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 11-15 50.

Sexton

Marcus Alston 1 2-2 4, Cody Blankenburg 1 0-0 2, Karl Brooks 5 0-4 11, Khari Foy-Walton 5 0-10 10, D’Carlo Manuel 0 2-2 2, Jabril Rahim 1 0-0 2, Zervontae Smith 6 9-10 22. Totals 19 14-27 54.

3-Point Goals – Grand Ledge 5 (Jayke Houghton 5), Sexton 2 (Karl Brooks 1, Zervontae Smith 1).

Team fouls: Sexton 14, Grand Ledge 21. Fouled out: Hall (GL).

LESLIE 43, STOCKBRIDGE 30

LESLIE — Kenaree Estes led the Blackhawks (10-7, 7-3) with 10 points in a GLAC win over Stockbridge (9-10, 6-5). Mason Gee-Montgomery scored 10 points for the Panthers.

Stockbridge 8 12 5 5 — 30 Leslie 7 9 11 16 — 43

Stockbridge

Kolby Canfield 3 1-5 7, Mason GeeMontgomery 3 4-6 10, Chris Hall 1 1-2 3, Kyle Lilley 0 2-2 2, Jacob Spadafore 2 0-0 4, Taylor Spadafore 1 0-0 2, Hunter Winnie 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 8-15 30.

Leslie

Camden Austin 1 0-0 3, Shane Connelly 1 0-0 3, Andrew Cowan 1 3-8 6, Kenaree Estes 1 8-9 10, Kellen Frohriep 3 0-0 6, Justin Kaimon 4 1-2 9, Trey Waldofsky 1 4-4 6. Totals 12 16-23 43.

3-Point Goals – Leslie 3 (Camden Austin 1, Shane Connelly 1, Andrew Cowan 1).

Leslie 13, Stockbridge 21. JV score: Leslie 59, Stockbridge 48.

EVERETT 57, OKEMOS 43

OKEMOS — Allen English scored 18 points and Jalen Hayes added 16 to lead the Vikings to a victory over Okemos. Jordan Henry led the Chiefs with 13 points and Vail Hartman added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Everett 12 14 16 15 — 57 Okemos 8 8 14 13 — 43

Everett

Jonny Bowers 2 0-0 4, Allen English 8 0-0 18, Marquez Gordon 2 0-0 4, Jalen Hayes 5 6-8 16, Serge Niyitegeka 1 2-2 4, Diego Robinson 1 5-6 7, Dante Walton 1 2-2 4. Totals 20 15-18 57.

Okemos

Vail Hartman 5 0-0 12, Jordan Henry 6 1-5 13, Amjid Khogali-Watson 4 0-0 12, Noah Pruitt 1 0-0 2, Luke Stagg 1 2-4 4. Totals 17 3-9 43.

3-Point Goals – Everett 2 (Allen English 2), Okemos 6 (Vail Hartman 2, Amjid Khogali-Watson 4).

Team fouls: Okemos 17, Everett 11. Fouled out: Evan Thomas (O), Luke Stagg (O)

OLIVET 71, MAPLE VALLEY 49

OLIVET — Ryan Wallenberg scored a game-high 19 points for the Eagles (14-5, 9-3), while teammate Nick Jungel grabbed 10 rebounds in a GLAC win over Maple Valley (1-17, 0-10). Logan Valliuete and Dylan Walker each had 13 points for the Lions.

Maple Valley 7 5 18 19 — 49 Olivet 15 18 26 12 — 71

Maple Valley

Evan Adrianson 3 0-2 6, Drew Allen 0 0-3 0, Dustin Moore 1 0-2 3, Jacob Moore 2 1-3 5, Alex Musser 2 0-0 5, Logan Valliuete 5 3-9 13, Dylan Walker 4 2-2 13. Totals 19 6-21 49.

Olivet

Eric Clark 6 0-0 12, Zane Fleming 1 0-0 2, Colin Grady 1 0-0 2, Jake Holzhei 2 0-0 4, Matt Hooson 1 0-0 3, Lucas Johnson 1 1-1 3, Nick Jungel 3 3-4 9, Delbert Redfield 4 0-0 9, Dylan Redfield 1 0-0 2, Ryan Wallenberg 9 1-2 19, Nate Zona 2 0-0 6. Totals 31 5-7 71.

