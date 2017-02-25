Basketball scores and stats for Feb. 24

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



FULTON 54, BATH 52

BATH — Evan Barton led all scorers with 19 points for Fulton (10-7, 8-6) in a CMAC win over the Bees (7-11, 6-8). Max Tiraboschi scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Bath.

Fulton 9 13 15 17 — 54 Bath 21 6 12 13 — 52

Fulton

Evan Barton 7 3-3 19, Cole Blair 2 0-0 5, Brevin Cassady 0 2-2 2, Nik Trefil 3 1-2 8, Caleb Walden 2 1-1 6, Zach Walden 5 0-0 14. Totals 19 7-8 54.

Bath

Sam Agler 0 2-2 2, Matt Anibal 1 0-0 2, Jacob Deveau 5 3-3 13, Harry Gilstrap 1 1-1 3, Aime Mafuta 1 0-0 2, Zach Parry 2 0-0 4, Max Tiraboschi 7 2-4 16, Sam Weiler 5 0-0 10. Totals 22 8-10 52.

3-Point Goals – Fulton 9 (Evan Barton 2, Cole Blair 1, Nik Trefil 1, Caleb Walden 1, Zach Walden 4).

Team fouls: Bath 9, Fulton 10. JV Score: Fulton 55, Bath 39.

FRIDAY NIGHT HOOPS:

Sexton boys fend off Eastern to add to late-season charge

Everett boys top Jackson in OT, 60-51

DEWITT 65, OWOSSO 35

DeWITT — Mason Laube led the Panthers with 16 points in a CAAC Red win over Owosso. Drake Nover scored a team-high 13 for the Trojans.

Owosso 8 13 4 10 — 35 DeWitt 15 21 14 15 — 65

Owosso

Dylan Horn 1 0-0 2, Jordan Klapko 1 0-0 2, Drake Nover 6 0-1 13, Nick Prater 4 0-0 8, Zach Smith 2 0-0 6, Gerritt Springsdorf 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 0-1 35.

DeWitt

Eddie Daley 3 0-0 8, Nate Flannery 2 0-2 4, Alec Guillaume 6 1-1 13, Luke Hyde 2 0-2 4, Anthony Joseph 1 0-0 3, Mason Laube 7 1-2 16, Andrew Mello 1 0-0 2, Tanner Reha 3 1-2 8, Alan Smith 3 1-2 7. Totals 28 4-11 65.

3-Point Goals – Owosso 3 (Drake Nover 1, Zach Smith 2), DeWitt 5 (Eddie Daley 2, Anthony Joseph 1, Mason Laube 1, Tanner Reha 1).

Team fouls: DeWitt 7, Owosso 9.

EAST LANSING 59, OKEMOS 42

EAST LANSING — Brandon Johns tallied a double-double scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for the Trojans (18-0, 14-0) in a CAAC Blue win over Okemos (10-9, 6-9). Amjid Khogali-Watson led all scorers with 15 points for the Chiefs. DeAndre Robinson and Westin Myles each scored 11 points for the Trojans.

Okemos 8 8 12 14 — 42 East Lansing 10 17 14 18 — 59

Okemos

Vail Hartman 2 1-2 5, Jordan Henry 5-7 11, A.J. Ines 1 0-2 2, Amjid Khogali-Watson 6 0-0 15, Noah Pruitt 1 0-0 2, Collin Richardson 1 2-2 5, Luke Stagg 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 8-13 42.

East Lansing

Brandon Johns 5 4-5 14, Justin McAbee 1 4-4 6, Jack Morse 1 0-0 2, Westin Myles 4 3-3 11, Xzavier Odom 2 0-0 4, DeAndre Robinson 5 0-0 11, Noah Schon 3 0-0 7, Ben Zeka 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 11-12 59.

3-Point Goals – Okemos 4 (Amjid Khogali-Watson 3, Collin Richardson 1), East Lansing 2 (DeAndre Robinson 1, Noah Schon 1).

Team fouls: East Lansing 12, Okemos 16.

EATON RAPIDS 52, IONIA 49

EATON RAPIDS — Drew Shafer led the Greyhounds (6-13, 2-8) to a CAAC White victory over Ionia (4-14, 1-9) scoring 23 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Shafer scored 14 points in the fourth quarter leading a nine-point comeback. Brady Swinehart netted 15 points for the Bulldogs.

