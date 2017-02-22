Menu
Basketball

Basketball scores and stats for Feb. 21

Mason's Travis Mussell, left and Eaton Rapids' Drew Shafer dive for the ball Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Mason, Mich.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

HASLETT 73, CHARLOTTE 44

CHARLOTTE — Evan Block scored a game-high 25 points for the Vikings (11-7) in a nonleague victory over Charlotte (4-13). Julius Laaser and Cameron Ramos each had 11 points for the Orioles.

Haslett

17

18

16

22

73

Charlotte

13

13

10

8

44

Haslett

Evan Block 9 3-3 25, Paul Fiorillo 1 2-2 4, Steven Fox 1 0-0 2, Patrick Hintz 4 0-0 10, Cal McIntosh 1 0-0 3, Avery McKinney 5 0-0 10, Mitchell Mowid 3 0-0 7, Lorenzo Pixley 1 0-0 3, Damon Redmond 2 0-0 4, Jaden Thelen 0 2-2 2, C. Wood 1 0-0 3. Totals 28 7-7 73.

Charlotte

Garret Colgrave 3 1-2 7, John Hoesli 1 0-1 3, Julius Laaser 5 1-1 11, Kyle Peterson 5 0-3 10, Cameron Ramos 3 3-4 11, Jordan Tropp 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 7-13 44.

3-Point Goals – Haslett 10 (Evan Block 4, Patrick Hintz 2, Mitchell Mowid 1, Lorenzo Pixley 1, C. Wood 1), Charlotte 3 (John Hoesli 1, Cameron Ramos 2).

Team fouls: Charlotte 10, Haslett 16. JV score: Haslett 74, Charlotte 51.

MASON 62, EATON RAPIDS 58

Eaton Rapids

13

13

17

15

58

Mason

12

12

19

19

62

Eaton Rapids

Nathan Dassance 1 0-0 2, Ben Gleeson 5 0-0 12, Zack Kemp 3 0-1 8, Matt Morcross 1 3-4 6, Jacob Osytczuk 5 1-1 15, Drew Shafer 3 0-1 6, Carlos Thompson 3 2-2 8, R.J. VanVleet 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 7-11 58.

Mason

Noah Anderson 4 3-5 11, Brett Beaune 2 1-1 7, Desmond Davis 7 1-4 15, Garren Lattig 3 1-5 7, JJ Mataya 1 0-0 2, Travis Mussell 7 0-0 15, Brandon Showers 1 2-4 5. Totals 25 8-20 62.

3-Point Goals – Eaton Rapids 9 (Ben Gleeson 2, Zack Kemp 2, Matt Morcross 1, Jacob Osytczuk 4), Mason 4 (Brett Beaune 2, Travis Mussell 1, Brandon Showers 1).

Team fouls: Mason 18, Eaton Rapids 18.

CHARYL STOCKWELL 51, MORRICE 41

HOWELL — Gavin Lucas scored 18 points for the Orioles (2-14) in a nonleague loss to Charyl Stockwell Academy (6-8).

Morrice

8

10

10

13

41

Charyl Stockwell

14

9

16

12

51

Morrice

Luke Bindschatel 3 0-0 7, Shane Cole 1 0-0 2, Beau Dietz 1 0-0 3, Colby Keesler 0 2-2 2, Connor Lucas 3 2-2 8, Gavin Lucas 8 2-4 18, Zack Rivers 0 1-4 1. Totals 16 7-12 41.

3-Point Goals – Morrice 2 (Luke Bindschatel 1, Beau Dietz 1), Charyl Stockwell 6.

Team fouls: Morrice 12, Charyl Stockwell Academy 9

HOLT 76, JACKSON 61

JACKSON — Jaron Faulds led the Rams with 22 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks in a CAAC Blue win over Jackson (10-10, 5-8). Troy Jordan had 13 points and Malachi McClain added 11 points for the Rams (13-4, 11-2).

Holt

17

18

21

20

76

Jackson

13

11

19

18

61

Holt

Josh Adado 3 1-1 7, Myles Baker 4 0-0 8, Josh Denning 1 0-0 2, Jaron Faulds 10 2-3 22, Troy Jordan 5 3-4 13, Ar’tavious King 3 2-2 8, Malachi McClain 5 0-0 11, Deandre Whetstone 2 1-2 5. Totals 33 9-11 76.

3-Point Goals – Holt 1 (Malachi McClain 1), Jackson 8.

Team fouls: Jackson 11, Holt 9. JV score: Jackson d. Holt.

PERRY 61, LAKEWOOD 22

LAKE ODESSA — Trevor Allen had a game-high 10 points for Perry (10-8, 6-5) in a GLAC win over the Vikings (3-16, 2-10). Jacob Elenbaas led Lakewood with nine points.

Perry

17

19

16

9

61

Lakewood

2

8

5

7

22

Perry

Trevor Allen 3 4-4 10, Brad Cronk 1 0-1 2, Logan Danaher 3 0-0 6, Eddie Dunn 2 0-0 5, Ahren Emmonds 0 2-2 2, Matt Hardy 2 0-0 6, C.J. King 2 2-4 6, Reese Middleton 2 0-2 2, Bryan Weiler 1 2-2 5, Zac Weiler 3 0-0 6, Riley White 3 1-2 8. Totals 22 11-19 61.

Lakewood

Jacob Elenbaas 2 5-5 9, Bryant Makley 1 0-0 2, Cole Rickerd 3 0-1 7, Tyler Schrock 1 2-2 4. Totals 7 7-8 22.