3-Point Goals – Maple Valley 5 (Dustin Moore 1, Alex Musser 1, Dylan Walker 3), Olivet 4 (Matt Hooson 1, Delbert Redfield 1, Nate Zona 2).

Team fouls: Olivet 18, Maple Valley 12.

OWOSSO 53, OVID-ELSIE 43

ELSIE — Jordan Klapko and Drake Nover each scored 16 points to lead Owosso (5-12) in a nonleague win over the Marauders (9-9). Carson Vincent had a team-high 14 points for Ovid-Elsie.

Owosso 14 12 13 14 — 53 Ovid-Elsie 7 10 10 16 — 43

Owosso

Jake Ackley 2 0-1 5, Andrew Dallas 1 0-0 2, Jordan Klapko 7 2-3 16, Cole Mallory 1 1-1 3, Nate Nicevski 0 3-4 3, Drake Nover 5 6-8 16, Nick Prater 2 0-1 4, Gerritt Springsdorf 1 0-0 2, Garrett Walworth 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 10-15 53.

Ovid-Elsie

Jericho Herblet 3 2-4 8, Wes Houska 1 1-2 3, Jakob Loynes 1 2-2 4, Angerino Ramos 0 2-2 2, Liam Thompson 2 4-6 8, Carson Vincent 4 6-8 14, Cole Wittenberg 1 2-3 4. Totals 12 19-27 43.

3-Point Goals – Owosso 3 (Jake Ackley 1).

Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 15, Owosso 20.

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 56, SHEPHERD 51

SHEPHERD — Kaleb Barrett led the Eagles (13-5) with 26 points in a nonleague win over Shepherd. Avery Earles added nine points for Carson City Crystal.

Carson City-Crystal 18 10 12 16 — 56 Shepherd 12 19 7 13 — 51

Carson City-Crystal

Kaleb Barrett 9 7-8 26, Avery Earles 3 0-1 9, Garrett Gage 1 0-1 3, Beau Hollinshead 1 0-0 3, Brody Mikula 1 0-0 2, Drew Stout 0 2-2 5, Brian Tyler 4 0-0 8. Totals 20 9-12 56.

3-Point Goals – Carson City-Crystal 7 (Kaleb Barrett 1, Avery Earles 3, Garrett Gage 1, Beau Hollinshead 1, Drew Stout 1), Shepherd 4.

Team fouls: Carson City 17, Shepherd 15. JV Score: Shepherd 39, Carson City 31.

WEBBERVILLE 72, LIVINGSTON CHRISTIAN 46

WEBBERVILLE — Zack McGowan scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Spartans (13-5, 9-0) in a nonleague win over Livingston Christian (4-11). Nick Militz also scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds for Webberville.

Livingston Christian 14 7 8 17 — 46 Webberville 16 17 21 18 — 72

Webberville

Justin Dettling 3 0-0 7, Hunter Fairfield 2 3-4 7, Leo Fuller 2 0-0 4, Kayson Lycos 3 1-3 7, Hunter McGowan 2 1-2 7, Zack McGowan 5 4-5 14, Nick Militz 7 0-0 14, Jake Schneider 0 1-2 1, Nathan Walker 3 0-0 9, Zach Webster 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 10-16 72.

3-Point Goals – Livingston Christian 1, Webberville 6 (Justin Dettling 1, Hunter McGowan 2, Nathan Walker 3).

Team fouls: Webberville 20, Livingston Christian 16. JV score: Webberville 78, Livingston Christian 48.

WILLIAMSTON 69, LAINGSBURG 50

LAINGSBURG — Sy Barnett scored a game-high 27 points for Williamston (15-3) in a nonleague win over the Wolfpack (10-6). Nick Putnam led Laingsburg with 17 points.

Williamston 6 22 14 27 — 69 Laingsburg 14 7 9 20 — 50

Williamston

Sy Barnett 10 3-4 27, Drew Bowen 1 0-0 2, Sean Cobb 4 3-4 11, Mitchell Cook 2 3-3 8, Sylvester Habba 1 0-0 3, Cole Kleiver 3 2-3 8, Caleb Smith 0 1-2 1, Frankie Toomey 4 1-1 9. Totals 25 13-17 69.

Laingsburg

Kam Brown 4 5-6 13, Braden Ellis 0 1-2 1, Jordan Jones 4 0-0 8, Bryson Mitchell 4 1-2 11, Nick Putnam 6 2-2 17. Totals 18 9-12 50.