Ionia 15 7 11 16 — 49 Eaton Rapids 14 9 4 25 — 52

Ionia

Jared Christiansen 2 0-0 4, Parker Kirby 4 0-0 8, John Meyer 4 2-4 14, Cam Sanicki 8 4-4 24, Brady Swinehart 14 0-0 30, Nick Szmanski 2 0-0 6, Alec White 4 0-0 12. Totals 17 3-4 49.

Eaton Rapids

Nathan Dassance 4 0-0 8, Ben Gleeson 6 4-4 18, Mathieu Norcross 2 0-0 4, Jacob Osypczuk 8 0-0 20, Drew Shafer 12 20-22 46, Carlos Thompson 4 0-0 8. Totals 18 12-13 52.

3-Point Goals – Ionia 7 (John Meyer 4, Cam Sanicki 4, Brady Swinehart 2, Nick Szmanski 2, Alec White 4), Eaton Rapids 4 (Ben Gleeson 2, Jacob Osypczuk 4, Drew Shafer 2).

Team fouls: Eaton Rapids 7, Ionia 12.

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 41, FOWLER 28

FOWLER — Logan Hengesbach scored a game-high 19 points for the Pirates in a CMAC win over Fowler.

Pewamo-Westphalia 10 12 9 10 — 41 Fowler 7 7 10 4 — 28

Pewamo-Westphalia

Peyton Heckman 0 0-2 0, Logan Hengesbach 6 5-5 19, Jimmy Lehman 1 4-6 7, Andre Smith 3 1-1 8, Ryan Smith 1 0-0 3, Brice Thelen 1 0-2 2, Garrett Trierweiler 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 10-16 41.

Fowler

Brendan Platte 1 0-0 2, Carter Pline 1 0-0 2, Mason Pline 3 1-2 9, Jeremy Pung 3 0-4 6, Owen Simmons 3 0-0 8, Nick Thelen 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 2-8 28.

3-Point Goals – Pewamo-Westphalia 5 (Logan Hengesbach 2, Andre Smith 1, Ryan Smith 1), Fowler 4 (Mason Pline 2, Owen Simmons 2).

Team fouls: Fowler 13, Pewamo-Westphalia 5. JV score: Pewamo-Westphalia d. Fowler.

HOLT 46, GRAND LEDGE 40

HOLT — Jaron Faulds tallied a double-double scoring 18 points and grabbing 14 rebounds to lead the Rams (14-4, 12-2) to a CAAC Blue win over Grand Ledge (6-12, 4-10). Luke Smith led the Comets with seven points.

Grand Ledge 13 11 11 5 — 40 Holt 7 10 14 15 — 46

Grand Ledge

Nick Crocker 4 0-0 8, Xavier Farr 1 0-0 3, Nick Goebel 2 0-0 4, Stephen Hall 1 0-0 3, Jayke Houghton 2 2-3 6, Javel Lewis 0 3-4 3, Alex McCready 3 0-0 6, Luke Smith 2 2-2 7. Totals 15 7-9 40.

Holt

Josh Adado 1 0-0 3, Myles Baker 0 5-8 5, Caleb Cooper 2 1-4 5, Josh Denning 1 0-0 3, Jaron Faulds 6 6-10 18, Troy Jordan 1 3-3 5, Ar’tavious King 1 0-0 2, Malachi McClain 2 0-1 5. Totals 14 15-26 46.

3-Point Goals – Grand Ledge 3 (Xavier Farr 1, Stephen Hall 1, Luke Smith 1), Holt 3 (Josh Adado 1, Josh Denning 1, Malachi McClain 1).

Team fouls: Holt 15, Grand Ledge 19. JV score: Grand Ledge d. Holt.

LAINGSBURG 48, SARANAC 31

LAINGSBURG — Jordan Jones recorded a double-double for the Wolfpack (12-6, 10-4), scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in a CMAC victory over Saranac (5-12, 3-12). Brady Jackson scored a game-high 12 points for Saranac.

Saranac 8 2 6 15 — 31 Laingsburg 17 12 12 7 — 48

Saranac

Jack Deindorser 1 0-0 2, Luke Gillette 1 0-0 2, John Greenfield 1 0-0 2, Taven Haskins 5 1-2 11, Brady Jackson 6 0-0 12, Connor McElvain 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 3-9 31.

Laingsburg

Kam Brown 3 0-0 9, Braden Ellis 1 0-0 3, John Fortino 1 0-0 3, Jordan Jones 5 0-0 10, Nate Mentus 1 0-0 3, Bryson Mitchell 4 1-2 10, Nate Putnam 3 0-0 6, Jake Raleigh 1 2-2 4. Totals 20 3-4 48.