3-Point Goals – Perry 6 (Eddie Dunn 1, Matt Hardy 2, Reese Middleton 1, Bryan Weiler 1, Riley White 1), Lakewood 1 (Cole Rickerd 1).

Team fouls: Lakewood 17, Perry 11. JV Score: Perry 62, Lakewood 32.

DEWITT 59, LANSING CATHOLIC 46

Tanner Reha scored 23 points to lead the Panthers (9-8) to a nonleague win over Lansing Catholic. Chuck Plaehn scored 17 points for the Cougars. Luke Hyde netted 18 points for DeWitt.

DeWitt

14

12

18

15

59

Lansing Catholic

6

16

15

9

46

DeWitt

Mello Andrews 1 0-0 2, Eddie Daley 2 0-0 4, Nate Flannery 0 0-2 0, Alec Guillaume 3 0-0 6, Luke Hyde 8 2-4 18, Mason Laube 1 2-2 5, Caleb Randall 0 1-2 1, Tanner Reha 6 7-8 23. Totals 21 12-18 59.

Lansing Catholic

Alex Bres 1 1-2 3, Colin Day 1 0-0 3, Evan Gadola 4 0-0 12, Josh Kramer 1 1-3 3, Chuck Plaehn 6 3-4 17, Matt Plaehn 4 0-0 8. Totals 17 5-9 46.

3-Point Goals – DeWitt 5 (Mason Laube 1, Tanner Reha 4), Lansing Catholic 7 (Colin Day 1, Evan Gadola 4, Chuck Plaehn 2).

Team fouls: Lansing Catholic 15, DeWitt 12. JV score: DeWitt 59, Lansing Catholic 37.

EAST LANSING 83, EASTERN 53

Noah Schon led the Trojans with 18 points in a CAAC Blue victory over Eastern. DeAndre Robins had 17 points and Westin Myles added 12 points for East Lansing (17-0, 13-0). Robert Fry scored 15 points for the Quakers (4-13, 2-11).

East Lansing

21

20

19

23

83

Eastern

9

29

8

7

53

East Lansing

Brandon Johns 1 8-12 10, Malik Jones 2 1-4 6, Justin McAbee 3 5-7 11, Jack Morse 2 2-2 8, Westin Myles 2 8-8 12, DeAndre Robinson 7 2-5 17, Noah Schon 6 2-4 18, Ben Zeka 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 29-44 83.

Eastern

Reggie Austin 1 3-3 5, Markiest Doss 5 0-0 10, Robert Fry 6 0-0 15, Costa Gianiodis 1 0-0 2, Willard Payne 1 0-5 2, Buhkari Sheik-Omar 0 2-2 2, Diante Smith 4 3-5 11, Tyrone Trainor 1 0-0 3, Skylar Wilson 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 9-17 53.

3-Point Goals – East Lansing 8 (Malik Jones 1, DeAndre Robinson 1, Noah Schon 4), Eastern 4 (Robert Fry 3, Tyrone Trainor 1).

Team fouls: East Lansing 18, Eastern 29. Fouled out: Doss (E)

SEXTON 54, GRAND LEDGE 50

GRAND LEDGE — Zervontae Smith led the Big Reds with 22 points in a CAAC Blue win over Grand Ledge. Karl Brooks added 11 points for Sexton (8-10, 4-9). Jayke Houghton scored 19 points for the Comets (6-11, 4-9).

Grand Ledge

8

6

15

21

50

Sexton

8

10

14

22

54

Grand Ledge

Nick Crocker 2 0-0 4, Xavier Farr 1 0-0 2, Grant Gardella 1 0-0 2, Nick Goebel 2 3-4 7, Stephen Hall 0 3-4 3, Jayke Houghton 7 0-1 19, Javel Lewis 3 2-2 8, Alex McCready 1 1-2 3, Luke Smith 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 11-15 50.

Sexton

Marcus Alston 1 2-2 4, Cody Blankenburg 1 0-0 2, Karl Brooks 5 0-4 11, Khari Foy-Walton 5 0-10 10, D’Carlo Manuel 0 2-2 2, Jabril Rahim 1 0-0 2, Zervontae Smith 6 9-10 22. Totals 19 14-27 54.

3-Point Goals – Grand Ledge 5 (Jayke Houghton 5), Sexton 2 (Karl Brooks 1, Zervontae Smith 1).

Team fouls: Sexton 14, Grand Ledge 21. Fouled out: Hall (GL).

LESLIE 43, STOCKBRIDGE 30

LESLIE — Kenaree Estes led the Blackhawks (10-7, 7-3) with 10 points in a GLAC win over Stockbridge (9-10, 6-5). Mason Gee-Montgomery scored 10 points for the Panthers.

Stockbridge

8

12

5

5

30

Leslie

7

9

11

16

43

Stockbridge

Kolby Canfield 3 1-5 7, Mason GeeMontgomery 3 4-6 10, Chris Hall 1 1-2 3, Kyle Lilley 0 2-2 2, Jacob Spadafore 2 0-0 4, Taylor Spadafore 1 0-0 2, Hunter Winnie 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 8-15 30.

Leslie

Camden Austin 1 0-0 3, Shane Connelly 1 0-0 3, Andrew Cowan 1 3-8 6, Kenaree Estes 1 8-9 10, Kellen Frohriep 3 0-0 6, Justin Kaimon 4 1-2 9, Trey Waldofsky 1 4-4 6. Totals 12 16-23 43.