3-Point Goals – Williamston 6 (Sy Barnett 4, Mitchell Cook 1, Sylvester Habba 1), Laingsburg 5 (Bryson Mitchell 2, Nick Putnam 3).

Team fouls: Laingsburg 14, Williamston 14. Fouled out: Barnett (W). JV Score: Williamston 72, Laingsburg 58.

FOWLER 72, NOUVEL CATHOLIC CENTRAL 52

SAGINAW — Jeremy Pung led the Eagles (11-5) with 20 points in a nonleague win over Nouvel Catholic Central. Owen Simmons added 12 points for Fowler, while Tyler Rademacher grabben nine rebounds.

Fowler 19 21 13 19 — 72 Nouvel Catholic Central 17 18 10 7 — 52

Fowler

Marcus Braun 0 2-4 2, Brendan Platte 3 2-2 8, Carter Pline 3 3-4 11, Mason Pline 2 0-0 5, Jeremy Pung 6 8-11 20, Tyler Rademacher 2 0-0 5, Owen Simmons 4 2-2 12, Nick Thelen 2 5-6 9. Totals 22 22-29 72.

3-Point Goals – Fowler 6 (Carter Pline 2, Mason Pline 1, Tyler Rademacher 1, Owen Simmons 2), Nouvel Catholic Central 6.

Team fouls: Nouvel Catholic Central 21, Fowler 17.

BATH 73, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 58

PORTLAND — Harry Gilstrap led the Bees with a game-high 31 points in a CMAC win over Portland St. Patrick. Max Tiraboschi added 22 points for Bath (7-10, 6-7). Noah Goodman scored 19 points and Brendan Schrauben tallied 15 points for the Shamrocks (6-10, 4-10).

Bath 14 21 17 21 — 73 Portland St. Patrick 10 21 9 18 — 58

Bath

Jakob Cain 1 0-0 2, Jacob Deveau 5 1-2 12, Harry Gilstrap 11 4-4 31, Max Tiraboschi 7 5-8 22, Sam Weiler 2 0-2 4. Totals 27 10-16 73.

Portland St. Patrick

Noah Goodman 7 2-4 19, Dan Mackowiak 5 0-1 11, Brandon Scheurer 4 0-0 11, Brendan Schrauben 5 2-2 15, Graham Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 4-7 58.

3-Point Goals – Bath 9 (Jacob Deveau 1, Harry Gilstrap 5, Max Tiraboschi 3), Portland St. Patrick 10 (Noah Goodman 3, Dan Mackowiak 1, Brandon Scheurer 3, Brendan Schrauben 3).

Team fouls: Bath 12, Portland St. Patrick 16. JV score: Bath 55, Portland St. Patrick 42

CORUNNA 52, BENTLEY 36

BURTON — Jaron VanFleteren scored 13 points for the Cavaliers (9-9) in a nonleague win over Bentley (9-9). Cooper Clapp scored eight points for Corunna.

Corunna 10 14 12 16 — 52 Bentley 12 6 10 8 — 36

Corunna

Cooper Clapp 3 2-3 8, Jerod Fattal 1 0-0 2, Ethan Quinn 3 0-1 7, Zach Sawyer 3 0-0 8, Noah Sims 1 0-0 2, Mitchel Skym 2 0-0 5, Jaron VanFleteren 6 0-0 13, Owen Walter 2 0-0 4, Chris Wooley 1 1-2 3. Totals 22 3-6 52.

3-Point Goals – Corunna 5 (Ethan Quinn 1, Zach Sawyer 2, Mitchel Skym 1, Jaron VanFleteren 1), Bentley 4.

Team fouls: Corunna 14, Bentley 11.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



ASHLEY 42, COLEMAN 32

ASHLEY — Nicole Hardman scored 14 points for the Bears in a MSAC win over Coleman (8-11, 4-9). Haley Wilson had eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Ashley (8-11, 5-8).

Team fouls: Ashley 18.

Coleman 3 9 12 8 — 32 Ashley 8 13 13 8 — 42

Ashley

Kennedy Bearden 0 2-4 2, Bailey Edgar 2 0-0 4, Anna Fabus 2 2-2 6, Lupita Gutierrez 1 0-0 2, Nicole Hardman 5 3-8 14, Madi Howe 2 0-0 6, Haley Wilson 2 4-8 8. Totals 14 11-22 42.