3-Point Goals – Laingsburg 5 (Kam Brown 1, Braden Ellis 1, John Fortino 1, Nate Mentus 1, Bryson Mitchell 1).

Team fouls: Laingsburg 12, Saranac 10.

LANSING CATHOLIC 83, FOWLERVILLE 58

Evan Gadola scored 18 points for the Cougars (10-8, 8-2) in a CAAC White win over Fowlerville (7-11, 4-6). Dan Judd led all scorers with 27 points for the Gladiators.

Fowlerville 7 17 18 16 — 58 Lansing Catholic 19 21 25 18 — 83

Fowlerville

Mitch Bishop 1 0-2 2, Dan Judd 10 6-6 27, Geoffrey Knaggs 3 2-2 8, Nate Leonard 0 2-2 2, Brady Salter 2 2-3 7, Nick Semke 1 3-4 6, Andrew Spalding 2 0-0 6. Totals 19 15-17 58.

Lansing Catholic

Nick Baker 2 0-0 5, Alex Bres 1 2-2 5, Colin Day 4 0-0 10, Evan Gadola 6 2-3 18, Jeremy Guerrazzi 1 0-0 2, Josh Kramer 6 1-2 14, Gabe Lenneman 1 0-1 3, Chuck Plaehn 4 1-2 15, Matt Plaehn 3 1-2 7, Austin Simon 2 0-0 4. Totals 32 7-12 83.

3-Point Goals – Fowlerville 5 (Dan Judd 1, Brady Salter 1, Nick Semke 1, Andrew Spalding 2), Lansing Catholic 12 (Nick Baker 1, Alex Bres 1, Colin Day 2, Evan Gadola 4, Josh Kramer 1, Gabe Lenneman 1, Chuck Plaehn 2).

Team fouls: Lansing Catholic 17, Fowlerville 13. JV score: Lansing Catholic 66, Fowlerville 25.

SEXTON 63, EASTERN 60

Sexton 15 18 15 15 — 63 Eastern 7 11 21 21 — 60

Sexton

Marcus Alston 3 0-0 6, Karl Brooks 6 1-3 14, Khari Foy-Walton 7 4-8 18, D’Carlo Manuel 3 0-0 6, Jabril Rahim 0 2-2 2, Zervontae Smith 5 4-5 15, Kortez Williams 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 13-20 63.

Eastern

Anthony Byrd Jr. 2 0-0 4, Markiest Doss 5 0-0 10, Robert Fry 4 0-0 10, Costa Gianiodis 1 0-0 2, Willard Payne 2 1-2 5, Anthony Reynolds 2 0-0 5, Buhkari Sheik-Omar 6 6-6 20, Diante Smith 1 0-0 2, Skylar Wilson 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 7-8 60.

3-Point Goals – Sexton 2 (Karl Brooks 1, Zervontae Smith 1), Eastern 5 (Robert Fry 2, Anthony Reynolds 1, Buhkari Sheik-Omar 2).

Team fouls: Sexton 9, Eastern 16.

EVERETT 60, JACKSON 51 (OT)

Jackson 14 13 13 11 0 — 51 Everett 6 21 13 11 9 — 60

Everett

Allen English 3 2-2 10, Marquez Gordon 2 0-1 4, Jalen Hayes 4 4-7 14, Serge Niyitegeka 0 2-4 2, Nyreel Powell 2 4-9 8, Diego Robinson 7 3-7 17, Dante Walton 2 0-0 5. Totals 20 15-29 60.

3-Point Goals – Jackson 8, Everett 5 (Allen English 2, Jalen Hayes 2, Dante Walton 1).

Team fouls: Everett 16, Jackson 25.

MORRICE 58, LIVINGSTON CHRISTIAN 46

MORRICE — Gavin Lucas scored a game-high 28 points for the Orioles in a nonleague win over Livingston Christian. Chris Rosin added nine points for Morrice.

Morrice 10 18 11 19 — 58 Livingston Christian 14 7 20 5 — 46

Morrice

Luke Bindschatel 3 0-0 8, Shane Cole 1 0-0 2, Beau Dietz 0 4-4 4, Colton Dietz 1 2-3 4, Colby Keesler 1 0-0 2, Gavin Lucas 10 8-11 28, Zack Rivers 0 1-3 1, Chris Rosin 3 2-2 9. Totals 19 17-23 58.