3-Point Goals – Leslie 3 (Camden Austin 1, Shane Connelly 1, Andrew Cowan 1).

Leslie 13, Stockbridge 21. JV score: Leslie 59, Stockbridge 48.

EVERETT 57, OKEMOS 43

OKEMOS — Allen English scored 18 points and Jalen Hayes added 16 to lead the Vikings to a victory over Okemos. Jordan Henry led the Chiefs with 13 points and Vail Hartman added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Everett

12

14

16

15

57

Okemos

8

8

14

13

43

Everett

Jonny Bowers 2 0-0 4, Allen English 8 0-0 18, Marquez Gordon 2 0-0 4, Jalen Hayes 5 6-8 16, Serge Niyitegeka 1 2-2 4, Diego Robinson 1 5-6 7, Dante Walton 1 2-2 4. Totals 20 15-18 57.

Okemos

Vail Hartman 5 0-0 12, Jordan Henry 6 1-5 13, Amjid Khogali-Watson 4 0-0 12, Noah Pruitt 1 0-0 2, Luke Stagg 1 2-4 4. Totals 17 3-9 43.

3-Point Goals – Everett 2 (Allen English 2), Okemos 6 (Vail Hartman 2, Amjid Khogali-Watson 4).

Team fouls: Okemos 17, Everett 11. Fouled out: Evan Thomas (O), Luke Stagg (O)

OLIVET 71, MAPLE VALLEY 49

OLIVET — Ryan Wallenberg scored a game-high 19 points for the Eagles (14-5, 9-3), while teammate Nick Jungel grabbed 10 rebounds in a GLAC win over Maple Valley (1-17, 0-10). Logan Valliuete and Dylan Walker each had 13 points for the Lions.

Maple Valley

7

5

18

19

49

Olivet

15

18

26

12

71

Maple Valley

Evan Adrianson 3 0-2 6, Drew Allen 0 0-3 0, Dustin Moore 1 0-2 3, Jacob Moore 2 1-3 5, Alex Musser 2 0-0 5, Logan Valliuete 5 3-9 13, Dylan Walker 4 2-2 13. Totals 19 6-21 49.

Olivet

Eric Clark 6 0-0 12, Zane Fleming 1 0-0 2, Colin Grady 1 0-0 2, Jake Holzhei 2 0-0 4, Matt Hooson 1 0-0 3, Lucas Johnson 1 1-1 3, Nick Jungel 3 3-4 9, Delbert Redfield 4 0-0 9, Dylan Redfield 1 0-0 2, Ryan Wallenberg 9 1-2 19, Nate Zona 2 0-0 6. Totals 31 5-7 71.

3-Point Goals – Maple Valley 5 (Dustin Moore 1, Alex Musser 1, Dylan Walker 3), Olivet 4 (Matt Hooson 1, Delbert Redfield 1, Nate Zona 2).

Team fouls: Olivet 18, Maple Valley 12.

OWOSSO 53, OVID-ELSIE 43

ELSIE — Jordan Klapko and Drake Nover each scored 16 points to lead Owosso (5-12) in a nonleague win over the Marauders (9-9). Carson Vincent had a team-high 14 points for Ovid-Elsie.

Owosso

14

12

13

14

53

Ovid-Elsie

7

10

10

16

43

Owosso

Jake Ackley 2 0-1 5, Andrew Dallas 1 0-0 2, Jordan Klapko 7 2-3 16, Cole Mallory 1 1-1 3, Nate Nicevski 0 3-4 3, Drake Nover 5 6-8 16, Nick Prater 2 0-1 4, Gerritt Springsdorf 1 0-0 2, Garrett Walworth 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 10-15 53.

Ovid-Elsie

Jericho Herblet 3 2-4 8, Wes Houska 1 1-2 3, Jakob Loynes 1 2-2 4, Angerino Ramos 0 2-2 2, Liam Thompson 2 4-6 8, Carson Vincent 4 6-8 14, Cole Wittenberg 1 2-3 4. Totals 12 19-27 43.

3-Point Goals – Owosso 3 (Jake Ackley 1).

Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 15, Owosso 20.

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 56, SHEPHERD 51

SHEPHERD — Kaleb Barrett led the Eagles (13-5) with 26 points in a nonleague win over Shepherd. Avery Earles added nine points for Carson City Crystal.

Carson City-Crystal

18

10

12

16

56

Shepherd

12

19

7

13

51

Carson City-Crystal

Kaleb Barrett 9 7-8 26, Avery Earles 3 0-1 9, Garrett Gage 1 0-1 3, Beau Hollinshead 1 0-0 3, Brody Mikula 1 0-0 2, Drew Stout 0 2-2 5, Brian Tyler 4 0-0 8. Totals 20 9-12 56.

3-Point Goals – Carson City-Crystal 7 (Kaleb Barrett 1, Avery Earles 3, Garrett Gage 1, Beau Hollinshead 1, Drew Stout 1), Shepherd 4.

Team fouls: Carson City 17, Shepherd 15. JV Score: Shepherd 39, Carson City 31.

WEBBERVILLE 72, LIVINGSTON CHRISTIAN 46

WEBBERVILLE — Zack McGowan scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Spartans (13-5, 9-0) in a nonleague win over Livingston Christian (4-11). Nick Militz also scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds for Webberville.