3-Point Goals – Ashley 3 (Nicole Hardman 1, Madi Howe 2).

WEBBERVILLE 76, ATHERTON 40

BURTON — Grace Hull led the Spartans (9-10, 5-4) with 25 points and 12 rebounds, recording a double-double in a GAC Blue win over Atherton. Mackenzie Tyler added 22 points for Webberville.

Team fouls: Atherton 20, Webberville 14.

Webberville 18 14 14 30 — 76 Atherton 6 4 12 18 — 40

Webberville

Michaela Chambers 0 1-2 1, Taylor Dettling 5 0-0 10, Arin Elzerman 1 0-0 2, Grace Hull 9 7-9 25, Kelsey Mayville 2 3-4 9, Mackenzie Tyler 7 5-6 22, Reagan Tyler 3 0-0 7. Totals 28 16-21 76.

3-Point Goals – Webberville 4 (Kelsey Mayville 2, Mackenzie Tyler 3, Reagan Tyler 1), Atherton 2.

BATH 53, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 29

BATH — Tessa Hosford led the Bees with 15 points in a CMAC victory over Portland St. Patrick. Jessica Stoskopf added 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Bath (16-3, 14-1). Katie Coyne scored 10 points for the Shamrocks (11-7, 7-8).

Team fouls: Bath 11, Portland St. Patrick 12

Portland St. Patrick 11 12 4 2 — 29 Bath 18 7 13 15 — 53

Portland St. Patrick

Katie Coyne 5 0-0 10, Chloe Cross 4 0-1 9, Hannah Greenwood 2 0-2 4, Lexi Haas 1 0-0 3, Katie Jones 0 0-2 0, Kelsey Schneider 1 0-0 3, Kylee Schrauben 0 0-2 0. Totals 13 0-7 29.

Bath

Emily Angell 2 0-0 4, Marrissa Clark 1 1-1 3, Bailey Holtham 2 0-0 4, Tait Hosford 3 0-0 8, Tessa Hosford 6 1-4 15, Kayla McCrimmon 1 0-0 2, Ashley Miller 1 0-0 2, Jessica Stoskopf 5 2-4 12, Katelyn Trevino 0 1-4 1, Hannah Zaldivar 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 5-13 53.

3-Point Goals – Portland St. Patrick 3 (Chloe Cross 1, Lexi Haas 1, Kelsey Schneider 1), Bath 4 (Tait Hosford 2, Tessa Hosford 2).

BYRON 45, CORUNNA 38

BYRON — Kate Feldpausch scored 20 points for the Cavalier in a GAC loss to Byron (15-4, 8-1). Maddie Birchmeier added seven points for Morrice (15-5, 7-2).

Team fouls: Byron 9, Corunna 18

Corunna 9 6 11 12 — 38 Byron 7 4 21 13 — 45

Corunna

Baylee Balcom 0 0-1 0, Maddie Birchmeier 3 0-0 7, Ruth Crabtree 0 1-2 1, Chloe Dingens 1 0-0 2, Mariah Dunkin 0 2-4 2, Kate Feldpausch 8 0-0 20, Miller Lantis 2 2-4 6. Totals 14 5-11 38.

3-Point Goals – Corunna 5 (Maddie Birchmeier 1, Kate Feldpausch 4), Byron 3.

MORRICE 50, CHARYL STOCKWELL 16

HOWELL — Gracie Nowak led the Orioles (15-4) with 14 points and six steals in a nonleague win over Charyl Stockwell Academy. Taylor Hewitt scored 10 points for Morrice.

Team fouls: Charyl Stockwell Academy 18, Morrice 11.

Morrice 14 10 8 18 — 50 Charyl Stockwell 0 7 5 4 — 16

Morrice

Jessica Eva 2 0-0 4, Taylor Hewitt 4 1-2 10, Kylee Kiczenski 0 2-2 2, Zena Latunski 0 1-3 1, Maddie Lewis 2 0-2 4, Gracie Nowak 5 4-7 14, Jenna O’Berry 1 0-0 2, Olivia Riley 3 0-0 8, Jaymie Smith 1 0-0 3, Jenna Smith 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 10-18 50.

3-Point Goals – Morrice 4 (Taylor Hewitt 1, Olivia Riley 2, Jaymie Smith 1).