3-Point Goals – Morrice 3 (Luke Bindschatel 2, Chris Rosin 1), Livingston Christian 6.

OLIVET 52, LANSING CHRISTIAN 49

OLIVET — Jake Holzhei led the Eagles with 14 points in a GLAC win over Lansing Christian. Matt Havey scored a game-high 18 points for the Pilgrims.

Lansing Christian 7 16 14 12 — 49 Olivet 6 16 18 12 — 52

Lansing Christian

Forrest Bouyer 4 0-0 10, Zach Bretcher 1 0-0 2, Preston Granger 1 1-4 3, Matt Havey 6 4-5 18, Nick Jamieson 3 0-2 6, Kyle Lebeda 1 0-0 2, Andrew Prieskorn 3 0-0 8. Totals 19 5-11 49.

Olivet

Colin Grady 2 2-2 8, Jake Holzhei 5 2-2 14, Nick Jungel 1 0-2 2, Delbert Redfield 3 1-3 8, Dylan Redfield 3 0-0 7, Ryan Wallenberg 6 1-2 13. Totals 20 6-11 52.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Christian 6 (Forrest Bouyer 2, Matt Havey 2, Andrew Prieskorn 2), Olivet 6 (Colin Grady 2, Jake Holzhei 2, Delbert Redfield 1, Dylan Redfield 1).

Team fouls: Lansing Christian 14, Olivet 13.

OVID-ELSIE 47, HEMLOCK 40

ELSIE — Carson Vincent tallied a double-double scoing 25 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for the Marauders (10-9, 9-5) in a TVC West victory over Hemlock (10-9, 10-4).

Hemlock 9 4 14 13 — 40 Ovid-Elsie 4 19 11 13 — 47

Ovid-Elsie

Jerricho Herbelet 2 1-3 5, Jakob Loynes 1 3-4 6, Karscen Sutliff 1 0-0 3, Liam Thompson 2 3-4 8, Carson Vincent 10 5-6 25, Cole Wittenberg 0 0-1 0. Totals 16 12-18 47.

3-Point Goals – Hemlock 3, Ovid-Elsie 3 (Jakob Loynes 1, Karscen Sutliff 1, Liam Thompson 1).

Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 12, Hemlock 17. JV score: Ovid-Elsie won.

PERRY 51, LESLIE 35

PERRY — Reese Middleton scored 18 points to lead the Ramblers (11-8, 7-5) to a GLAC win over Leslie (10-8, 7-4). Kenaree Estes scored 11 points and Andrew Cowan added 10 points for the Blackhawks.

Leslie 8 17 5 5 — 35 Perry 10 11 12 18 — 51

Leslie

Camden Austin 1 2-3 4, Andrew Cowan 5 0-0 10, Kenaree Estes 4 3-4 11, Justin Kaimon 1 3-4 5, Clay Shrouse 1 0-0 2, Trey Waldofsky 1 0-1 3. Totals 13 8-12 35.

Perry

Brad Cronk 1 0-0 2, Logan Danaher 2 3-6 7, Eddie Dunn 1 2-5 5, C.J. King 0 1-2 1, Reese Middleton 5 6-6 18, Bryan Weiler 5 2-2 14, Zac Weiler 2 0-2 4. Totals 16 14-23 51.

3-Point Goals – Leslie 1 (Trey Waldofsky 1), Perry 5 (Eddie Dunn 1, Reese Middleton 2, Bryan Weiler 2).

Team fouls: Leslie 23, Perry 16. JV score: Perry d. Leslie.

POTTERVILLE 57, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 54

POTTERVILLE — Zach Yarger recorded a double-double for the Vikings, scoring 14 points and grabbing 18 rebounds in a CMAC win over Portland St. Patrick. Dan Mackowiak scored a team-high 14 points for the Shamrocks.

Portland St. Patrick 5 19 17 13 — 54 Potterville 23 9 10 15 — 57

Portland St. Patrick

Noah Goodman 3 2-2 9, Nate Leahy 4 0-0 9, Dan Mackowiak 2 9-10 14, Brandon Scheurer 2 1-2 7, Brendan Schrauben 2 2-4 6, Graham Smith 3 3-4 9. Totals 16 17-22 54.

Potterville

Dylan Black 2 0-0 5, Sam Corbin 2 2-2 7, Hunter Geisenhauer 5 0-2 12, Cole Krause 3 6-11 12, Ross Schmedekneth 1 2-3 4, Isiah Steimer 1 0-0 3, Zach Yarger 4 5-9 14. Totals 18 15-29 57.