Livingston Christian

14

7

8

17

46

Webberville

16

17

21

18

72

Webberville

Justin Dettling 3 0-0 7, Hunter Fairfield 2 3-4 7, Leo Fuller 2 0-0 4, Kayson Lycos 3 1-3 7, Hunter McGowan 2 1-2 7, Zack McGowan 5 4-5 14, Nick Militz 7 0-0 14, Jake Schneider 0 1-2 1, Nathan Walker 3 0-0 9, Zach Webster 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 10-16 72.

3-Point Goals – Livingston Christian 1, Webberville 6 (Justin Dettling 1, Hunter McGowan 2, Nathan Walker 3).

Team fouls: Webberville 20, Livingston Christian 16. JV score: Webberville 78, Livingston Christian 48.

WILLIAMSTON 69, LAINGSBURG 50

LAINGSBURG — Sy Barnett scored a game-high 27 points for Williamston (15-3) in a nonleague win over the Wolfpack (10-6). Nick Putnam led Laingsburg with 17 points.

Williamston

6

22

14

27

69

Laingsburg

14

7

9

20

50

Williamston

Sy Barnett 10 3-4 27, Drew Bowen 1 0-0 2, Sean Cobb 4 3-4 11, Mitchell Cook 2 3-3 8, Sylvester Habba 1 0-0 3, Cole Kleiver 3 2-3 8, Caleb Smith 0 1-2 1, Frankie Toomey 4 1-1 9. Totals 25 13-17 69.

Laingsburg

Kam Brown 4 5-6 13, Braden Ellis 0 1-2 1, Jordan Jones 4 0-0 8, Bryson Mitchell 4 1-2 11, Nick Putnam 6 2-2 17. Totals 18 9-12 50.

3-Point Goals – Williamston 6 (Sy Barnett 4, Mitchell Cook 1, Sylvester Habba 1), Laingsburg 5 (Bryson Mitchell 2, Nick Putnam 3).

Team fouls: Laingsburg 14, Williamston 14. Fouled out: Barnett (W). JV Score: Williamston 72, Laingsburg 58.

FOWLER 72, NOUVEL CATHOLIC CENTRAL 52

SAGINAW — Jeremy Pung led the Eagles (11-5) with 20 points in a nonleague win over Nouvel Catholic Central. Owen Simmons added 12 points for Fowler, while Tyler Rademacher grabben nine rebounds.

Fowler

19

21

13

19

72

Nouvel Catholic Central

17

18

10

7

52

Fowler

Marcus Braun 0 2-4 2, Brendan Platte 3 2-2 8, Carter Pline 3 3-4 11, Mason Pline 2 0-0 5, Jeremy Pung 6 8-11 20, Tyler Rademacher 2 0-0 5, Owen Simmons 4 2-2 12, Nick Thelen 2 5-6 9. Totals 22 22-29 72.

3-Point Goals – Fowler 6 (Carter Pline 2, Mason Pline 1, Tyler Rademacher 1, Owen Simmons 2), Nouvel Catholic Central 6.

Team fouls: Nouvel Catholic Central 21, Fowler 17.

BATH 73, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 58

PORTLAND — Harry Gilstrap led the Bees with a game-high 31 points in a CMAC win over Portland St. Patrick. Max Tiraboschi added 22 points for Bath (7-10, 6-7). Noah Goodman scored 19 points and Brendan Schrauben tallied 15 points for the Shamrocks (6-10, 4-10).

Bath

14

21

17

21

73

Portland St. Patrick

10

21

9

18

58

Bath

Jakob Cain 1 0-0 2, Jacob Deveau 5 1-2 12, Harry Gilstrap 11 4-4 31, Max Tiraboschi 7 5-8 22, Sam Weiler 2 0-2 4. Totals 27 10-16 73.

Portland St. Patrick

Noah Goodman 7 2-4 19, Dan Mackowiak 5 0-1 11, Brandon Scheurer 4 0-0 11, Brendan Schrauben 5 2-2 15, Graham Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 4-7 58.

3-Point Goals – Bath 9 (Jacob Deveau 1, Harry Gilstrap 5, Max Tiraboschi 3), Portland St. Patrick 10 (Noah Goodman 3, Dan Mackowiak 1, Brandon Scheurer 3, Brendan Schrauben 3).

Team fouls: Bath 12, Portland St. Patrick 16. JV score: Bath 55, Portland St. Patrick 42

CORUNNA 52, BENTLEY 36

BURTON — Jaron VanFleteren scored 13 points for the Cavaliers (9-9) in a nonleague win over Bentley (9-9). Cooper Clapp scored eight points for Corunna.

Corunna

10

14

12

16

52

Bentley

12

6

10

8

36

Corunna

Cooper Clapp 3 2-3 8, Jerod Fattal 1 0-0 2, Ethan Quinn 3 0-1 7, Zach Sawyer 3 0-0 8, Noah Sims 1 0-0 2, Mitchel Skym 2 0-0 5, Jaron VanFleteren 6 0-0 13, Owen Walter 2 0-0 4, Chris Wooley 1 1-2 3. Totals 22 3-6 52.

3-Point Goals – Corunna 5 (Ethan Quinn 1, Zach Sawyer 2, Mitchel Skym 1, Jaron VanFleteren 1), Bentley 4.

Team fouls: Corunna 14, Bentley 11.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP
Jazlyn Wilcox ,3, of Waverly steals the ball from Kenzie Lewis ,center, of Willaimston late in the 4th quarter of their game Tuesday February 21, 2017 in Williamston. KEVIN W. FOWLER PHOTO

ASHLEY 42, COLEMAN 32

ASHLEY — Nicole Hardman scored 14 points for the Bears in a MSAC win over Coleman (8-11, 4-9). Haley Wilson had eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Ashley (8-11, 5-8).