FULTON 34, DANSVILLE 19

MIDDELTON — Morgan Bolinger scored 12 points to lead Fulton to a CMAC victory over Dansville. Meghan Byars had six points and 10 rebounds to lead the Aggies. Team fouls: Dansville 18, Fulton 13

Fulton 9 12 5 8 — 34 Dansville 4 7 4 4 — 19

Fulton

Morgan Bolinger 5 2-3 12, Mia Canfield 1 4-6 6, Rachel Craft 1 0-1 2, Savannah Fuller 1 2-4 4, Katie Good 1 0-1 2, Kylie Slavik 2 1-2 7, McKayla Struble 0 0-2 0, Morgan Warnke 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 8-19 34.

Dansville

Meghan Byars 2 2-4 6, Elena Sajardo 0 4-4 4, Liza Smith 4 1-4 9. Totals 6 7-12 19.

3-Point Goals – Fulton 1 (Kylie Slavik 1).

DEWITT 54, LANSING CATHOLIC 24

DEWITT — Grace George scored 11 points to lead the Panthers (18-1) to a nonleague win over Lansing Catholic (9-10). Steffi Kracko led the Cougars with seven points.

Team fouls: DeWitt 11, Lansing Catholic 13. JV score: DeWitt 48, Lansing Catholic 32.

Lansing Catholic 8 10 2 4 — 24 DeWitt 15 15 20 4 — 54

Lansing Catholic

Devan Buda 0 2-2 2, Lauren Hanes 1 0-0 2, Maggie Jacobs 1 0-0 2, Steffi Kracko 3 1-3 7, Becka Poljan 1 0-0 2, Kayla Sanford 2 0-0 4, Katy Shannon 2 0-0 5. Totals 10 3-5 24.

DeWitt

Alexis Cullen 0 1-2 1, Mackenzie Dawes 1 0-0 3, Grace George 5 1-2 11, Annie McIntosh 3 1-1 7, Jessah McManus 3 0-2 8, Sydney Mills 4 1-2 9, Madison Petersen 3 2-2 9, Piper Phillips 1 1-2 3, Lily Stephan 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 7-13 54.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Catholic 1 (Katy Shannon 1), DeWitt 5 (Mackenzie Dawes 1, Jessah McManus 2, Madison Petersen 1, Lily Stephan 1).

EAST LANSING 81, EASTERN 15

EAST LANSING — Amelia McNutt led the Trojans with a game-high 25 points in a CAAC Blue win over Eastern (2-13, 2-9). Aaliyah Nye scored 17 points and Carolyn Heck added 14 points for East Lansing (17-2, 13-0).

Team fouls: East Lansing 8, Eastern 15

Eastern 2 5 3 5 — 15 East Lansing 24 29 18 10 — 81

Eastern

Tanaesha Daniels 2 1-2 5, Amara Dixon 1 0-0 2, Hailey Hall 0 1-4 1, Paris Hinton 2 0-0 5, Daiysha Stanley 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 2-6 15.

East Lansing

Sanaya Gregory 4 3-6 12, Jaida Hampton 5 1-2 11, Carolyn Heck 3 8-8 14, Amelia McNutt 9 1-3 25, Aaliyah Nye 7 0-0 17, Aazhenii Nye 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 13-19 81.

3-Point Goals – Eastern 1 (Paris Hinton 1), East Lansing 10 (Sanaya Gregory 1, Amelia McNutt 6, Aaliyah Nye 3).

EATON RAPIDS 41, MASON 31

Mason 11 8 7 5 — 31 Eaton Rapids 4 15 14 8 — 41

Mason

Jane Barkholz 3 1-2 8, Hailee Ginter 2 2-2 6, Alexa Kaschinske 1 3-4 5, Autumn Kissman 3 3-4 9, Emilie Wheeler 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 9-12 31.

Eaton Rapids

Isabell Ausel 3 0-0 6, Payton Benjamin 3 0-0 8, Paige Boden 4 0-1 8, Samantha McDaniel 0 3-6 3, Arianna Sysum 1 5-6 7, Anne-Marie Wright 3 0-0 9. Totals 14 8-13 41.

3-Point Goals – Mason 2 (Jane Barkholz 1, Emilie Wheeler 1), Eaton Rapids 5 (Payton Benjamin 2, Anne-Marie Wright 3).