3-Point Goals – Portland St. Patrick 5 (Noah Goodman 1, Nate Leahy 1, Dan Mackowiak 1, Brandon Scheurer 2), Potterville 6 (Dylan Black 1, Sam Corbin 1, Hunter Geisenhauer 2, Isiah Steimer 1, Zach Yarger 1).

Team fouls: Potterville 19, Portland St. Patrick 24. Fouled out: Steimer (P), Hodge (PSP). JV Score: Portland St. Patrick 59, Potterville 27.

ST. JOHNS 65, MASON 45

ST. JOHNS — Ross Feldpausch scored a game-high 21 points for the Redwings (15-4, 10-0) in a CAAC Red win over Mason (1-9, 8-11). Ben Feldpausch added 14 points for St. Johns. Garren Lattig led the Bulldogs with eight points.

Mason 12 9 18 6 — 45 St. Johns 15 12 20 18 — 65

Mason

Noah Anderson 1 2-2 4, Brett Beaune 2 2-2 8, Andreyas Bermudez 2 0-0 4, Desmond Davis 2 0-0 4, Garren Lattig 4 0-0 8, Brooks Mires 1 0-0 2, Travis Mussell 3 0-0 7, Brandon Showers 2 0-0 6, Jordan Swiler 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 4-4 45.

St. Johns

Hayden Dyer 4 1-2 9, Ben Feldpausch 5 0-0 14, Ross Feldpausch 8 4-4 21, Brandon Huhn 3 0-0 8, Konnor Near 2 0-0 5, Caleb Paksi 4 0-2 8. Totals 26 5-8 65.

3-Point Goals – Mason 5 (Brett Beaune 2, Travis Mussell 1, Brandon Showers 2), St. Johns 8 (Ben Feldpausch 4, Ross Feldpausch 1, Brandon Huhn 2, Konnor Near 1).

Team fouls: St. Johns 11, Mason 12. JV Score: St. Johns d. Mason.

STOCKBRIDGE 67, MAPLE VALLEY 39

STOCKBRIDGE — Kolby Canfield led the Panthers with 19 points in a GLAC win over Maple Valley. Jacob Spadafore tallied 17 points and Matt Bellestri grabbed 12 rebounds for Stockbridge (10-10, 7-5). Alex Musser scored 14 points for the Lions (1-19, 0-12).

Maple Valley 8 9 8 14 — 39 Stockbridge 17 15 19 16 — 67

Maple Valley

Drew Allen 0 1-2 1, Booher 1 0-0 3, Jacob Brighton 1 1-4 3, Alex Musser 4 2-3 14, Tuerpening 1 0-2 2, Logan Valliuete 1 10-13 12, Dylan Walker 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 14-23 39.

Stockbridge

Matt Bellestri 3 3-5 9, Kyler Buurma 1 0-0 2, Kolby Canfield 8 3-4 19, Liam Corby 3 0-0 7, Mason Gee-Montgomery 4 2-2 10, Jacob Spadafore 7 1-2 17, Taylor Spadafore 0 0-2 0, Glen Zonca 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 10-14 67.

3-Point Goals – Maple Valley 5 (Booher 1, Alex Musser 4), Stockbridge 3 (Liam Corby 1, Jacob Spadafore 2).

Team fouls: Stockbridge 24, Maple Valley 18. JV score: Stockbridge d. Maple Valley.

WILLIAMSTON 63, PORTLAND 26

WILLIAMSTON — Sy Barnett led all scorers with 17 points, while grabbing nine rebounds for the Hornets (16-3, 9-1) in a CAAC White victory over Portland (6-4, 8-10). Brett Patrick scored a team-high nine points for the Raiders.

Portland 4 4 6 12 — 26 Williamston 18 13 19 13 — 63

Portland

Bobby Brandsen 2 0-0 5, Reid Martzke 1 2-4 4, Brett Patrick 3 3-6 9, Josh Salas 2 2-3 6, Michael Zesaguli 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 7-13 26.

Williamston

Sy Barnett 7 2-2 17, Drew Bowen 3 1-2 9, Sean Cobb 4 0-0 8, Mitchell Cook 1 3-4 5, Joey Elenbaas 1 0-0 3, Sylvester Habba 1 0-0 2, Cole Kleiver 1 0-0 2, Ben Miranda 0 2-2 2, Derek Nicholson 0 0-0 0, Caleb Smith 2 0-0 4, Vincent Subrizi 1 1-2 3, Frankie Toomey 2 4-4 8. Totals 23 13-16 63.