Team fouls: Ashley 18.

Coleman

3

9

12

8

32

Ashley

8

13

13

8

42

Ashley

Kennedy Bearden 0 2-4 2, Bailey Edgar 2 0-0 4, Anna Fabus 2 2-2 6, Lupita Gutierrez 1 0-0 2, Nicole Hardman 5 3-8 14, Madi Howe 2 0-0 6, Haley Wilson 2 4-8 8. Totals 14 11-22 42.

3-Point Goals – Ashley 3 (Nicole Hardman 1, Madi Howe 2).

WEBBERVILLE 76, ATHERTON 40

BURTON — Grace Hull led the Spartans (9-10, 5-4) with 25 points and 12 rebounds, recording a double-double in a GAC Blue win over Atherton. Mackenzie Tyler added 22 points for Webberville.

Team fouls: Atherton 20, Webberville 14.

Webberville

18

14

14

30

76

Atherton

6

4

12

18

40

Webberville

Michaela Chambers 0 1-2 1, Taylor Dettling 5 0-0 10, Arin Elzerman 1 0-0 2, Grace Hull 9 7-9 25, Kelsey Mayville 2 3-4 9, Mackenzie Tyler 7 5-6 22, Reagan Tyler 3 0-0 7. Totals 28 16-21 76.

3-Point Goals – Webberville 4 (Kelsey Mayville 2, Mackenzie Tyler 3, Reagan Tyler 1), Atherton 2.

BATH 53, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 29

BATH — Tessa Hosford led the Bees with 15 points in a CMAC victory over Portland St. Patrick. Jessica Stoskopf added 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Bath (16-3, 14-1). Katie Coyne scored 10 points for the Shamrocks (11-7, 7-8).

Team fouls: Bath 11, Portland St. Patrick 12

Portland St. Patrick

11

12

4

2

29

Bath

18

7

13

15

53

Portland St. Patrick

Katie Coyne 5 0-0 10, Chloe Cross 4 0-1 9, Hannah Greenwood 2 0-2 4, Lexi Haas 1 0-0 3, Katie Jones 0 0-2 0, Kelsey Schneider 1 0-0 3, Kylee Schrauben 0 0-2 0. Totals 13 0-7 29.

Bath

Emily Angell 2 0-0 4, Marrissa Clark 1 1-1 3, Bailey Holtham 2 0-0 4, Tait Hosford 3 0-0 8, Tessa Hosford 6 1-4 15, Kayla McCrimmon 1 0-0 2, Ashley Miller 1 0-0 2, Jessica Stoskopf 5 2-4 12, Katelyn Trevino 0 1-4 1, Hannah Zaldivar 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 5-13 53.

3-Point Goals – Portland St. Patrick 3 (Chloe Cross 1, Lexi Haas 1, Kelsey Schneider 1), Bath 4 (Tait Hosford 2, Tessa Hosford 2).

BYRON 45, CORUNNA 38

BYRON — Kate Feldpausch scored 20 points for the Cavalier in a GAC loss to Byron (15-4, 8-1). Maddie Birchmeier added seven points for Morrice (15-5, 7-2).

Team fouls: Byron 9, Corunna 18

Corunna

9

6

11

12

38

Byron

7

4

21

13

45

Corunna

Baylee Balcom 0 0-1 0, Maddie Birchmeier 3 0-0 7, Ruth Crabtree 0 1-2 1, Chloe Dingens 1 0-0 2, Mariah Dunkin 0 2-4 2, Kate Feldpausch 8 0-0 20, Miller Lantis 2 2-4 6. Totals 14 5-11 38.

3-Point Goals – Corunna 5 (Maddie Birchmeier 1, Kate Feldpausch 4), Byron 3.

MORRICE 50, CHARYL STOCKWELL 16

HOWELL — Gracie Nowak led the Orioles (15-4) with 14 points and six steals in a nonleague win over Charyl Stockwell Academy. Taylor Hewitt scored 10 points for Morrice.

Team fouls: Charyl Stockwell Academy 18, Morrice 11.

Morrice

14

10

8

18

50

Charyl Stockwell

0

7

5

4

16

Morrice

Jessica Eva 2 0-0 4, Taylor Hewitt 4 1-2 10, Kylee Kiczenski 0 2-2 2, Zena Latunski 0 1-3 1, Maddie Lewis 2 0-2 4, Gracie Nowak 5 4-7 14, Jenna O’Berry 1 0-0 2, Olivia Riley 3 0-0 8, Jaymie Smith 1 0-0 3, Jenna Smith 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 10-18 50.

3-Point Goals – Morrice 4 (Taylor Hewitt 1, Olivia Riley 2, Jaymie Smith 1).

FULTON 34, DANSVILLE 19

MIDDELTON — Morgan Bolinger scored 12 points to lead Fulton to a CMAC victory over Dansville. Meghan Byars had six points and 10 rebounds to lead the Aggies. Team fouls: Dansville 18, Fulton 13

Fulton

9

12

5

8

34

Dansville

4

7

4

4

19

Fulton

Morgan Bolinger 5 2-3 12, Mia Canfield 1 4-6 6, Rachel Craft 1 0-1 2, Savannah Fuller 1 2-4 4, Katie Good 1 0-1 2, Kylie Slavik 2 1-2 7, McKayla Struble 0 0-2 0, Morgan Warnke 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 8-19 34.