Team fouls: Eaton Rapids 11, Mason 17. Fouled out: Kaschinske (ER)

LANSING CHRISTIAN 49, GENESEE CHRISTIAN 30

BURTON — Grace Haley had 15 points and 15 rebounds and Rilyn Ross added 15 points to help lead the Pilgrims (8-12, 4-8) to a victory over Genesee Christian. Team fouls: Lansing Christian 17, Genesee Christian 16

Lansing Christian 19 7 11 12 — 49 Genesee Christian 4 6 12 8 — 30

Lansing Christian

Cayla Ellis -2 0, Grace Haley 4 6-7 15, Rilyn Ross 5 1-2 15. Totals 16 9-15 49.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Christian 8 (Grace Haley 1, Rilyn Ross 4), Genesee Christian 2.

GRAND LEDGE 59, SEXTON 33

GRAND LEDGE — Makenzie Todd netted 23 points for the Comets (14-5, 10-3) in a CAAC Blue win over Sexton (0-19, 0-13). Tori Blackman scored 14 points for the Big Reds.

Team fouls: Grand Ledge 10, Sexton 12.

Sexton 4 13 8 8 — 33 Grand Ledge 7 18 29 5 — 59

Sexton

Lacy Allen 1 0-2 2, Tori Blackman 5 3-4 14, Deny’a Moore 2 0-0 5. Totals 12 5-8 33.

Grand Ledge

Jazmyn Ayers 1 0-0 2, Emma Baynes 1 0-0 2, Lauren Edlin 2 0-0 4, Lindsay Goodman 1 0-0 2, Allyson Hunt 2 2-2 6, Brooke Rambo 3 0-0 8, Celi Risdale 1 1-3 4, Sam Sharland 2 2-2 6, Makenzie Todd 8 4-4 23. Totals 22 9-11 59.

3-Point Goals – Sexton 4 (Tori Blackman 1, Deny’a Moore 1), Grand Ledge 6 (Brooke Rambo 2, Celi Risdale 1, Makenzie Todd 3).

HASLETT 42, CHARLOTTE 18

HASLETT — Olivia Green scored nine points for the Vikings (12-7) and grabbed 10 rebounds, while teammate Sydnee Dennis added seven points and 11 rebounds in a nonleague win over Charlotte (3-15). Carly Sheblo had a game-high 10 points for the Orioles.

Team fouls: Haslett 8, Charlotte 13. JV Score: Haslett Def. Charlotte.

Charlotte 5 6 2 5 — 18 Haslett 9 6 17 10 — 42

Charlotte

Kylie Falk 1 0-0 2, Maleia Hale 1 0-0 2, Brianna Hasler 0 1-2 1, Lauren Pryor 0 1-2 1, Carly Sheblo 4 1-2 10. Totals 6 3-8 18.

Haslett

Brooke Bradley 0 1-2 1, Sydnee Dennis 3 0-0 7, Olivia Green 2 5-6 9, Hannah Holman 1 0-0 3, Ella McKinney 1 0-0 2, Courtney Stolicker 2 0-0 6, Annisa Whims 2 2-3 9, Teagan Woodworth 2 1-1 5. Totals 14 9-12 42.

3-Point Goals – Charlotte 1 (Carly Sheblo 1), Haslett 5 (Sydnee Dennis 1, Hannah Holman 1, Courtney Stolicker 2, Annisa Whims 1).

OKEMOS 55, EVERETT 23

Laya Hartman scored 17 points to lead the Chiefs (12-6, 10-2) to a CAAC Blue win over Everett (3-16, 3-10). Amara Croft led the Vikings in scoring with nine points. Jasmine Clerkley scored 11 points for Okemos.

Okemos 19 15 12 9 — 55 Everett 7 0 5 11 — 23

Okemos

Jasmine Clerkley 5 1-2 11, Laya Hartman 8 0-0 17, Kelsey Henry 2 0-0 4, Morgan Herny 1 0-0 2, Oke Johnson 1 5-6 7, MacKenzie McClelland 4 0-1 8, Kristy Milonstan 1 0-0 2, Maddie Sermak 1 0-0 2, Skylar Westfall 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-9 55.

Everett

Ny’Azia Blankenburg 3 0-0 6, Jalina Crawford 1 1-2 3, Amara Croft 4 1-2 9, Maribelle Herrera 1 0-0 3, LaShay Hursey 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 2-4 23.

3-Point Goals – Okemos 1 (Laya Hartman 1), Everett 1 (Maribelle Herrera 1).