3-Point Goals – Portland 1 (Bobby Brandsen 1), Williamston 4 (Sy Barnett 1, Drew Bowen 2, Joey Elenbaas 1).

Team fouls: Williamston 15, Portland 17. JV Score: Williamston 68, Portland 50.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



CHARLOTTE 47, STOCKBRIDGE 44

CHARLOTTE — Emily Friar nailed a shot with 20 seconds left to lead the Orioles (4-16) to a nonleague win over Stockbridge (11-9). Carly Sheblo and Friar led the Orioles with 12 points each. Jessica Taylor led all scorers with 15 points for the Panthers.

Stockbridge 11 12 12 9 — 44 Charlotte 12 9 8 18 — 47

Stockbridge

Emily Breslin 5 3-6 13, Taylor Carey 2 5-6 9, Madison Howard 0 0-1 0, Rachel Smith 2 0-0 4, Jessica Taylor 5 5-9 15, Faith Whitt 1 1-4 3, Michelle Zemke 0 0-2 0. Totals 15 14-28 44.

Charlotte

Ashley Beck 1 0-0 2, Madison Beyerlein 0 1-2 1, Kylie Falk 1 0-0 2, Emily Friar 5 2-3 12, Maleia Hale 3 3-6 10, Brianna Hasler 4 0-0 8, Carly Sheblo 6 0-1 12. Totals 20 6-12 47.

3-Point Goals – Charlotte 1 (Maleia Hale 1).

Team fouls: Charlotte 25, Stockbridge 18. Fouled out: Hasler (C). JV score: Charlotte 29, Stockbridge 21.

DEWITT 64, OWOSSO 19

DeWITT — Annie McIntosh scored a game-high 13 points for the Panthers (19-1, 9-1) in a CAAC Red victory over Owosso (3-17, 0-10). Sydney Mills added 12 points and eight rebounds for DeWitt.

Owosso 6 9 2 2 — 19 DeWitt 20 18 14 12 — 64

Owosso

Ashley Abrams 1 0-2 2, Brittany Barone 1 0-0 2, Brooke Edington 1 0-0 2, Ellie Hood 1 0-0 2, Kate Jones 1 1-2 3, Kristin Klumpp 2 0-0 4, Lauren Spicer 1 0-0 2, Carmen de Santiago 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 1-4 19.

DeWitt

Alexis Cullen 1 3-4 5, Mackenzie Dawes 1 2-2 5, Grace George 5 0-1 10, Mattie Leece 1 0-0 2, Annie McIntosh 6 1-3 13, Jessah McManus 3 1-2 8, Sydney Mills 3 6-9 12, Madison Petersen 1 0-0 3, Piper Phillips 2 0-0 4, Lily Stephan 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 13-21 64.

3-Point Goals – DeWitt 3 (Mackenzie Dawes 1, Jessah McManus 1, Madison Petersen 1).

Team fouls: DeWitt 12, Owosso 17. JV Score: DeWitt d. Owosso.

EAST LANSING 82, OKEMOS 51

EAST LANSING — Amelia McNutt and Jaida Hampton each scored 21 points to lead the Trojans (18-2, 14-0) over Okemos in CAAC Blue play. Jasmine Clerkley led all scorers with 22 points for the Chiefs (13-7, 11-3).

Okemos 14 12 5 20 — 51 East Lansing 23 22 17 20 — 82

Okemos

Jasmine Clerkley 9 4-8 22, Laya Hartman 5 6-9 16, Kelsey Henry 1 2-3 4, MacKenzie McClelland 2 0-0 4, Skylar Westfall 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 13-22 51.

East Lansing

Eva Dunbar 1 0-0 2, Sanaya Gregory 2 3-3 7, Jaida Hampton 8 2-3 21, Kalaia Hampton 0 1-4 1, Carolyn Heck 0 2-2 2, Alhura Lofton 2 2-2 7, Amelia McNutt 8 4-4 21, Aaliyah Nye 5 0-2 10, Aazhenii Nye 5 0-0 11. Totals 31 14-20 82.

3-Point Goals – East Lansing 6 (Jaida Hampton 3, Alhura Lofton 1, Amelia McNutt 1, Aazhenii Nye 1).

Team fouls: East Lansing 20, Okemos 16.