Dansville

Meghan Byars 2 2-4 6, Elena Sajardo 0 4-4 4, Liza Smith 4 1-4 9. Totals 6 7-12 19.

3-Point Goals – Fulton 1 (Kylie Slavik 1).

DEWITT 54, LANSING CATHOLIC 24

DEWITT — Grace George scored 11 points to lead the Panthers (18-1) to a nonleague win over Lansing Catholic (9-10). Steffi Kracko led the Cougars with seven points.

Team fouls: DeWitt 11, Lansing Catholic 13. JV score: DeWitt 48, Lansing Catholic 32.

Lansing Catholic

8

10

2

4

24

DeWitt

15

15

20

4

54

Lansing Catholic

Devan Buda 0 2-2 2, Lauren Hanes 1 0-0 2, Maggie Jacobs 1 0-0 2, Steffi Kracko 3 1-3 7, Becka Poljan 1 0-0 2, Kayla Sanford 2 0-0 4, Katy Shannon 2 0-0 5. Totals 10 3-5 24.

DeWitt

Alexis Cullen 0 1-2 1, Mackenzie Dawes 1 0-0 3, Grace George 5 1-2 11, Annie McIntosh 3 1-1 7, Jessah McManus 3 0-2 8, Sydney Mills 4 1-2 9, Madison Petersen 3 2-2 9, Piper Phillips 1 1-2 3, Lily Stephan 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 7-13 54.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Catholic 1 (Katy Shannon 1), DeWitt 5 (Mackenzie Dawes 1, Jessah McManus 2, Madison Petersen 1, Lily Stephan 1).

EAST LANSING 81, EASTERN 15

EAST LANSING — Amelia McNutt led the Trojans with a game-high 25 points in a CAAC Blue win over Eastern (2-13, 2-9). Aaliyah Nye scored 17 points and Carolyn Heck added 14 points for East Lansing (17-2, 13-0).

Team fouls: East Lansing 8, Eastern 15

Eastern

2

5

3

5

15

East Lansing

24

29

18

10

81

Eastern

Tanaesha Daniels 2 1-2 5, Amara Dixon 1 0-0 2, Hailey Hall 0 1-4 1, Paris Hinton 2 0-0 5, Daiysha Stanley 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 2-6 15.

East Lansing

Sanaya Gregory 4 3-6 12, Jaida Hampton 5 1-2 11, Carolyn Heck 3 8-8 14, Amelia McNutt 9 1-3 25, Aaliyah Nye 7 0-0 17, Aazhenii Nye 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 13-19 81.

3-Point Goals – Eastern 1 (Paris Hinton 1), East Lansing 10 (Sanaya Gregory 1, Amelia McNutt 6, Aaliyah Nye 3).

EATON RAPIDS 41, MASON 31

Mason

11

8

7

5

31

Eaton Rapids

4

15

14

8

41

Mason

Jane Barkholz 3 1-2 8, Hailee Ginter 2 2-2 6, Alexa Kaschinske 1 3-4 5, Autumn Kissman 3 3-4 9, Emilie Wheeler 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 9-12 31.

Eaton Rapids

Isabell Ausel 3 0-0 6, Payton Benjamin 3 0-0 8, Paige Boden 4 0-1 8, Samantha McDaniel 0 3-6 3, Arianna Sysum 1 5-6 7, Anne-Marie Wright 3 0-0 9. Totals 14 8-13 41.

3-Point Goals – Mason 2 (Jane Barkholz 1, Emilie Wheeler 1), Eaton Rapids 5 (Payton Benjamin 2, Anne-Marie Wright 3).

Team fouls: Eaton Rapids 11, Mason 17. Fouled out: Kaschinske (ER)

LANSING CHRISTIAN 49, GENESEE CHRISTIAN 30

BURTON — Grace Haley had 15 points and 15 rebounds and Rilyn Ross added 15 points to help lead the Pilgrims (8-12, 4-8) to a victory over Genesee Christian. Team fouls: Lansing Christian 17, Genesee Christian 16

Lansing Christian

19

7

11

12

49

Genesee Christian

4

6

12

8

30

Lansing Christian

Cayla Ellis -2 0, Grace Haley 4 6-7 15, Rilyn Ross 5 1-2 15. Totals 16 9-15 49.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Christian 8 (Grace Haley 1, Rilyn Ross 4), Genesee Christian 2.

GRAND LEDGE 59, SEXTON 33

GRAND LEDGE — Makenzie Todd netted 23 points for the Comets (14-5, 10-3) in a CAAC Blue win over Sexton (0-19, 0-13). Tori Blackman scored 14 points for the Big Reds.

Team fouls: Grand Ledge 10, Sexton 12.

Sexton

4

13

8

8

33

Grand Ledge

7

18

29

5

59

Sexton

Lacy Allen 1 0-2 2, Tori Blackman 5 3-4 14, Deny’a Moore 2 0-0 5. Totals 12 5-8 33.

Grand Ledge

Jazmyn Ayers 1 0-0 2, Emma Baynes 1 0-0 2, Lauren Edlin 2 0-0 4, Lindsay Goodman 1 0-0 2, Allyson Hunt 2 2-2 6, Brooke Rambo 3 0-0 8, Celi Risdale 1 1-3 4, Sam Sharland 2 2-2 6, Makenzie Todd 8 4-4 23. Totals 22 9-11 59.

3-Point Goals – Sexton 4 (Tori Blackman 1, Deny’a Moore 1), Grand Ledge 6 (Brooke Rambo 2, Celi Risdale 1, Makenzie Todd 3).