OLIVET 67, MAPLE VALLEY 22

OLIVET — Teona Feldpausch scored 14 points and snagged eight steals for Eagles (17-2, 11-1) in a GLAC win over Maple Valley (1-18, 0-12). Noelle Rhode grabbed nine rebounds and scored eight points for Olivet.

Team fouls: Olivet 17, Maple Valley 22. JV score: Olivet 52, Maple Valley 12.

Maple Valley 6 10 2 4 — 22 Olivet 23 24 14 6 — 67

Maple Valley

Corlee Allen 1 1-2 3, Eliana Heinze 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Hosack-Frizzell 2 0-0 4, Kaylee Huges 1 0-0 2, Taryn Medina 1 0-0 2, Britani Shilton 4 1-2 9. Totals 10 2-4 22.

Olivet

Lexy Devlin 1 0-0 2, Teona Feldpausch 4 6-7 14, Marisa Gorden 1 0-0 2, Logan Kyre 3 6-10 12, Kelsie Letts 1 1-2 3, Logan McLane 1 0-0 2, Ally Platzer 3 3-3 9, Noelle Rhode 2 4-5 8, Taylor Williams 1 0-0 3, Gracen Zaremba 4 0-0 12. Totals 21 20-27 67.

3-Point Goals – Olivet 5 (Taylor Williams 1, Gracen Zaremba 4).

OVID-ELSIE 34, OWOSSO 27

ELSIE — Jenna Gewirtz scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Marauders (10-10,) in a nonleague win over Owosso (3-16). Lauren Barton grabbed 17 rebounds and scored six points for Ovid-Elsie.

Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 15, Owosso 23. Fouled out: Samson (OE).

Owosso 8 5 6 8 — 27 Ovid-Elsie 12 4 6 12 — 34

Owosso

Ashley Abrams 2 0-0 4, Ellie Hood 2 0-0 4, Kate Jones 1 3-4 5, Riane Ochodnieky 1 2-3 5, Allison Perry 1 0-0 2, Lauren Spicer 2 0-0 4, Carmen de Santiago 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 5-7 27.

Ovid-Elsie

Lauren Barton 1 4-6 6, Jenna Gewirtz 4 4-8 12, Josie Nash 1 2-5 4, Emma Samson 2 3-4 8, Kylee Sevenski 0 0-3 0, Erin Witt 2 0-2 4. Totals 10 13-28 34.

3-Point Goals – Owosso 2 (Riane Ochodnieky 1, Carmen de Santiago 1), Ovid-Elsie 1 (Emma Samson 1).

LAKEWOOD 41, PERRY 35

PERRY — Gabie Shellenbarger led Lakewood (12-7, 10-2) with 15 points in a GLAC win over the Ramblers (8-12, 6-6). Alyssa Welsh had a team-high 10 points for Perry.

Team fouls: Perry 9, Lakewood 11.

Lakewood 15 13 10 3 — 41 Perry 13 7 13 2 — 35

Lakewood

Maranda Barton 2 0-0 4, Aaron Keitzman 3 0-0 6, Rebecca Kutch 2 0-0 5, Katelyn Richmond 3 3-4 11, Gabie Shellenbarger 5 4-4 15. Totals 15 7-8 41.

Perry

Ali Delau 4 0-0 8, Alicia McConnell 2 0-0 4, Gracie Ohlmer 2 3-4 7, Carley Potter 1 0-0 2, Jamie Shaw 2 0-0 4, Alyssa Welsh 3 3-4 10. Totals 14 6-8 35.

3-Point Goals – Lakewood 4 (Rebecca Kutch 1, Katelyn Richmond 2, Gabie Shellenbarger 1), Perry 1 (Alyssa Welsh 1).

LAINGSBURG 70, POTTERVILLE 21

POTTERVILLE — Michelle Hannah hit seven three-pointers to lead the Wolfpack with 21 points in a CMAC win over Potterville. Emily Walter led Potterville (4-13, 3-11) with seven points.

Team fouls: Potterville 10, Laingsburg 13.

Laingsburg 21 16 20 13 — 70 Potterville 5 4 10 2 — 21

Laingsburg

Tyler Adkins 3 1-2 8, Kenedy Franks 4 0-0 10, Michelle Hannah 7 0-0 21, Andrea Mahoney 3 0-2 7, Kara Mahoney 1 1-1 4, Emily Soeltner 4 0-0 8, Sylvia Strieff 3 0-0 6, Sophie Wilsey 2 2-2 6. Totals 27 4-7 70.