EATON RAPIDS 34, IONIA 30

EATON RAPIDS — Arianna Sysum led the Greyhounds (12-8, 5-5) with 10 points and seven rebounds in a CAAC White win over Ionia (10-10, 3-7). Jaylynn Williams scored 19 points for the Bulldogs. Anne-Marie Wright scored 11 points and snagged five steals for Eaton Rapids.

Ionia 4 2 11 13 — 30 Eaton Rapids 9 11 5 9 — 34

Ionia

Mya Bianchi 0 1-2 1, Abby Frost 1 0-0 2, Taylor Kirby 3 0-0 7, Alex Noffsinger 0 1-2 1, Jaylynn Williams 8 2-3 19. Totals 12 4-7 30.

Eaton Rapids

Payton Benjamin 0 1-2 1, Paige Boden 1 2-4 4, Samantha McDaniel 0 8-10 8, Arianna Sysum 3 4-6 10, Anne-Marie Wright 3 4-5 11. Totals 7 19-27 34.

3-Point Goals – Ionia 2 (Taylor Kirby 1, Jaylynn Williams 1), Eaton Rapids 1 (Anne-Marie Wright 1).

Team fouls: Eaton Rapids 10, Ionia 19.

HILLSDALE 48, LESLIE 28

HILLSDALE — Hailey Wilson scored a team-high 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Blackhawks (7-13) in a nonleague loss to Hillsdale. Madison Montgomery had a team-high 10 rebounds for Leslie.

Leslie 8 4 12 4 — 28 Hillsdale 8 14 12 14 — 48

Leslie

Loralei Berry 2 0-0 5, Jaycee Chappell 1 1-2 3, Jessica Dunsmore 0 0-2 0, Toria Jones 1 0-2 2, Britney Medcoff 1 0-0 2, Madison Montgomery 2 0-0 4, Hailey Wilson 5 2-4 12. Totals 12 3-10 28.

3-Point Goals – Leslie 1 (Loralei Berry 1), Hillsdale 3.

Team fouls: Hillsdale 11, Leslie 15. JV Score: Leslie 29, Hillsdale 25.

FOWLERVILLE 51, LANSING CATHOLIC 33

Jackie Jarvis scored 15 points and Ellie Smith scored 13 points to lead the Gladiators (14-6, 5-5) to a CAAC White win over Lansing Catholic (9-11, 5-5). Maggie Jacobs scored nine points to lead the Cougars.

Fowlerville 12 15 10 14 — 51 Lansing Catholic 10 7 5 11 — 33

Fowlerville

Meghan Douglass 3 0-0 7, Jackie Jarvis 5 5-8 15, Averie Latson 1 0-0 2, Sarah Matlock 1 0-4 2, Elie Smith 6 3-3 13, Ollie Updike 4 0-1 10. Totals 20 8-16 51.

Lansing Catholic

Devan Buda 2 0-0 5, Lauren Hanes 1 0-0 2, Maggie Jacobs 3 1-2 9, Steffi Kracko 3 1-4 7, Jordan Pence 0 1-2 1, Becka Poljan 1 3-4 5, Kayla Sanford 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 6-12 33.

3-Point Goals – Fowlerville 3 (Meghan Douglass 1, Ollie Updike 2), Lansing Catholic 3 (Devan Buda 1, Maggie Jacobs 2).

Team fouls: Lansing Catholic 17, Fowlerville 13. Fouled out: Jacobs (LC). JV score: Lansing Catholic 75, Fowlerville 20.

JACKSON 40, EVERETT 36

Amara Croft scored 10 points and LaShay Hursey grabbed 18 rebounds for the Vikings (3-17, 3-11) in a CAAC Blue loss to Jackson (10-8, 6-6).

Jackson 8 4 12 16 — 40 Everett 7 16 5 8 — 36

Everett

Ny’Azia Blankenburg 1 1-1 3, Amara Croft 5 0-2 10, Zariah Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Martinez 2 0-0 4, Alexis Smith 1 6-10 8, Precious Thurman 4 0-0 9. Totals 14 7-13 36.

3-Point Goals – Jackson 4, Everett 1 (Precious Thurman 1).

Team fouls: Everett 19, Jackson 14. Fouled out: Croft (E). JV score: Everett d. Jackson.

MORRICE 49, LIVINGSTON CHRISTIAN 3

MORRICE — Taylor Hewitt led the Orioles (16-4) with 14 points, while swiping seven steals in a nonleague victory over Livingston Christian.