HASLETT 42, CHARLOTTE 18

HASLETT — Olivia Green scored nine points for the Vikings (12-7) and grabbed 10 rebounds, while teammate Sydnee Dennis added seven points and 11 rebounds in a nonleague win over Charlotte (3-15). Carly Sheblo had a game-high 10 points for the Orioles.

Team fouls: Haslett 8, Charlotte 13. JV Score: Haslett Def. Charlotte.

Charlotte

5

6

2

5

18

Haslett

9

6

17

10

42

Charlotte

Kylie Falk 1 0-0 2, Maleia Hale 1 0-0 2, Brianna Hasler 0 1-2 1, Lauren Pryor 0 1-2 1, Carly Sheblo 4 1-2 10. Totals 6 3-8 18.

Haslett

Brooke Bradley 0 1-2 1, Sydnee Dennis 3 0-0 7, Olivia Green 2 5-6 9, Hannah Holman 1 0-0 3, Ella McKinney 1 0-0 2, Courtney Stolicker 2 0-0 6, Annisa Whims 2 2-3 9, Teagan Woodworth 2 1-1 5. Totals 14 9-12 42.

3-Point Goals – Charlotte 1 (Carly Sheblo 1), Haslett 5 (Sydnee Dennis 1, Hannah Holman 1, Courtney Stolicker 2, Annisa Whims 1).

OKEMOS 55, EVERETT 23

Laya Hartman scored 17 points to lead the Chiefs (12-6, 10-2) to a CAAC Blue win over Everett (3-16, 3-10). Amara Croft led the Vikings in scoring with nine points. Jasmine Clerkley scored 11 points for Okemos.

Okemos

19

15

12

9

55

Everett

7

0

5

11

23

Okemos

Jasmine Clerkley 5 1-2 11, Laya Hartman 8 0-0 17, Kelsey Henry 2 0-0 4, Morgan Herny 1 0-0 2, Oke Johnson 1 5-6 7, MacKenzie McClelland 4 0-1 8, Kristy Milonstan 1 0-0 2, Maddie Sermak 1 0-0 2, Skylar Westfall 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-9 55.

Everett

Ny’Azia Blankenburg 3 0-0 6, Jalina Crawford 1 1-2 3, Amara Croft 4 1-2 9, Maribelle Herrera 1 0-0 3, LaShay Hursey 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 2-4 23.

3-Point Goals – Okemos 1 (Laya Hartman 1), Everett 1 (Maribelle Herrera 1).

OLIVET 67, MAPLE VALLEY 22

OLIVET — Teona Feldpausch scored 14 points and snagged eight steals for Eagles (17-2, 11-1) in a GLAC win over Maple Valley (1-18, 0-12). Noelle Rhode grabbed nine rebounds and scored eight points for Olivet.

Team fouls: Olivet 17, Maple Valley 22. JV score: Olivet 52, Maple Valley 12.

Maple Valley

6

10

2

4

22

Olivet

23

24

14

6

67

Maple Valley

Corlee Allen 1 1-2 3, Eliana Heinze 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Hosack-Frizzell 2 0-0 4, Kaylee Huges 1 0-0 2, Taryn Medina 1 0-0 2, Britani Shilton 4 1-2 9. Totals 10 2-4 22.

Olivet

Lexy Devlin 1 0-0 2, Teona Feldpausch 4 6-7 14, Marisa Gorden 1 0-0 2, Logan Kyre 3 6-10 12, Kelsie Letts 1 1-2 3, Logan McLane 1 0-0 2, Ally Platzer 3 3-3 9, Noelle Rhode 2 4-5 8, Taylor Williams 1 0-0 3, Gracen Zaremba 4 0-0 12. Totals 21 20-27 67.

3-Point Goals – Olivet 5 (Taylor Williams 1, Gracen Zaremba 4).

OVID-ELSIE 34, OWOSSO 27

ELSIE — Jenna Gewirtz scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Marauders (10-10,) in a nonleague win over Owosso (3-16). Lauren Barton grabbed 17 rebounds and scored six points for Ovid-Elsie.

Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 15, Owosso 23. Fouled out: Samson (OE).

Owosso

8

5

6

8

27

Ovid-Elsie

12

4

6

12

34

Owosso

Ashley Abrams 2 0-0 4, Ellie Hood 2 0-0 4, Kate Jones 1 3-4 5, Riane Ochodnieky 1 2-3 5, Allison Perry 1 0-0 2, Lauren Spicer 2 0-0 4, Carmen de Santiago 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 5-7 27.

Ovid-Elsie

Lauren Barton 1 4-6 6, Jenna Gewirtz 4 4-8 12, Josie Nash 1 2-5 4, Emma Samson 2 3-4 8, Kylee Sevenski 0 0-3 0, Erin Witt 2 0-2 4. Totals 10 13-28 34.

3-Point Goals – Owosso 2 (Riane Ochodnieky 1, Carmen de Santiago 1), Ovid-Elsie 1 (Emma Samson 1).

LAKEWOOD 41, PERRY 35

PERRY — Gabie Shellenbarger led Lakewood (12-7, 10-2) with 15 points in a GLAC win over the Ramblers (8-12, 6-6). Alyssa Welsh had a team-high 10 points for Perry.

Team fouls: Perry 9, Lakewood 11.

Lakewood

15

13

10

3

41

Perry

13

7

13

2

35

Lakewood

Maranda Barton 2 0-0 4, Aaron Keitzman 3 0-0 6, Rebecca Kutch 2 0-0 5, Katelyn Richmond 3 3-4 11, Gabie Shellenbarger 5 4-4 15. Totals 15 7-8 41.