Potterville

Heidi Christiansen 0 1-6 1, Carrie Cramer 2 0-0 4, Sierra Kendrick 1 0-0 2, Kylee Marcussen 1 0-0 2, Cheyenne Pratt 0 0-1 0, Natalya Tanez 1 0-0 2, Emily Walter 1 5-6 7, Amber Willis 1 0-0 3. Totals 7 6-13 21.

3-Point Goals – Laingsburg 12 (Tyler Adkins 1, Kenedy Franks 2, Michelle Hannah 7, Andrea Mahoney 1, Kara Mahoney 1), Potterville 1 (Amber Willis 1).

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 38, SARANAC 25

SARANAC — Emily Spitzley led the Pirates (17-2, 13-2) with 14 points in a CMAC win over Saranac. Ellie Hardy scored nine points for Saranac (12-7, 9-6).

Team fouls: Saranac 16, Pewamo-Westphalia 13. Fouled out: Vaughn (S). JV score: Pewamo-Westphalia d. Saranac.

Pewamo-Westphalia 11 7 11 9 — 38 Saranac 6 8 4 7 — 25

Pewamo-Westphalia

Ellie Droste 0 2-2 2, Kate Hengesbach 2 0-1 4, Kenzie Hengesbach 2 1-2 5, Emily Spitzley 6 0-0 14, Hannah Spitzley 3 1-2 7, Brenna Wirth 1 4-4 6. Totals 14 8-11 38.

Saranac

Andrea Chipman 2 2-2 6, Kelsey Coulier 0 1-2 1, Cosby Franks 1 0-0 2, Ellie Hardy 2 4-6 9, Averi Lamp 1 5-6 7. Totals 6 12-16 25.

3-Point Goals – Pewamo-Westphalia 2 (Emily Spitzley 2), Saranac 1 (Ellie Hardy 1).

STOCKBRIDGE 59, LESLIE 51

STOCKBRIDGE — Jessica Taylor scored a game-high 25 points for the Panthers in a GLAC win over Leslie. Rachel Smith added 17 points for Stockbridge (11-8, 8-4). Hailey Wilson tallied 13 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists and Madison Montgomery had 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Blackhawks (7-12, 3-9).

Team fouls: Stockbridge 15, Leslie 12. JV score: Stockbridge 43, Leslie 31.

Leslie 6 20 12 13 — 51 Stockbridge 11 16 18 14 — 59

Leslie

Jaycee Chappell 2 2-2 6, Brooke Cowing 3 0-0 6, Brooke James 3 0-0 6, Toria Jones 2 1-2 5, Britney Medcoff 1 0-0 2, Madison Montgomery 5 3-6 13, Hailey Wilson 5 2-4 13. Totals 21 8-14 51.

Stockbridge

Emily Breslin 2 2-4 6, Madison Howard 5 1-2 11, Rachel Smith 7 1-2 17, Jessica Taylor 9 5-6 25. Totals 23 9-14 59.

3-Point Goals – Leslie 1 (Hailey Wilson 1), Stockbridge 4 (Rachel Smith 2, Jessica Taylor 2).

WILLIAMSTON 44, WAVERLY 38

Waverly 10 8 12 8 — 38 Williamston 15 12 12 5 — 44

Waverly

Maya Bennett 4 0-0 9, Maya Garrett 1 0-0 3, Alisia Smith 5 6-9 17, Malin Smith 1 0-0 2, Evelyn Taylor 1 0-0 2, Jazlynn Wilcox 2 0-0 5. Totals 14 6-9 38.

Williamston

Paige Basore 2 0-0 4, Bailey Kluisza 1 0-0 2, Kenzie Lewis 3 0-1 7, Elana Lycos 4 0-0 9, Allison Peplowski 0 3-4 3, Maddie Watters 6 0-1 17, Halle Wisbiski 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 3-6 44.

3-Point Goals – Waverly 4 (Maya Bennett 1, Maya Garrett 1, Alisia Smith 1, Jazlynn Wilcox 1), Williamston 7 (Kenzie Lewis 1, Elana Lycos 1, Maddie Watters 5).

Team fouls: Williamston 10, Waverly 14.