Livingston Christian 1 0 1 1 — 3 Morrice 12 15 16 6 — 49

Morrice

Jessica Eva 2 0-0 4, Taylor Hewitt 5 2-2 14, Kylee Kiczenski 3 0-0 8, Maddie Lewis 2 0-1 4, Savannah Lombardo 1 0-0 2, Gracie Nowak 4 0-0 8, Jaymie Smith 3 0-1 6, Jenna Smith 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 3-6 49.

3-Point Goals – Morrice 4 (Taylor Hewitt 2, Kylee Kiczenski 2).

Team fouls: Morrice 14, Livingston Christian 11.

MASON 41, ST. JOHNS 27

ST. JOHNS — Autumn Kissman scored 20 points for the Bulldogs (12-8, 4-6) in a CAAC Red win over St. Johns (9-11, 3-7). Maddie Maloney led the Redwings with 11 points.

Mason 13 12 7 9 — 41 St. Johns 6 9 7 5 — 27

Mason

Jane Barkholz 1 0-0 3, Hailee Ginter 1 0-0 2, Alexa Kaschinske 1 4-5 6, Autumn Kissman 9 2-3 20, Katherine Rochon 2 2-2 6, Claudia Vondra 0 1-3 1, Audrey Wassner 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 9-13 41.

St. Johns

Nina Bozzo 1 2-2 4, Morgan Hoover 1 0-1 2, Maddie Maloney 4 2-3 11, Nicole Miller 2 0-1 4, Alexis Sillman 1 1-2 4, Emily Thelen 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 5-9 27.

3-Point Goals – Mason 2 (Jane Barkholz 1, Audrey Wassner 1), St. Johns 2 (Maddie Maloney 1, Alexis Sillman 1).

Team fouls: St. Johns 16, Mason 10. JV score: Mason 28, St. Johns 26.

WAVERLY 59, HASLETT 54

DELTA TWP. — Alisia Smith led all scorers with 17 points for the Warriors (14-6, 8-2) in a CAAC Red victory over Haslett. Ella McKinney scored 16 points for the Vikings (12-8, 6-4). Jazlynn Wilcox tallied a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds for Waverly.

Haslett 18 12 5 19 — 54 Waverly 11 21 11 16 — 59

Haslett

Sydnee Dennis 4 0-0 12, Olivia Green 3 0-0 6, Ella McKinney 5 6-8 16, Taylor Rahl 0 0-1 0, Courtney Stolicker 1 0-0 3, Annisa Whims 4 6-6 16, Teagan Woodworth 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 13-17 54.

Waverly

Maya Bennett 2 2-5 6, Tazjah Pruitt 3 0-2 6, Alisia Smith 6 4-8 17, Malin Smith 2 3-5 7, Evelyn Taylor 2 0-1 5, Jazlynn Wilcox 6 4-6 16, Ciara Willheart 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 13-28 59.

3-Point Goals – Haslett 7 (Sydnee Dennis 4, Courtney Stolicker 1, Annisa Whims 2), Waverly 4 (Alisia Smith 1, Evelyn Taylor 1).

Team fouls: Waverly 17, Haslett 20.

WILLIAMSTON 65, PORTLAND 42

WILLIAMSTON — Maddie Watters scored a game-high 20 points for the Hornets (19-1, 10-0) in a CAAC White victory over Portland (5-15, 2-8). Cally Goodman led the Raiders with 11 points.

Portland 7 6 13 16 — 42 Williamston 18 20 16 11 — 65

Portland

Leslie Barker 2 0-1 4, Shelby Battley 3 0-0 8, Cally Goodman 4 0-0 11, Hannah Graber 1 0-0 2, . Kapcia 1 0-0 2, Lauren Russel 1 1-2 3, Jorie Rutkowski 2 0-0 6, Olivia Sandborn 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 1-3 42.

Williamston

Paige Basore 1 1-2 3, Emma Davis 1 3-4 6, Bailey Kluisza 2 0-0 4, Kenzie Lewis 3 1-2 8, Elana Lycos 2 0-0 4, Allison Peplowski 5 1-2 11, Abby Rancour 2 0-0 4, Allie Sherrer 1 3-3 5, Maddie Watters 5 8-9 20, Halle Wisbiski 0 0-3 0. Totals 22 17-25 65.

3-Point Goals – Portland 7 (Shelby Battley 2, Cally Goodman 3, Jorie Rutkowski 2), Williamston 4 (Emma Davis 1, Kenzie Lewis 1, Maddie Watters 2).

Team fouls: Williamston 6, Portland 18. JV Score: Portland d. Williamston.