Perry

Ali Delau 4 0-0 8, Alicia McConnell 2 0-0 4, Gracie Ohlmer 2 3-4 7, Carley Potter 1 0-0 2, Jamie Shaw 2 0-0 4, Alyssa Welsh 3 3-4 10. Totals 14 6-8 35.

3-Point Goals – Lakewood 4 (Rebecca Kutch 1, Katelyn Richmond 2, Gabie Shellenbarger 1), Perry 1 (Alyssa Welsh 1).

LAINGSBURG 70, POTTERVILLE 21

POTTERVILLE — Michelle Hannah hit seven three-pointers to lead the Wolfpack with 21 points in a CMAC win over Potterville. Emily Walter led Potterville (4-13, 3-11) with seven points.

Team fouls: Potterville 10, Laingsburg 13.

Laingsburg

21

16

20

13

70

Potterville

5

4

10

2

21

Laingsburg

Tyler Adkins 3 1-2 8, Kenedy Franks 4 0-0 10, Michelle Hannah 7 0-0 21, Andrea Mahoney 3 0-2 7, Kara Mahoney 1 1-1 4, Emily Soeltner 4 0-0 8, Sylvia Strieff 3 0-0 6, Sophie Wilsey 2 2-2 6. Totals 27 4-7 70.

Potterville

Heidi Christiansen 0 1-6 1, Carrie Cramer 2 0-0 4, Sierra Kendrick 1 0-0 2, Kylee Marcussen 1 0-0 2, Cheyenne Pratt 0 0-1 0, Natalya Tanez 1 0-0 2, Emily Walter 1 5-6 7, Amber Willis 1 0-0 3. Totals 7 6-13 21.

3-Point Goals – Laingsburg 12 (Tyler Adkins 1, Kenedy Franks 2, Michelle Hannah 7, Andrea Mahoney 1, Kara Mahoney 1), Potterville 1 (Amber Willis 1).

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 38, SARANAC 25

SARANAC — Emily Spitzley led the Pirates (17-2, 13-2) with 14 points in a CMAC win over Saranac. Ellie Hardy scored nine points for Saranac (12-7, 9-6).

Team fouls: Saranac 16, Pewamo-Westphalia 13. Fouled out: Vaughn (S). JV score: Pewamo-Westphalia d. Saranac.

Pewamo-Westphalia

11

7

11

9

38

Saranac

6

8

4

7

25

Pewamo-Westphalia

Ellie Droste 0 2-2 2, Kate Hengesbach 2 0-1 4, Kenzie Hengesbach 2 1-2 5, Emily Spitzley 6 0-0 14, Hannah Spitzley 3 1-2 7, Brenna Wirth 1 4-4 6. Totals 14 8-11 38.

Saranac

Andrea Chipman 2 2-2 6, Kelsey Coulier 0 1-2 1, Cosby Franks 1 0-0 2, Ellie Hardy 2 4-6 9, Averi Lamp 1 5-6 7. Totals 6 12-16 25.

3-Point Goals – Pewamo-Westphalia 2 (Emily Spitzley 2), Saranac 1 (Ellie Hardy 1).

STOCKBRIDGE 59, LESLIE 51

STOCKBRIDGE — Jessica Taylor scored a game-high 25 points for the Panthers in a GLAC win over Leslie. Rachel Smith added 17 points for Stockbridge (11-8, 8-4). Hailey Wilson tallied 13 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists and Madison Montgomery had 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Blackhawks (7-12, 3-9).

Team fouls: Stockbridge 15, Leslie 12. JV score: Stockbridge 43, Leslie 31.

Leslie

6

20

12

13

51

Stockbridge

11

16

18

14

59

Leslie

Jaycee Chappell 2 2-2 6, Brooke Cowing 3 0-0 6, Brooke James 3 0-0 6, Toria Jones 2 1-2 5, Britney Medcoff 1 0-0 2, Madison Montgomery 5 3-6 13, Hailey Wilson 5 2-4 13. Totals 21 8-14 51.

Stockbridge

Emily Breslin 2 2-4 6, Madison Howard 5 1-2 11, Rachel Smith 7 1-2 17, Jessica Taylor 9 5-6 25. Totals 23 9-14 59.

3-Point Goals – Leslie 1 (Hailey Wilson 1), Stockbridge 4 (Rachel Smith 2, Jessica Taylor 2).

WILLIAMSTON 44, WAVERLY 38

Waverly

10

8

12

8

38

Williamston

15

12

12

5

44

Waverly

Maya Bennett 4 0-0 9, Maya Garrett 1 0-0 3, Alisia Smith 5 6-9 17, Malin Smith 1 0-0 2, Evelyn Taylor 1 0-0 2, Jazlynn Wilcox 2 0-0 5. Totals 14 6-9 38.

Williamston

Paige Basore 2 0-0 4, Bailey Kluisza 1 0-0 2, Kenzie Lewis 3 0-1 7, Elana Lycos 4 0-0 9, Allison Peplowski 0 3-4 3, Maddie Watters 6 0-1 17, Halle Wisbiski 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 3-6 44.

3-Point Goals – Waverly 4 (Maya Bennett 1, Maya Garrett 1, Alisia Smith 1, Jazlynn Wilcox 1), Williamston 7 (Kenzie Lewis 1, Elana Lycos 1, Maddie Watters 5).

Team fouls: Williamston 10, Waverly 14.

